Knicks 119, Pistons 89: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (9-11) play against the Detroit Pistons (17-17) at Little Caesars Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 29, 2022

New York Knicks 119, Detroit Pistons 89 (Q4 07:05)

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

If the Pistons came back to win, down 31 going into the fourth, I’m pretty sure it would be the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in NBA history.

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

StatMuse @statmuse

Most 30/5/5 games by a Knick:

20 — Julius Randle

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through three quarters, the Knicks lead the Pistons 108-77.

• Randle 36-7-5

• Brunson 16 pts, 5 asts

• Barrett 16-4-3

• Grimes 16 & 6

• Robinson 6 & 12

• Bogdanovic 13 pts

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 3Q: Knicks 108, Pistons 77.

Steve Popper @StevePopper

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Julius Randle with the HAMMER 🔨

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Fred Katz @FredKatz

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

#HoopIdea:

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Alec Burks’ six-game double-digit scoring streak is in jeopardy tonight.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

HALFTIME: Knicks 70, Pistons 56. The worst 3-point shooting team in the league hit 11/21 in the first half.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Halftime. Knicks lead the Pistons 70-56.

• Randle 26 pts, 3 asts, 6-11 3Ps

• Brunson 13 pts, 3 asts

• Robinson 4 & 10

• Grimes 9 & 4, 3-3 3Ps

• Bogdanovic 13 pts, 2 asts

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Halftime: Knicks 70, Pistons 56. New York took control with a 24-8 run. Randle (26 points) having a very good night on his birthday.

Bogdanovic: 13 points

Bagley: 11 points (3-6 from 3), 4 rebounds

Hayes, Joseph, Bey: 7 points

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Wrote yesterday about how the Knicks were due for an uptick in 3-point shooting. And one of the main reasons was because Quentin Grimes was yet to find his jump shot.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Halftime:

Bogdanovic: 13 pts, 2 asts

Bagley: 11 pts, 4 rebs

Hayes: 7 pts, 3 asts

Bey: 7 pts

Joseph: 7 pts, 2 asts

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Fred Katz @FredKatz

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Julius Randle is 6-10 from 3 in the first half. I mean … not much you can do about the ones he’s hit.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The

The

Milwaukee had to submit an injury report tonight:

MarJon Beauchamp is the latest catch the non-COVID illness, so he’s out. As is Serge Ibaka. – The #Knicks are currently playing in Detroit.The #Bucks are currently in New York waiting to play the Knicks tomorrow.Milwaukee had to submit an injury report tonight:MarJon Beauchamp is the latest catch the non-COVID illness, so he’s out. As is Serge Ibaka. – 7:48 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons’ bench might end up being one of the best in the league when the dust settles. They’re giving it to a hybrid Knicks lineup right.

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Steve Popper @StevePopper

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Good minutes from the bench, though. CoJo, Duren and Bey all with 4 points. Pistons down by just four.

New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

“I have suits older than him.” – Clyde on Pistons rookie Jalen Duren;“I have suits older than him.” – 7:37 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Pistons 40-32.

• Randle 17 pts, 2 asts, 5-8 3Ps

• Brunson 7 pts, 2 asts

• Grimes 6 & 2, 2 stls

• Bagley 11 & 4

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1: Knicks 40, Pistons 32. The Knicks are 8-16 from 3, largely thanks to a red-hot Randle (17 points, 5-8 from 3). Strong start for Bagley (11 points, 3-4 from 3) as well.

Bogdanovic: 10 points

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: Knicks 40, Pistons 32.

Bagley: 11 points, 4 rebounds

Bogey: 10 points

Hayes: 7 points

Both teams are a combined 13/25 from 3.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Just throwing this out there: Only 2.9 percent of the Knicks’ shots are long 2s. That’s the lowest percentage in the NBA.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Julius Randle has taken 7 triples in 5 minutes. He shoots 33 percent on 6 attempts.

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons have four turnovers in six minutes and the Knicks are 5-9 from 3.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Of the 14 shots taken in the Pistons-Knicks game, 9 were triples…

And 7 were taken by power forwards and centers.

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Julius Randle is shooting 33 percent from 3 on the season .. he’s 4/5 to start this one.

Stew is in his face every time.

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Ian Begley @IanBegley

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons starters: Hayes, Livers, Bogey, Stew and Bagley…

Livers mentioned something yesterday at practice about playing the 2 when I asked the difference between the 3 and 4.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Arizona State’s Marcus Bagley explaining why he hasn’t been playing then setting the building on fire. 6:04 PM Arizona State’s Marcus Bagley explaining why he hasn’t been playing then setting the building on fire. pic.twitter.com/wDPeY10DYm

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Quickley was listed as questionable with a sore right knee. – Immanuel Quickley is available tonight in Detroit, Knicks say.Quickley was listed as questionable with a sore right knee. – 5:41 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

New: Isaiah Stewart is close to returning to the

An interesting fact: He’s worn

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Marvin Bagley III (migraine) is available for tonight’s game against the

