James Jones on trading Jae Crowder: We haven't found the right fit yet

Duane Rankin: “We just haven’t found the right fit yet.” James Jones on trying to move Jae Crowder. #Suns
“It creates a performance baseline.”
#Suns GM/president of basketball operations James Jones on Deandre Ayton’s work in the weight room.
“It creates a performance baseline.”
#Suns GM/president of basketball operations James Jones on Deandre Ayton’s work in the weight room.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“When I came in, he was a really talented young player who was just dying to win. Now I see a young man who understands he’s the key to an extended run of winning.”
James Jones on Devin Booker being a MVP candidate.
“When I came in, he was a really talented young player who was just dying to win. Now I see a young man who understands he’s the key to an extended run of winning.”
James Jones on Devin Booker being a MVP candidate.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Not a lot changes, but my focus on not just the #Suns, but the #Mercury. My efforts to continue to bolster both teams will continue. That’s something that I’ve done since I’ve been here, more in a formal role.” Suns GM James Jones on president of basketball operations role. pic.twitter.com/jJBvp7C1oq – 5:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Same injury report for the Suns against the Bulls tomorrow. Chris Paul, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder remain out. – 5:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Q: You’re still paying him?
A: “Yeah.”
#Suns GM and president of basketball operations James Jones on Jae Crowder.
Q: You’re still paying him?
A: “Yeah.”
#Suns GM and president of basketball operations James Jones on Jae Crowder.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Nah, nothing new with Jae.”
“Nah, nothing new with Jae.”
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
James Jones said today that Chris Paul is close to returning and he will be back.
On the Jae Crowder front, said they will eventually get a deal done. That day will come. Just waiting for the right fit.
James Jones said today that Chris Paul is close to returning and he will be back.
On the Jae Crowder front, said they will eventually get a deal done. That day will come. Just waiting for the right fit.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
James Jones says his duties won’t change a ton on the Suns side now that he’s been named president of basketball operations, but he’s excited to be more hands on with the Mercury moving forward – 4:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#NBA title is the only title that matters to me.” James Jones. #Suns pic.twitter.com/coNkc2au09 – 4:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We just haven’t found the right fit yet.” James Jones on trying to move Jae Crowder. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Uy9gpYIf7E – 4:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s just a sore heel, if it was more I’d tell you.”
James Jones on Chris Paul, saying the veteran point guard is “close”.
“It’s just a sore heel, if it was more I’d tell you.”
James Jones on Chris Paul, saying the veteran point guard is “close”.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Incredible the Suns are so good without CP3, Johnson, or Crowder. Devin Booker is playing the best basketball of his life, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges are better too, tons of other guys playing with an edge. Major bubble/Finals run energy in Phoenix. – 12:27 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
cam johnson (8 gp) and cp3 (10 gp) have each missed at least half the season.
jae crowder isn’t with the team.
torrey craig is *fourth* on the team in total minutes.
the suns still have the best record in the west—and a top 7 offense/defense.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Incredible the Suns are so good without CP3, Johnson, or Crowder. Devin Booker is playing the best basketball of his life, Ayton and Bridges are better too, tons of other guys playing with an edge. Major bubble/title run energy in Phoenix. – 12:27 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Gotta love the fact the Suns are atop the West again while Jae Crowder sits at home posting highlights on IG. – 12:24 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He can get rid of me anytime he wants to now,” a joking Monty Williams on #Suns GM James Jones being promoted to team president of basketball operations.
“He can get rid of me anytime he wants to now,” a joking Monty Williams on #Suns GM James Jones being promoted to team president of basketball operations.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns promote GM James Jones to to President of Basketball Operations nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/28/sun… – 6:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Phoenix Suns have ruled Chris Paul (heel) Cameron Johnson (meniscus) and Jae Crowder (not with team) out for Monday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 8:07 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Aside from Jae’Sean Tate and the three in the G League, the Rockets injury report is clean for tomorrow night’s game in Denver – 7:45 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Same injury report for the Suns. No Chris Paul, Jae Crowder or Cam Johnson against the Kings tomorrow night in Sacramento. – 7:13 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
It’s going to be funny when the #Rockets trade Eric Gordon and everyone rejoices that KJ Martin is going to get the starting role… only to see it go to Jae’Sean Tate. – 8:02 PM
Buzz permeated NBA circles over the past week that the Phoenix Suns are close to finding a deal for veteran Jae Crowder, who has been working out away from the team all season, staying in shape for an eventual trade. The Suns have several suitors, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors. One executive told B/R that the final result could be a multi-team trade with three, four or even five NBA franchises. -via Bleacher Report / November 23, 2022
The Bucks are believed to be offering Grayson Allen, and the Hawks are shopping Bogdan Bogdanović, Justin Holiday and/or John Collins. None appear to appeal to the Suns immediately. -via Bleacher Report / November 23, 2022
While Atlanta remains one of the teams in the mix for Phoenix swingman Jae Crowder, league sources said the Suns have shown no desire to shoulder the remaining four seasons of the five-year, $125 million deal Collins signed after the Hawks’ run to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals. That seems to be the consensus among rival executives. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 23, 2022
