Warriors vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Warriors vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Warriors vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

November 29, 2022- by

By |

The Golden State Warriors play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The Golden State Warriors are spending $17,579,463 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $18,655,663 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday November 29, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Biderman
@TheWarriorsWire
James Wiseman added to his G League highlight reel with a powerful one-handed dunk against the Ignite. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/28/wat…4:00 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home