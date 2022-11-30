Billy Donovan on Lonzo Ball timetable: Not 'anywhere close' to returning

Julia Poe: Billy Donovan on Lonzo Ball’s recovery ahead of today’s game: “It’s been really slow.” Lonzo is not running, jumping or cutting and Billy says he’s not “anywhere close” to returning to contact. Billy adds that he “still has pain” although there have been improvements.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Nearly 11 months after injuring his knee, Lonzo Ball’s recovery is still a mystery to the Bulls.
Ball is still in pain and coach Billy Donovan is still unsure when — or if — he’ll return to the court this season. Latest updates here: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 9:19 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I said on the show today that Dyson Daniels is looking like Lonzo Ball. I was incorrect. He looks better than Lonzo Ball. Look at that finishing at the rim! – 8:42 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
In the wake of his contract extension, Billy Donovan got asked about his relationship with Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. Donovan said they talk weekly: “It’s been great. I’ve really enjoyed it. We talk quite a bit. I find him very funny. I’ve enjoyed his history in sports.” – 8:02 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Billy Donovan talks Lonzo Ball @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Audacy app 7:45 CT pre – 7:37 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
According to Billy Donovan, Ball still has pain in the knee. Improving but a slow climb. No date has been set where they shut him down for the season, however. – 7:37 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan on Lonzo Ball: It’s been really slow. He’s working through more and more but we’re not close to running or cutting or contact. Said the pain issue is still improving but not in clear. – 7:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan on Lonzo Ball’s recovery ahead of today’s game: “It’s been really slow.”
Lonzo is not running, jumping or cutting and Billy says he’s not “anywhere close” to returning to contact. Billy adds that he “still has pain” although there have been improvements. – 7:35 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Don’t worry about the Pelicans turnovers
🏀 Dyson Daniels looks like Lonzo Ball
🏀 Where does Kira Lewis Jr fit into the rotation?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/ZF5CMOn9jX – 3:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lonzo Ball injury update: Bulls hopeful point guard can return at some point in early 2023, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/lonzo… – 3:22 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Don’t worry about the Pelicans turnovers
🏀 Dyson Daniels looks like Lonzo Ball
🏀 Where does Kira Lewis Jr fit into the rotation?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/2ZsW8LU5xT – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Don’t worry about the Pelicans turnovers
🏀 Dyson Daniels looks like Lonzo Ball
🏀 Where does Kira Lewis Jr fit into the rotation?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/4CVFhGF3q0 – 11:30 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bulls extended coach Billy Donovan before season started nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/30/bul… – 9:31 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Don’t worry about the Pelicans turnovers
🏀 Dyson Daniels looks like Lonzo Ball
🏀 Where does Kira Lewis Jr fit into the rotation?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/cxDZEn6g4o – 8:21 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Turnovers aren’t a problem for the Pelicans | Dyson Daniels looks a bit like Lonzo Ball | Where does Kira Lewis Jr fit in?
https://t.co/JHUdgj8TKH pic.twitter.com/qq9YwShsX2 – 11:13 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Head coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls inked a previously unreported contract extension prior to the start of this season. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/29/rep… – 10:01 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls fans deserved better than what they got from Jerry Reinsdorf – but so did Billy Donovan. Rather than celebrating the coach’s extension, the Chairman hid it in the shadows. His team, his rules. Not a damn thing anyone can do about it!
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports/2022/11… – 6:53 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan and Artūras Karnišovas had mutual friends but didn’t know each other when Karnišovas began his interview process in 2020. A bond quickly formed.
Here’s why that partnership is even stronger today.
Column for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 3:31 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls signed coach Billy Donovan to extension before season: Sources
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3949508/2022/1… – 2:39 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Head coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls inked a previously unreported contract extension prior to the start of this season. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/29/rep… – 1:33 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls PR confirms report that team and coach Billy Donovan reached contract extension before this season started. Donovan had one more year left on his original deal, but there was never a doubt he wasn’t coming back. – 1:25 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls coach Billy Donovan signed a contract extension before the season, Bulls PR confirmed.
Donovan is in his third season with Chicago and owns a record of 86-88 overall with the team – 1:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The Bulls confirm that Billy Donovan signed a contract extension before the season, which @Shams Charania had 1st.
Local reporting from all corners of the beat has been very consistent that the partnership between Donovan and management remains as strong as when it began. – 1:19 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Chicago Bulls signed head coach Billy Donovan to a contract extension after last season’s playoff run snapping a four-year postseason drought, adding years to his original four-year deal.
Story: theathletic.com/3949508/2022/1… – 1:14 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls coach Billy Donovan talks Lauri, Patrick, Wendell Carter Jr., and the unfair expectations put on young players these days … PS – Billy also sees PWill figuring it out.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/11/… – 9:30 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso will play in Utah tonight following a “mild” ankle sprain.
Coach Billy Donovan said the Bulls want Caruso to keep being himself — but his physical style of play might require a higher attention to managing his minutes. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 8:49 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Billy Donovan very complimentary regarding Lauri Markkanen.. calls him a “ winning player.” Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network 7:45 pre – 7:38 PM
More on this storyline
Ball underwent a second surgery on his ailing left knee in late September, and is believed to be making progress in his rehabilitation. Ball and the franchise have been hopeful of his return to action at some point after the calendar flips to 2023, sources said. -via The Athletic / November 30, 2022
KC Johnson: Billy Donovan said everything is “very, very optimistic” right now regarding Lonzo Ball. Has started running in water. No timeline for return. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / November 4, 2022
Coach Billy Donovan has been speaking to Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery) on a daily basis since Ball returned to Chicago and started rehabbing at the Advocate Center, but he offered no clear timetable for a possible return. Ball had the surgery a month ago and was given a window of four to six weeks before being re-evaluated. “I have not heard anything as of yet with that,’’ Donovan said. “He’s doing good. He feels like he’s progressing. He’s pretty optimistic and positive about everything. I think the biggest thing with the surgery is the incision healing in order to continue to make progress, and I just don’t know how far along he is in that process.’’ -via Chicago Sun-Times / October 27, 2022
The Chicago Bulls signed head coach Billy Donovan to a contract extension before the start of the season, league sources told The Athletic on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know: -via The Athletic / November 29, 2022
Donovan, who last season guided the Bulls to the playoffs for the first time in four years, had two years remaining on his original four-year contract and is now under contract for several more years. The new deal was signed prior to the season, sources said. -via The Athletic / November 29, 2022
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is available for Monday night’s game against the Utah Jazz after leaving the team’s overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday with a right ankle sprain. Coach Billy Donovan said Caruso asked to be removed from Friday’s game after planting his foot awkwardly twice in the final two minutes of overtime. The request was a rarity from Caruso — who often plays through injury — and garnered immediate concern from the Bulls coaching and medical staffs. Second-year guard Ayo Dosunmu closed the game in Caruso’s place. “It was very mild,” Donovan said before Monday’s game. “It just got to a point where he couldn’t move very well.” -via Chicago Tribune / November 28, 2022
