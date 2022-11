Charles Barkley on Klay Thompson: Still heck of a player, but he's never going to be best 2-guard in the NBA again

“I think what really propelled us that first half, especially defensively, is not fouling,” Thompson said after the game. “When we’re just going up and down and they got two big guys out there, we can exploit their size by running around the perimeter, back-cutting. And just not fouling, as simple as it sounds, it has us playing at such a higher level. Our defense obviously fuels our offense, getting out in transition, hitting the open man. And it’s crazy how when we play simple basketball, it’s a thing of beauty.” -via Clutch Points / November 28, 2022