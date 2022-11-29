Mavs signing Kemba Walker to a non-guaranteed deal

Marc Stein: Kemba Walker will be signing a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with Dallas, league sources say. He is not expected to play immediately after last appearing in an NBA game for the Knicks in February. My full story from Monday on the Mavericks’ Walker move: marcstein.substack.com/p/mavericks-cl…
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Kemba Walker will be signing a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with Dallas, league sources say. He is not expected to play immediately after last appearing in an NBA game for the Knicks in February.
My full story from Monday on the Mavericks’ Walker move: marcstein.substack.com/p/mavericks-cl… – 9:57 AM
Kemba Walker will be signing a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with Dallas, league sources say. He is not expected to play immediately after last appearing in an NBA game for the Knicks in February.
My full story from Monday on the Mavericks’ Walker move: marcstein.substack.com/p/mavericks-cl… – 9:57 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Clifford on Kemba signing:
“I’m happy for him. He’s special to me. He’s a guy who became an all-star play by doing it the old fashioned way. He worked .. I used to tell Michael, ‘I’m taking a year or two off his career’ … his usage for the 5 years was like top-5 in the league.” – 6:13 PM
Clifford on Kemba signing:
“I’m happy for him. He’s special to me. He’s a guy who became an all-star play by doing it the old fashioned way. He worked .. I used to tell Michael, ‘I’m taking a year or two off his career’ … his usage for the 5 years was like top-5 in the league.” – 6:13 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Is ex-All-Star Kemba Walker a Mavericks Hail Mary or the answer to fans’ prayers? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:57 PM
Is ex-All-Star Kemba Walker a Mavericks Hail Mary or the answer to fans’ prayers? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:57 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s topics: #Warriors #JamesJones #KembaWalker #Mavs #Celtics #Knicks and more…
📺 https://t.co/yw8JniYPBX pic.twitter.com/dVDKSRXo9R – 4:04 PM
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s topics: #Warriors #JamesJones #KembaWalker #Mavs #Celtics #Knicks and more…
📺 https://t.co/yw8JniYPBX pic.twitter.com/dVDKSRXo9R – 4:04 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kemba Walker is back and perhaps in time for an uncomfortable reunion at MSG.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:56 PM
Kemba Walker is back and perhaps in time for an uncomfortable reunion at MSG.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Too bad Dallas signed Kemba right after they came to Boston. – 12:41 PM
Too bad Dallas signed Kemba right after they came to Boston. – 12:41 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @TimCowlishaw (and the editor who chose the Brunson-Walker lead photo has quite a sense of humor):
Kemba Walker makes the Mavericks better, but is he a real difference-making addition? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:02 PM
From @TimCowlishaw (and the editor who chose the Brunson-Walker lead photo has quite a sense of humor):
Kemba Walker makes the Mavericks better, but is he a real difference-making addition? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:02 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Kemba signing doesn’t move the needle much, but I like it as a low risk move that could have benefits on and off the court. – 11:37 AM
Kemba signing doesn’t move the needle much, but I like it as a low risk move that could have benefits on and off the court. – 11:37 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Mavericks reportedly plan to sign former Knicks PG Kemba Walker.
➡️ https://t.co/Gshmssmrx8 pic.twitter.com/GT9dEQYJPA – 10:48 AM
Mavericks reportedly plan to sign former Knicks PG Kemba Walker.
➡️ https://t.co/Gshmssmrx8 pic.twitter.com/GT9dEQYJPA – 10:48 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mark Cuban to me on addition of Kemba Walker:
“We wanted to add some flexibility to our offense. Like last year at this point, we have great shot quality, particularly from the 3, but we have struggled to make enough of them. Kemba will give J-Kidd more offensive flexibility.” – 10:45 AM
Mark Cuban to me on addition of Kemba Walker:
“We wanted to add some flexibility to our offense. Like last year at this point, we have great shot quality, particularly from the 3, but we have struggled to make enough of them. Kemba will give J-Kidd more offensive flexibility.” – 10:45 AM
More on this storyline
James Plowright: Clifford on Kemba signing in Dallas “I’m happy for him, he’s special to me. He’s a guy who became an allstar player by doing it the old fashion way, he worked.” -via Twitter @British_Buzz / November 28, 2022
Marc Stein: The Mavericks just officially waived Facundo Campazzo as a prelude to signing Kemba Walker as I reported earlier this morning. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / November 28, 2022
Brad Townsend: I’m told the Mavs have had Kemba Walker as a back-burner option for at least a couple of weeks. Interestingly to some of us here in DFW, not entirely unlike the Cowboys have monitored adding similarly knee-questionable Odell Beckham Jr., who also might well sign this week. -via Twitter @townbrad / November 28, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.