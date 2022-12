Billy Donovan on Lonzo Ball timetable: Not 'anywhere close' to returning

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is available for Monday night’s game against the Utah Jazz after leaving the team’s overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday with a right ankle sprain. Coach Billy Donovan said Caruso asked to be removed from Friday’s game after planting his foot awkwardly twice in the final two minutes of overtime. The request was a rarity from Caruso — who often plays through injury — and garnered immediate concern from the Bulls coaching and medical staffs. Second-year guard Ayo Dosunmu closed the game in Caruso’s place. “It was very mild,” Donovan said before Monday’s game. “It just got to a point where he couldn’t move very well.” -via Chicago Tribune / November 28, 2022