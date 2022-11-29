Warriors vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The Golden State Warriors are spending $17,579,463 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $18,655,663 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday November 29, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?