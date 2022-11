CJ McCollum exits health and safety protocols

Christian Clark: Brandon Ingram will miss a second straight game with a bruised toe . CJ McCollum (return to competition conditioning) questionable. Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness) questionable. Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) questionable. Pels vs. Raptors tomorrow. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / November 29, 2022

A few new names on the Pels’ injury list:Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness) is questionableLarry Nance (right shoulder soreness) is questionableBrandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) is doubtfulCJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is out – 5:41 PM

Notable players listed on the Pelicans vs Thunder injury report:Brandon Ingram (sprained toe) is doubtfulCJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is outLarry Nance Jr. (shoulder soreness) is questionableChet Holmgren & Mike Muscala are the only ones out for OKC – 7:29 PM

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have each scored at least 20 points in the same game 193 times, tied for the most such games in NBA history by a backcourt duo:193 – Curry/Thompson193 – Lillard/McCollum126 – Cousy/Sharman125 – West/GoodrichMore here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…

Pels injury report vs OKC tonightBrandon Ingram is DoubtfulCJ McCollum is OUTE.J. Liddell is OUTLarry Nance Jr is QuestionableNaji Marshall is questionableKira Lewis Jr is availableDereon Seabron is available – 1:08 PM

Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr. and Naji Marshall are out tonight, Willie Green says. McCollum is also out against the Thunder. – 6:21 PM

Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy get the start for the Pelicans tonight with CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram out. – 7:33 PM

Final: Pelicans 105, Thunder 101Zion with 23-8-8. Flirts with his first triple-double.Herb Jones with two gutsy plays to preserve the win. The charge and the toss off Poku’s back.New Orleans (12-8) gets the win without B.I. and McCollum. – 10:31 PM

Officially, Pelicans listing CJ McCollum (return to play reconditioning), Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness) and Larry Nance (right shoulder soreness) as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against Toronto.Ingram (left big toe contusion) is OUT. pic.twitter.com/Sn2yJTx6K8

