James Jones on Chris Paul's return: 'He's close'

Then Jones addressed the status of Paul, who hasn’t played since Nov. 7 at Philadelphia where he injured the foot in the first half of a loss to the 76ers. “Chris, he’s close,” Jones said. “He’s coming back. He’ll be back. I can’t tell you he’ll be back (Wednesday). He’s been looking good and we’re still taking the long view with him. From Day 1, we’ve said that when our guys are eligible to play, when they’re available, they’re completely available. No restrictions. Nothing mentally, physically, to hold them back. So he’s getting there. And once he gets there, you’ll know.”
Source: Arizona Republic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Part 1: Phoenix #Suns GM James Jones discusses new role, Chris Paul’s status and team success (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
For @PHNX_Suns, here’s what James Jones had to say about his new title as Suns/Mercury president of basketball ops, Chris Paul’s injury, the latest with Jae Crowder and more: https://t.co/8PkHRe5zBH pic.twitter.com/Kbr0W6q5FW – 8:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns president of basketball operations and GM James Jones explained what changes with his new role.
Plus, I asked him a few things about the ownership situation: arizonasports.com/story/3406077/… – 7:13 PM
Suns president of basketball operations and GM James Jones explained what changes with his new role.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“It’s been extremely gratifying. I can’t lie.….but until we win titles, there will always be another challenge, there will always be something else that I’m pushing for.”
I asked James Jones about how he would evaluate the Suns’ turnaround during his time in Phoenix: pic.twitter.com/7zG1jLM5RA – 6:04 PM
“It’s been extremely gratifying. I can’t lie.….but until we win titles, there will always be another challenge, there will always be something else that I’m pushing for.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It creates a performance baseline.”
#Suns GM/president of basketball operations James Jones on Deandre Ayton’s work in the weight room.
“He’s starting to mature, which is another factor. If he continues to combine those two things, the sky is the limit for him.” pic.twitter.com/MHFIMugsHZ – 5:32 PM
“It creates a performance baseline.”
#Suns GM/president of basketball operations James Jones on Deandre Ayton’s work in the weight room.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“When I came in, he was a really talented young player who was just dying to win. Now I see a young man who understands he’s the key to an extended run of winning.”
James Jones on Devin Booker being a MVP candidate.
“Without him, we’re nowhere near where we are today.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/A1mI7f5zEx – 5:26 PM
“When I came in, he was a really talented young player who was just dying to win. Now I see a young man who understands he’s the key to an extended run of winning.”
James Jones on Devin Booker being a MVP candidate.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Not a lot changes, but my focus on not just the #Suns, but the #Mercury. My efforts to continue to bolster both teams will continue. That’s something that I’ve done since I’ve been here, more in a formal role.” Suns GM James Jones on president of basketball operations role. pic.twitter.com/jJBvp7C1oq – 5:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul (right heel soreness) remains out for tomorrow’s game against the Bulls. No one new on the Suns’ injury report – 5:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Same injury report for the Suns against the Bulls tomorrow. Chris Paul, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder remain out. – 5:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Q: You’re still paying him?
A: “Yeah.”
#Suns GM and president of basketball operations James Jones on Jae Crowder.
“Jae is a good player and he can help any team and teams know that.” pic.twitter.com/7h8da6tNOE – 5:20 PM
Q: You’re still paying him?
A: “Yeah.”
#Suns GM and president of basketball operations James Jones on Jae Crowder.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Nah, nothing new with Jae.”
Asked about the Jae Crowder situation, James Jones said for him, it’s about team and being able to find the right fit on a trade. The Suns just haven’t found the right one yet pic.twitter.com/tXZTiEnO0p – 4:56 PM
“Nah, nothing new with Jae.”
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
James Jones said today that Chris Paul is close to returning and he will be back.
On the Jae Crowder front, said they will eventually get a deal done. That day will come. Just waiting for the right fit.
I’ll have a story later today with more. – 4:53 PM
James Jones said today that Chris Paul is close to returning and he will be back.
On the Jae Crowder front, said they will eventually get a deal done. That day will come. Just waiting for the right fit.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
James Jones says his duties won’t change a ton on the Suns side now that he’s been named president of basketball operations, but he’s excited to be more hands on with the Mercury moving forward – 4:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#NBA title is the only title that matters to me.” James Jones. #Suns pic.twitter.com/coNkc2au09 – 4:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We just haven’t found the right fit yet.” James Jones on trying to move Jae Crowder. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Uy9gpYIf7E – 4:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to lead the league in assists and be outside the top 20 in turnovers:
— Chris Paul (2015)
— Tyrese Haliburton (This season)
Tyrese is 1st in assists and 28th in turnovers. pic.twitter.com/WazqFyRZTd – 10:45 AM
Players to lead the league in assists and be outside the top 20 in turnovers:
— Chris Paul (2015)
— Tyrese Haliburton (This season)
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Incredible the Suns are so good without CP3, Johnson, or Crowder. Devin Booker is playing the best basketball of his life, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges are better too, tons of other guys playing with an edge. Major bubble/Finals run energy in Phoenix. – 12:27 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
cam johnson (8 gp) and cp3 (10 gp) have each missed at least half the season.
jae crowder isn’t with the team.
torrey craig is *fourth* on the team in total minutes.
the suns still have the best record in the west—and a top 7 offense/defense.
that’s, um, pretty damn absurd. – 12:27 AM
cam johnson (8 gp) and cp3 (10 gp) have each missed at least half the season.
jae crowder isn’t with the team.
torrey craig is *fourth* on the team in total minutes.
the suns still have the best record in the west—and a top 7 offense/defense.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Incredible the Suns are so good without CP3, Johnson, or Crowder. Devin Booker is playing the best basketball of his life, Ayton and Bridges are better too, tons of other guys playing with an edge. Major bubble/title run energy in Phoenix. – 12:27 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
https://t.co/cPI3aMZqVu just doing its job.
Chris Paul remains out with sore right heel. He missed his 10th consecutive game Monday night. #Suns #Kings pic.twitter.com/9qaaCgG0I6 – 10:29 PM
https://t.co/cPI3aMZqVu just doing its job.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He can get rid of me anytime he wants to now,” a joking Monty Williams on #Suns GM James Jones being promoted to team president of basketball operations.
“Just happy for him. It’s a lot of work to play that role every day, behind the scenes, working with everybody.” pic.twitter.com/RYoeItpGHo – 9:49 PM
“He can get rid of me anytime he wants to now,” a joking Monty Williams on #Suns GM James Jones being promoted to team president of basketball operations.
More on this storyline
Duane Rankin: “It’s just a sore heel, if it was more I’d tell you.” James Jones on Chris Paul, saying the veteran point guard is “close”. Said being back w/o restrictions is what they want with players with injuries. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 29, 2022
Gerald Bourguet: Chris Paul (right heel soreness) remains out for tomorrow’s game against the Kings. Nobody new on the Suns’ injury report -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / November 27, 2022
Duane Rankin: Monty Williams said if Chris Paul (heel) was able to go, he’d be out there. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 26, 2022
