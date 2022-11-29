Knicks sign DaQuan Jeffries to two-way contract

Knicks sign DaQuan Jeffries to two-way contract

Main Rumors

Knicks sign DaQuan Jeffries to two-way contract

November 29, 2022- by

By |

Shams Charania: The New York Knicks are signing forward DaQuan Jeffries on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jeffries went to camp with the Knicks and has averaged 15 points for their Westchester G League affiliate this season.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Fred Katz @FredKatz
The DaQuan Jeffries signing is official, Knicks announce. – 5:39 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Knicks reportedly signing DaQuan Jeffries to Two-Way deal sportando.basketball/en/knicks-repo…4:59 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The New York Knicks are signing forward DaQuan Jeffries on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jeffries went to camp with the Knicks and has averaged 15 points for their Westchester G League affiliate this season. – 3:54 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The New York Knicks are signing forward DaQuan Jeffries on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jeffries went to camp with the Knicks and has averaged 22 points for their Westchester G League affiliate this season. – 3:54 PM

More on this storyline

Ian Begley: Knicks have signed DaQuan Jeffries to a two-way deal, team says. Tom Thibodeau was impressed by Jeffries’ play in training camp. “I believe he’s an NBA player,” Thibodeau said shortly after camp. Jeffries and Trevor Keels are NYK’s current two-way players. -via Twitter @IanBegley / November 29, 2022

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home