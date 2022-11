Cavs not going to rush Ricky Rubio back

Ricky Rubio: On a professional level I have had and still have a great team by my side, especially a physical therapist since the first day I got injured who has been at my disposal, another physical trainer, the coach, friends too… they are people to whom I am very grateful. Because I know I wouldn’t have done this on my own. Thanks to his motivation, his dedication and great work I am at this moment, a great moment, because I already see the light at the end of the tunnel . -via Sport.es / November 8, 2022