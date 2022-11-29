Markelle Fultz available to make season debut on Wednesday

The Orlando Magic will be significantly healthier for Wednesday’s home game vs. the Atlanta Hawks. Guards Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique) and Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe) will be available against the Hawks, a league source told the Orlando Sentinel. Terrence Ross, who missed Monday’s 109-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center because of an illness, will also be available.
Source: Khobi Price @ Orlando Sentinel
Magic’s Markelle Fultz (fractured toe) is listed available to make his season debut on Wednesday vs. Atlanta. – 10:33 AM
NEWS: Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony are expected to be available tomorrow for the Magic’s home game vs. the Hawks.
Mo Bamba (back spasms) and Chuma Okeke (left knee soreness) are questionable for the @Orlando Magic‘s road game against the Brooklyn Nets tonight.
Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac, Terrence Ross, and Jalen Suggs are out.
Magic’s injury report for tonight vs. the Nets:
Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz Jonathan Isaac, Terrence Ross and Jalen Suggs are listed as out for the second night of the B2B.
Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs are among the Magic players who’ll be out vs. 76ers orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 4:20 PM
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley says Markelle Fultz won’t be available tomorrow for the road game at the Brooklyn Nets. – 4:19 PM
#Magic guard Markelle Fultz will not make his season debut tonight. – 4:18 PM
To sum it up, here’s who the Magic will be without tonight vs. the 76ers:
– Wendell Carter Jr.
– Markelle Fultz
– Chuma Okeke
– Jalen Suggs
– Cole Anthony
– Jonathan Isaac
Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke and Wendell Carter Jr. won’t be available tonight vs. the 76ers. – 4:01 PM
Ky Carlin: For the Magic, Markelle Fultz has been upgraded from out to questionable with a left big toe fracture. Jalen Suggs is questionable due to right ankle soreness and Terrence Ross is now probable. #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / November 26, 2022
Khobi Price: NEWS: Magic guard Markelle Fultz could make season debut Sunday vs. 76ers orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… -via Twitter @khobi_price / November 26, 2022
Markelle Fultz sponsored his Fultzgiving turkey dinner distribution event for the Eatonville community. More than 400 Thanksgiving meals were provided to underserved families at the Denton Johnson Center. It was the third time Fultz has held this event. Fultz was joined by his mother Ebony, Magic Community Ambassador Bo Outlaw, and many other volunteers. Community partners Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, St. Lawrence, Ward Chapel, Mt. Tabor, and New Bethel joined the Magic in providing food donations and assisting with the event. -via NBA.com / November 21, 2022
