Spurs officially sign Alize Johnson, waive Jordan Hall

Matthew Tynan: Spurs announce they’ve signed Alize Johnson and waived Jordan Hall in order to clear a roster spot. Johnson has averaged 22.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in six games for the Austin Spurs this season.
Source: Twitter @Matthew_Tynan

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Waiving Jordan Hall to make room for Alize Johnson wasn’t a reflection on Hall’s performance. The Spurs like what they saw from Hall.
With Poeltl and Sochan out with quad injuries, the signing of Alize Johnson gives the Spurs some much-needed depth in the frontcourt. – 12:23 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs announce they’ve signed Alize Johnson and waived Jordan Hall in order to clear a roster spot.
Johnson has averaged 22.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in six games for the Austin Spurs this season. – 11:07 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I must be missing something, because Jordan Hall has potential and is 20 years old, while Alize Johnson seems like a mostly developed 26-year-old that is an end of the bench guy. In a clear rebuilding season, I don’t get a move like this. But I’m probably missing something. – 9:11 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
To sign Alize Johnson, the Spurs will have to waive a player. – 8:50 AM
Alize Johnson @AlizeJohnson
God,Family,Friends & BASKETBALL ❤️ – 9:38 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski: The San Antonio Spurs are signing forward Alize Johnson on a one-deal, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. Johnson has averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds for Austin of the G League this season. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 29, 2022
Tom Orsborn: Pop said he’s seeing undrafted rookie forward Jordan Hall’s “point guard mentality” in practice. “It’s fun to see him doing that. He’s got great (6-foot-8) for a point guard. He’s got a really high IQ on the court and is a pleasant guy. He just needs minutes (in G League).” -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / November 11, 2022
Paul Garcia: Per Spurs, Romeo Langford and Zach Collins are out tonight. Charles Bassey and Jordan Hall are both available for today’s game -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / November 7, 2022

