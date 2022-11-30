Charles Barkley on Klay Thompson: Still heck of a player, but he's never going to be best 2-guard in the NBA again

Still, it seems that Charles arkley has reaffirmed his stance about Thompson in a recent interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. “I was caught off guard because I went back and looked and I said, ‘Klay Thompson is still a heck of a player, but he’s never going to be the best two-guard in the NBA that he was for a long time because of age, Achilles and ACL,’” Barkley told Rooks.
StatMuse @statmuse
Anfernee Simons hit 9 threes last night.
Only Klay and Garland had more in a game this season (10). pic.twitter.com/Z7rCdoqwt2 – 11:08 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Listen, Phoenix, Denver, the Pelicans, the Griz. And then you’ve got to figure the Warriors in there, but you give me the #Suns and #Nuggets, I like my chances of getting to the finals.”
Charles Barkley says Denver, not Phoenix, will finish “with the best record in the West.” pic.twitter.com/kQ8tkPYX6K – 11:53 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
..in the 2011 NBA Draft!
@Klay Thompson x #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/BKJJ4vj9Xk – 11:29 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic on his reaction to Klay Thompson’s attempt at the buzzer: “I was scared, I’m not going to lie, because it’s Klay. He don’t miss many open shots.” – 11:02 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Klay had a chance to tie and send the game to overtime. pic.twitter.com/Pdi0OetRrV – 10:11 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Not pressuring the inbound…especially when that inbounder is Draymond is begging for it. Dallas lucky Klay couldn’t hit. – 10:07 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson misses the possible game-tying shot and the Warriors fall to the Mavericks 116-113.
Golden State is now 11-11, 2-10 on the road. – 10:07 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson’s rough night ends with a missed 3-pointer that would’ve tied the game.
Warriors fall in Dallas 116-113. pic.twitter.com/0GAm7Gjbsj – 10:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic and Josh Green looked like they saw ghosts after that final Klay Thompson shot.
Whew.
Mavs beat the Warriors 116-113 to snap the longest losing streak (4 games) of Jason Kidd’s tenure. – 10:05 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Wide-open look for Klay falls short
Warriors lose to the Mavs 116-113. First rematch of the Western Conference Finals lives up to the hype – 10:05 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay’s first 3 of the night gives the Warriors a 104-103 lead – 9:46 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
There’s just no good answer for Luka. Warriors clearly making effort to avoid soft switches early 3Q, hedging and recovering with Steph.
Loon intentionally switches double drag here. Wiggs traps box+Klay helps helper early, but turns head to corner shooter last-minute. pic.twitter.com/6YtraOV9WO – 9:03 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Halfway through the third quarter and Klay has 2 points, Wiggins has 4 and Poole has 3
Warriors down by 3 – 9:03 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Definitely time for GSW to stop letting Klay check Luka. Mavs targeted that matchup early and often, knowing Dubs would give up soft switches.
Luka got to rim multiple times, is clearly too strong for Klay on block. Why not make Wiggs+JK primaries, then switch with Dray+Loon? pic.twitter.com/1b3NT0iqKW – 8:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph and Klay are a combined 0-for-6 from the field and 0-for-5 from 3-point range – 7:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Shaquille O’Neale says the Clippers need to play 30 games fully healthy to be in good shape for the playoffs.
Charles Barkley says they need to play the entire second half of the season or he’s writing them off.
Sounds like a good mark to also measure the Nets against. – 7:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Knicks 21, Pistons 14 with 6:37 on the clock. Klay Thompson … sorry, Julius Randle is 4-7 from 3 in five minutes of action – 7:17 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavs starters unchanged: Luka, Dinwiddie, DFS, Hardaway Jr. and Powell.
GS: Looney, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, Curry. – 7:09 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Charles Barkley is adamant Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t just an All Star… he’s an All Star starter. pic.twitter.com/MuYBWQYOf7 – 7:09 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Charles Barkley is Thunder Twitter: pic.twitter.com/cI78l022O2 – 7:04 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Charles Barkley on SGA:
“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander better be starting in the damn All-Star game this year.” pic.twitter.com/EQ4vBqp50S – 6:43 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Los Angeles Clippers Ivica Zubac is just the third player in the last 50 NBA seasons to record a 30-point, 25-rebound game while shooting 80% from the field:
✅ Charles Barkley (3/30/1986)
✅ Shaquille O’Neal (3/21/2004)
✅ Zubac (11/27/2022)
Much more here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:03 AM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Shake Milton in last 5 games: 23.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 7.0 apg, over 60% from the field
Sixers to do that in a 5-game span per @Stathead :
Wilt Chamberlain, Charles Barkley and Ben Simmons
Throw in the 3s and the near-perfect FT shooting & no Sixer has ever had a run quite like this – 8:32 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is Cancel Culture real?
Charles Barkley discusses Kyrie, Kanye, and more, with @JimGrayOfficial on this week’s all-new 𝗟𝗲𝘁’𝘀 𝗚𝗼!
DOWNLOAD 🔗 https://t.co/CHPY8fxERj pic.twitter.com/jS4jV66Ik0 – 6:05 PM
Bleacher Report: “He 100 percent overreacted.” Charles Barkley on Klay Thompson not being the same player. -via Twitter / November 30, 2022
Nick DePaula: Loon signed with Adidas his rookie year and then Klay got him signed on with Anta when that deal was up. He wears their latest team shoes or Klay’s newest Sigs, like the new KT 8, but always adds his own handwritten tributes to friends & family. -via Twitter @NickDePaula / November 30, 2022
“I think what really propelled us that first half, especially defensively, is not fouling,” Thompson said after the game. “When we’re just going up and down and they got two big guys out there, we can exploit their size by running around the perimeter, back-cutting. And just not fouling, as simple as it sounds, it has us playing at such a higher level. Our defense obviously fuels our offense, getting out in transition, hitting the open man. And it’s crazy how when we play simple basketball, it’s a thing of beauty.” -via Clutch Points / November 28, 2022
Charles Barkley was back to his usual antics on TNT’s Inside the NBA, as he made another one of his classic guarantees. This time, Chuck guaranteed that the USA would beat the Netherlands… somehow. “We openin’ up a can of whoop-a**, I guarantee the Netherlands in trouble!” Barkley hilariously exclaimed as Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith burst out laughing. Not only did Charles Barkley doom the USMNT to a likely defeat, he also called out other powerhouse footballing nations in the process should USA even manage to pull off the unthinkable. “I want Spain, I want Brazil, I want Germany, I want France,” Barkley added. “But we’re gonna beat the Netherlands.” -via Clutch Points / November 30, 2022
NBA on TNT: “I GUARANTEE THE NETHERLANDS IN TROUBLE”. Charles is all in on the @USMNT -via Twitter / November 30, 2022
