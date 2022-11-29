Clippers 22, Blazers 22: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (12-9) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (9-9) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 29, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 22, Portland Trail Blazers 22 (Q1 01:29)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Highkin @highkin
Josh Hart now back on the bench after getting his ankle looked at by the training staff in the locker room. – 10:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Jason Preston makes his second appearance of the season, and first since Oct. 23, with a lineup of Zubac-Morris-Batum-Powell to end the first quarter. Without John Wall tonight, the Clippers needed ballhandler help. – 10:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nicolas Batum at the 3 with Morris and Zubac. Reading rotation tea leaves, that should leave a spot for Robert Covington as Morris’ backup after RoCo was a DNP-CD Sunday.
Moses Brown played earlier Sunday than he had all season, but let’s see how Moussa Diabaté figures in. – 10:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Josh Hart appeared to injure his ankle on a Zubac dunk and is headed to the locker room. – 10:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norm Powell gets hit with a take foul and technical, a call that has led to a lengthy conversation with official J.T. Orr. – 10:24 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Josh Hart appeared to injure his ankle. He got up and continued playing but was clearly limping and still is. Shaedon Sharpe is checking into the game for Hart. – 10:24 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Damian Lillard, sidelined since Nov. 19 with a calf strain, is targeting to return Sun., Dec. 4 against the Pacers, per @Chris Haynes.
That’s Game 5 on the Pacers’ 7-game road trip. – 10:24 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Josh Hart crumples to the floor after rolling his ankle, which has been an issue for a few games already. – 10:23 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Josh Hart hurt his ankle. Appears to be trying to fight through it but clearly is in some pain. We’ll see how long that lasts. – 10:23 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Three-ball looking smooth 👁️👁️
#RipCity | @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/HDVkc0tgjS – 10:22 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Nurk is 1/3 on threes 6 minutes into LAC game. Billups said before the game that he’s okay with Nurkic shooting 3s late in the clock and if wide open. Billups, however, said Nurkic doesn’t have the green light because he knows teams would gladly leave him open all night. – 10:20 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC owns the top spot for most 15+ point comeback wins since the start of the 2021-22 season with 11. The next closest is eight by both Toronto and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Thunder is currently tied with Sacramento for the most 15+ point comeback wins this season with three. – 10:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are tied at 13 in Portland.
Zubac with a bucket and 3 rebounds already.
Portland using plenty of zone early. Mann looking to slash.
Nurkic has already attempted 3 3s, making one. – 10:19 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Jusuf Nurkic is taking an average of 1.6 three-pointers per game. He’s taken 3 already in 6 minutes, the Clippers content to keeping Zubac in the paint instead of going out to the perimeter. – 10:18 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Reggie Jackson wearing two different colorways of the same shoe, always surprised more guys don’t do that. Also, Nurk three. – 10:16 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
10 players are averaging double digits in points and rebounds this season and Jusuf Nurkic and Ivica Zubac are two of them. Ty Lue knows he can’t get 31 points and 29 boards from Zubac every night, but pregame said he wants Zubac to play w/ the same intensity offensively as Sun. – 10:13 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Welcome back, @Greg Brown
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/k6wzr1bbLQ – 9:56 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
If you thought this TNT game was good, just wait until you see Moussa Diabate and Jason Preston minutes in the next one. – 9:55 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers will again start Amir Coffey, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac, Terance Mann and Reggie Jackson tonight in Portland. Another game coming tomorrow in Utah without their injured trio. Earliest opportunity to see Kawhi, PG and Luke Kennard is Saturday’s home game vs. Sacramento. – 9:53 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters for Clips-Blazers
LAC
Amir Coffey
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
POR
Josh Hart
Jerami Grant
Jusuf Nurkic
Justise Winslow
Anfernee Simons – 9:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
4th straight game for Clippers starting Jackson, Mann, Coffey, Morris Sr., Zubac.
Portland starting former Agua Caliente Clipper Anfernee Simons, #RevengeGame candidate Justise Winslow, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/hWxGUgqkk8 – 9:34 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Los Angeles Clippers
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @NBAonTNT
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/aFgDjp0Ob4 – 9:16 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Who’s fit is your favorite? 🤔
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Cdkx5NuFJA – 9:10 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue called it likely that Moussa Diabate and Jason Preston will see time vs. the Trail Blazers. He said Diabate had improved most since training camp with his activity on offense boards + understanding the NBA game. Lue likes how Preston has made good choices running offense – 8:34 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Early work for @Trendon Watford
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/xVAxHJ08af – 8:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue watching his friend Chauncey Billups hold his pregame media availability in Portland. pic.twitter.com/Acgc9205TB – 8:21 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🪞 @Jusuf Nurkic 🪞
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/N78jTV3fdC – 8:20 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Early work for @Trendon Watford
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/TJgMq60eDC – 8:11 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both probable for tomorrow’s game against Portland, per the Lakers. – 8:10 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James (left Adductor Strain) and Anthony Davis (low Back Tightness) are both PROBABLE for game vs Portland – 8:07 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James, who turned his ankle Monday vs. IND and had it evaluated Tuesday, is listed as probable for the Lakers’ game Wednesday against POR – 8:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and AD are both probable to play tomorrow against Portland. – 8:03 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Rip City! Until 11:59 p.m. tonight, save up to 30% on select games in the 2022-23 season, and $1 will be added to the Trail Blazers Racial Equity Fund for each ticket sold through this promotion.
Use code: SHOTCLOCK
🔗: https://t.co/MlbcRzEtl0 pic.twitter.com/fBoF5mN01G – 7:38 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Rip City! Until 11:59 p.m. tonight, save up to 30% on select games in the 2022-23 season, and $1 will be added to the Trail Blazers Racial Equity Fund for each ticket sold through this promotion.
🔗: https://t.co/LL2m1rr9np pic.twitter.com/FLs80Tt1se – 7:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Shaquille O’Neale says the Clippers need to play 30 games fully healthy to be in good shape for the playoffs.
Charles Barkley says they need to play the entire second half of the season or he’s writing them off.
Sounds like a good mark to also measure the Nets against. – 7:27 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Updating injuries and talking Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on NBA Today with @Malika Andrews @Tim Bontemps and @Jamal Collier pic.twitter.com/vvOPVr36OO – 4:55 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Today, Portland holds the 9th largest Native American population in the country. Join us as we highlight our diverse Native American community! pic.twitter.com/16Sx0McqRT – 4:51 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Today, Portland holds the 9th largest urban Indian population in the country. Join us as we highlight our diverse Native American community. pic.twitter.com/sAmG8PGVVq – 4:11 PM
