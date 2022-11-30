Damian Lillard targeting December 4 return

“Damian Lillard is targeting a return date of December 4th here in Portland against the Indiana Pacers.” @ChrisBHaynes shares the latest timetable on Damian Lillard
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Bad loss by the Blazers. Up 18 at home. No Kawhi, George, Wall. Portland got outplayed 35-17 in the 4th. Can’t happen. Blazers need every game possible without Dame. – 12:50 AM
Bad loss by the Blazers. Up 18 at home. No Kawhi, George, Wall. Portland got outplayed 35-17 in the 4th. Can’t happen. Blazers need every game possible without Dame. – 12:50 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Both teams have increased their scoring in each quarter. Advantage Portland, who has won each of the first three quarters and lead 95-82.
Anfernee Simons with 34 points on 12/16 FGs, 8/11 3s.
For perspective: Dame has played LAC 40 times, and most 3s he made vs Clippers is 6. – 12:01 AM
Both teams have increased their scoring in each quarter. Advantage Portland, who has won each of the first three quarters and lead 95-82.
Anfernee Simons with 34 points on 12/16 FGs, 8/11 3s.
For perspective: Dame has played LAC 40 times, and most 3s he made vs Clippers is 6. – 12:01 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Damian Lillard, sidelined since Nov. 19 with a calf strain, is targeting to return Sun., Dec. 4 against the Pacers, per @Chris Haynes.
That’s Game 5 on the Pacers’ 7-game road trip. – 10:24 PM
Damian Lillard, sidelined since Nov. 19 with a calf strain, is targeting to return Sun., Dec. 4 against the Pacers, per @Chris Haynes.
That’s Game 5 on the Pacers’ 7-game road trip. – 10:24 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
My holiday guide with @kickscrew is out now! Shop from “The Dame Edit” over the next 12 days (from 11/29 to 12/10) and 10% of proceeds will be donated to my Respect Program. Stay tuned for more…
👟📲 https://t.co/0f0h4j99nW pic.twitter.com/YcfdRThhv6 – 1:17 PM
My holiday guide with @kickscrew is out now! Shop from “The Dame Edit” over the next 12 days (from 11/29 to 12/10) and 10% of proceeds will be donated to my Respect Program. Stay tuned for more…
👟📲 https://t.co/0f0h4j99nW pic.twitter.com/YcfdRThhv6 – 1:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Official injury report says the Clippers will be without Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, John Wall and Luke Kennard tomorrow. Damian Lillard and Gary Payton II remain out for Portland. This is the Blazers’ only TNT game of the year. – 10:37 PM
Official injury report says the Clippers will be without Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, John Wall and Luke Kennard tomorrow. Damian Lillard and Gary Payton II remain out for Portland. This is the Blazers’ only TNT game of the year. – 10:37 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
If KAT’s calf strain is “mild” like Dame’s, he’ll probably miss a couple weeks, meaning he probably won’t play in the two games in Portland on December 10/12. – 10:31 PM
If KAT’s calf strain is “mild” like Dame’s, he’ll probably miss a couple weeks, meaning he probably won’t play in the two games in Portland on December 10/12. – 10:31 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Today is the last chance to get our @MoveInsoles bundle deal. Buy two packs and save $. Spend $75 and get a free pair of Move premium socks. 🧦
#CyberMonday
🛒 https://t.co/3vx5qaCkgu pic.twitter.com/p0NYt9s0w3 – 5:05 PM
Today is the last chance to get our @MoveInsoles bundle deal. Buy two packs and save $. Spend $75 and get a free pair of Move premium socks. 🧦
#CyberMonday
🛒 https://t.co/3vx5qaCkgu pic.twitter.com/p0NYt9s0w3 – 5:05 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
In Blazers injury updates, it’s been 8 days since the team announced that Damian Lillard (right soleus strain) would be re-evaluated in one to two weeks and 10 days since the announcement that Gary Payton II (core muscle recovery) would be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 12:37 PM
In Blazers injury updates, it’s been 8 days since the team announced that Damian Lillard (right soleus strain) would be re-evaluated in one to two weeks and 10 days since the announcement that Gary Payton II (core muscle recovery) would be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 12:37 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Jerami Grant hinted Portland has the early edge to re-sign him in free agency. Grant discussed his future, how he, Dame Lillard and Anfernee Simons have become one of three trios to average 20 points each, expectations for the Trail Blazers, and more.
👉🏼 https://t.co/JD9zRGQvJp pic.twitter.com/hlhFqsL09f – 12:05 PM
Jerami Grant hinted Portland has the early edge to re-sign him in free agency. Grant discussed his future, how he, Dame Lillard and Anfernee Simons have become one of three trios to average 20 points each, expectations for the Trail Blazers, and more.
👉🏼 https://t.co/JD9zRGQvJp pic.twitter.com/hlhFqsL09f – 12:05 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have each scored at least 20 points in the same game 193 times, tied for the most such games in NBA history by a backcourt duo:
193 – Curry/Thompson
193 – Lillard/McCollum
126 – Cousy/Sharman
125 – West/Goodrich
More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:01 AM
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have each scored at least 20 points in the same game 193 times, tied for the most such games in NBA history by a backcourt duo:
193 – Curry/Thompson
193 – Lillard/McCollum
126 – Cousy/Sharman
125 – West/Goodrich
More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:01 AM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
That might be our longest rushing TD since Charlie Garner vs the jets when I was in middle school lol… @iAM_JoshJacobs a true animal 🤷🏽♂️ – 7:39 PM
That might be our longest rushing TD since Charlie Garner vs the jets when I was in middle school lol… @iAM_JoshJacobs a true animal 🤷🏽♂️ – 7:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Blazers 58-57. Pretty even game so far. Nic Claxton hit a pair of free throws right before the break. He’s shot it a little better from the charity stripe lately. Jerami Grant has carried the Blaxers without Dame. KD has 15, Seth with 14 and Kyrie has 10. – 4:06 PM
Halftime: Nets lead the Blazers 58-57. Pretty even game so far. Nic Claxton hit a pair of free throws right before the break. He’s shot it a little better from the charity stripe lately. Jerami Grant has carried the Blaxers without Dame. KD has 15, Seth with 14 and Kyrie has 10. – 4:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton start for Brooklyn. The #Nets won’t face Damian Lillard – missing his fourth straight – but have they learned their lesson about not looking past shorthanded foes? #trailblazers – 2:55 PM
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton start for Brooklyn. The #Nets won’t face Damian Lillard – missing his fourth straight – but have they learned their lesson about not looking past shorthanded foes? #trailblazers – 2:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Blazers tips shortly. Another game in which the Nets don’t face the opponent’s best player. Dame Lillard is out. Recent history has shown that only means so much. First game of an eight-game stand. Can Nets start it off with a W? – 2:53 PM
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Blazers tips shortly. Another game in which the Nets don’t face the opponent’s best player. Dame Lillard is out. Recent history has shown that only means so much. First game of an eight-game stand. Can Nets start it off with a W? – 2:53 PM
More on this storyline
Law Murray: Damian Lillard, Gary Payton II (still awaiting his season debut), and former Clipper Keon Johnson will not play tomorrow when Portland hosts the Clippers on national TV -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / November 28, 2022
“I think he’s added a layer to our team on both ends of the floor,” Lillard told HoopsHype before the Blazers faced the Nets at Barclays Center. “A lot of times, he’s taking the toughest matchup defensively. He’s using his size, length and athleticism to be disruptive and give guys like Anfernee and myself the opportunity to play off the ball and not wear ourselves out on the defensive end of the floor every possession and then have to go score and make plays as much as we do offensively. On offense, he’s been able to score in isolation, transition, hit catch-and-shoot threes, and post up. He’s doing so many different things for us on both ends of the floor. He’s so versatile. It’s made us a much better team having him.” -via HoopsHype / November 28, 2022
Sean Highkin: New addition to the Blazers’ injury report for tomorrow in Cleveland: Josh Hart is “probable” with a left ankle sprain. Damian Lillard, Gary Payton II and Keon Johnson remain out. -via Twitter @highkin / November 22, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.