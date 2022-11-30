Chet Holmgren to undergo follow-up procedure in coming weeks, timeline for return unchanged

Joe Mussatto: Chet Holmgren will have a planned follow-up procedure in the coming weeks to remove the hardware in his right foot, per a Thunder spokesperson. This is a benchmark in Holmgren’s recovery process. While Holmgren is progressing, his status for this season hasn’t changed.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Notable players listed on the Pelicans vs Thunder injury report:
Brandon Ingram (sprained toe) is doubtful
CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is out
Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder soreness) is questionable
Chet Holmgren & Mike Muscala are the only ones out for OKC – 7:29 PM
Clemente Almanza: Scoot Henderson said he doesn’t really have a relationship with any of the Thunder players but mentions how he & Chet Holmgren follow each other on IG: “I didn’t know one of the dudes on the team was 18. That’s what’s up.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / November 16, 2022
Clemente Almanza: Mark Daigneault on Chet Holmgren removing his boot: “His recovery is not behind or ahead of what’s normal. It’s going very well. You’re going to see him do more and more as time goes on. He’s doing a great job of it… He should be really proud the way he’s (rehabbing) so far.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / November 14, 2022
Clemente Almanza: Chet Holmgren’s Lisfranc injury timeline: Aug. 20: suffered injury in Seattle Pro-Am Aug. 30: underwent surgery Oct. 16: no longer needs scooter Nov. 13: out of walking boot -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / November 14, 2022
