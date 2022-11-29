Jimmy Butler back on Friday?

Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler is not yet with the Heat in Boston. But the hope is that he’ll make his return Friday against the Celtics.
Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang
Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Looking ahead to Heat-Celtics over these next two, with Jimmy Butler expected to miss the first 1:
I’m interested in the Heat’s defense
The Celtics offense is as good as it gets in the NBA, fresh off a historic night from deep
Can Miami survive in zone? I don’t think so – 12:45 PM
Looking ahead to Heat-Celtics over these next two, with Jimmy Butler expected to miss the first 1:
I’m interested in the Heat’s defense
The Celtics offense is as good as it gets in the NBA, fresh off a historic night from deep
Can Miami survive in zone? I don’t think so – 12:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: That Heat’s defense is a top-10 unit despite its early-season problems and injury issues. How? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Jimmy Butler remains away from the Heat today and is not expected back for Wednesday’s game in Boston – 12:17 PM
NEW: That Heat’s defense is a top-10 unit despite its early-season problems and injury issues. How? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Jimmy Butler remains away from the Heat today and is not expected back for Wednesday’s game in Boston – 12:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler is not yet with the Heat in Boston. But the hope is that he’ll make his return Friday against the Celtics. – 11:44 AM
Jimmy Butler is not yet with the Heat in Boston. But the hope is that he’ll make his return Friday against the Celtics. – 11:44 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler waiting game continues, Friday vs. Celtics looking like next target return date. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Team currently at practice, with forward still not back with Heat. – 11:40 AM
Jimmy Butler waiting game continues, Friday vs. Celtics looking like next target return date. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Team currently at practice, with forward still not back with Heat. – 11:40 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo should not be overlooked for the DPOY once again
The Heat lost PJ Tucker in the off-season, yet Bam Adebayo is still anchoring
Over the last 5 games without Jimmy Butler, the Heat are a top 3 defense in the NBA
Zone, man, pressing…I don’t care
Bam IS the defense – 1:39 PM
Bam Adebayo should not be overlooked for the DPOY once again
The Heat lost PJ Tucker in the off-season, yet Bam Adebayo is still anchoring
Over the last 5 games without Jimmy Butler, the Heat are a top 3 defense in the NBA
Zone, man, pressing…I don’t care
Bam IS the defense – 1:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and details from last night’s Heat win in Atlanta:
-Bam Adebayo’s scoring surge continues
-Tyler Herro shows growth with triple-double
-The Heat zone was again great
-Possibility remains that Jimmy Butler will join Heat on trip
-And more
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:57 AM
Takeaways and details from last night’s Heat win in Atlanta:
-Bam Adebayo’s scoring surge continues
-Tyler Herro shows growth with triple-double
-The Heat zone was again great
-Possibility remains that Jimmy Butler will join Heat on trip
-And more
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:57 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Looks like the players out for the Heat today are Jimmy Butler, Omer Yurtseven, Victor Oladipo, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson. – 4:40 PM
Looks like the players out for the Heat today are Jimmy Butler, Omer Yurtseven, Victor Oladipo, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson. – 4:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
At 9-11, this is not where the Heat expected to be at the 20-game mark. Some observations from the Heat’s first 20 games miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a Heat injury update with Jimmy Butler not traveling with the team today to Atlanta – 4:16 PM
At 9-11, this is not where the Heat expected to be at the 20-game mark. Some observations from the Heat’s first 20 games miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a Heat injury update with Jimmy Butler not traveling with the team today to Atlanta – 4:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Duncan Robinson and Max Strus questionable for tomorrow, which is an upgrade. Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven remain out. – 4:08 PM
Duncan Robinson and Max Strus questionable for tomorrow, which is an upgrade. Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven remain out. – 4:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler didn’t travel with the Heat today. Doesn’t mean he can’t join up with them during the trip, of course. – 3:55 PM
Jimmy Butler didn’t travel with the Heat today. Doesn’t mean he can’t join up with them during the trip, of course. – 3:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler and Omer Yurtseven not traveling with the Heat to Atlanta today. But real possibility that Butler will join the Heat and make his return from injury at some point on this trip. – 3:52 PM
Jimmy Butler and Omer Yurtseven not traveling with the Heat to Atlanta today. But real possibility that Butler will join the Heat and make his return from injury at some point on this trip. – 3:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler and Omer Yurtseven not traveling with the Heat to Atlanta today. But real possibility that Butler will join the Heat and make his return from injury on this trip. – 3:51 PM
Jimmy Butler and Omer Yurtseven not traveling with the Heat to Atlanta today. But real possibility that Butler will join the Heat and make his return from injury on this trip. – 3:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler (knee) did not travel with the Heat today for Sunday’s game in Atlanta. The expectation (or at least hope) is rejoining the team possibly for Wednesday’s game in Boston. Only other player not traveling was Omer Yurtseven (ankle surgery). So Oladipo again traveling. – 3:51 PM
Jimmy Butler (knee) did not travel with the Heat today for Sunday’s game in Atlanta. The expectation (or at least hope) is rejoining the team possibly for Wednesday’s game in Boston. Only other player not traveling was Omer Yurtseven (ankle surgery). So Oladipo again traveling. – 3:51 PM
More on this storyline
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler (knee) remaining behind, “He’s able to get some really good work in Miami. He is definitely getting better, and we’ll just see how the week goes.” -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 27, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Heat say Jimmy Butler (knee) has been ruled out of today’s game vs the Hawks. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / November 27, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.