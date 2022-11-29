Scoot Henderson suffers nose fracture

NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson recently suffered a nose fracture and is considered to be day-to-day with the injury, team spokeswoman Mara Rudolph said. Henderson suffered the injury in the first half on Nov. 18 versus the Salt Lake City Stars. He logged just nine minutes of work in the victory and did not return to play in the second half.
Source: Cody Taylor @ The Rookie Wire
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has a -1.8 point differential on the season. 4 of their last 6 losses were by 5 points or less (2 in OT). Mostly a competitive team in a lot of close games.
OKC also has the 6th best odds to draft Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson.
Ideal Thunder results thus far. – 11:52 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Imagine Scoot Henderson with Paolo, Bol Bol and Franz.
Absolutely incredible.
And honestly, I kind of like Suggs next to Scoot too.
The makings of an incredible core in Orlando. – 10:07 PM
More on this storyline
Clemente Almanza: Scoot Henderson said he doesn’t really have a relationship with any of the Thunder players but mentions how he & Chet Holmgren follow each other on IG: “I didn’t know one of the dudes on the team was 18. That’s what’s up.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / November 16, 2022
Clemente Almanza: FINAL: Ignite 110, Blue 95 Scoot Henderson – 27 pts on 12/20, 5 asts, 5 rebs DJ Wilson – 22 pts Jaden Shackelford – 24 pts Eugene Omoruyi – 17 pts Ousmane Dieng – 5 pts on 2/9, 9 rebs, 3 asts Blue is now 3-2 in the season -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / November 16, 2022
