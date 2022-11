Markelle Fultz available to make season debut on Wednesday

The Orlando Magic will be significantly healthier for Wednesday’s home game vs. the Atlanta Hawks. Guards Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique) and Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe) will be available against the Hawks, a league source told the Orlando Sentinel. Terrence Ross, who missed Monday’s 109-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center because of an illness, will also be available.Source: Khobi Price @ Orlando Sentinel