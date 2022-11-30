Clippers vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $14,792,344 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $12,028,157 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 30, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-RM
Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Home Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
The term “Great Team Win” was made for games like the one in Portland Tuesday night.
Down 18 on the road, front end of a back-to-back, shorthanded. Getting shot out of the gym by Ant and Jerami Grant.
Clippers found a (different) way.
theathletic.com/3951706/2022/1…3:55 AM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers made only two subs in the 4th quarter
– Morris for Covington at 5:16 (Mook was a +10 from there)
– Coffey for Powell at 16.3
– Jackson, Batum, Diabaté played entire fourth quarter. Jackson played entire second half, Diabaté did not play in first half – 3:26 AM
BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
After a horrible start in EuroLeague, Olimpia Milan have an unexpected leader in Naz Mitrou-Long 💪
With Kevin Pangos injured, what makes the former Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacer guard the last hope for Milan?
basketnews.com/news-181650-fr…3:05 AM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
Asked Reggie Jackson whether he’d undergone concussion testing at half; he said no, saying he felt his fall in his back more than anything, with spasms at first.
“Boy am I going to feel that one on the plane!” he said on his way to the locker room. latimes.com/sports/clipper…2:35 AM
BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
In the span of 7 days, Utah Jazz dropped from 1️⃣st seed to 8️⃣th seed 😬 pic.twitter.com/jsDV6TouMC2:31 AM

Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
Here’s what Ty Lue said about Jason Preston, Moussa Diabate, riding the hot hand — even if it kept Zubac on the bench — and what he liked from the comeback. pic.twitter.com/iCkwFueAD92:14 AM

Los Angeles Clippers
@LAClippers
Closed it out and got the dub.
📽 @honey highlights vs. Portland pic.twitter.com/ZvZfj6Tehy2:00 AM

