Ben Simmons to miss game vs. Wizards

Ben Simmons will not play in Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards in Brooklyn, the team announced. The former No. 1 overall pick left Monday night’s win over the Orlando Magic due to left knee soreness.
Source: SportsNet New York
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons missing game against #Wizards with sore knee raises more injury questions #nets nypost.com/2022/11/29/ben… via @nypostsports – 7:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons missed four consecutive games from Oct. 31 through Nov. 5 with swelling in that left knee. The injury also cost him the Nov. 13 loss at the Lakers. It remains to be seen how long he’ll miss with this flare up. #Nets – 4:56 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Per Nets, Ben Simmons will miss Wednesday’s game with the Wizards with left knee soreness. – 4:55 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ben Simmons (knee soreness) is out of Wednesday night’s game against the Wizards, per Nets. – 4:54 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets Status Report for tomorrow night’s game vs. Washington:
Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) – Out – 4:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets say Ben Simmons won’t play with knee soreness tomorrow against Washington. He left yesterday’s win over Orlando with the same issue. – 4:54 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Oh no. Ben Simmons is out for tomorrow night’s game with soreness in his left knee. Simmons left Monday’s game in the second quarter. – 4:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets forward Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is out tomorrow vs. the #Wizards. – 4:53 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets are listing Ben Simmons (knee soreness) out vs. Wizards on Wednesday. – 4:53 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Best defensive rebounders at point guard*, per @Ben Falk:
1. Luka
2. Steph Curry
3. Harden
4. Ben Simmons
5. Ja
*Ranked by defensive rebounding %
cleaningtheglass.com/stats/players/… – 11:46 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From last night, Kevin Durant’s brilliance led the Nets over the Magic to get the team back to .500, but Ben Simmons’ knee issues returned while some other problems persist. Story: theathletic.com/3947538/2022/1… – 9:29 AM
More on this storyline
Nick Friedell: Nets say Ben Simmons (knee soreness) and Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) are both out Wednesday against the Wizards. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / November 29, 2022
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said Simmons was having some discomfort in the knee and asked to come out. He doesn’t think Simmons will need another MRI but the team will see how he’s feeling on Tuesday and is listing him as day-to-day for now. “We’ll check him day by day, see how he responds with a little treatment,” he said, “see what it looks like (Tuesday).” -via ESPN / November 29, 2022
Vaughn does not think Simmons’ latest knee setback is related to his back surgery over the summer. “No, I think more so than anything the accumulation of games,” Vaughn said. “He hasn’t had this amount of accumulation of games over a period of a long time. Talked to the performance team about that. We were warned about that just as these games start to add up. “His cumulative load as that begins to add up, it’s really stretching him sometimes the amount of games we’ve just had with the minutes that he’s played pretty high going into tonight’s game.” -via ESPN / November 29, 2022
