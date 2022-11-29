Karl-Anthony Towns to miss four-to-six weeks with calf strain

Adrian Wojnarowski: Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with a right calf strain, sources tell ESPN. Towns underwent imaging on Tuesday and the expectation exists for a full recovery and return sometime in January.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns to miss several weeks with calf strain. theathletic.com/3947211/2022/1… – 2:35 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Here’s the updated story on Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury, which is expected to sideline him several weeks, with a potential (but not definite) timeline of 4-6 weeks: startribune.com/minnesota-timb… – 2:03 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns expected to miss 4-6 weeks with calf strain nj.com/nets/2022/11/t… – 1:45 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with a right calf strain, sources tell ESPN. Towns underwent imaging on Tuesday and the expectation exists for a full recovery and return sometime in January. – 1:25 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to miss several weeks with his calf strain, sources tell me and @Jon Krawczynski. Great news: Tests showed no structural damage to Towns’ Achilles. – 1:25 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
While we await word on Karl-Anthony Towns’ status moving forward, I looked up some numbers. Towns has missed 64 games in his career.
While we await word on Karl-Anthony Towns’ status moving forward, I looked up some numbers. Towns has missed 64 games in his career.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on optimism that Minnesota star Karl-Anthony Towns has avoided a significant injury to his lower right leg: es.pn/3OLUuyR – 10:30 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Karl-Anthony Towns: The injury reminded me a bit of the play last year when Luka Doncic suffered his calf strain. KAT does appear to grab higher on the lower leg, more in the muscle belly than the tendon. – 9:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Karl-Anthony Towns helped off court after non-contact calf injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/28/kar… – 9:47 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury being deemed a right calf strain:
Chris Finch on Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury being deemed a right calf strain:
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Timberwolves Coach Chris Finch says of Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury: “obviously super-concerned about that. Big blow for us.” No update on initial report of a calf strain. “Hopefully, that’s where it comes down. We’ll have an update tomorrow.” – 9:40 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a right calf strain, team says. pic.twitter.com/WsZneoDi8x – 8:59 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Wolves say Karl-Anthony Towns has a right calf strain; will be out the rest of the game. – 8:58 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Timberwolves announce it is a right calf strain injury for Karl-Anthony Towns. He will not return to the game – 8:57 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Timberwolves say Karl-Anthony Towns has suffered a right calf strain. – 8:57 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Timberwolves F Karl-Anthony Towns appeared to suffer a non-contact injury to his lower right leg and needed help to locker room vs. Wizards. – 8:51 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns was helped off the court after suffering an apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/ocsQ1pDJ0Q – 8:48 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Karl-Anthony Towns hurt his right leg and had to be helped off the court and into the locker room by Rudy Gobert and a T’Wolves assistant. He wasn’t putting any weight on his leg. – 8:41 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Karl-Anthony Towns is behind helped to the Wolves’ locker room as he puts no weight on his right leg. – 8:41 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija draws an offensive foul on Karl-Anthony Towns in the post. – 7:14 PM
An MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) taken today at Mayo Clinic Square by Dr. Kelechi Okoroha on Karl-Anthony Towns confirmed a right calf strain. He will be sidelined indefinitely and reassessed in several weeks. Further updates to his progress will be issued when available. -via NBA.com / November 29, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, but there’s some early optimism that he may have avoided a substantial injury to his lower right leg, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 29, 2022
Jon Krawczynski: From what I can gather, everyone is breathing a big sigh of relief with Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury. Still more evaluation tomorrow, but it is looking like it could have been so much worse. -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / November 29, 2022
