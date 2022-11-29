Warriors 59, Mavericks 65: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (11-10) play against the Dallas Mavericks (10-10) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday November 29, 2022
Golden State Warriors 59, Dallas Mavericks 65 (Q3 09:29)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga just completed one of the better halves of his young career. Bothered Luka Doncic in isolation, rebounded well, came weak side for a block, worked the baseline for cutting dunks. He was a +19 in 14 minutes. Here are a few highlights. pic.twitter.com/rKHGg28oxX – 8:51 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Jonathan Kuminga once again turned strong, multiple-effort defense into his own offense during first half.
This sequence came after he’d already stymied Luka on driving iso. Stones him in post on BLOB play, then sprints floor for transition dunk as two defenders take Steph. pic.twitter.com/9oJNLYZuPu – 8:49 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Definitely time for GSW to stop letting Klay check Luka. Mavs targeted that matchup early and often, knowing Dubs would give up soft switches.
Luka got to rim multiple times, is clearly too strong for Klay on block. Why not make Wiggs+JK primaries, then switch with Dray+Loon? pic.twitter.com/1b3NT0iqKW – 8:45 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Our friend @dudewithsign stopped by with a message.
All love though🤞 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/lVaPFETOwS – 8:44 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Warriors’ bench outscored Dallas’ 27-18 in the first half, which is the biggest reason G.S. trimmed a 17-point deficit to 55-54.
Mavs need more offense in the second half in particular from Christian Wood, who has 2 points on 1-of-4 shooting. That’s not “hating.” Facts. – 8:43 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors outscore the Mavericks 30-19 in the second to make it 55-54 at the half.
Stephen Curry has 16 points, but what’s been really impressive is how the bench kept the Warriors in it during the Steph-less minutes. They were a plus-8 without Curry to start the second. – 8:41 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors outscore the Mavericks 20-19 in the second to make it 55-54 at the half.
Stephen Curry has 16 points, but what’s been really impressive is how the bench kept the Warriors in it during the Steph-less minutes. They were a plus-8 without Curry to start the second. – 8:37 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At the half in Dallas, Warriors trail 55-54
-Erased 17p first-quarter deficit
-Kuminga’s most complete half. Ever
-Curry 16, JK/Lamb 8 each
-Second unit bringing juice
-Defense solid throughout – 8:36 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Luka Doncic took 10 free throws in the first half
The most Steph Curry has taken in a game this season is 9 – 8:36 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
In a bizarre turn of events, the Warriors starters are in the negative +/- while the reserves are positive (with the exception of JaMychal Green who’s nuetral.) – 8:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 55-54 at halftime
They outscored the Mavs 30-19 in the second quarter
Jonathan Kuminga: 8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, +19
Steph: 16 points, 6-for-13 from the field, 3-for-9 from 3
No other Warriors in double figures – 8:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
After entering the second quarter down 12, Warriors trail the Mavericks by a point at halftime.
Bench is the story of the game for Golden State. Starters negative in +/-, reserves all in the positive except J. Green (0).
Kuminga: 8 points (4/4) 5 rebounds +21 in 13 minutes. – 8:34 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Jonathan. Kuminga. Shuts down one of the best players in the league in Luka Doncic and then puts it away on the other end. This is one of JK’s best performances of the season – 8pts, 5reb, 1ast, 0 turnovers + lockdown defense in the first half. #dubnation – 8:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr and the Warriors bench have to literally beg Matt Boland for a foul call right now – 8:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kemba Walker on TNT: “I’m feeling better than I’ve felt in a very long time. I’m excited to be back. I’m happy these guys picked me up. I’m ready to get started.” . . Says he hopes to add ballhandling and leadership qualities, “good locker room guy.” – 8:23 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
4️⃣0️⃣’s basket
3️⃣0️⃣’s reaction pic.twitter.com/YEgc29YtHA – 8:20 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
The Warriors shouldn’t even remotely consider trading Jonathan Kuminga. He’s a keeper – 8:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga right now has 4 points, 5 rebounds and is a +15
Really impressive minutes for him so far – 8:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors were a +8 with Steph Curry on the bench to start the second quarter.
He returns, makes a layup and now it’s a 2-point game – 8:18 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Warriors more than survived the non-Curry minutes in the second going on a 16-6 run. Golden State down 42-38. – 8:17 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
I know it’s been a topic of discussion all season, but goodness, what a leap Josh Green has taken. – 8:15 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Kuminga minutes 🤌🏾🤌🏾🤌🏾 — can see the confidence slowly growing from both him and the staff IN him. Play this way the rest of the calendar year and he will no longer get jerked around – 8:10 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Yesterday, Steve Kerr said Anthony Lamb earned a spot in the rotation during their rough patch because he proved to be reliable in though moments. Well, here Lamb is again: Warriors trailed 12, he checks in and hits two consecutive 3s to get them within six. – 8:10 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Back-to-back 3s for Anthony Lamb. Warriors open second quarter with 8-2 run to cut the Mavs’ lead down to six. – 8:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Hell of a start to the second quarter for Anthony Lamb
3 minutes
6 points
2-for-2 from 3
1 steal
Non-stop energy
Warriors now only down 6 – 8:08 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Anthony Lamb hits consecutive 3s, and just like that, Dallas’ lead is down to 6. – 8:08 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
After committing just 2 personal fouls in the first quarter against Minnesota, Golden State just committed 7 against Dallas in the first for 10 FTA.
They started to pick it up on offense toward the end of the period & trail 36-24. But they’re shooting just 38.1% FG, 18.2% from 3 – 8:05 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic shook off an achy right hand and threw in 11 points as the Mavericks go up 36-24 after a quarter. The Warriors got some traction late in the period after trailing by 17 at one point. – 8:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors held to 24 first quarter points in Dallas a game after popping the Wolves for 47 first quarter points. Rare rough opening stint for the starting lineup: -9 in 6 minutes. – 8:04 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead the Warriors 36-24 after the first quarter. Luka has 11-6-2. – 8:04 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors trail Mavericks 36-24 after one. GSW started to get it going toward the end. They made 6 of their last 9 last shots. – 8:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors in the first quarter had only 4 assists and 6 turnovers – 8:03 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
11 points, 6 rebounds for Doncic in the first quarter. Dallas’ 17-point lead has been trimmed to 34-26. A little reminiscent of the Toronto game. – 8:03 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors down 12 after one quarter. Started to pick it up offensively toward the end of the period but still ways to go. Limiting Dallas to 40.7% shooting, but the six turnovers hurt. – 8:03 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 36-24 after the first quarter
Mavs: 4 fouls, 10 free throw attempts, 6-for-16 from 3
Warriors: 7 fouls, 6 free throw attempts, 2-for-11 from 3 – 8:03 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green reacts to his technical foul for celebrating a Jordan Poole shot. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/28/dra… – 8:02 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Through the contact & the bucket 💪
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/2ZGMUt3ogZ – 8:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
I believe we just got a “Dallas! Stars!” chant piped through the arena speakers, so not everything is clicking right tonight. – 7:55 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo has been so much more aggressive and comfortable in the Warriors’ offense lately – 7:53 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors came out the timeout with better pace. Poole sprinted off a curl, caught it, threw a pocket pass to J. Green for a dunk plus the foul. – 7:52 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
BIG dunk from JaMychal Green and a “Hell yeah!” from bench by Draymond – 7:52 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Defense creates offense
(Also, Spence is a 🪣) pic.twitter.com/9cO2SX4w3D – 7:52 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors down 23-6 with 4:06 left in the first. Kevon Looney accounts for all GSW’s points at the moment.
Warriors shooting 2-12 (16.7%) and haven’t made any of their seven 3-point attempts. – 7:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph and Klay are a combined 0-for-6 from the field and 0-for-5 from 3-point range – 7:50 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs lead the Warriors 23-6 less than 8 minutes into the game, so this could be a blowout or we could be about 90 mins from clutch time. – 7:49 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks up 23-6 and Warriors call timeout. Only one Warrior has scored: Kevon Looney. If you had that one pegged, you should be in Vegas. – 7:49 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
On Sunday, the Warriors led 47-27 after the first quarter
With 4 minutes to go tonight, they’re down 23-6 to the Mavs – 7:48 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kevon Looney has the Warriors’ first 6 points, just as we all expected – 7:45 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Mavericks up 15-4 early. Dallas is clogging up the paint and forcing Golden State into contested outside shots that aren’t falling. Defensively, the Warriors are giving up just about everything.
5:54 left in the first quarter. Timeout on the floor. – 7:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic has been grabbing at his right hand/fingers since he got fouled in traffic (and airballed his first free throw) in the first couple mins.
He’s talked to Casey Smith during one break and again now during a timeout. – 7:42 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Timeout Mavs
Warriors down 15-4 with 5:54 to go in the first quarter
–Warriors are 2-for-10 from the field and 0-for-5 from 3-point range – 7:42 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Dallas leads 15-4 after six minutes. Warriors 2-10 from field, 0-5 from 3. – 7:42 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka still holding and flexing his right hand. He’s talking to Casey Smith now about it. – 7:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr after no foul called on that Andrew Wiggins dunk attempt: “I’d like one call.” – 7:38 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins just tried Dwight Powell at the rim. Missed the dunk. – 7:38 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That’s a soft foul call on Steph Curry. He and Steve Kerr are not happy about it – 7:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka just grazed the front rim with a free throw. Made the second. But he was shaking his right wrist throughout the free-throw process. Mavs lead early 9-2 with Tim Hardaway Jr. going to the line for a possible four-point play. – 7:37 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
As Mavs vs Warriors is starting at AAC, a reminder this is a TNT exclusive broadcast. Harp & I are back on Thurs in Detroit. As a matter of fact we’re on for the next 13 games until Xmas Day. Local radio coverage is avail with @Chuck Cooperstein & Brad on 97.1 & Victor Villalba on 99.1. – 7:34 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Stephen was HYPED to see Kelenna Azubuike’s name on the court. pic.twitter.com/JvjL80MQ8t – 7:34 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavs starters unchanged: Luka, Dinwiddie, DFS, Hardaway Jr. and Powell.
GS: Looney, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, Curry. – 7:09 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell,Dinwiddie, Doncic
GS starters: Wiggins, Green, Looney, Thompson, Curry
6:32 Tip @971TheFreak – 7:03 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/TAnseWjQCw – 7:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Half court magic 🪄
@Luka Doncic // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/KFtN2e7TZh – 6:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Mavs’ evolving ball-hander depth: “Kemba is the guy if Luka or Spencer is out that he can play that role as a back-up. But you bring up a good point — you could bring [Jaden] Hardy into this situation, and he could play, too.”
👀👀👀 – 6:20 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before the Warriors travel to Dallas to meet the Mavericks in a playoff rematch, here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s contest. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 6:18 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Walk in, lock in 🔒
@TISSOT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Y06Ezpl4VJ – 6:17 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kemba Walker is in AAC for Mavs-Warriors tonight, but unclear when he’ll play his first game since February.
Jason Kidd: “First we have to look at him on the court [tomorrow], and then we’ll just see how he feels. He hasn’t practiced, you know, for a while here, so we’ll see.” – 6:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Luka Doncic: “I just know he was awesome last year and he’s awesome this year.” – 6:08 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green had high praise for Jonathan Kuminga’s recent impact over Golden State’s last two games. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/28/dra… – 6:01 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd started pregame media tonight: “We’ll go with the same lineup we started in Milwaukee.”
First half or second half?
“First.”
Tim Cato @tim_cato
the Mavericks’ struggling offense isn’t caused by bad shooting. they’re actually making the same number of shots as last year.
i took a closer look at what has gone wrong, and what’s missing this season: theathletic.com/3944805/2022/1… – 5:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
How Celtics built a “crazy” offense that’s statistically the greatest ever, a product of structure, reads, Warriors inspiration and relentless shooting: https://t.co/HuSTp0HxMl pic.twitter.com/oO05SqbCX7 – 5:48 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Luka Magic posters on literally every seat tonight in Dallas for Warriors-Mavs pic.twitter.com/oCI54k0YeS – 5:43 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on a whole bunch of topics:
-Nembhard’s game-winner!
-Lakers upcoming schedule
-Devin Booker’s greatness
-KD vs. Bol Bol
-KAT injury
-SGA vs. Herb Jones
-Shake Milton
-Belief in the Heat?
-What is going on in Dallas?
All that and much more: – 5:37 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs have announced the expected signing of Kemba Walker. Walker hasn’t played since last February 16 while with New York. With Charlotte and Boston, Walker was an All-Star in four straight seasons from 2017 to 2020. In 741 career games, he’s avg 19.5 ppg & 5.3 apg. – 5:35 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
📍 @AACenter
@Kemba Walker // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/BAbHuqcQVB – 5:19 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Welcome to the squad, @Kemba Walker!
@chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/d2ELgVyfhm – 5:04 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Thank you, @Facundo Campazzo.
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/pMLUmeFb4a – 5:00 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
The Dallas Mavericks have signed Kemba Walker.
The 11-year veteran averaged 20+ points in five straight seasons from 2015-16 to 2019-20, earning four consecutive All-Star nods from 2017 to 2020.
Walker will wear #34 for Dallas. pic.twitter.com/xIwqo3FBqh – 5:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Timberwolves are bringing up Luka Garza from the G-League, the team says.
Garza doesn’t seem likely to immediately receive minutes, with Naz Reid likely to take all the backup 5 minnutes and Kyle Anderson likely to have a larger role at the 4. – 4:50 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves transfer center Luka Garza from G League affiliate @iawolves.
In 7 games with Iowa this season, Garza, who was named G League Player of the Week today, is averaging 27.3 points on 67.6% from the field, including 55.2% from three and 9.0 rebounds per game. – 4:47 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Coming up at the top of the hour, @Tim Cato joins me on @getcallin to talk all things Mavericks, Kemba and more:
callin.com/link/yfJuBDjGsO – 4:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis (39.1) has quietly overtaken Luka (37.6) for the usage rate leader this season.
He’s currently having the 3rd highest usage rate in the 3pt era, trailing only Westbrook (2017) and Harden (2019) pic.twitter.com/nQsC8I1Iyr – 3:13 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
I do wonder if the Wolves will call up Luka Garza, just for the shooting element, if nothing else. – 2:30 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
🚨 FIRST FANS HAPPY HOUR 🚨
Show up to the game early for $5 BEERS and more ⬇️
#MFFL – 2:00 PM
Christian Wood @Chriswood_5
Nick & Sam’s in Dallas took care of me and my mom’s meal the other night s/o to them .. – 1:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry and Luka Doncic aren’t only the top two scorers in the NBA. They’re also the top two rebounders for point guards
On Steph and the Warriors attacking the glass and pushing the pace nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 1:43 PM
