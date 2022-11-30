Bucks 74, Knicks 71: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (14-5) play against the New York Knicks (11-11) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 30, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 74, New York Knicks 71 (Q4 12:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
This is a great help earlier by Mitchell, but it’s hard not to marvel at Mobley in transition. Two years from now, I really think this is going to be a Giannis-like dunk. pic.twitter.com/8SniT20Q2x – 9:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis joins Giannis Antetokounmpo with his 12th double-double of the season. – 9:12 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors haven’t given up this many points in a half since Jan. 5 of this year. Gave up 77 in the first half to the Bucks and won! – 9:10 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs by 18 right now.
The last time they built this type of lead was against the Bucks on November 11 – 8:58 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Mitchell Robinson is completely outworking and outplaying Brook Lopez on both ends tonight. If he could ever play like this for lengthier stretches, Knicks would look much different. – 8:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The break didn’t really do much for either team. #Bucks lead 57-56 in the early going of the third quarter. – 8:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This date in Nets history:
Nets beat the Knicks 104-103 in their first ever meeting (1976).
Tiny Archibald leads the way with 34 points. Super John Williamson drops 24. – 8:53 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
confirmed: @RjBarrett6 is a bucket.
📊 15 PTS and counting… pic.twitter.com/jEsqp6DkQ4 – 8:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks didn’t make many threes, but Jrue Holiday hit a couple. With that, he passed Mo Williams for 15th on the Bucks all-time three-pointers list. – 8:45 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Why are the refs allowing Randle to dispute call after call? Last game, too. Even letting him walk away with the ball! What happened to the league’s crackdown? Was there an expiration date? – 8:37 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks trail the Bucks 47-45 at the break
RJ has 15 points in 5-of-6 shooting.
Mitch Rob has 10 boards in 15 mins. Playing some of his best ball over the past 2 weeks. iHart has been quiet – Sims should get his mins for now.
Randle is 3-for-11. Brunson is 2-for-9. – 8:35 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
How to end a half ⬇️
@Jalen Brunson x @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/Ae9MFucHDH – 8:35 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Jrue Holiday is so damn invaluable. This may be Gianni’s’ team but Jrue does so many winning things that get taken for granted. @Steve Novak #Bucks – 8:35 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis rebounds & slams it in for the bucket. pic.twitter.com/AA2RIBK2YN – 8:25 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
can anyone read lips?? 👀
@Amare Stoudemire checking in from @TheGarden Deck pic.twitter.com/QtXTSLisQO – 8:24 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis working on both ends of the ball!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xs1QOH93xq – 8:20 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
wednesday night football 🏈💨
@Julius Randle ➡️ @RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/M8yezlV8lO – 8:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Knicks lead the #Bucks 30-29. Teams shooting a combined 33%, including 17% from behind the three-point line. pic.twitter.com/QsmnDucVUT – 8:19 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks using Obi Toppin as if he is Steve Novak sure seems like a suboptimal utilization of the most athletic players in franchise history – 8:17 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
This no. 1 Bucks defense is legit. Know each other well, everyone is willing to give multiple efforts.
Watch Jrue pre-switch to keep Brook Lopez out of the pick-and-roll, then help on Brunson. George Hill fights to stay in the play and flies to the corner. pic.twitter.com/EZ5R5THXnD – 8:17 PM
This no. 1 Bucks defense is legit. Know each other well, everyone is willing to give multiple efforts.
New York Knicks @nyknicks
yessssirrrr @Obi Toppin from the corner 🎯 pic.twitter.com/NUePwtZqMX – 8:15 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
I’m sorry I didn’t tweet it after the last Knicks’ game when Julius Randle couldn’t miss: it was the worst thing that could happen to the team. If I still had a column, I’d be savaging his selfish, petulant attitude every other paragraph. His toxic ass needs to go! Or sit a lot! – 8:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks are shooting 9% from behind the three-point line thus far. – 8:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead 22-20 after one with some nice 90s style basketball at MSG. – 8:06 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Followers of the Dwightmare trade saga in 2011-12 will get a kick out of this:
Brook Lopez has officially outlasted Dwight Howard in the NBA. – 8:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jalen Brunson has returned for the #Knicks, who lead the #Bucks 13-11 in the first quarter. – 7:56 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson is now back on the Knick bench. Seems like he is available to return to the game. – 7:55 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson went back to the locker room after he suffered an injury early in the first quarter. It looked like Jevon Carter made contact with Brunson’s leg/foot when he was elevating on a drive. Brunson hasn’t emerged from the locker room yet. – 7:53 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson was injured in the first quarter and he left for the locker room. – 7:49 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson gets the first bucket for tonight after the feed from Giannis!! pic.twitter.com/YcxzU5PpYd – 7:47 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Celtics have gone to an even higher level this year, averaging league high 121 points, shooting league high 40.3 on 3s. They open 5 for 5 against Heat, lead 14-2. Boston and Milwaukee just on a different level than most everyone else. – 7:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jalen Brunson just checked out less than 90 seconds into Bucks-Knicks and immediately limped to the back. Brunson has been dealing with a quad issue but played last night in Detroit. – 7:44 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jalen Brunson came up limping after the first possession of the game. Subbed out after about 90 seconds and heads to the locker room. – 7:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Derrick Rose subs in for a hobbled Jalen Brunson – not the start the #Knicks would have wanted. – 7:44 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on Denver’s unbalanced home-road games:
“When the schedule came out in August, I knew that getting through October and November was going to be a challenge…at the same time, I don’t exhale now and say ‘We can relax now, we’re home.’”
L’s to DET/NYK will do that. – 7:30 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 MAILBAG, PART 1
🔘 KAT injury fallout (3:36)
🔘 Stars and titles (15:57)
🔘 Luka, Mavs (25:39)
🔘 Knicks (38:08)
🔘 Pelicans (47:30)
🎧 https://t.co/QP50lm5YqR
🍎 https://t.co/BJJpFjiOAs
✳️ https://t.co/5cL6U7Aeb7
📺 https://t.co/zCuQxcwcSD pic.twitter.com/M72CZL0WEc – 7:28 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
NEW: Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in attendance for tonight’s Celtics-Heat game here in Boston
The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Boston for Friday’s Earthshot Awards – 7:23 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson’s seven 3s on Sunday matched his career-high and also set a new Bucks record for most threes made in either half in franchise history.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/1Xz74CdayW – 7:23 PM
Grayson’s seven 3s on Sunday matched his career-high and also set a new Bucks record for most threes made in either half in franchise history.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Putting together the finishing touches.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/TGRVZ9RwyV – 6:57 PM
Putting together the finishing touches.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jevon has now reached double figures eight times this season, which matches a career-high. pic.twitter.com/IfrP15ptzn – 6:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Brook Lopez this season:
— 15.8 PPG
— 2.9 BPG
— 1st in threes by a center
— 1st BPG
— 1st in steals + blocks
DPOY? pic.twitter.com/J7lQM7Lttf – 6:38 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– Colossal 13 game slate
– Point God (Haliburton) returns to SAC
– Giannis in MSG
– East Finals rematch
– Breaking lineup news across the league
– Picks, Q&A
NBA Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/VY6bDqzTk0 pic.twitter.com/BpZfbDEf3V – 6:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The last time the Bucks saw the Knicks, Giannis dropped a near triple-double in the Bucks’ 119-108 win over the Knicks.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/Wy3IEvCI7X – 6:23 PM
The last time the Bucks saw the Knicks, Giannis dropped a near triple-double in the Bucks’ 119-108 win over the Knicks.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I’m not in New York for this game, but #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer was asked about the return of all-star Khris Middleton:
“I’m not here to say when he’s going to play, when he’s not going to play. We’ll continue to see how he does. (1/2) – 6:18 PM
I’m not in New York for this game, but #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer was asked about the return of all-star Khris Middleton:
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer didn’t answer definitively when asked if Khris Middleton will play Friday, or what timetable for his return is. Said he did more today.
“To say he’s close is accurate,” Budenholzer said. “I’m just going to leave it at that. Close can mean anything.” – 6:15 PM
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer didn’t answer definitively when asked if Khris Middleton will play Friday, or what timetable for his return is. Said he did more today.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
How we stack up against the Knicks.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/UvWICEw8L4 – 4:43 PM
How we stack up against the Knicks.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: James Harden, Khris Middleton nearing return to court nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/30/rep… – 4:35 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Grind Mode 💪
Julius sat down with Ahmad Rashad to discuss his summer training, playing with Kobe Bryant, and more. – 4:07 PM
Grind Mode 💪
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will there be more or less than 8 dunks tonight for the Bucks?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/NEvM0d7sfK – 3:47 PM
Will there be more or less than 8 dunks tonight for the Bucks?
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
WNBA schedules just dropped.
The Washington Mystics will open the season at home Friday, May 19, against the New York Liberty at 7:00 pm. – 3:15 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Get your 📲 right!
#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/p9SfLTpRbg – 3:00 PM
Get your 📲 right!
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson indicates that practicing post moves with Amar’e Stoudemire would be a waste of time:
“The way we play is not set up for me to do any moves.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:50 PM
Mitchell Robinson indicates that practicing post moves with Amar’e Stoudemire would be a waste of time:
“The way we play is not set up for me to do any moves.”
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Khris Middleton is nearing his season debut, per our @Shams Charania.
“It’s wild. We’ve been playing the way we are and we haven’t had an All-Star, All-NBA guy like that, just tops at his position. That’s scary.” – Brook Lopez
At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3947057/2022/1… – 2:12 PM
Khris Middleton is nearing his season debut, per our @Shams Charania.
“It’s wild. We’ve been playing the way we are and we haven’t had an All-Star, All-NBA guy like that, just tops at his position. That’s scary.” – Brook Lopez
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges said he and Jevon Carter still talk every day. Bridges turns on the Bucks games just to watch Carter and then turns it back off when he subs out.
“My boy JC is hooping. … Just happy for him man because I know how hard he works and he’s in a great opportunity.” – 1:43 PM
Mikal Bridges said he and Jevon Carter still talk every day. Bridges turns on the Bucks games just to watch Carter and then turns it back off when he subs out.
