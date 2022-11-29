De'Aaron Fox on changing agents: 'Nothing to do with wanting to be traded or wanting to move on'

In an exclusive Bleacher Report interview with the speedy star who is in the midst of an All-Star-caliber season, Fox clarified why he’s changing agents at this juncture of his career. “When you’re an athlete who has any notoriety and you make a major change, it’s going to circulate and people are going to speculate. But for me, I love being in Sacramento,” Fox told B/R. “This move had nothing to do with wanting to be traded or wanting to move on. This has more to do with myself and the business of basketball, and I feel like they’re able to help me in ways that I’ve never been able to be helped before. It was really a level up.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
De’Aaron Fox’s struggles have effected Kings offense over the last 3 games.
Vs Hawks: 7-20 FG, 1-6 3P
Vs Celtics: 6-17 FG, 3-9 3P
Vs Suns: 4-12 FG, 1-3 3P
He counted 20 or less points in those games. He can figure it out and lead the Kings back to the winning column. #BeamTeam – 3:07 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Malik Monk not worried about Sacramento’s 3 game skid following loss to the Suns, dismisses any notion of De’Aaron Fox struggling and not going to let his Kings separate.
Malik Monk not worried about Sacramento’s 3 game skid following loss to the Suns, dismisses any notion of De’Aaron Fox struggling and not going to let his Kings separate.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
De’Aaron Fox’s struggles effected on Kings offense over the last 3 games.
Vs Hawks: 7-20 FG, 1-6 3P
Vs Celtics: 6-17 FG, 3-9 3P
Vs Suns: 4-12 FG, 1-3 3P
He counted 20 or minus points in those 3 games. He can figure it out and lead the Kings back to the winning column. #BeamTeam – 3:04 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox discusses Monday’s 122-117 loss to the Suns, his Kings dropping a 3rd straight game, trying to stop Devin Booker and feeling like his own presence was missed with the Kings with his rough performance. pic.twitter.com/dC40f3aflW – 2:31 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox should be in the all-star conversation.
Domantas Sabonis should be in the all-star conversation.
Mike Brown should be in the coach of the year conversation.
Malik Monk should be in the 6th man of the year conversation. – 12:01 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings bench ecstatic with Chimezie Metu’s defense against Devin Booker to block a 3-point attempt, that leads to a De’Aaron Fox 3 on the other end. Kings pull to within 94-92 of Phoenix with 10:13 to go. Timeout Suns – 11:52 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I’m thinking the Kings are going to need De’Aaron Fox to go toe-to-toe with Devin Booker at some point if the Kings want to win this game. – 11:40 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown subs out De’Aaron Fox early in the 3rd quarter, likely setting up a long stretch of him and Monk playing together. That backcourt has been working well tonight. – 11:28 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings coach Mike Brown discusses how Sacramento isn’t catching the NBA off guard anymore, Keegan Murray’s ups and downs, De’Aaron Fox’s start to the season & facing the Suns tonight.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown on De’Aaron Fox: “I’ve just got to call more plays for him, and I told him I would because he agreed he would name his son Mike, so (against) Phoenix, every play is going to be a pick-and-roll for him just because him and Recee agreed to that.” – 8:28 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox reflects on the lessons of the Kings 1-3 road trip, looks to get Sacramento back on track tonight against the Phoenix Suns & shares his support for rookie Keegan Murray during his shooting struggles.
“I love being here in Sacramento,” Fox told B/R. “The fan interactions, it’s kind of like being at Kentucky. No matter how good the other sports are, it’s always going to be about basketball whenever you’re in that city. If you’re able to win here, I feel like it’s just a different feeling. And obviously being able to stay with the team that drafted you, somewhere you’re comfortable as far as life goes. -via Bleacher Report / November 29, 2022
“Being in this city, in one place for a long time plays a major part in it. If I’m able to help this team go to the playoffs and hopefully win a championship at some point in my career, I feel like nothing would ever top that. Being able to say that you won a championship for the Sacramento Kings, like, that’s unheard of, right? People would say that you’re crazy. -via Bleacher Report / November 29, 2022
“That’s not being disrespectful to anybody else,” added Fox, who was previously represented by Chris Gaston and the Family First Sports Firm, “but (Klutch) is one of the best in the game regardless of if it’s basketball or off-the-court business ventures. I understand the importance of infrastructure, and I feel like they do such a great job in every aspect of not only business but in life. I just felt like it was an upgrade in every single way.” -via Bleacher Report / November 29, 2022
