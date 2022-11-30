76ers 35, Cavaliers 51: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

November 30, 2022

By

Game streams

The Philadelphia 76ers (12-9) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-8) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 30, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers 35, Cleveland Cavaliers 51 (Q2 05:30)

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tucker with 6 points on 2-for-4 shooting – all threes. … Embiid just fell to the court for the third time this half. – 7:50 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I remember when people thought #Cavs Evan Mobley was having a disappointing second season. That was like two weeks ago. – 7:49 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs called for their second defensive three seconds violation.
Raucous cheers from the bench, again.
Embiid misses the tech FT, again. – 7:49 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ice crew coming through 🔨 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/hLmScQD2tx7:48 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers might wanna get Joel Embiid back in the game before the Cavs make this a larger deficit #Sixers7:47 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
We all know Evan Mobley is long and athletic, but I still marvel at it whenever I see him in person. He’s already got 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists midway through the second, and Cavs lead 47-32. – 7:46 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Evan Mobley has been a freaking monster tonight on both ends. – 7:45 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
so many highlights we can’t keep up 🥵 – 7:45 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
What a dunk from #Cavs Isaac Okoro. That was awesome. – 7:43 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
So … getting Caris LeVert out in transition and semi transition is certainly one way to help get him going on offense. – 7:42 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Caris LeVert off to a great start tonight. He’s got a team-high 9 points on 4-of-4 shooting. – 7:41 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Matisse Thybulle with a big triple there. Good ball movement as well. Philadelphia is down 32-24 as they continue to try and find a groove. #Sixers7:41 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Lamar Stevens and Jarrett Allen are on the bench with their teammates. – 7:39 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Garland on pace for 98 assists or so – 7:38 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
That was very much a share-the-wealth first quarter for #Cavs against Philly. Seven of the eight guys who played in the quarter made at least one shot. Evan Mobley led the way with 6 points on 3 of 4 shooting. One of those buckets was a coast-to-coast Euro around Embiid. – 7:37 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Sixers 25-21. Cavs shot 11 of 20 (55%) from the field and 3 of 7 (42.9%) from 3. They have 8 assists on 11 made shots.
Evan Mobley is everywhere tonight. He has 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block.
Darius Garland has 5 assists. – 7:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Cavs lead 25-21 after one quarter. Sixers shooting 8-18 and have five turnovers. Embiid, Melton and Reed lead them with four points. – 7:36 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs leading the Sixers 25-21 after the first quarter. Thought Cleveland did a great job defensively of knowing when to send help towards Embiid and scrambling away from it. They’re content to let PJ Tucker shoot, and he’s 1-of-3. – 7:35 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End first Q: Cavs 25, 76ers 21. Evan Mobley 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists. Darius Garland 4 points, 5 assists. – 7:35 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
for the House for the team! 🏠 pic.twitter.com/aaW4FgOqRu7:34 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Clear runway for Flight #3 ✈️
@Caris LeVert | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/GlQH34fvru7:33 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That was a real slick pass from Garland to Wade for an easy bucket. DG has five first quarter dimes. – 7:33 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey is tuned in #Sixers pic.twitter.com/mch0dGAVDl7:31 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Joel w/ the dime.
Furk w/ the finish. pic.twitter.com/5zIrPEyXOn7:30 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
There are times the easier play is probably to shoot, but I’m digging how much of a playmaker Embiid is trying to be with some of these units.
Four assists already and that’s with these guys bricking a bunch of 3s like they did on Monday. – 7:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid is 1-of-4 from the floor but already has 4 rebounds and 4 assists. – 7:29 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Korkmaz is always at his best after a fresh haircut – 7:29 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Cavs ignoring the corpse of PJ Tucker, 76ers stuck playing 4 vs 5 on offense. Mobley playing Embiid well, having a nice balanced offensive game too – 7:26 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Throw it down, 4⃣!
@firstenergycorp | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ABzdZ7AZ2K7:26 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid has accounted for 81.8% of the the Sixers’ points in the first quarter (2 points, 3 assists, 7 points created from assists) – 7:25 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That Embiid make snaps a streak of seven straight misses by Philly. #Cavs have been terrific with timely double teams of Embiid and recovering elsewhere tonight. – 7:25 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Dia-three-te 👌 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/1p93TGs2NT7:23 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
45 Defense ➡️ 4 Offense
📺 #CavsSixers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/uIjnChz9Kq7:19 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Awesome help defense by Donovan Mitchell leads to a sweet Evan Mobley eurostep around Joel Embiid at the other end. #Cavs trailing 9-6 early here. – 7:15 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela has taken his 11th charge of the season in tonight’s first quarter. Capela came into tonight’s contest tied with Kevin Love for the most charges drawn in the NBA this season. – 7:14 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
PJ Tucker drills an open corner triple. That’s a terrific sign for him on the offensive end. #Sixers7:13 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
On the day I wrote about PJ Tucker’s scoring, he knocks down a 3 off of a nice feed from Embiid.
Funny what happens when his teammates, uh, look at him. – 7:13 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
For our City.
📺 #CavsSixers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/cybcqYpnQU7:10 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Caught up with #Sixers two-way guard Saben Lee earlier this week to talk about his new opportunity on a new team
si.com/nba/76ers/news…7:03 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
The Cavs’ Mamadi Diakite will start at forward tonight against Philadelphia. – 6:47 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
exercise ball Paul. 😂
📱 @sociosusa pic.twitter.com/J4dtrYR7UI6:45 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Midweek hoops.
#CavsSixers Through the Lens 📸 – 6:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Shake Milton
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/KtPrfltkNH6:30 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight has some changes: Darius Garland, Donovan
Mitchell, Dean Wade, Mamadi Diakite and Evan Mobley – 6:21 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Mamadi Diakite alongside Garland, Mitchell, Wade, and Mobley tonight against the Sixers. – 6:21 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tonight’s #CavsSixers Starters 🍃 pic.twitter.com/ZKnh5zpFin6:17 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
During pregame workouts on the court, the 76ers just had an arena worker grab a ladder and a level to make sure their rim wasn’t crooked. – 6:13 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
76ers at Cavs should be a fun one despite both teams missing key guys with James Harden, Kevin Love, Jarrett Allen and Tyrese Maxey out. I’m expecting Shake Milton to keep thriving and like him to top his points, rebounds and assists prop. From the @WagerTalk NBA Tip-Off Show: pic.twitter.com/FV0F7IFdia6:05 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
it’s been jacket szn. 🧥 pic.twitter.com/tIdtePjanY5:55 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets centers since trading Jarrett Allen:
➖Nic Claxton
➖Day’Ron Sharpe
➖LaMarcus Aldridge
➖Andre Drummond
➖Blake Griffin
➖DeAndre Jordan
➖Norvel Pelle – 5:43 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff with an update on Jarrett Allen: “He’s gotten better and then it’s just a matter of how quickly he can progress.” pic.twitter.com/9AOtbNeE9q5:38 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
got the neutrals memo. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/RoIcm86iag5:37 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
With Saben Lee back with the #Sixers in Cleveland, he’s been upgraded to available for tonight’s game against the #Cavs
The other two-way player Julian Champagnie remains out – 5:34 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
The 3 finalists to temporarily fill the San Antonio City Council District 10 spot while Clayton Perry is on sabbatical are former councilman Michael Gallagher, Jose Garcia and Pauline Rubio. Council will select who gets the interim gig on Thursday. – 5:08 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Two/way guard Saben Lee is back with the #Sixers. – 5:07 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The #Cavs are a quarter of the way through the season and sit at third in a very tight Eastern Conference. Is that sustainable? What about the output that Donovan Mitchell has had offensively to date? thelandondemand.com/news/2022/nov/…4:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: James Harden, Khris Middleton nearing return to court nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/30/rep…4:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lowest usage rate by a player since the NBA merger, min 28 MPG:
6.4 — PJ Tucker this season
6.4 — Dennis Rodman in 1999
6.4 — Dennis Rodman in 2000 pic.twitter.com/gJ3SWzWS004:21 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell
PJ Tucker has an eFG of 75% with James Harden on the floor this season.
Without Harden, that number is at 27%.
A 48% drop in shooting efficiency.
More on why I don’t buy that Tucker’s struggles are related to age:
thepaintedlines.com/pj-tuckers-str…3:34 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Led both teams with 10 assists and three steals.
@keybank | #LetEmKnow3:10 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
With key injuries affecting the #Sixers, Doc Rivers, Tobias Harris, and even Shake Milton had an opportunity to prove to the organization just how valuable they are as question marks about their future in Philly surround them… 📝
tinyurl.com/4hhnrwk92:32 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic has recorded at least 20 points and five assists in each of his 19 games this season, the second-longest such streak to start a season in NBA history.
James Harden recorded 22 such games in a row to open the 2017-18 season.
Much more here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…2:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden is returning to the court soon, perhaps on Monday in Houston.
More analysis here, on the timeline, how the Sixers have fared without him (hint: well) and the biggest priorities for Harden and team when he comes back: theathletic.com/3953752/2022/1…2:12 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
the shot ➡️ the reaction pic.twitter.com/IpXrz8HiMa2:09 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly
You trying to “sell high” on Shake Milton or rolling with Sniper? – 1:43 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers star Harden targeting return on current road trip
sportando.basketball/en/76ers-star-…1:38 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers star James Harden targeting Monday’s game against #HoustonRockets as return date inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:35 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/veAoSGGrhk1:30 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden is expected back on the current Sixers road trip, assuming no setbacks between now and the Houston game next Monday. A few points of intrigue when he comes back: phillyvoice.com/report-sixers-…1:22 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“We kept fighting throughout the whole night and we were able to create something towards the end of the game… We were able to just flow and do what we do to close out a good home victory.”
💻: GAMEDAY REPORT | @NJMIns nba.com/sixers/news/76…1:11 PM

