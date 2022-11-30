Clippers vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $14,792,344 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $12,028,157 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 30, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ATTSN-RM

Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Home Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB

Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ

Law Murray

@LawMurrayTheNU

🆕 @TheAthletic

The term “Great Team Win” was made for games like the one in Portland Tuesday night.

Down 18 on the road, front end of a back-to-back, shorthanded. Getting shot out of the gym by Ant and Jerami Grant.

Clippers found a (different) way.

Law Murray

@LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers made only two subs in the 4th quarter

– Morris for Covington at 5:16 (Mook was a +10 from there)

– Coffey for Powell at 16.3

BasketNews

@BasketNews_com

After a horrible start in EuroLeague, Olimpia Milan have an unexpected leader in Naz Mitrou-Long 💪

With Kevin Pangos injured, what makes the former Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacer guard the last hope for Milan?

Andrew Greif

@AndrewGreif

Asked Reggie Jackson whether he’d undergone concussion testing at half; he said no, saying he felt his fall in his back more than anything, with spasms at first.

BasketNews

@BasketNews_com

