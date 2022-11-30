Bulls 87, Suns 110: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (9-11) play against the Phoenix Suns (6-6) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 30, 2022
Chicago Bulls 87, Phoenix Suns 110 (Q4 10:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 106, CHI 81
Booker: 51 Pts, 6 Ast, 20-25 FG
Ayton: 20 Pts, 12 Reb, 8-13 FG
Shamet: 9 Pts, 3-5 3P
DeRozan: 29-7-4, 11-16 FG – 10:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Unfortunately for the Bulls and Bulls Nation..the Suns are putting on a clinic scoring 74 points the last two quarters. – 10:51 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls bus heading to San Fran to face the Warriors in two nights … pic.twitter.com/yI1NbesRm4 – 10:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker going for 50-plus, foul called on play.
No worries.
He got 51 on a steal and jam right after this. Season high.
#Suns up 106-81 at the end of 3rd. pic.twitter.com/f30kSuytJX – 10:49 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Devin Booker through three quarters:
51 points (20-25 FG, 6-7 3P), 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal
He’s unconscious — and Bulls don’t have anything close to an answer for him – 10:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Booker tonight:
51 PTS
20-25 FG
6-7 3P
The 4th quarter hasn’t even started. pic.twitter.com/ttP8D8SUMv – 10:48 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I blame @KC Johnson … Booker walked by him in the hallway, and gave him a big hello … felt way too comfortable since he stepped foot in the building! – 10:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Season-high 51 points for Devin Booker, and the last bucket came in style with the steal and two-handed dunk. Insane performance – 10:47 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Booker with 51. For the record he scored 70 at Boston on March 24, 2017 – – 10:47 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Devin Booker has 50 points with 1:00 remaining in the third quarter. #LeaguePassAlert – 10:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Devin Booker surpasses 50 points with steal of Zach LaVine crosscourt pass and breakaway dunk – 10:46 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Booker with the steal and dunk to drop 51 on the Bulls… and it’s not even the fourth quarter yet. – 10:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker with the steal and dunk for 51 points. It is still the third quarter. – 10:46 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
What a bizarre challenge. Billy Donovan asked to review a foul on a made Devin Booker 3-pointer. Upside was taking one FTA off board and wiping Alex Caruso’s third foul late in the third quarter
But Caruso clearly hit Booker on wrist. Challenge failed – 10:44 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Lot of us (in the media) began saying LaVine’s no different from Booker. That couldn’t look more asinine than on a night like tonight.
Is LaVine healthy? (We were told he is.) If he’s not, when will he be? And if this is who he is now… – 10:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Lol Devin Booker really shot 8-for-27 against the Jazz, made jokes about it, and then proceeded to drop 40+ in his next two games on better than 60% shooting – 10:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
This is insane.
Devin Booker is now at 46 points on 18-of-23 shooting in the late third quarter. He has played 28 minutes.
Loud MVP chants. – 10:43 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
11 3’s = BURGER TIME! 🍔
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy trying to challenge the foul call on Booker’s three … it’s a fail. – 10:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker getting the MVP chants at the Footprint Center. He’s up to 45 points with 2 minutes left in the 3Q – 10:42 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan challenging a foul called on Caruso while Booker was shooting a 3-pointer (which he made to push his tally to 45 points). That would be Caruso’s third foul. – 10:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker again. 3. Fouled by Caruso. Has 45. #Bulls challenging foul. – 10:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jock Landale receiving resounding applause as he checks in for Ayton.
#Suns up 20 with 3:09 left in 3rd. Ayton with a seventh straight double-double of 20 and 12.
The longest streak of double-doubles continues for Ayton. #Suns – 10:41 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
I’m ready to stand on this on the final day of November.
The Bulls need to play Dalen Terry. Whatever it takes, the rookie needs minutes. Not only for his sake. I believe he’ll help. – 10:40 PM
I’m ready to stand on this on the final day of November.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The 21 games now for Devin Booker with at least 40 points further extends his franchise high mark, per @Stathead.
Amar’e Stoudemire was the only other Phoenix player to crack double digits. He did it 15 times. – 10:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Devin Booker playing out of his mind tonight. 42 points on 17-for-21 shooting with 4:17 left in the third quarter. Six assists to boot. – 10:36 PM
Devin Booker playing out of his mind tonight. 42 points on 17-for-21 shooting with 4:17 left in the third quarter. Six assists to boot. – 10:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Donovan is steaming after seeing Booker continue to deep fry the #Bulls defense.
Has 42 on 17-of-21 shooting.
Yes 42 with 4:24 left in the third quarter.
Timeout Chicago. Phoenix up 90-68.
Damn. – 10:35 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Booker just going through the Bulls defense like a cone drill. Yes, LaVine got picked at the top of the key, but no fight to get through it, and then no help. Ayo got the death stare from Billy, but hell, max players have to do max things! – 10:35 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
42 points on 21 shots for Devin Booker. There are 4 minutes, 24 seconds left in the third quarter – 10:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Good response from the Suns after the Bulls got it down to 14. 3 from Cam Payne, 3 from Book, PNR from Book to DA for an easy layup and it’s back to 20 – 10:34 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
LaVine launches a 3-pointer from deep behind the top of the arc with zero build-up and it rattles off the rim.
He’s 1-for-5 from 3-point range tonight. The Bulls are 3-for-18. They’re not winning games from behind the arc. – 10:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker has the 21st 40-point game of his career.
There are five minutes left in the third quarter. – 10:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker has the 21st 40-point game of his career.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Booker is shaking hands with fans sitting courtside … while the free throws are going on. He knows he can half-ass it the rest of the way against bum team. – 10:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Donovan goes to Derrick Jones Jr. for first time. Gotta try something, anything on white-hot Booker – 10:24 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Derrick Jones Jr. might be getting a crack at Booker now. PWill is benched. – 10:24 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
10 points in the first 2:44 of the third quarter for Devin Booker, bringing him to 35 for the game (on 18 FGAs)
Toying with the Bulls. It’s a 23-point Suns lead – 10:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
This has been an easy 35 for Booker. Timeout #Bulls as #Suns lead 76-53 with 9:16 left in the 3rd. – 10:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
35-5-4 on 14-18 FG for Devin Booker and there’s still 9:16 left in the third quarter. Dude is absurd this season – 10:23 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Gotta get someone else on Booker. PWill is getting abused. Not a starter can slow Book down right now. Alex Caruso is very animated in the huddle right now. – 10:23 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Back-to-back triples from Book! 👌
Up to 35 points tonight. pic.twitter.com/PPE11qA9Au – 10:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Yet another defensive game plan mistake (and Suns are obviously good enough offensively that they can score even if defense is on point.) This time, LaVine and DeRozan exchanged demonstrative opinions about a botched coverage. – 10:22 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Booker’s just toying with this defense like he’s just balling against some YMCAers. – 10:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
This has been an easy 33 for Booker. #Suns up 19 early in the fourth. – 10:21 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Vucevic opens 2nd half with a 3.
Bulls went 1-14 from that distance in 1st half.
Matched their output on 1 possession – 10:17 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Even in his warmups out of the first-half locker room, Zach LaVine is struggling with the three. – 10:13 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
16 PTS, 9 REBS and this MONSTER slam in the first half 😤
DA with tonight’s @efirstbank Money Drive of the Game! pic.twitter.com/7674hI5Ob2 – 10:11 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Half. Suns 64 Bulls 43. Booker-25pts. Ayton 16pts. DeRozan: 11pts Suns 57%fg. Bulls 42% (1-14-3s) Suns outscored the Bulls 32-18 in the 2nd. – 10:04 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Book is on FIRE in the first half! 🔥
25 PTS
5 AST
4 REB pic.twitter.com/7FaaKJadhW – 10:04 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Suns 64, Bulls 43
Devin Booker has 25 points (10-14 FG) and 5 assists. Deandre Ayton has 16 points and 9 rebounds
DeMar DeRozan leads Bulls with 11 points. Zach LaVine is 1-6 and struggling again
Bulls also 1-14 from 3-point range – 10:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Intermission.
DeMar DeRozan: 11 pts (5-9 FG) pic.twitter.com/fU8mLiGU1o – 10:04 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
At their peak, Zach is a great scorer, but Booker is an assassin. He wants his points to hurt your heart. – 10:03 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls are getting stomped in Phoenix, can’t slow down Devin Booker (25 pts) or DeAndre Ayton (16 & 9). Suns put the Bulls’ defense on its heels from opening tip and it kept getting worse – 10:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 64 #Bulls 43 Half.
PHX: Booker 25, Ayton 16. Team: 6-of-14 from 3.
CHI: DeRozan 11. Team 1-of-14 from 3. – 10:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 61, CHI 41
Booker: 25 Pts, 5 Ast, 4 Reb, 10-14 FG
Ayton: 16 Pts, 9 Reb, 7-9 FG
Payne: 5 Pts, 5 Ast
DeRozan: 11 Pts, 5 Reb – 10:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Rough second quarter for the Bulls, who trail 64-43 heading into the locker room.
DeRozan: 11 points
Vooch: 7 points
LaVine: 7 points, 5 assists
Ayton: 16 points
Booker: 25 points, 4-for-5 from 3-point range – 10:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Suns 64, Bulls 43 at half
DeRozan 11 pts
LaVine 7 pts, 5 assists; 1-6 FGs
Booker 25 pts, 10-14 FGs
Ayton 16 pts, 9 rebs
Suns 57.8% FGs – 10:02 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker finishes the first half with 16 of his 25 points in the second quarter. He shot 10-of-14 from the field and added four rebounds and five assists.
Suns up 21. – 10:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton: 36 points, 15-20 FG
Chicago Bulls: 40 points, 16-38 FG – 9:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker really hammering away now at the Bulls. Smells blood. Lead is up to 18. – 9:57 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I think we can put to rest the idea that Booker and LaVine are comp players. I never bought into that stock, but I know a lot of you did. – 9:55 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Yikes. Booker and Ayton combine for three straight scoring plays to extend the lead to 50-37. Bulls do not have an answer on either side of the ball. – 9:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is just in his bag right now. Masterful control of the offense, getting to his spots and finding DA for quality looks in the PNR – 9:52 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Basketball clinic so far. Bulls should take some notes … maybe they can learn something. Better learn it before the second half begins! – 9:52 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine off to 1-6 start. He has shot over 50 percent in just 3 games to this point and none since Nov. 13. – 9:42 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Suns start game 5-9 from 3-point range, Bulls 1-9
Those 12 points are difference in a 41-29 Phoenix lead three minutes into second quarter – 9:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Damion Lee is unconscious from 3 right now. The dude is now 41-of-82 from 3 this season.
#Suns up 41-29 as Shamet connects from deep. Timeout #Bulls with 8:47 left in half. – 9:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls down 32-25 after 1. Ayton and Booker=20pts. DeRozan-8pts. Bulls 55%fg. ( 1-7-3s) – 9:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Remember him?
Dan Majerle in the building on 90s night #Suns pic.twitter.com/kHD8AKgJsp – 9:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Devin Booker (9 points, 3 assists) and Deandre Ayton (11 points, 5-7 FG) giving Bulls trouble early
Suns lead 32-25 after first quarter – 9:35 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
1Q in the books.
DeMar DeRozan: 8 pts (4-4 FG)
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Suns lead 32-25 after the first quarter.
DeRozan scores 8 points while Vooch and LaVine add 5 apiece. Bulls are 1-for-7 from 3-point range.
Ayton (11 points) and Booker (9 points) providing that one-two punch early to lead Suns in scoring. – 9:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 32, CHI 25
Ayton: 11 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-7 FG
Booker: 9 Pts, 3 Ast, 4-6 FG
Payne: 5 Pts, 4 Ast
DeRozan: 8 Pts, 4-4 FG
Book with the 1Q buzzer-beater – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker ends quarter with baseline fader at the horn.
#Suns up 32-25 after one. – 9:34 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso is 18-for-40 (45%) from 3-point range since Oct. 24 after going 1-for-9 in first three games of the season – 9:29 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Full update on Lonzo Ball and his left knee … Hint: It’s not great.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/11/… – 9:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is quite good at hitting those awkward contested jumpers for and-1s – 9:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo, Shamet in for Ayton, Payne.
Booker 3-point play to answer Caruso 3. #Suns up five. Lee in for Bridges. – 9:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Craig battles for the offensive rebound then makes the cut to give Booker someone to throw it to as he hangs in the air. Awesome sequence. – 9:23 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo hesi tween 👀
@AyoDos_11| @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/tWcs7B3M9L – 9:22 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Deebo down the lane! 🔨
@DeMar DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/WyWxVswqNd – 9:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayo Dosunmu shakes it up on Payne for two, but #Bulls can’t slow down #Suns right now.
Phoenix shooting 60% . Up 20-15. Timeout Chicago with 5:46 left in 1st quarter. – 9:20 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
DA with 11 early points!
And we are only midway through the first quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/wIfTkrvSwD – 9:20 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Nearly 11 months after injuring his knee, Lonzo Ball’s recovery is still a mystery to the Bulls.
Ball is still in pain and coach Billy Donovan is still unsure when — or if — he’ll return to the court this season. Latest updates here: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 9:19 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach gets the bucket, Deebo gets the swat!
#BullsNation | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/ccOiDXzZKv – 9:19 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Deandre Ayton is a nightmare for the Bulls so far tonight. 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting. Pat blocked him at the rim once, but he’s picking apart every matchup he can sniff out. – 9:17 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls are committing game plan mistakes at defensive end. That’s twice Vucevic has demonstratively motioned for guard to collapse closer to lane on a made bucket. – 9:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton and the Suns are going right at Nikola Vucevic damn near every time down the court. DA already has 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting – 9:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton with 10 on 5-of-6 FGs.
Got fouled on last buckets.
FT. Has 11. #Suns up 16-9. – 9:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Lots of the Suns targeting Vucevic and Ayton is up to 11 points in less than 5 minutes. – 9:17 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Great re-post by the Vooch with the mismatch on his hip. Ayo found him. Some teammates should take note of that. – 9:16 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Your Western Conference Player of the Week picking up where he left off. pic.twitter.com/dMvcOwnuqX – 9:15 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Suns open the game on a 6-0 stretch until DeMar DeRozan finally sinks a midrange jumper.
Ayton has scored all eight points for the Suns so far. – 9:12 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Holiday has been a pleasure to watch since he arrived in the league with 76ers in 2009. With all due respect to Chris Paul, had the Suns been able to get Holiday from New Orleans (he was targeted) they’d be working on a third title. – 9:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Remembered Devin Booker having a couple of good games against DeMar DeRozan recently, someone he has loads of respect for, so I checked the numbers.
Booker in the last 4 matchups: 34.5 PPG on 57.1 FG% – 8:58 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Memo to @bennythebull — you’re invited to the party ! @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/aFRK3X7XEl – 8:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The second 10, even though we won games, we haven’t played defense as well as we are capable.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on the second 10-game stretch of the season. pic.twitter.com/cLdN7LtISa – 8:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“There are times where I just have to trust his gut on certain players.”
Monty Williams on his relationship with #Suns GM James Jones, who was promoted to president of basketball operations. pic.twitter.com/flpiUBxpjG – 8:48 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Who scores first tonight? Zach or DeMar?”
Participate in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win 100-level tickets or a Bulls jersey! – 8:45 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
How many points per game did Charles Barkley average during the 1992-93 season?
Know the answer? Play the @SociosUSA 90’s Suns Trivia for a chance to win 4 suite tickets!
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I said on the show today that Dyson Daniels is looking like Lonzo Ball. I was incorrect. He looks better than Lonzo Ball. Look at that finishing at the rim! – 8:42 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
June ‘93 Game 6 NBA Finals – John Paxson hits game winning shots to beat the Suns @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/GZCUgqkcyG – 8:40 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Deebo brought out the Raging Bull 5s 🔥
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/jpeVqFLZ60 – 8:38 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s starters vs. Phoenix ☀️
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/nJNtjto0vh – 8:30 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Almost that time.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/pK8PqPrIv5 – 8:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘A little more respect’: Candid Phoenix #Suns wing Mikal Bridges talks officiating (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“His ball-handling stuff is crazy.”
Cameron Payne on player development coach Corey Vinson, who is here working with him and Mikal Bridges. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ycWqM4WPp8 – 8:10 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
In the wake of his contract extension, Billy Donovan got asked about his relationship with Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. Donovan said they talk weekly: “It’s been great. I’ve really enjoyed it. We talk quite a bit. I find him very funny. I’ve enjoyed his history in sports.” – 8:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Game 1 of the first #Celtics mini series this year. Love these and Miami is a great choice. They’ve probably played the Celtics as well as the Cavs, Bulls have, albeit in a losing effort. They’ve won 3 straight, coming off a few off days. Tip-off NOW. @CelticsCLNS pic.twitter.com/M9FO0EPLi3 – 7:40 PM
Game 1 of the first #Celtics mini series this year. Love these and Miami is a great choice. They’ve probably played the Celtics as well as the Cavs, Bulls have, albeit in a losing effort. They’ve won 3 straight, coming off a few off days. Tip-off NOW. @CelticsCLNS pic.twitter.com/M9FO0EPLi3 – 7:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Billy Donovan talks Lonzo Ball @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Audacy app 7:45 CT pre – 7:37 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan on Lonzo Ball: It’s been really slow. He’s working through more and more but we’re not close to running or cutting or contact. Said the pain issue is still improving but not in clear. – 7:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan on Lonzo Ball’s recovery ahead of today’s game: “It’s been really slow.”
Lonzo is not running, jumping or cutting and Billy says he’s not “anywhere close” to returning to contact. Billy adds that he “still has pain” although there have been improvements. – 7:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics remain on top but Suns jump up to second nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/30/nba… – 7:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“If you play at this level of intensity, it’s a wrap.” Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton. #Suns pic.twitter.com/VCc74dn33U – 7:29 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Local product and UofA alum Dalen Terry gets his first taste of this arena in the NBA. Would be cool to see him get some run tonight pic.twitter.com/PHnL15Lk5M – 7:10 PM
Local product and UofA alum Dalen Terry gets his first taste of this arena in the NBA. Would be cool to see him get some run tonight pic.twitter.com/PHnL15Lk5M – 7:10 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– Colossal 13 game slate
– Point God (Haliburton) returns to SAC
– Giannis in MSG
– East Finals rematch
– Breaking lineup news across the league
– Picks, Q&A
NBA Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/VY6bDqzTk0 pic.twitter.com/BpZfbDEf3V – 6:32 PM
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– Colossal 13 game slate
– Point God (Haliburton) returns to SAC
– Giannis in MSG
– East Finals rematch
– Breaking lineup news across the league
– Picks, Q&A
NBA Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/VY6bDqzTk0 pic.twitter.com/BpZfbDEf3V – 6:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns going with the sunbursts tonight against the Bulls in the same building 30 years after the Finals is some next level juju to combat – 6:28 PM
Suns going with the sunbursts tonight against the Bulls in the same building 30 years after the Finals is some next level juju to combat – 6:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Bulls are 9-11. They are three games out of homecourt advantage.
I agree they aren’t a contender, but blowing them up this soon seems insane.
Yes, this is fully in response to all the chatter on the timeline tonight, not any real rumors or trade talks I’ve heard about. – 5:58 PM
The Bulls are 9-11. They are three games out of homecourt advantage.
I agree they aren’t a contender, but blowing them up this soon seems insane.
Yes, this is fully in response to all the chatter on the timeline tonight, not any real rumors or trade talks I’ve heard about. – 5:58 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets centers since trading Jarrett Allen:
➖Nic Claxton
➖Day’Ron Sharpe
➖LaMarcus Aldridge
➖Andre Drummond
➖Blake Griffin
➖DeAndre Jordan
➖Norvel Pelle – 5:43 PM
Nets centers since trading Jarrett Allen:
➖Nic Claxton
➖Day’Ron Sharpe
➖LaMarcus Aldridge
➖Andre Drummond
➖Blake Griffin
➖DeAndre Jordan
➖Norvel Pelle – 5:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think the Utah game I was getting a little frustrated. Just telling the ref, I’m not preaching I’m first team (All Defense). Just asking for a little more respect sometimes.”
#Suns wing Mikal Bridges pic.twitter.com/Ljm0ZaY4YM – 5:39 PM
“I think the Utah game I was getting a little frustrated. Just telling the ref, I’m not preaching I’m first team (All Defense). Just asking for a little more respect sometimes.”
#Suns wing Mikal Bridges pic.twitter.com/Ljm0ZaY4YM – 5:39 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“I wanted to do something impactful for my community, I wanted to bring out our identity, our heritage and our culture.”
– Winter Wood, Founder of Native Ground Coffee
Learn more about Winter’s story: https://t.co/Bf0IFAanxH
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Jae is a good player and he’d help any team and teams know that.”
Part 2: #Suns GM James Jones talks Jae Crowder situation, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:06 PM
“Jae is a good player and he’d help any team and teams know that.”
Part 2: #Suns GM James Jones talks Jae Crowder situation, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae is a good player and he’d help any team and teams know that,”
Part 2: Phoenix #Suns GM James Jones talks Jae Crowder, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee (w/video.) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:05 PM
Jae is a good player and he’d help any team and teams know that,”
Part 2: Phoenix #Suns GM James Jones talks Jae Crowder, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee (w/video.) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:05 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
“I’m just praying that she’s staying strong mentally, that she feels the love that we’re trying to give her from over here.”
Brittney Griner is always front of mind in Phoenix, including for the Chicago Bulls ahead of tonight’s game.
chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 4:02 PM
“I’m just praying that she’s staying strong mentally, that she feels the love that we’re trying to give her from over here.”
Brittney Griner is always front of mind in Phoenix, including for the Chicago Bulls ahead of tonight’s game.
chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 4:02 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Don’t worry about the Pelicans turnovers
🏀 Dyson Daniels looks like Lonzo Ball
🏀 Where does Kira Lewis Jr fit into the rotation?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/ZF5CMOn9jX – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Don’t worry about the Pelicans turnovers
🏀 Dyson Daniels looks like Lonzo Ball
🏀 Where does Kira Lewis Jr fit into the rotation?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/ZF5CMOn9jX – 3:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lonzo Ball injury update: Bulls hopeful point guard can return at some point in early 2023, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/lonzo… – 3:22 PM
Lonzo Ball injury update: Bulls hopeful point guard can return at some point in early 2023, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/lonzo… – 3:22 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.