Tony Brothers was forced to miss one game after incident with Spencer Dinwiddie

Marc Stein: Veteran referee Tony Brothers was forced to miss one game assignment after Dallas’ Spencer Dinwiddie said Brothers referred to him as a “bitch-ass motherf—–r” Nov. 4, sources say. It’s believed no discipline was formally announced because it was not a suspension without pay.
Some might say the “punishment” for Tony Brothers’ triple-expletive insult toward Spencer Dinwiddie, as @Marc Stein reported, is underwhelming.
But the fact we’re again writing “bitch-ass motherf—er” in a family newspaper is no small feat: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:29 PM
First Raptors possession after fourth foul on Spencer Dinwiddie, Gary Trent Jr. with a drive and bucket against Dinwiddie. Jason Kidd quickly substitutes. Toronto up 60-54 with 9:30 to go. – 6:22 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie has 11 points and five assists. He also just picked his third foul and will sit the rest of the half. Luka returns with 7:09 left and the Mavericks down 37-35. – 5:49 PM
