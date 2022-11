Nikola Jokic: Rockets should play through Alperen Sengun

After fouling out on Saturday, Alperen Sengun had five fouls, protesting after most. K.J. Martin, who had a run of particularly smashing dunks, drew a technical foul for taunting, saying later he had no idea what he had done to draw the call. “It can be (frustrating) when … you do a good job protecting the paint and they kick it out and make a 3,” Silas said. “It can be when you’re doing a great job getting downhill, getting to the free throw line and then you’re missing free throws. There’s a lot that can be the source of frustration. But that can’t be us.” -via Houston Chronicle / November 15, 2022