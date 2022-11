De'Aaron Fox on changing agents: 'Nothing to do with wanting to be traded or wanting to move on'

In an exclusive Bleacher Report interview with the speedy star who is in the midst of an All-Star-caliber season, Fox clarified why he’s changing agents at this juncture of his career. “When you’re an athlete who has any notoriety and you make a major change, it’s going to circulate and people are going to speculate. But for me, I love being in Sacramento,” Fox told B/R. “This move had nothing to do with wanting to be traded or wanting to move on. This has more to do with myself and the business of basketball, and I feel like they’re able to help me in ways that I’ve never been able to be helped before. It was really a level up.Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report