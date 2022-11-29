CJ McCollum exits health and safety protocols

New Orleans: CJ McCollum (return to competition reconditioning), Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) and Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness) have been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against Toronto.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Officially, Pelicans listing CJ McCollum (return to play reconditioning), Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness) and Larry Nance (right shoulder soreness) as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against Toronto.
Ingram (left big toe contusion) is OUT. pic.twitter.com/Sn2yJTx6K8 – 5:32 PM
Officially, Pelicans listing CJ McCollum (return to play reconditioning), Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness) and Larry Nance (right shoulder soreness) as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against Toronto.
Ingram (left big toe contusion) is OUT. pic.twitter.com/Sn2yJTx6K8 – 5:32 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Pelicans 105, Thunder 101
Zion with 23-8-8. Flirts with his first triple-double.
Herb Jones with two gutsy plays to preserve the win. The charge and the toss off Poku’s back.
New Orleans (12-8) gets the win without B.I. and McCollum. – 10:31 PM
Final: Pelicans 105, Thunder 101
Zion with 23-8-8. Flirts with his first triple-double.
Herb Jones with two gutsy plays to preserve the win. The charge and the toss off Poku’s back.
New Orleans (12-8) gets the win without B.I. and McCollum. – 10:31 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy get the start for the Pelicans tonight with CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram out. – 7:33 PM
Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy get the start for the Pelicans tonight with CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram out. – 7:33 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr. and Naji Marshall are out tonight, Willie Green says. McCollum is also out against the Thunder. – 6:21 PM
Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr. and Naji Marshall are out tonight, Willie Green says. McCollum is also out against the Thunder. – 6:21 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Injury report for tonight. McCollum is out and Ingram is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/04m2n33qxS – 1:18 PM
Injury report for tonight. McCollum is out and Ingram is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/04m2n33qxS – 1:18 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Pels injury report vs OKC tonight
Brandon Ingram is Doubtful
CJ McCollum is OUT
E.J. Liddell is OUT
Larry Nance Jr is Questionable
Naji Marshall is questionable
Kira Lewis Jr is available
Dereon Seabron is available – 1:08 PM
Pels injury report vs OKC tonight
Brandon Ingram is Doubtful
CJ McCollum is OUT
E.J. Liddell is OUT
Larry Nance Jr is Questionable
Naji Marshall is questionable
Kira Lewis Jr is available
Dereon Seabron is available – 1:08 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have each scored at least 20 points in the same game 193 times, tied for the most such games in NBA history by a backcourt duo:
193 – Curry/Thompson
193 – Lillard/McCollum
126 – Cousy/Sharman
125 – West/Goodrich
More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:01 AM
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have each scored at least 20 points in the same game 193 times, tied for the most such games in NBA history by a backcourt duo:
193 – Curry/Thompson
193 – Lillard/McCollum
126 – Cousy/Sharman
125 – West/Goodrich
More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:01 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Notable players listed on the Pelicans vs Thunder injury report:
Brandon Ingram (sprained toe) is doubtful
CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is out
Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder soreness) is questionable
Chet Holmgren & Mike Muscala are the only ones out for OKC – 7:29 PM
Notable players listed on the Pelicans vs Thunder injury report:
Brandon Ingram (sprained toe) is doubtful
CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is out
Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder soreness) is questionable
Chet Holmgren & Mike Muscala are the only ones out for OKC – 7:29 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
A few new names on the Pels’ injury list:
Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness) is questionable
Larry Nance (right shoulder soreness) is questionable
Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) is doubtful
CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is out – 5:41 PM
A few new names on the Pels’ injury list:
Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness) is questionable
Larry Nance (right shoulder soreness) is questionable
Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) is doubtful
CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is out – 5:41 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Tomorrow’s injury report for the Pelicans:
– Brandon Ingram; doubtful (left big toe contusion)
– Larry Nance; questionable (right shoulder soreness)
– Naji Marshalll questionable (non-COVID illness)
CJ McCollum remains in health and safety protocols. – 5:39 PM
Tomorrow’s injury report for the Pelicans:
– Brandon Ingram; doubtful (left big toe contusion)
– Larry Nance; questionable (right shoulder soreness)
– Naji Marshalll questionable (non-COVID illness)
CJ McCollum remains in health and safety protocols. – 5:39 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans injury list expands with Naji Marshall, Larry Nance questionable; Brandon Ingram doubtful; CJ McCollum out for Monday’s home game vs. Oklahoma City. @MorrisBartLLC injury report: https://t.co/eOzm0PmGeI pic.twitter.com/nm4KKDcYiu – 5:37 PM
#Pelicans injury list expands with Naji Marshall, Larry Nance questionable; Brandon Ingram doubtful; CJ McCollum out for Monday’s home game vs. Oklahoma City. @MorrisBartLLC injury report: https://t.co/eOzm0PmGeI pic.twitter.com/nm4KKDcYiu – 5:37 PM
More on this storyline
Christian Clark: Brandon Ingram will miss a second straight game with a bruised toe. CJ McCollum (return to competition conditioning) questionable. Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness) questionable. Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) questionable. Pels vs. Raptors tomorrow. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / November 29, 2022
Christian Clark: Lengthy injury report for tomorrow’s game against OKC: Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness), Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) questionable Brandon Ingram (left toe) doubtful CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) out -via Twitter @cclark_13 / November 27, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Pelicans star @CJ McCollum announces his new McCollum Heritage 91 2020 Chardonnay, in partnership with Adelsheim Vineyard. This release marks the first official Chardonnay offering from the brand. McCollum talks his latest wine & much more in @andscape https://t.co/kUAcMAu9Ov #nba pic.twitter.com/cwLxfSclpq -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / November 25, 2022
Main Rumors, Coronavirus, Injuries, CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr, Naji Marshall, New Orleans Pelicans
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.