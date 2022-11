James Jones on Chris Paul's return: 'He's close'

Then Jones addressed the status of Paul, who hasn’t played since Nov. 7 at Philadelphia where he injured the foot in the first half of a loss to the 76ers. “Chris, he’s close,” Jones said. “He’s coming back. He’ll be back. I can’t tell you he’ll be back (Wednesday). He’s been looking good and we’re still taking the long view with him. From Day 1, we’ve said that when our guys are eligible to play, when they’re available, they’re completely available. No restrictions. Nothing mentally, physically, to hold them back. So he’s getting there. And once he gets there, you’ll know.”Source: Arizona Republic