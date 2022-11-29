Tony Brothers was forced to miss one game after incident with Spencer Dinwiddie

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Some might say the “punishment” for Tony Brothers’ triple-expletive insult toward Spencer Dinwiddie, as @Marc Stein reported, is underwhelming.
But the fact we’re again writing “bitch-ass motherf—er” in a family newspaper is no small feat: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…1:29 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Brook Lopez with a wry smile on his face after pump-faking to get Spencer Dinwiddie in the air on a corner 3 and then shooting it as Dinwiddie bumped into him.
Four-point play for Lopez. – 8:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
First Raptors possession after fourth foul on Spencer Dinwiddie, Gary Trent Jr. with a drive and bucket against Dinwiddie. Jason Kidd quickly substitutes. Toronto up 60-54 with 9:30 to go. – 6:22 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Spencer Dinwiddie has 11 points and five assists. He also just picked his third foul and will sit the rest of the half. Luka returns with 7:09 left and the Mavericks down 37-35. – 5:49 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR: Spencer Dinwiddie (left shoulder soreness) will be available for tonight’s in Boston. Maxi Kleber (low back contusion) will remain out. -via Twitter @MavsPR / November 23, 2022
Callie Caplan: Spencer Dinwiddie after combined 62 points on 55.5% shooting in Mavs’ back to back: “Could definitely use the ice tub right now.” Spencer Dinwiddie on Luka Doncic’s fatigue during this back to back: “We’ll probably be in the ice tub together.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / November 11, 2022

