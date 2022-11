Wolves optimistic Karl-Anthony Towns' injury will not be so bad

Karl-Anthony Towns is behind helped to the Wolves’ locker room as he puts no weight on his right leg. – 8:41 PM

Karl-Anthony Towns hurt his right leg and had to be helped off the court and into the locker room by Rudy Gobert and a T’Wolves assistant. He wasn’t putting any weight on his leg. – 8:41 PM

Timberwolves announce it is a right calf strain injury for Karl-Anthony Towns. He will not return to the game – 8:57 PM

Wolves say Karl-Anthony Towns has a right calf strain; will be out the rest of the game. – 8:58 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, but there’s some early optimism that he may have avoided a substantial injury to his lower right leg, sources tell ESPN. – 9:39 PM

Timberwolves Coach Chris Finch says of Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury: “obviously super-concerned about that. Big blow for us.” No update on initial report of a calf strain. “Hopefully, that’s where it comes down. We’ll have an update tomorrow.” – 9:40 PM

Chris Finch on Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury being deemed a right calf strain:“Hopefully that’s where it comes down. We’ll have it evaluated tomorrow.” – 9:42 PM

Re: Karl-Anthony Towns: The injury reminded me a bit of the play last year when Luka Doncic suffered his calf strain. KAT does appear to grab higher on the lower leg, more in the muscle belly than the tendon. – 9:50 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.