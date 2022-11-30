Ben Simmons expected to miss multiple games with strain in his leg

Shams Charania: Nets star Ben Simmons has a muscle strain in his leg and is expected to miss a few games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Simmons has battled through ailments the past few weeks, most recently soreness/swelling in knee, and was in the midst of his best play this season.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons was grabbing the back of his knee Monday and the injury wound up being diagnosed as the upper calf.
Same knee Simmons had been tending to earlier in the season. – 5:49 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ben Simmons will miss at least the next three games with a left lateral upper calf strain.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Ben Simmons will miss at least the next three games with a calf strain.
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets injury updates:
Ben Simmons (lateral left upper calf strain) OUT at least the next 3 games
Yuta Watanabe (strained right hamstring) OUT at least a week – 4:50 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
