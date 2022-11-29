Knicks 119, Pistons 89: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (9-11) play against the Detroit Pistons (17-17) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 29, 2022
New York Knicks 119, Detroit Pistons 89 (Q4 07:05)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The bad news is the Knicks only have one more game against the Pistons. – 9:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Too little too late, but Stew, in his return after two weeks off, joins Bagley as 3-6 from 3 – 8:58 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Looks like Bagley is bleeding on the inside of his left arm. I don’t think he’s noticed it yet. – 8:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Curious to see how the Pistons respond against Dallas on Thursday. Tonight is easily one of their worst efforts of the season. Thought they were due for a comedown after the west coast swing. Tonight is their 23rd game, tied for the league-high. – 8:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
If the Pistons came back to win, down 31 going into the fourth, I’m pretty sure it would be the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in NBA history.
So, yeah. – 8:51 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
On the night Julius Randle turned 28, he’s dishing out all the birthday licks. He can get 50 if he pleases – 8:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30/5/5 games by a Knick:
20 — Julius Randle
20 — Patrick Ewing pic.twitter.com/7VUQxneEgY – 8:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 3Q: Knicks 108, Pistons 77.
Pistons let New York’s hot shooting start deflate them and it’s carried throughout this game. Little life. – 8:48 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Step 1: Give @Kevin Knox the basketball
Step 2: Let him go to work🤝 pic.twitter.com/A6hhMF3VeM – 8:48 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And Randle exits with 36 points — 14.6 seconds left in the third an d a 30-point lead. – 8:47 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle jumper in the lane for 35 points, a season high. With 3:34 left in the third. With Milwaukee at MSG tomorrow night maybe his night ends soon. Maybe not. – 8:39 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
GRIMES with the DIME. MITCH with the SLAM.
@Quentin Grimes x @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/tIx8pOnzFU – 8:38 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Isaiah Stewart shoved Julius Randle after he dunked on him 😳 pic.twitter.com/lvFg4gwL7r – 8:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Knicks 94, Pistons 67 with 4:57 to play in the 3rd. This is a smackdown – 8:34 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Pistons haven’t been down like this in a while. They trail the Knicks 94-67 with 4:57 left in the third. – 8:34 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Alec Burks’ six-game double-digit scoring streak is in jeopardy tonight.
He’s scoreless in just 12 minutes off the bench. But he’s instant offense so he could definitely score 10 by the end of the game. – 8:32 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Another angle bc you deserve it.
Randle has 32 PTS and counting… pic.twitter.com/H9IP9hLGzS – 8:31 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Stewart got hit with a tech for pushing Randle after the dunk. Randle sold it a little lol – 8:23 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
We’ll be getting a review for a hostile act here. I can save them some time. It was hostile. Stewart shoved Randle hard over him. Looked like Randle said something but once he got shoved he just took off. – 8:21 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle dunked on Isaiah Stewart and tried to stare him down. …As LeBron learned, Stewart takes things personally. He shoved Randle, who, in the spirit of the World Cup, embellished the contact. – 8:21 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Julius Randle just dunked on Isaiah Stewart and said something to him afterwards. Stewart didn’t like it so he pushed him. The play is being reviewed. – 8:20 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
birthday behavior 😳 @Julius Randle
📊 26 PTS | 6 3PT pic.twitter.com/YrbvBtHFNV – 8:13 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q2 📊
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 13 PTS / 4-6 FG
🔹@Marvin Bagley: 11 PTS / 4 REB pic.twitter.com/fi0IC5tgyK – 8:03 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Knicks 70, Pistons 56. The worst 3-point shooting team in the league hit 11/21 in the first half.
That’s the ball game so far. – 8:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Knicks 70, Pistons 56. New York took control with a 24-8 run. Randle (26 points) having a very good night on his birthday.
Bogdanovic: 13 points
Bagley: 11 points (3-6 from 3), 4 rebounds
Hayes, Joseph, Bey: 7 points
Duren: 6 points, 5 rebounds – 8:03 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s 70-56 Knicks at halftime and Randle has 26 points in the first half – 6-for-11 from 3. – 8:02 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Ju is EVERYWHERE‼️
…can’t handle the Randle 👀 pic.twitter.com/W2Da1TNWpW – 8:02 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Wrote yesterday about how the Knicks were due for an uptick in 3-point shooting. And one of the main reasons was because Quentin Grimes was yet to find his jump shot.
Grimes just went 3-for-3 from deep in the first half. Would be big for him to be able to find a rhythm. – 8:02 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Knicks 70, #Pistons 56.
Bogdanovic: 13 pts, 2 asts
Bagley: 11 pts, 4 rebs
Hayes: 7 pts, 3 asts
Bey: 7 pts
Joseph: 7 pts, 2 asts
Julius Randle has 26 points. 6-11 from 3-point land. – 8:02 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
24-8 run for the Knicks, who are up 68-53 on the Pistons. They’re 11-21 from 3, just crazy hot. – 7:59 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Randle is on pace for 50 tonight. He has 26 points on 10-17 from the field with 51 seconds until the half. 6-11 from 3. – 7:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I’ve watched a lot of basketball doing this job, and I’m not sure I’ve seen a team shoot like how the Knicks are from 3. – 7:58 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Julius Randle has 24 points in the first half. His last shot looked like a 3. We’ll see if they change it. – 7:56 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Julius Randle is 6-10 from 3 in the first half. I mean … not much you can do about the ones he’s hit.
Tip your cap. – 7:56 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Knicks are on a 15-6 run after Brunson nails a 3 over Stewart. Pistons are down 59-51 with 4:07 left in the 2nd. – 7:52 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Stewart is on the board after connecting on his first 3 of the night and Randle counters with his 6th triple. – 7:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Knicks are currently playing in Detroit.
The #Bucks are currently in New York waiting to play the Knicks tomorrow.
Milwaukee had to submit an injury report tonight:
MarJon Beauchamp is the latest catch the non-COVID illness, so he’s out. As is Serge Ibaka. – 7:48 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons are on a 20-9 run and have taken their first lead, 45-44, with 8:09 to play until halftime. Great stretch for the second unit – 7:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ bench might end up being one of the best in the league when the dust settles. They’re giving it to a hybrid Knicks lineup right.
Pistons lead by one. – 7:43 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Randle tied a career high for threes in a quarter with five triples in the first quarter. This is the second time this season that he’s hit five in a quarter (1Q, Nov. 7 at MIN). – 7:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau may be feeling a shudder of the OKC 145 points at the Garden flashback. Even with that first quarter Knicks are only up 4 now and Detroit with a pieced-together lineup is shooting 64%. – 7:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Good minutes from the bench, though. CoJo, Duren and Bey all with 4 points. Pistons down by just four.
Knicks’ bench has tortured Detroit in meetings this season. Not the case tonight. – 7:39 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Julius Randle tied a career high for threes in a quarter with five triples in the first quarter. This is the second time this season that he’s hit five in a quarter (1Q, Nov. 7 at MIN). – 7:39 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
A quick 7 for No. 7 in the first 🪣 @Killian Hayes pic.twitter.com/UdBVAgIdrM – 7:35 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q1 📊
🔹@Marvin Bagley: 11 PTS / 4 REB
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 10 PTS / 3-4 FG pic.twitter.com/11DbYZDVHY – 7:35 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
As Mavs vs Warriors is starting at AAC, a reminder this is a TNT exclusive broadcast. Harp & I are back on Thurs in Detroit. As a matter of fact we’re on for the next 13 games until Xmas Day. Local radio coverage is avail with @Chuck Cooperstein & Brad on 97.1 & Victor Villalba on 99.1. – 7:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Knicks 40, Pistons 32. The Knicks are 8-16 from 3, largely thanks to a red-hot Randle (17 points, 5-8 from 3). Strong start for Bagley (11 points, 3-4 from 3) as well.
Bogdanovic: 10 points
Hayes: 7 points – 7:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Knicks 40, Pistons 32.
Bagley: 11 points, 4 rebounds
Bogey: 10 points
Hayes: 7 points
Both teams are a combined 13/25 from 3.
Detroit with five turnovers that led to eight Knicks points. – 7:33 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Knicks 40, #Pistons 32.
Bagley: 11 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast
Bogdanovic: 10 pts, 2 asts
Hayes: 7 pts, 1 ast – 7:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The past two weeks have shown why the Pistons valued Bagley so highly. He’s a consistent bucket on a team that hasn’t had many of them in recent years. – 7:29 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Julius Randle has 17 points in the first quarter. He just connected on his 5th 3-pointer. – 7:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bagley is 3-4 from 3. Randle is 5-8 from 3. Still the first quarter. Idk what’s going on – 7:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
What’s the NBA record for most combined 3-pointers in a game? Pistons-Knicks might break it. – 7:25 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bagley knocks down his 3rd straight 3. He has 11 points and 4 rebounds. – 7:24 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Killian Hayes has started 3-3 from the field this quarter and 1-1 from beyond the arc for 7 points. – 7:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hayes (7 points, 3-3 overall), Bogdanovic (7 points, 3-3) and Bagley (8 points, 3-3) carrying the Pistons early. – 7:23 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Pistons rebuild would be on the right track if defense wasn’t a part of basketball. – 7:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bagley is 2-2 from 3. Of all things I could’ve predicted for this game, a Bagley-Randle shootout would’ve have been one – 7:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Marvin Bagley and Julius Randle are a combined 6-9 from 3 through the first seven minutes lol – 7:20 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett has zero points but that was a good first six minutes from him. – 7:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks have fired up 9 3’s in the opening 5:23 — 7 of them by Randle (five made). Add in a pair of dunks for Robinson and a layup by Brunson and the Knicks have achieved stat nerd nirvana where the midrange is an illusion. Knicks up 21-14. – 7:18 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Julius Randle has taken 7 triples in 5 minutes. He shoots 33 percent on 6 attempts.
Considering he plays for Thibs, he’s on pace to shoot 56 triples tonight if he plays 40 mins – 7:17 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Randle has attempted 7 three-pointers in the first six minutes of the first quarter – 7:17 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
BIRTHDAY BUCKETS for @Julius Randle
He’s got 4 triples and counting… pic.twitter.com/EAT3h8ODuL – 7:17 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Knicks lead 21-14 over the #Pistons with 6:37 left in the first quarter. – 7:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Knicks 21, Pistons 14 with 6:37 on the clock. Klay Thompson … sorry, Julius Randle is 4-7 from 3 in five minutes of action – 7:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons have four turnovers in six minutes and the Knicks are 5-9 from 3.
Not a good recipe. NYK up by 7. – 7:17 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Of the 14 shots taken in the Pistons-Knicks game, 9 were triples…
And 7 were taken by power forwards and centers.
Evolution? – 7:16 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Julius Randle has 12 points in the first four minutes of action. – 7:15 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Julius Randle is 4-5 from 3, four minutes into the first quarter. Alright – 7:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Julius Randle is shooting 33 percent from 3 on the season .. he’s 4/5 to start this one.
Stew is in his face every time.
This is something. – 7:15 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Celebrating his birthday, Randle is already 3-for-4 from 3 in the first three-plus minutes. – 7:14 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Same starting five for Knicks vs DET: Jalen Brunson, Quintin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson – 7:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Hayes, Livers, Bogey, Stew and Bagley…
Livers mentioned something yesterday at practice about playing the 2 when I asked the difference between the 3 and 4.
He apparently dropped a hint lol – 6:54 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Hayes, Livers, Bogdanovic, Stewart and Bagley III.
Looks like Saddiq Bey will come off the bench. – 6:37 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jaden Ivey (right knee soreness) will miss his third-straight game is back. Bojan Bogdanovic is back after missing two games with right knee and ankle soreness. – 6:36 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Cars in the back cuz we in the Motor City 🚗 pic.twitter.com/j4gTHHZdk5 – 6:29 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/gr164jzNfg – 6:21 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks have signed DaQuan Jeffries to a two-way deal, team says. Tom Thibodeau was impressed by Jeffries’ play in training camp. “I believe he’s an NBA player,” Thibodeau said shortly after camp. Jeffries and Trevor Keels are NYK’s current two-way players. pic.twitter.com/JezkLnaPos – 5:37 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quickley is still to be determined. Warming up and testing knee. – 5:34 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Jaden Ivey and Bojan Bogdanovic are game-time decisions. If they play, the Pistons will have everyone available except Cade Cunningham. – 5:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Marvin Bagley III (migraine) has been upgraded from questionable to available – 5:12 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Knicks reportedly signing DaQuan Jeffries to Two-Way deal sportando.basketball/en/knicks-repo… – 4:59 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New: Isaiah Stewart is close to returning to the #Pistons lineup.
An interesting fact: He’s worn @breannastewart’s signature “Stewie 1’s” for 10 of the 15 games he’s been available.
I spoke to both Stewarts about the shoe, their Upstate NY roots & more. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 4:03 PM
New: Isaiah Stewart is close to returning to the #Pistons lineup.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks announce they have waived Feron Hunt – from his two-way deal. – 3:55 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The New York Knicks are signing forward DaQuan Jeffries on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jeffries went to camp with the Knicks and has averaged 15 points for their Westchester G League affiliate this season. – 3:54 PM
The New York Knicks are signing forward DaQuan Jeffries on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jeffries went to camp with the Knicks and has averaged 15 points for their Westchester G League affiliate this season. – 3:54 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks announce they’ve waived Feron Hunt. Hunt was on a 2-way deal. – 3:52 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
The New York Knicks have waived Feron Hunt. pic.twitter.com/pG4Tjn5TeJ – 3:51 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
GET IT OUT 😤
@Acronis | #BlockOfTheWeek pic.twitter.com/MYV8KShgc8 – 3:40 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Marvin Bagley III (migraine) is available for tonight’s game against the #Knicks.
Bojan Bogdanovic (right knee/ankle), Jaden Ivey (right knee) and Isaiah Stewart (right big toe) are still listed as questionable. – 3:33 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Derrick Rose’s advice to Jalen Brunson: Don’t overthink it newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 2:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Here’s the latest injury report for Knicks and Pistons tonight in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/6mBuhT4NZk – 1:22 PM
