Kawhi Leonard out for next two games

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard did not travel with the team to Portland and won’t be with the Clippers in Salt Lake City tomorrow, either. – 1:07 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Kawhi Leonard is out tonight for 107th time in last 112 games but Clippers have no choice but to remain all in. Plus Giannis on his free throw saga, Ja Morant on playing in NYC & the defending champs are waking up.
All from the collective this week: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:03 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Official injury report says the Clippers will be without Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, John Wall and Luke Kennard tomorrow. Damian Lillard and Gary Payton II remain out for Portland. This is the Blazers’ only TNT game of the year. – 10:37 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Zubac dropped a stat line so good it made Kawhi smile 😄 pic.twitter.com/zjEXQ4rjI4 – 6:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers beat Pacers 114-100 to win their first game without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George this season.
Ivica Zubac: 31 points (14/17 FGs), 29 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, 3/3 FTs. How Do U Want It? pic.twitter.com/KnTyMV96qN – 6:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Rick Carlisle says the Clippers will provide a great test for his upstart Pacers team, with Carlisle citing both the 2020 and 2021 Mavericks-Clippers playoff series as well as how Clippers have played without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. pic.twitter.com/kSimrBlpxg – 3:48 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
PG and Luke will not travel on Clippers road trip next week. Kawhi is TBD. – 2:17 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi is a maybe to travel on the Clippers road trip next week. Not necessarily “maybe” to play. Luke and PG are still out. – 2:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers announce that Luke Kennard and Paul George will not be on Portland-Utah trip.
Kawhi Leonard TBD, but it’s a back to back, so you know he won’t play both. – 2:14 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers’ 7-game, 12-day road trip begins today in Los Angeles. Against the Clippers at 4pm ET.
Andrew Nembhard (left knee bruise) remains questionable.
Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. – 12:55 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Clippers say Paul George (right hamstring tendon strain) and Kawhi Leonard (right ankle sprain) are out tomorrow against Indiana. – 8:24 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi, Paul George and Luke Kennard remain out on Sunday against Indiana although Ty Lue doesn’t believe the Clippers stars’ injuries will be a long-term issue. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:24 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Clippers say Paul George (right hamstring tendon strain) and Kawhi Leonard (right ankle sprain) will remain out for Sunday’s game against surprising Indiana.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 8:23 PM
More on this storyline
Ohm Youngmisuk: Kawhi Leonard, John Wall, Paul George and Luke Kennard are out against Portland tomorrow. The Clippers play Blazers and then at Jazz in a back-to-back. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / November 28, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Clippers say Paul George (right hamstring tendon strain) and Kawhi Leonard (right ankle sprain) are out tomorrow against Indians. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / November 26, 2022
Law Murray: Asked Tyronn Lue today about what happens with the team when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are recovering instead of in their place of leading by example. Lue praised the other vets, and also said Leonard and George having a voice means a lot to the team even though they’re hurt pic.twitter.com/HcnS2ZxznC -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / November 25, 2022
