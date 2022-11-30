76ers 35, Cavaliers 51: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (12-9) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-8) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 30, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 35, Cleveland Cavaliers 51 (Q2 05:30)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tucker with 6 points on 2-for-4 shooting – all threes. … Embiid just fell to the court for the third time this half. – 7:50 PM
Tucker with 6 points on 2-for-4 shooting – all threes. … Embiid just fell to the court for the third time this half. – 7:50 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I remember when people thought #Cavs Evan Mobley was having a disappointing second season. That was like two weeks ago. – 7:49 PM
I remember when people thought #Cavs Evan Mobley was having a disappointing second season. That was like two weeks ago. – 7:49 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs called for their second defensive three seconds violation.
Raucous cheers from the bench, again.
Embiid misses the tech FT, again. – 7:49 PM
#Cavs called for their second defensive three seconds violation.
Raucous cheers from the bench, again.
Embiid misses the tech FT, again. – 7:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
We all know Evan Mobley is long and athletic, but I still marvel at it whenever I see him in person. He’s already got 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists midway through the second, and Cavs lead 47-32. – 7:46 PM
We all know Evan Mobley is long and athletic, but I still marvel at it whenever I see him in person. He’s already got 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists midway through the second, and Cavs lead 47-32. – 7:46 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Evan Mobley has been a freaking monster tonight on both ends. – 7:45 PM
Evan Mobley has been a freaking monster tonight on both ends. – 7:45 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
So … getting Caris LeVert out in transition and semi transition is certainly one way to help get him going on offense. – 7:42 PM
So … getting Caris LeVert out in transition and semi transition is certainly one way to help get him going on offense. – 7:42 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Caris LeVert off to a great start tonight. He’s got a team-high 9 points on 4-of-4 shooting. – 7:41 PM
Caris LeVert off to a great start tonight. He’s got a team-high 9 points on 4-of-4 shooting. – 7:41 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Lamar Stevens and Jarrett Allen are on the bench with their teammates. – 7:39 PM
#Cavs Lamar Stevens and Jarrett Allen are on the bench with their teammates. – 7:39 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
That was very much a share-the-wealth first quarter for #Cavs against Philly. Seven of the eight guys who played in the quarter made at least one shot. Evan Mobley led the way with 6 points on 3 of 4 shooting. One of those buckets was a coast-to-coast Euro around Embiid. – 7:37 PM
That was very much a share-the-wealth first quarter for #Cavs against Philly. Seven of the eight guys who played in the quarter made at least one shot. Evan Mobley led the way with 6 points on 3 of 4 shooting. One of those buckets was a coast-to-coast Euro around Embiid. – 7:37 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Sixers 25-21. Cavs shot 11 of 20 (55%) from the field and 3 of 7 (42.9%) from 3. They have 8 assists on 11 made shots.
Evan Mobley is everywhere tonight. He has 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block.
Darius Garland has 5 assists. – 7:36 PM
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Sixers 25-21. Cavs shot 11 of 20 (55%) from the field and 3 of 7 (42.9%) from 3. They have 8 assists on 11 made shots.
Evan Mobley is everywhere tonight. He has 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block.
Darius Garland has 5 assists. – 7:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Cavs lead 25-21 after one quarter. Sixers shooting 8-18 and have five turnovers. Embiid, Melton and Reed lead them with four points. – 7:36 PM
Cavs lead 25-21 after one quarter. Sixers shooting 8-18 and have five turnovers. Embiid, Melton and Reed lead them with four points. – 7:36 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs leading the Sixers 25-21 after the first quarter. Thought Cleveland did a great job defensively of knowing when to send help towards Embiid and scrambling away from it. They’re content to let PJ Tucker shoot, and he’s 1-of-3. – 7:35 PM
#Cavs leading the Sixers 25-21 after the first quarter. Thought Cleveland did a great job defensively of knowing when to send help towards Embiid and scrambling away from it. They’re content to let PJ Tucker shoot, and he’s 1-of-3. – 7:35 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End first Q: Cavs 25, 76ers 21. Evan Mobley 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists. Darius Garland 4 points, 5 assists. – 7:35 PM
End first Q: Cavs 25, 76ers 21. Evan Mobley 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists. Darius Garland 4 points, 5 assists. – 7:35 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Clear runway for Flight #3 ✈️
@Caris LeVert | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/GlQH34fvru – 7:33 PM
Clear runway for Flight #3 ✈️
@Caris LeVert | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/GlQH34fvru – 7:33 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That was a real slick pass from Garland to Wade for an easy bucket. DG has five first quarter dimes. – 7:33 PM
That was a real slick pass from Garland to Wade for an easy bucket. DG has five first quarter dimes. – 7:33 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Joel w/ the dime.
Furk w/ the finish. pic.twitter.com/5zIrPEyXOn – 7:30 PM
Joel w/ the dime.
Furk w/ the finish. pic.twitter.com/5zIrPEyXOn – 7:30 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
There are times the easier play is probably to shoot, but I’m digging how much of a playmaker Embiid is trying to be with some of these units.
Four assists already and that’s with these guys bricking a bunch of 3s like they did on Monday. – 7:30 PM
There are times the easier play is probably to shoot, but I’m digging how much of a playmaker Embiid is trying to be with some of these units.
Four assists already and that’s with these guys bricking a bunch of 3s like they did on Monday. – 7:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid is 1-of-4 from the floor but already has 4 rebounds and 4 assists. – 7:29 PM
Embiid is 1-of-4 from the floor but already has 4 rebounds and 4 assists. – 7:29 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Cavs ignoring the corpse of PJ Tucker, 76ers stuck playing 4 vs 5 on offense. Mobley playing Embiid well, having a nice balanced offensive game too – 7:26 PM
Cavs ignoring the corpse of PJ Tucker, 76ers stuck playing 4 vs 5 on offense. Mobley playing Embiid well, having a nice balanced offensive game too – 7:26 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Throw it down, 4⃣!
@firstenergycorp | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ABzdZ7AZ2K – 7:26 PM
Throw it down, 4⃣!
@firstenergycorp | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ABzdZ7AZ2K – 7:26 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid has accounted for 81.8% of the the Sixers’ points in the first quarter (2 points, 3 assists, 7 points created from assists) – 7:25 PM
Joel Embiid has accounted for 81.8% of the the Sixers’ points in the first quarter (2 points, 3 assists, 7 points created from assists) – 7:25 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That Embiid make snaps a streak of seven straight misses by Philly. #Cavs have been terrific with timely double teams of Embiid and recovering elsewhere tonight. – 7:25 PM
That Embiid make snaps a streak of seven straight misses by Philly. #Cavs have been terrific with timely double teams of Embiid and recovering elsewhere tonight. – 7:25 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
45 Defense ➡️ 4 Offense
📺 #CavsSixers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/uIjnChz9Kq – 7:19 PM
45 Defense ➡️ 4 Offense
📺 #CavsSixers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/uIjnChz9Kq – 7:19 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Awesome help defense by Donovan Mitchell leads to a sweet Evan Mobley eurostep around Joel Embiid at the other end. #Cavs trailing 9-6 early here. – 7:15 PM
Awesome help defense by Donovan Mitchell leads to a sweet Evan Mobley eurostep around Joel Embiid at the other end. #Cavs trailing 9-6 early here. – 7:15 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela has taken his 11th charge of the season in tonight’s first quarter. Capela came into tonight’s contest tied with Kevin Love for the most charges drawn in the NBA this season. – 7:14 PM
Clint Capela has taken his 11th charge of the season in tonight’s first quarter. Capela came into tonight’s contest tied with Kevin Love for the most charges drawn in the NBA this season. – 7:14 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
On the day I wrote about PJ Tucker’s scoring, he knocks down a 3 off of a nice feed from Embiid.
Funny what happens when his teammates, uh, look at him. – 7:13 PM
On the day I wrote about PJ Tucker’s scoring, he knocks down a 3 off of a nice feed from Embiid.
Funny what happens when his teammates, uh, look at him. – 7:13 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
For our City.
📺 #CavsSixers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/cybcqYpnQU – 7:10 PM
For our City.
📺 #CavsSixers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/cybcqYpnQU – 7:10 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Caught up with #Sixers two-way guard Saben Lee earlier this week to talk about his new opportunity on a new team
si.com/nba/76ers/news… – 7:03 PM
Caught up with #Sixers two-way guard Saben Lee earlier this week to talk about his new opportunity on a new team
si.com/nba/76ers/news… – 7:03 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
The Cavs’ Mamadi Diakite will start at forward tonight against Philadelphia. – 6:47 PM
The Cavs’ Mamadi Diakite will start at forward tonight against Philadelphia. – 6:47 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Shake Milton
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/KtPrfltkNH – 6:30 PM
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Shake Milton
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/KtPrfltkNH – 6:30 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight has some changes: Darius Garland, Donovan
Mitchell, Dean Wade, Mamadi Diakite and Evan Mobley – 6:21 PM
#Cavs starting lineup tonight has some changes: Darius Garland, Donovan
Mitchell, Dean Wade, Mamadi Diakite and Evan Mobley – 6:21 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Mamadi Diakite alongside Garland, Mitchell, Wade, and Mobley tonight against the Sixers. – 6:21 PM
#Cavs are starting Mamadi Diakite alongside Garland, Mitchell, Wade, and Mobley tonight against the Sixers. – 6:21 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
During pregame workouts on the court, the 76ers just had an arena worker grab a ladder and a level to make sure their rim wasn’t crooked. – 6:13 PM
During pregame workouts on the court, the 76ers just had an arena worker grab a ladder and a level to make sure their rim wasn’t crooked. – 6:13 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
76ers at Cavs should be a fun one despite both teams missing key guys with James Harden, Kevin Love, Jarrett Allen and Tyrese Maxey out. I’m expecting Shake Milton to keep thriving and like him to top his points, rebounds and assists prop. From the @WagerTalk NBA Tip-Off Show: pic.twitter.com/FV0F7IFdia – 6:05 PM
76ers at Cavs should be a fun one despite both teams missing key guys with James Harden, Kevin Love, Jarrett Allen and Tyrese Maxey out. I’m expecting Shake Milton to keep thriving and like him to top his points, rebounds and assists prop. From the @WagerTalk NBA Tip-Off Show: pic.twitter.com/FV0F7IFdia – 6:05 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets centers since trading Jarrett Allen:
➖Nic Claxton
➖Day’Ron Sharpe
➖LaMarcus Aldridge
➖Andre Drummond
➖Blake Griffin
➖DeAndre Jordan
➖Norvel Pelle – 5:43 PM
Nets centers since trading Jarrett Allen:
➖Nic Claxton
➖Day’Ron Sharpe
➖LaMarcus Aldridge
➖Andre Drummond
➖Blake Griffin
➖DeAndre Jordan
➖Norvel Pelle – 5:43 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff with an update on Jarrett Allen: “He’s gotten better and then it’s just a matter of how quickly he can progress.” pic.twitter.com/9AOtbNeE9q – 5:38 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff with an update on Jarrett Allen: “He’s gotten better and then it’s just a matter of how quickly he can progress.” pic.twitter.com/9AOtbNeE9q – 5:38 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
With Saben Lee back with the #Sixers in Cleveland, he’s been upgraded to available for tonight’s game against the #Cavs
The other two-way player Julian Champagnie remains out – 5:34 PM
With Saben Lee back with the #Sixers in Cleveland, he’s been upgraded to available for tonight’s game against the #Cavs
The other two-way player Julian Champagnie remains out – 5:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The #Cavs are a quarter of the way through the season and sit at third in a very tight Eastern Conference. Is that sustainable? What about the output that Donovan Mitchell has had offensively to date? thelandondemand.com/news/2022/nov/… – 4:37 PM
The #Cavs are a quarter of the way through the season and sit at third in a very tight Eastern Conference. Is that sustainable? What about the output that Donovan Mitchell has had offensively to date? thelandondemand.com/news/2022/nov/… – 4:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: James Harden, Khris Middleton nearing return to court nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/30/rep… – 4:35 PM
Report: James Harden, Khris Middleton nearing return to court nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/30/rep… – 4:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lowest usage rate by a player since the NBA merger, min 28 MPG:
6.4 — PJ Tucker this season
6.4 — Dennis Rodman in 1999
6.4 — Dennis Rodman in 2000 pic.twitter.com/gJ3SWzWS00 – 4:21 PM
Lowest usage rate by a player since the NBA merger, min 28 MPG:
6.4 — PJ Tucker this season
6.4 — Dennis Rodman in 1999
6.4 — Dennis Rodman in 2000 pic.twitter.com/gJ3SWzWS00 – 4:21 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
PJ Tucker has an eFG of 75% with James Harden on the floor this season.
Without Harden, that number is at 27%.
A 48% drop in shooting efficiency.
More on why I don’t buy that Tucker’s struggles are related to age:
thepaintedlines.com/pj-tuckers-str… – 3:34 PM
PJ Tucker has an eFG of 75% with James Harden on the floor this season.
Without Harden, that number is at 27%.
A 48% drop in shooting efficiency.
More on why I don’t buy that Tucker’s struggles are related to age:
thepaintedlines.com/pj-tuckers-str… – 3:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
PJ Tucker’s has an eFG of 75% with James Harden on the floor this season.
Without Harden, that number is at 27%.
A 48% drop in shooting efficiency.
More on why I don’t buy that Tucker’s struggles are related to age:
thepaintedlines.com/pj-tuckers-str… – 3:33 PM
PJ Tucker’s has an eFG of 75% with James Harden on the floor this season.
Without Harden, that number is at 27%.
A 48% drop in shooting efficiency.
More on why I don’t buy that Tucker’s struggles are related to age:
thepaintedlines.com/pj-tuckers-str… – 3:33 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Led both teams with 10 assists and three steals.
@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 3:10 PM
Led both teams with 10 assists and three steals.
@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 3:10 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
With key injuries affecting the #Sixers, Doc Rivers, Tobias Harris, and even Shake Milton had an opportunity to prove to the organization just how valuable they are as question marks about their future in Philly surround them… 📝
tinyurl.com/4hhnrwk9 – 2:32 PM
With key injuries affecting the #Sixers, Doc Rivers, Tobias Harris, and even Shake Milton had an opportunity to prove to the organization just how valuable they are as question marks about their future in Philly surround them… 📝
tinyurl.com/4hhnrwk9 – 2:32 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic has recorded at least 20 points and five assists in each of his 19 games this season, the second-longest such streak to start a season in NBA history.
James Harden recorded 22 such games in a row to open the 2017-18 season.
Much more here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 2:19 PM
Luka Doncic has recorded at least 20 points and five assists in each of his 19 games this season, the second-longest such streak to start a season in NBA history.
James Harden recorded 22 such games in a row to open the 2017-18 season.
Much more here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 2:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden is returning to the court soon, perhaps on Monday in Houston.
More analysis here, on the timeline, how the Sixers have fared without him (hint: well) and the biggest priorities for Harden and team when he comes back: theathletic.com/3953752/2022/1… – 2:12 PM
James Harden is returning to the court soon, perhaps on Monday in Houston.
More analysis here, on the timeline, how the Sixers have fared without him (hint: well) and the biggest priorities for Harden and team when he comes back: theathletic.com/3953752/2022/1… – 2:12 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers star Harden targeting return on current road trip
sportando.basketball/en/76ers-star-… – 1:38 PM
76ers star Harden targeting return on current road trip
sportando.basketball/en/76ers-star-… – 1:38 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers star James Harden targeting Monday’s game against #HoustonRockets as return date inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:35 PM
#Sixers star James Harden targeting Monday’s game against #HoustonRockets as return date inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:35 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/veAoSGGrhk – 1:30 PM
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/veAoSGGrhk – 1:30 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden is expected back on the current Sixers road trip, assuming no setbacks between now and the Houston game next Monday. A few points of intrigue when he comes back: phillyvoice.com/report-sixers-… – 1:22 PM
James Harden is expected back on the current Sixers road trip, assuming no setbacks between now and the Houston game next Monday. A few points of intrigue when he comes back: phillyvoice.com/report-sixers-… – 1:22 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“We kept fighting throughout the whole night and we were able to create something towards the end of the game… We were able to just flow and do what we do to close out a good home victory.”
💻: GAMEDAY REPORT | @NJMIns nba.com/sixers/news/76… – 1:11 PM
“We kept fighting throughout the whole night and we were able to create something towards the end of the game… We were able to just flow and do what we do to close out a good home victory.”
💻: GAMEDAY REPORT | @NJMIns nba.com/sixers/news/76… – 1:11 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.