Knicks sign DaQuan Jeffries to two-way contract

Shams Charania: The New York Knicks are signing forward DaQuan Jeffries on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jeffries went to camp with the Knicks and has averaged 15 points for their Westchester G League affiliate this season.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Knicks reportedly signing DaQuan Jeffries to Two-Way deal sportando.basketball/en/knicks-repo… – 4:59 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The New York Knicks are signing forward DaQuan Jeffries on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jeffries went to camp with the Knicks and has averaged 15 points for their Westchester G League affiliate this season. – 3:54 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Ian Begley: Knicks have signed DaQuan Jeffries to a two-way deal, team says. Tom Thibodeau was impressed by Jeffries’ play in training camp. “I believe he’s an NBA player,” Thibodeau said shortly after camp. Jeffries and Trevor Keels are NYK’s current two-way players. -via Twitter @IanBegley / November 29, 2022
Adam Zagoria: USA Basketball World Cup qualifying roster -via Twitter @AdamZagoria / October 30, 2022
Former NBA players Jalen Harris and DaQuan Jeffries signed with G League team Westchester Knicks for the 2022-23 season. -via HoopsHype / October 23, 2022
