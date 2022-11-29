Mavericks officially sign Kemba Walker

Dallas Mavericks PR: The Dallas Mavericks have signed Kemba Walker. The 11-year veteran averaged 20+ points in five straight seasons from 2015-16 to 2019-20, earning four consecutive All-Star nods from 2017 to 2020. Walker will wear #34 for Dallas.
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs have announced the expected signing of Kemba Walker. Walker hasn’t played since last February 16 while with New York. With Charlotte and Boston, Walker was an All-Star in four straight seasons from 2017 to 2020. In 741 career games, he’s avg 19.5 ppg & 5.3 apg. – 5:35 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Coming up at the top of the hour, @Tim Cato joins me on @getcallin to talk all things Mavericks, Kemba and more:
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
After the Kemba Walker signing in Dallas, @TermineRadio is not impressed with the moves by the Mavericks #MFFL pic.twitter.com/E4DHb7dtEE – 12:32 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Clifford on Kemba signing:
“I’m happy for him. He’s special to me. He’s a guy who became an all-star play by doing it the old fashioned way. He worked .. I used to tell Michael, ‘I’m taking a year or two off his career’ … his usage for the 5 years was like top-5 in the league.” – 6:13 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Is ex-All-Star Kemba Walker a Mavericks Hail Mary or the answer to fans’ prayers? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:57 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s topics: #Warriors #JamesJones #KembaWalker #Mavs #Celtics #Knicks and more…
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kemba Walker is back and perhaps in time for an uncomfortable reunion at MSG.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Too bad Dallas signed Kemba right after they came to Boston. – 12:41 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I’m told the Mavs have had Kemba Walker as a back-burner option for at least a couple of weeks.
Interestingly to some of us here in DFW, not entirely unlike the Cowboys have monitored adding similarly knee-questionable Odell Beckham Jr., who also might well sign this week. – 12:31 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @TimCowlishaw (and the editor who chose the Brunson-Walker lead photo has quite a sense of humor):
Kemba Walker makes the Mavericks better, but is he a real difference-making addition? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:02 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Kemba signing doesn’t move the needle much, but I like it as a low risk move that could have benefits on and off the court. – 11:37 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Mavericks reportedly plan to sign former Knicks PG Kemba Walker.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mark Cuban to me on addition of Kemba Walker:
“We wanted to add some flexibility to our offense. Like last year at this point, we have great shot quality, particularly from the 3, but we have struggled to make enough of them. Kemba will give J-Kidd more offensive flexibility.” – 10:45 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Souces confirm, In: Kemba Walker, 32. Out: Campazzo. Campazzo played 3 minutes in Milwaukee last night and was told afterward of his impending release.
Walker’s knee issues are well-chronicled, but the Mavs’ need for a third creator has been glaring from moment Brunson left. – 10:17 AM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
“It’s never been basketball [performance]. It’s just been my knee. I don’t have [anything] to prove. Everybody knows what I’m about over the years, what I have done in this league.” – Kemba
Snatched from the @Marc Stein email blast. You should subscribe if you don’t already – 10:06 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Kemba Walker reportedly joining Dallas Mavericks
Via @TheCelticsWire
celticswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/28/rep… – 9:23 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
On @Adrian Wojnarowski Pod earlier this month, Kemba Walker said he was training in Florida to prepare for a bench contributor role. Walker: “I just know that I have the ability to help someone, to help a team. I know I can still play basketball at a high level.” open.spotify.com/episode/6GSId6… – 9:09 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Kemba Walker: The talent isn’t a question, it’s the knee. I previously discussed the injury with @Jared Weiss in 2020. Casey Smith and his crew are one of the best medical groups in the NBA and should be up for the challenge. theathletic.com/2235643/2020/1… – 8:48 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Source confirms Mavs’ plan to sign Kemba Walker to address the glaring need for another creator in Luka Doncic’s supporting cast. @Marc Stein first – 8:47 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I think Kemba is worth a look in Dallas. I’ve got some concern with both him and Luka on the court defensively. If anything I think it could be key for the non-Luka minutes, him and Chris Wood project to be a good PnR duo. Kemba played with Wood in Charlotte in 2017 – 8:39 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Former Celtics guard Kemba Walker has found a new home per @Marc Stein masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 8:35 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets fans will have to wait until the end of the season to see Kemba Walker play against his former team. Charlotte play Dallas in a Home/Away back to back on March 25th/26th. pic.twitter.com/35xk2xR9XJ – 8:26 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Mavs set to sign Kemba Walker, as @Marc Stein reported. Interested to see what Walker has left. Just has not been the same since the second half of his first season in Boston. Still has some offensive firepower but will need to defend to stay on the floor. – 8:14 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign Kemba Walker and waive Facundo Campazzo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 8:07 AM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
If the Mavericks think that Kemba Walker is the answer, they’re likely not asking the right question. – 7:41 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks are nearing a deal to sign former All-Star guard Kemba Walker, league sources tell me.
Full story here via my Substack: marcstein.substack.com/p/mavericks-cl… – 6:57 AM
Marc Stein: Kemba Walker will be signing a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with Dallas, league sources say. He is not expected to play immediately after last appearing in an NBA game for the Knicks in February. My full story from Monday on the Mavericks’ Walker move: marcstein.substack.com/p/mavericks-cl… -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / November 29, 2022
James Plowright: Clifford on Kemba signing in Dallas “I’m happy for him, he’s special to me. He’s a guy who became an allstar player by doing it the old fashion way, he worked.” -via Twitter @British_Buzz / November 28, 2022
Marc Stein: The Mavericks just officially waived Facundo Campazzo as a prelude to signing Kemba Walker as I reported earlier this morning. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / November 28, 2022
