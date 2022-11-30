Clippers 85, Jazz 94: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (13-9) play against the Utah Jazz (11-11) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 30, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 85, Utah Jazz 94 (End Q3)
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Portland is the 5th straight team the Lakers have played at home that is on the 2nd night of a back-to-back after playing the Clippers. The previous 4 were in this building, but last night’s game was in Portland.
LAL certainly haven’t taken advantage early, as POR leads 17-6. – 10:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Collin Sexton plays basketball like Chris Tucker fights in the first Rush Hour – 10:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Sexton has gotten into the lane at will in the third quarter. Jazz have opened a 14 point advantage – 10:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Jazz have advertising boards so close to each baseline. Always makes me a little worried when a guy goes up for a contested transition bucket, like just now when Sexton and Covington fell. – 10:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Regrettable Clippers sequence:
– Wall can’t get Zubac ball with Clarkson’s 4 fouls on Zubac’s back
– Wall misses late clock 3
– Kessler dunks through Wall
– Markkanen caps 7-0 run
Utah up 86-74 with 3:46 left. The Clippers look like they need a nap. – 10:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Keeping JC in after he picked up that 4th foul has proven a great gamble. He’s sparked this Jazz run — now up to 22p/4a, as Utah leads 86-74 with 3:46 left 3Q. – 10:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Lol Devin Booker really shot 8-for-27 against the Jazz, made jokes about it, and then proceeded to drop 40+ in his next two games on better than 60% shooting – 10:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Not sure if John Wall freelanced there on an iso or not but whatever it was on the play execution, Ivica Zubac turned away from the play looking frustrated, raising his arms. He and Wall just talked. – 10:42 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Tough road trip for Marcus Morris. He shot 3-for-13 in Portland, is 3-for-10 tonight and he just got trucked by Kelly Olynyk. – 10:37 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
a little extra juice 🔋
#TakeNote | @Jarred Vanderbilt pic.twitter.com/0ZuSb1vzDY – 10:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Four fouls now on JC, which is sub-ideal for the Jazz. 8:54 left 3Q. – 10:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue calls a timeout after Clippers match their first half with 3 turnovers in only 142 seconds of third quarter play.
Back-to-backs are a mental toll. Clippers are also dealing with travel, time zone, and altitude. And it might be showing.
Utah leads 64-63, 9:38 3Q. – 10:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC overcame a 20 point second half deficit to win by 8 points..
..without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Yeah, it was the Spurs but still a great night for the young OKC core.
JDub
27 points
Dort
23 points
Giddey
14 PTS
14 RBD
Mann
16 PTS
Dieng
10 PTS
7 RBD – 10:26 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Thunder 119, Spurs 111
JDub – 25 points
Dort – 23 points
Mann – 16 points
Giddey – 14 points, 14 rebounds
Vassell – 25 points
Johnson – 19 points
Jones – 15 points
OKC held SA to 34 points in 2nd half after letting them score 77 points 1st half points
OKC is 9-13 – 10:22 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
💥 Sixx is 4/7 from deep at the half 💥
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/o5KoaGBnZX – 10:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jazz had 12-point first half lead, but Clippers outscored Jazz 16-4 off turnovers.
Clippers have to feel great about leading at half despite Jazz shooting 54.3% FGs. 8 extra possessions for Clippers (+1 offensive rebounds, +7 takeaways) – 10:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers point guards Reggie Jackson and John Wall in first half at Utah:
– 27 points (9/13 FGs)
– 2/5 3s (both makes by Jackson)
– 4 assists (1 turnover)
– 2 Jackson steals
– 1 Wall block
– 7/7 FTs (all by Wall) – 10:15 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
don’t go anywhere, there’s more to come!
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/wzPh6Zc0oM – 10:14 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said pregame that shot differential needed to be fixed. Clippers have taken 150 fewer FGAs than opponents this season, about 7 fewer per game. In first half, Clippers took 41 shots, Jazz 35. Fewer turnovers will do that. – 10:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers take a 60-58 halftime lead. It’s the first time they won a 2nd quarter in 9 games.
Clippers also discovering ball control! Season-low 3 turnovers at half, including ZERO in 2nd quarter.
John Wall picking up where Norman Powell left off, outscoring Utah bench 15-14. – 10:12 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Half: Clippers 60, Jazz 58
LAC was +11 in the quarter to erase 12-point hole.
Wall: 15 pts/7-7 FT (!)
Jackson: 12 pts/5-6 FGs
Zubac 10 pts/4 reb
Jazz grabbed 4 OREB but turned them into only 2 points. Another stat that goes against the usual Clippers trend — just 3 turnovers – 10:11 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Clippers 60, Jazz 58. Utah continues to shoot itself in the foot with mistakes, leading to the erasure of a 12-point lead. JC with 16p, Markkanen with 15. Wall 15p for LAC, Jackson 12, Zubac 10. – 10:11 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
when Walker says N🚫, he means it
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/5Gt6NuZQiN – 10:11 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halftime in Salt Lake City!! The Jazz trail the Clippers 60-58….Clarkson with 16 to lead Utah. Markkanen with 15. But the Jazz haven’t been good defensively and the clippers closed the second quarter in dominant fashion – 10:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Looks like Giddey – Mann – Dort – Kenrich – JRE will close this one out with 3 mins left – 10:09 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz now with 10 TOs, leading to 16 Clippers points. pic.twitter.com/6x29zzm1vD – 10:08 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Terance Mann raised up for a dunk over a Jazz center after a smart cut baseline — memories of 2021, anyone? — but this time Kessler stuffed him. – 10:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mann hits a corner 3 against the Jazz to cut the lead to 54-51 – 10:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Since taking his hard fall in Portland, Reggie Jackson has made 10 of his last 19 shots in the past three-plus quarters; including a 5-for-5 start tonight for 12 points. – 10:03 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I’d Reggie Jackson played all of his games against the Utah Jazz, Brice and JP would never complain about him – 10:02 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
now this is an authentic Italian dish 🍝
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/KNJB8W7qlR – 10:02 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Since taking his hard fall in Portland, Reggie Jackson has made 10 of his last 19 shots in the past three-plus quarters. – 10:02 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
After trailing by 20 points, the Thunder have a three point lead.
Tre Mann with 14 points off the bench – 10:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers went on a 12-0 run where they held Utah without a field goal for nearly four minutes. Robert Covington doing great things out there between hitting a 3, assisting a Jackson 3, and grabbing two rebounds.
Tie game at 45 with 5:46 left in first half. – 9:59 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz shooting just 3-9 in 2Q. Also, they’re up to 8 TOs for the game, with the Clippers getting 11 points off of them. Game is tied 45-all with 5:46 left til halftime. – 9:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Per sources: The place where @woodleysean, our Locked On Raptors host, is has changed the TV to the Jazz game because the Pelicans are ahead by so much – 9:59 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
a little bit of 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 ✨
a little bit of 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 ✨
#TakeNote | @CollinSexton02 pic.twitter.com/hvo71IgcJO – 9:58 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Utah’s lead is down to a possession. The clippers have put together some good minutes that coincide with the Jazz playing bad minutes – 9:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Shout out to Sha’Rae Mitchell, the umpire in tonight’s game in Utah — longtime @DrewLeague referee. First time I’ve seen her work NBA game 🫡 – 9:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Moussa Diabate checks out after a five-minute shift with 4 points, 2 rebounds and 2 fouls. – 9:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann starts the fourth with THE Step back three we have all missed. OKC down five. – 9:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Utah leads Clippers 43-33 with 9:32 left in first half.
It’s clear that Wall wants to run on everything — makes, misses, turnovers. And he’s asserting himself early, targeting the bellies of Utah defenders repeatedly.
Utah is encouraging Clippers 3s with so many shooters out. – 9:48 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The first thing Mark Daigneault mentioned pregame when asked about former Thunder Isaiah Roby was his footwork defensively. We saw a bit of it on that possession, as he defended Tre Mann. – 9:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Utah leads Clippers 35-26 after one quarter of play.
Lauri Markkanen with a dozen points (4/5 FGs, 2/3 3s, 2/2 FTs) with 2 rebounds.
Utah shooting 64.7% FGs. – 9:40 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 35-26 after 1Q. Few things:
– Jazz looked really energetic in man early, then went to a zone late
– Hardy going with NAW over THT
– Really good end of 1Q play to get that look for Beasley
– Markkanen is only on pace for 48 points now. – 9:40 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 35, Clippers 26. Great offensive period — 11-17 FGs, 6-11 on 3s, 7-9 FTs. Markkanen 12p. Only Beasley (1-5) struggled shooting. Jazz did commit 4 TOs, but it only led to 4p. LAC also had only 2 O-rebs. – 9:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Jazz 35, Clippers 26 after one quarter.
Only 2 assists for LAC. 9 of their points have come off FTs.
Jackson is at 6 pts/1 stl/1 tov
Zubac 6 pts/1 reb
Morris 5 pts/1 reb – 9:39 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
End of 1: Jazz 35, Clippers 26
Markkanen has 12 points, Clarkson has 8 and a couple assists. – 9:39 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I think that NAW has earned these minutes. I feel like for what the Jazz are looking for while Conley is out, NAW fits the bill a little better than THT and also think that THT could use some more time learning – 9:39 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
we can’t emphasize this enough,,,
🔥 𝑭𝒍𝒂𝒎𝒆 𝑶𝒏 🔥
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/IEuzAjj0ge – 9:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Diabaté played a game in California Monday night, a game in Oregon Tuesday night, and is playing now in Utah Wednesday night. – 9:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
So it’s an all bench lineup of Wall, Boston, Batum, Covington, Diabaté – 9:34 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
First play on the game for Simone Fontecchio, first bucket. A 3-point shot. Simone has entered the chat #TakeNote – 9:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Another tough start for Marcus Morris Sr. Hit his customary first shot, but 0/4 FGs since. Made all 3 FTs after bad Nickeil Alexander-Walker foul, but Morris traveled in the lane.
Utah leads 27-19 with 2:57 left in opening quarter. Clippers going with Batum/Morris/Covington – 9:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:57 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Clippers 27-19 – 9:28 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Breakaway by Kelly Clarkson (2004)
#TakeNote | @Kelly Olynyk pic.twitter.com/vV8WyjDGJW – 9:27 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
the Finnisher getting us started with a quick 10 points 🫡
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/TPuTO7RW5I – 9:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann serving Ivica Zubac for the dunk was the first Clippers assist; they had five unassisted buckets before that.
Lauri Markkanen has a quick 10. Utah leads 17-14 with 6:13 left in opening quarter. – 9:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Remember the early part of the season when Lauri Markkanen was struggling so bad from 3? – 9:15 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Reggie Jackson’s back might not feel 100% but he felt good enough to continue his pregame tradition of jumping into the padding around the basket stanchion. As Ty Lue said earlier, it’s hard to keep even a hurt Reggie Jackson out. – 9:10 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Ivica Zubac has set the most picks of any big all year
Will Hardy said before the game keys to screen navigation for guards
1) Pick up points
2) Geting engaged with ball handler
Jazz two best big screen defenders are Walker Kessler and Kely Oylynk. Keep eye on whose invovled – 9:10 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗡 🎵
𝗝𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗔𝗡 🎵
𝗟𝗔𝗨𝗥𝗜 🎵
𝗝𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗗 🎵
𝗞𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗬 🎵
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/9L4fNys8vA – 9:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
There is a fan behind one Utah baseline dressed in a full Will-Ferrell-as-Elf costume. Even the cap. Respect the commitment. – 8:57 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
just a wholesome JC moment for your Wednesday night 🖤
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/4yAOnvvzwl – 8:53 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann brought the physicality that drive, nice finish he is 2-for-4 with four points. – 8:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann with a nice reverse finish and the arena rightfully plays what a man what a man what a mighty good man for him. – 8:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue pregame in Utah on Moussa Diabaté: “One thing he can’t do is not bring that energy every night. I know he won’t do that.”
Lue went through all of Diabaté’s valuables from last night in Portland. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/EegXXFza72 – 8:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers-Jazz starters:
LAC
Amir Coffey
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
UTA
Lauri Markkanen
Kelly Olynyk
Jarred Vanderbilt
Jordan Clarkson
Collin Sexton – 8:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers starters in Utah for Game 23:
Amir Coffey
Marcus Morris
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson – 8:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Listening back to Ty Lue’s pregame remarks and Lue explained why he’s resisted making big offensive changes despite injuries.
“With our situation now, PG and Kawhi and Luke, they’ll be back soon — so you don’t want to really change too much because those guys are coming back.” – 8:31 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Players shooting 36%+ on 8+ 3s this season:
Steph Curry
Anfernee Simons
Buddy Hield
Klay Thompson
Donovan Mitchell
Fred VanVleet
Desmond Bane
Malik Beasley
Keldon Johnson – 8:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Isaiah Roby returning Thunder player ovation on a scale of Reggie Jackson to Russell Westbrook: Nerlens Noel. – 8:29 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
sharp (dressed) shooters 💼
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/YwHZ7sclq2 – 8:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Based on Tyronn Lue’s description, it appears that Norman Powell may have injured his groin on this play while drawing Jerami Grant’s 5th foul. Powell is out tonight.
(Grant fouled out with 3:52 left to play. Powell did not sub out until there were 16.3 seconds left to play.) pic.twitter.com/myVA86lpKf – 8:05 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Mike Conley has been ruled out for tonight but he continues to move around more and more each day. Tonight he’s getting up shots before the rest of the team warms up pic.twitter.com/L7AMznlYH8 – 7:42 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue pregame notes:
— Norm Powell is out, Lue said he strained his groin reaching on a layup. — Reggie Jackson will play.
— John Wall’s minutes are still around 26; Ty didn’t know when his limitation on playing back to backs might lift
— Indicated Boston Jr. will get time – 7:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Utah’s Will Hardy said he was impressed with Moussa Diabate’s quick instincts defensively last night. He said when Diabate plays the Jazz must account for where he is. – 7:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann struggling with his shot: pic.twitter.com/HPVZfXnr6L – 7:18 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Leandro Bolmaro has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game. Mike Conley and Rudy Gay remain out.
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard are out also for LAC. – 7:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Join us 🎥 LIVE 🎥 on TikTok before the game as we answer your questions and give you a behind-the-scenes look at warmups!
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/mCTvCOMmh6 – 6:34 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann’s shooting struggles: “He’s playing really hard right now. His shot not falling is not affecting his effort. ” – 6:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann “we are encouraging them to be aggressive. It would be really hypocritical if we are encouraging them to be aggressive then pulling them for not shooting well.” He said he gives Mann credit for giving effort and “controlling things he can control” – 6:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think the Utah game I was getting a little frustrated. Just telling the ref, I’m not preaching I’m first team (All Defense). Just asking for a little more respect sometimes.”
#Suns wing Mikal Bridges pic.twitter.com/Ljm0ZaY4YM – 5:39 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
All in this together.
📸 @CarMax Photo of the Night pic.twitter.com/xlGvAdVIau – 4:34 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Why are people asking me if Utah is definitely going to the Rose Bowl if they win Friday night?
What? – 4:30 PM
Why are people asking me if Utah is definitely going to the Rose Bowl if they win Friday night?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jazz remain without Mike Conley and Rudy Gay, along with two-ways Johnny Juzang and Micah Potter. Leandro Bolmaro (concussion) is questionable.
Clippers started the current 5-game losing streak Jazz are on. Jazz haven’t won since Conley leg injury in Portland. – 3:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell are 2 of the 5 Clippers who have played all 22 games.
Jackson is 1 of 2 Clippers to start every game (Zubac).
If Jackson can’t go tonight in Utah, John Wall would get his first regular season start since April 2021. – 3:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A nice update to Clippers reinforcement SZN
Brandon Boston Jr. is joining his Ontario Clipper homies Jason Preston and Moussa Diabaté in Utah today.
Boston hasn’t played in a G League or NBA game since November 10. He’s ready to go.
Back-to-back-to-back for Preston and Diabaté – 3:36 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers are really banged up. Norm Powell is now listed as doubtful to play tonight due to a left groin strain. And Reggie Jackson is questionable after suffering a lower back contusion after his hard fall last night. Clips already without Kawhi, PG and Luke Kennard. – 3:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers are really banged up. Norm Powell is now listed as doubtful to play tonight due to a left groin strain. And Reggie Jackson is questionable after suffering a lower back confusion after his hard fall last night. Clips already without Kawhi, PG and Luke Kennard. – 3:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers list Norman Powell as doubtful due to groin strain suffered at end of last night’s win in Portland.
Reggie Jackson is questionable due to back contusion he suffered at end of first half. – 3:32 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Happy #SpotifyWrapped to all who celebrate 💜🎶
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/ANcwN9uJFt – 3:01 PM
