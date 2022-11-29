Nikola Jokic: Rockets should play through Alperen Sengun

NBA Central: Nikola Jokic says the Houston Rockets should run their offense through Alperen Sengun “I think they should play through him more. Because sometimes they seem too stagnant as a team. Especially when they focus on shooting a lot of threes.” (Via @Eurohoops) pic.twitter.com/BSSqi5HhUF
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Players leading their team in PPG, RPG, APG this season:
Siakam
Jokic
Luka pic.twitter.com/rObuXHXMhH – 10:34 AM
Players leading their team in PPG, RPG, APG this season:
Siakam
Jokic
Luka pic.twitter.com/rObuXHXMhH – 10:34 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jokic on Sengun: He’s very talented, they should play more through him eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 8:23 AM
Jokic on Sengun: He’s very talented, they should play more through him eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 8:23 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
From tonight: A completely regular and normal pass from Nikola Jokic. We’re so spoiled. pic.twitter.com/TArO3bBHUM – 1:54 AM
From tonight: A completely regular and normal pass from Nikola Jokic. We’re so spoiled. pic.twitter.com/TArO3bBHUM – 1:54 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
NBA +/- LEADERS
1. TATUM, BOS +169
2. Jokic, Den +163
3. Curry, GSW +162
4. HAUSER, BOS +145
5. Osman, Cle +141
6. WHITE, BOS +138
7. Holiday, Mil +136
Bridges, Pho +136 – 1:01 AM
NBA +/- LEADERS
1. TATUM, BOS +169
2. Jokic, Den +163
3. Curry, GSW +162
4. HAUSER, BOS +145
5. Osman, Cle +141
6. WHITE, BOS +138
7. Holiday, Mil +136
Bridges, Pho +136 – 1:01 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone says that the Jamal Murray/Nikola Jokic two-man game still has a way to go despite their strong play tonight.
Malone said they’ve been great, but he knows how much better they can be when working in tandem. – 11:36 PM
Malone says that the Jamal Murray/Nikola Jokic two-man game still has a way to go despite their strong play tonight.
Malone said they’ve been great, but he knows how much better they can be when working in tandem. – 11:36 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for 63 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists and 5 turnovers on 22-34 shooting in just 3 quarters tonight against Houston. – 11:30 PM
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for 63 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists and 5 turnovers on 22-34 shooting in just 3 quarters tonight against Houston. – 11:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nuggets 129, Rockets 113. Rockets, within one with 7:45 left in the third, were blown out in the next 12 minutes. Jokic, with 16 of his 32 in the third, took over. Rockets 12 of 27 on 3s in the first half; 4 of 17 in the second. Still, they lost on the other end. – 11:30 PM
Nuggets 129, Rockets 113. Rockets, within one with 7:45 left in the third, were blown out in the next 12 minutes. Jokic, with 16 of his 32 in the third, took over. Rockets 12 of 27 on 3s in the first half; 4 of 17 in the second. Still, they lost on the other end. – 11:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they beat the Rockets 129-113:
-Murray: 31 points on 11/17, 5 assists, looked great
-Joker: 32-12-8, ho hum
-Ish: 10-5-8, helped the bench a ton
-Zeke w/17 points, mostly garbage time pic.twitter.com/aqajQvZRXx – 11:27 PM
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they beat the Rockets 129-113:
-Murray: 31 points on 11/17, 5 assists, looked great
-Joker: 32-12-8, ho hum
-Ish: 10-5-8, helped the bench a ton
-Zeke w/17 points, mostly garbage time pic.twitter.com/aqajQvZRXx – 11:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Great take care of business win for the Nuggets. Denver’s bench let Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray rest in the 2nd half too. Just 27 minutes for Jokic, 26 minutes for Murray tonight. – 11:24 PM
Great take care of business win for the Nuggets. Denver’s bench let Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray rest in the 2nd half too. Just 27 minutes for Jokic, 26 minutes for Murray tonight. – 11:24 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Quick note on Jamal Murray’s big 31-point night tonight. The last time Murray had at least 30 in a game was March 30, 2021 vs. Philly. The last time Murray and Jokic (32 points) both had at least 30 in a game was March 19, 2021. #Nuggets – 11:20 PM
Quick note on Jamal Murray’s big 31-point night tonight. The last time Murray had at least 30 in a game was March 30, 2021 vs. Philly. The last time Murray and Jokic (32 points) both had at least 30 in a game was March 19, 2021. #Nuggets – 11:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic and Murray tonight:
32 PTS 31 PTS
12 REB 5 AST
8 AST 4 3P pic.twitter.com/h1JhAy5muL – 11:14 PM
Jokic and Murray tonight:
32 PTS 31 PTS
12 REB 5 AST
8 AST 4 3P pic.twitter.com/h1JhAy5muL – 11:14 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nuggets 106, Rockets 91 after 3. Nuggets had an 8-0 run in closing 1:24 of the quarter. Jokic with 16 points on 7 of 7 shooting in the quarter. Also, set up a couple 3s and a fast-break layup. Has shifted into ridiculous mode. – 10:55 PM
Nuggets 106, Rockets 91 after 3. Nuggets had an 8-0 run in closing 1:24 of the quarter. Jokic with 16 points on 7 of 7 shooting in the quarter. Also, set up a couple 3s and a fast-break layup. Has shifted into ridiculous mode. – 10:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s 3rd quarter: 16 points (7-7 shooting), 4 rebounds, 3 assists. Poor Bruno Fernando. – 10:55 PM
Nikola Jokic’s 3rd quarter: 16 points (7-7 shooting), 4 rebounds, 3 assists. Poor Bruno Fernando. – 10:55 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Few players can just waltz their way to 31-11-8 in 3 quarters like Jokic can.
He has been great, but it doesn’t seem like it has taken any effort to do so. It’s as simple as breathing for him.
Nuggets up 106-91 after three quarters against Houston. – 10:54 PM
Few players can just waltz their way to 31-11-8 in 3 quarters like Jokic can.
He has been great, but it doesn’t seem like it has taken any effort to do so. It’s as simple as breathing for him.
Nuggets up 106-91 after three quarters against Houston. – 10:54 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Update: That’s 62 points (31 each) for Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
Murray’s is a season-high. – 10:52 PM
Update: That’s 62 points (31 each) for Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
Murray’s is a season-high. – 10:52 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic and Murray have combined for 58 of Denver’s 96 points so far and they have 12 assists combined as well. They have carried this Nuggets offense tonight. – 10:49 PM
Jokic and Murray have combined for 58 of Denver’s 96 points so far and they have 12 assists combined as well. They have carried this Nuggets offense tonight. – 10:49 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
There is a variety of ways that Sengun will improve with experience and better strength. Cutting down on the travels will be among them. His footwork is too good for that to remain an issue. – 10:34 PM
There is a variety of ways that Sengun will improve with experience and better strength. Cutting down on the travels will be among them. His footwork is too good for that to remain an issue. – 10:34 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic said that Jamal Murray was going to suck for 20 games and the 20th game, Jamal has a season hi—how!? pic.twitter.com/eVtHuW55Wu – 10:34 PM
Nikola Jokic said that Jamal Murray was going to suck for 20 games and the 20th game, Jamal has a season hi—how!? pic.twitter.com/eVtHuW55Wu – 10:34 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Halftime numbers:
NikolaJokic: 16-8-5
Jamal Murray: 22-1-3 on 9-11 FG
Ish Smith: 6-2-3
Davon Reed: 6-1-0
DeAndre Jordan: 6-3-0
Bench has 18 points and Ish-Reed-Jordan outscored Rockets by 7 points. – 10:21 PM
Halftime numbers:
NikolaJokic: 16-8-5
Jamal Murray: 22-1-3 on 9-11 FG
Ish Smith: 6-2-3
Davon Reed: 6-1-0
DeAndre Jordan: 6-3-0
Bench has 18 points and Ish-Reed-Jordan outscored Rockets by 7 points. – 10:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 20 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST and 3 BLK in a game this season:
— Zion
— Embiid
— Jokic
— Giannis pic.twitter.com/MRxaE2S5eh – 10:18 PM
Players with 20 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST and 3 BLK in a game this season:
— Zion
— Embiid
— Jokic
— Giannis pic.twitter.com/MRxaE2S5eh – 10:18 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
In a half with minimal defense the Nuggets lead 70-68 over the Rockets.
Murray has 22 points in the 1st half on a efficient 9-of-11 shooting.
Jokic has 16/8/5 & is 8/8 from the FT line
Houston is 12-of-27 from deep.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 10:12 PM
In a half with minimal defense the Nuggets lead 70-68 over the Rockets.
Murray has 22 points in the 1st half on a efficient 9-of-11 shooting.
Jokic has 16/8/5 & is 8/8 from the FT line
Houston is 12-of-27 from deep.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 10:12 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Sengun with 15-4-3 at the half.
Jokic with 16-8-5 at the half.
Rockets Twitter right now: pic.twitter.com/gLGdVxjWj3 – 10:11 PM
Sengun with 15-4-3 at the half.
Jokic with 16-8-5 at the half.
Rockets Twitter right now: pic.twitter.com/gLGdVxjWj3 – 10:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Rockets 70-68:
-Murray: 22 points on 11 shots, very much in control
-Joker: 16-8-5, minus-5 tho (DEN defense has been brutal)
-DeAndre Jordan: +7 in 9 minutes pic.twitter.com/Thn89oWpZQ – 10:11 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Rockets 70-68:
-Murray: 22 points on 11 shots, very much in control
-Joker: 16-8-5, minus-5 tho (DEN defense has been brutal)
-DeAndre Jordan: +7 in 9 minutes pic.twitter.com/Thn89oWpZQ – 10:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nuggets 70, Rockets 68 at end of an all-you-can-eat offense of a half. Rockets with 19 assists. They average 21.5. Murray with 22. Jokic with 16-8-5. Sengun with 15. Green, KPJ combine for 11 assists. – 10:10 PM
Nuggets 70, Rockets 68 at end of an all-you-can-eat offense of a half. Rockets with 19 assists. They average 21.5. Murray with 22. Jokic with 16-8-5. Sengun with 15. Green, KPJ combine for 11 assists. – 10:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray (22 points in the first half) is two off his season-high. Joker’s got 16/8 boards/5 assists.
But #Nuggets up 70-68 at the break because of Houston’s 12 (!) 3-pointers. – 10:09 PM
Jamal Murray (22 points in the first half) is two off his season-high. Joker’s got 16/8 boards/5 assists.
But #Nuggets up 70-68 at the break because of Houston’s 12 (!) 3-pointers. – 10:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
That’s a terrific defensive play by Sengun regardless of the review. Going to be close. He might have been leaning late. – 10:03 PM
That’s a terrific defensive play by Sengun regardless of the review. Going to be close. He might have been leaning late. – 10:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
That’s not an offensive foul. Joker’s moving away from Sengun, who isn’t set, and Joker hits his shoulder. – 10:03 PM
That’s not an offensive foul. Joker’s moving away from Sengun, who isn’t set, and Joker hits his shoulder. – 10:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Sengun once told me Joker was his idol. Wonder where he learned the kicked ball trick. – 9:56 PM
Sengun once told me Joker was his idol. Wonder where he learned the kicked ball trick. – 9:56 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Murray/Jokic two-man game is coming into form. Haven’t felt this good about their play together in a while. Lots of other issues in this game but that is one positive. – 9:55 PM
Murray/Jokic two-man game is coming into form. Haven’t felt this good about their play together in a while. Lots of other issues in this game but that is one positive. – 9:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
If Alperen Sengun keeps complaining about every foul call he really might be Baby Joker. – 9:53 PM
If Alperen Sengun keeps complaining about every foul call he really might be Baby Joker. – 9:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker’s passes are rarely off. That lob might’ve been a bit high, but when you’ve got a threat like AG, doesn’t matter. – 9:52 PM
Joker’s passes are rarely off. That lob might’ve been a bit high, but when you’ve got a threat like AG, doesn’t matter. – 9:52 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic is absurd, but the most impressive part of that lob was Gordon catching and finishing it. No idea how he got to that pass. – 9:52 PM
Jokic is absurd, but the most impressive part of that lob was Gordon catching and finishing it. No idea how he got to that pass. – 9:52 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray each put up 10 points in the first quarter.
Davon Reed hit a pair of triples as well to give Denver the boost they needed to retain the lead.
Weird first quarter in Denver. – 9:40 PM
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray each put up 10 points in the first quarter.
Davon Reed hit a pair of triples as well to give Denver the boost they needed to retain the lead.
Weird first quarter in Denver. – 9:40 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Silas goes with Garuba at center over Fernando with Sengun on the bench – 9:34 PM
Silas goes with Garuba at center over Fernando with Sengun on the bench – 9:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Q1 probably goes to Sengun there. Joker’s trying stuff, posting up from different locations on the floor, taking threes. He’s not pressed. – 9:31 PM
Q1 probably goes to Sengun there. Joker’s trying stuff, posting up from different locations on the floor, taking threes. He’s not pressed. – 9:31 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic already on #TripleDoubleWatch after just 7 minutes.
8 points
5 rebounds
4 assists – 9:23 PM
Jokic already on #TripleDoubleWatch after just 7 minutes.
8 points
5 rebounds
4 assists – 9:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic have such effortless chemistry on offense. – 9:22 PM
Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic have such effortless chemistry on offense. – 9:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 10 of 14 with seven assists at the first time out. Sengun 4 of 5. Rockets up five. Malone calls time out to discuss, we’re going to assume, defense. – 9:21 PM
Rockets 10 of 14 with seven assists at the first time out. Sengun 4 of 5. Rockets up five. Malone calls time out to discuss, we’re going to assume, defense. – 9:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker’s scored or assisted on all of Denver’s first 11 points. Baked in two spicy assists, too. – 9:17 PM
Joker’s scored or assisted on all of Denver’s first 11 points. Baked in two spicy assists, too. – 9:17 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic is still a god damn wizard. That pass to Gordon was thrown with so much velocity for a no-look over the shoulder pass. – 9:17 PM
Jokic is still a god damn wizard. That pass to Gordon was thrown with so much velocity for a no-look over the shoulder pass. – 9:17 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Great relocation to the corner by Murray, but he missed the triple. Those looks are going to be there and seeing Jokic and Murray on the same page is encouraging. – 9:15 PM
Great relocation to the corner by Murray, but he missed the triple. Those looks are going to be there and seeing Jokic and Murray on the same page is encouraging. – 9:15 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
#Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jabari Smith Jr
Alperen Sengun – 8:40 PM
#Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jabari Smith Jr
Alperen Sengun – 8:40 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Rockets:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bruce Brown
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:38 PM
Nuggets starters vs. Rockets:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bruce Brown
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:38 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets sticking with the same starters with MPJ and Bones out.
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bruce Brown
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:34 PM
Nuggets sticking with the same starters with MPJ and Bones out.
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bruce Brown
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Nuggets starters: Brown, Gordon, Jokic, Caldwell-Pope, Murray. – 8:32 PM
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Nuggets starters: Brown, Gordon, Jokic, Caldwell-Pope, Murray. – 8:32 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic and Boban getting some time to relax and catch up before the game tonight. pic.twitter.com/CZ7myIxWZD – 7:49 PM
Nikola Jokic and Boban getting some time to relax and catch up before the game tonight. pic.twitter.com/CZ7myIxWZD – 7:49 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The biggest concern from the Nuggets’ perspective tonight is keeping the Rockets off the offensive glass. Houston leads the league in OREB%. Alperen Sengun, and Usman Garuba and Tari Eason off the bench will hit the offensive glass hard. I wonder if this is a DeAndre Jordan game. – 7:35 PM
The biggest concern from the Nuggets’ perspective tonight is keeping the Rockets off the offensive glass. Houston leads the league in OREB%. Alperen Sengun, and Usman Garuba and Tari Eason off the bench will hit the offensive glass hard. I wonder if this is a DeAndre Jordan game. – 7:35 PM
More on this storyline
TJ McBride: Nikola Jokic said he thinks that the Rockets should be playing through Sengun more and that they get stagnant. Using Sengun more as a fulcrum should help that according to Jokic. Cool moment considering Sengun models his game after Jokic as he told @Michael Singer. -via Twitter @TJMcBrideNBA / November 29, 2022
Mike Singer: Nikola Jokic said he thought Jamal Murray was gonna suck for 20 games after his time off. I asked him if he was surprised that his season-high 31 points came in his 16th game. Joker: “He’s gonna suck for a few more games.” -via Twitter @msinger / November 29, 2022
Harrison Wind: Michael Porter Jr. (heel contusion) is out again tonight. Nikola Jokic and Ish Smith are available. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / November 25, 2022
After fouling out on Saturday, Alperen Sengun had five fouls, protesting after most. K.J. Martin, who had a run of particularly smashing dunks, drew a technical foul for taunting, saying later he had no idea what he had done to draw the call. “It can be (frustrating) when … you do a good job protecting the paint and they kick it out and make a 3,” Silas said. “It can be when you’re doing a great job getting downhill, getting to the free throw line and then you’re missing free throws. There’s a lot that can be the source of frustration. But that can’t be us.” -via Houston Chronicle / November 15, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.