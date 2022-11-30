Charles Barkley on Michael Jordan: 'I can’t criticize other coaches and general managers, and give him a pass because he’s my best friend'

Once upon a time, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley—two of the biggest NBA stars of their generation—were friends and rivals. Now, the pair is going on 10 years without speaking to each other. That’s the situation Barkley described Tuesday in an interview with Bleacher Report‘s Taylor Rooks, where he dove into what caused the split between the two Hall of Famers. As Barkley recalls, the trouble began when he was publicly critical of Jordan’s decision-making as the owner and lead executive of the Hornets. “It’s a really unfortunate situation for me and him. But I’m going to do my job, first and foremost. Because I can’t criticize other coaches and general managers, and give him a pass because he’s my best friend,” Barkley said. “I just can’t do that. What I said was, ‘Michael’s got to surround himself with better people. And I worry about him being successful.’”
Source: Nick Selbe @ Sports Illustrated
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sounds like a good mark to also measure the Nets against. – 7:27 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Charles Barkley is adamant Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t just an All Star… he’s an All Star starter. pic.twitter.com/MuYBWQYOf7 – 7:09 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Charles Barkley is Thunder Twitter: pic.twitter.com/cI78l022O2 – 7:04 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Charles Barkley on SGA:
“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander better be starting in the damn All-Star game this year.” pic.twitter.com/EQ4vBqp50S – 6:43 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 Hear why Zion reminds @RealJayWilliams of Michael Jordan 👀 #Pelicans
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/Ggu8T37kke – 3:33 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀Hear why Zion reminds @RealJayWilliams of Michael Jordan 👀 #Pelicans
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/TIZLfK6Nwu – 3:33 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s 2,524 points through 100 career games is the most points by an NBA player through 100 career games since Michael Jordan from 1984-85 to 1985-86 seasons (2,721). pic.twitter.com/GWM9812zuX – 11:39 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kevin Durant is the 14th-oldest player to score 45.
39: Michael Jordan, Jamal Crawford
38: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
37: Kobe Bryant, LeBron James
36: Shaquille O’Neal, Karl Malone
35: Larry Bird, Alex English
34: Stephen Curry, Pau Gasol, Bernard King, Hakeem Olajuwon, Kevin Durant – 10:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points in the 1st half. Only 7 other players in franchise history have scored as many in a single half: Bradley Beal, John Wall, Gilbert Arenas, Michael Jordan, Tracy Murray, Caron Butler and Trevor Ariza. – 8:12 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Los Angeles Clippers Ivica Zubac is just the third player in the last 50 NBA seasons to record a 30-point, 25-rebound game while shooting 80% from the field:
✅ Charles Barkley (3/30/1986)
✅ Shaquille O’Neal (3/21/2004)
✅ Zubac (11/27/2022)
Much more here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:03 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Grayson Allen should give the Michael Jordan shrug pretty soon. He’s 6-of-6 from the field and has 19 points. All of his field goals have been 3-pointers. – 8:46 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Shake Milton in last 5 games: 23.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 7.0 apg, over 60% from the field
Sixers to do that in a 5-game span per @Stathead :
Wilt Chamberlain, Charles Barkley and Ben Simmons
Throw in the 3s and the near-perfect FT shooting & no Sixer has ever had a run quite like this – 8:32 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry is now averaging 31.7 points on 52.7 percent shooting with 7.1 assists and 6.6 rebounds.
Only one player in NBA history, per @Stathead, finished a season averaging at least 30 points, 50 FG%, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds:
Michael Jordan in 1988-89. pic.twitter.com/nOIrOcpbSA – 6:34 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is Cancel Culture real?
Charles Barkley discusses Kyrie, Kanye, and more, with @JimGrayOfficial on this week’s all-new 𝗟𝗲𝘁’𝘀 𝗚𝗼!
DOWNLOAD 🔗 https://t.co/CHPY8fxERj pic.twitter.com/jS4jV66Ik0 – 6:05 PM
More on this storyline
Barkley said that he and Jordan have crossed paths in the years since, but never interacted with one another. If given the chance, he said that he would love to bury that hatchet between them and work toward being friends again. “I probably would say, ‘Hey, you know, what I said, I believed. I’m sorry you took offense to it, and let’s get past this b——- and go back to playing golf and having fun.’” -via Sports Illustrated / November 30, 2022
Talkin’ NBA: Charles Barkley: “[Anthony Davis] has disappointed everybody. He should have been the best player in the league by now.” -via Twitter @_Talkin_NBA / November 25, 2022
Charles Barkley unapologetically speaks his mind — but his words may have caused irreversible damage to his relationship with his former best friend Michael Jordan. During the latest installment of Tom Brady’s SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go!” with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Barkley said he and Jordan haven’t spoken in almost 10 years after he had “said something that offended” the Bulls legend. -via New York Post / November 22, 2022
James Plowright: Clifford “Michael (Jordan) is here today, we sat for a while with Mitch (Kupchak) and Buzz (Williams).” -via Twitter @British_Buzz / November 25, 2022
Durant says he has never focused on becoming the all-time scoring king, even as he climbs to a higher place in basketball history each night. “I never really thought of it,” Durant said. “I heard the talks, especially early on in my career when I was doing stuff the LeBrons, the Michael Jordans have done in the league as far as scoring, but I know how tough it is to consistently do this year in and year out, day in and day out. A lot of stuff is out of your control. But I just try to come in and be the best version of myself I can be, and whatever happens, happens.” -via ESPN / November 25, 2022
