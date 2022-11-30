Devin Booker on Deandre Ayton: 'He grew up a lot'

The DA situation is the other one, where the contract stuff was pretty sticky and then some things were said at media day about his dynamic with Monty. Now you jump ahead a couple months, and he’s averaging (16.3 points and 9.6 rebounds), playing really well lately and even getting Player of the Week. How did he get through that? Devin Booker: I think he grew up a lot. He’ll be the first one to tell you that it was just realizing what the NBA is about. You grow up and you’re like, ‘I want to play in the NBA,’ but you don’t realize it’s a business. There’s things that go on. There’s conversations that had to be had. And being a young top pick and coming in at 18 (years old), and him being all over in his childhood from the Bahamas to San Diego, I don’t think he realized that it’s actually business. And that was good for him. I mean, he got his money. He’s in a great situation now. He’s playing free. He’s happy.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
See how Mikal Bridges, Josh Okogie and Torrey Craig turned a shooting competition with Devin Booker, Cameron Payne, Chris Paul and Damion Lee into something else. #Suns pic.twitter.com/VTZCD9nfZ4 – 1:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Damion Lee shooting with the big dogs: Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Cameron Payne. #Suns pic.twitter.com/E8TPINZ23y – 1:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dario Saric, Jock Landale and Deandre Ayton getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/oidQh80cdN – 1:01 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
‘Unplugged’ with Devin Booker, who helps me understand why we were all so wrong about the Suns being on the decline.
He talks Sarver, Ayton, MVP, load management, love for the fans, Kobe inspirations and more here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3951777/2022/1… – 11:39 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Just happy for him. He’s worked hard. I know he needed it. Just happy for my guy. Just keep going up from here.” Mikal Bridges
Is Deandre Ayton an #NBA All-Star? #Suns big has a chance to keep showing it in the next 5 games (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:38 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
James Jones on his new title, his time at the helm of the Suns, Devin Booker’s evolution and more: bit.ly/3VkDp1I – 9:03 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton X Next 5 = Opportunities to show he’s worthy of All-Star consideration. #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 9:54 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
The great Bill Schonely will be signing copies of his new book, “Wherever You May Be … Now,” Sunday pregame and at halftime of @Portland Trail Blazers vs. Pacers game at Moda Center. Come say hello to the Hall of Fame broadcaster.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on a whole bunch of topics:
-Nembhard’s game-winner!
-Lakers upcoming schedule
-Devin Booker’s greatness
-KD vs. Bol Bol
-KAT injury
-SGA vs. Herb Jones
-Shake Milton
-Belief in the Heat?
-What is going on in Dallas?
All that and much more: – 5:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“When I came in, he was a really talented young player who was just dying to win. Now I see a young man who understands he’s the key to an extended run of winning.”
James Jones on Devin Booker being a MVP candidate.
“Without him, we’re nowhere near where we are today.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/A1mI7f5zEx – 5:26 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From last night:
Postgame breakdown of #Suns 122-117 road win Monday over #Kings.
Devin Booker MVP candidate.
Damion Lee money from 3
Torrey Craig play of the game.
Check out my tweets from last night to watch postgame with Monty Williams, Deandre Ayton, Craig, Lee and Booker. pic.twitter.com/iPRYnsTiSE – 10:00 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATED: 5 takeaways as Devin Booker cooks #Kings for 44 points in #Suns‘ fifth straight win (w/postgame videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:26 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“That’s my shooter man. That’s my sniper.”
Deandre Ayton on Damion Lee, who scored 15 points, going 3-of-7 from 3, off the bench in #Suns win Monday night over #Kings.
“He really puts his life on the line damn near just to get a dub.” pic.twitter.com/Rbri6gVQ7W – 3:21 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“My team was ready.”
Deandre Ayton after posting his sixth consecutive double-double, which is a career high, in #Suns win Monday night over #Kings.
Finished with 17 and 12. pic.twitter.com/Hj9AmX73r2 – 3:19 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think he just knew tonight. When he starts me at the beginning of the 4th without me asking, that usually means we’re on the same page.”
Devin Booker about Monty Williams as he played 41 minutes in 3rd game in 4 nights.
Scored a game-high 44 points in #Suns win at #Kings. pic.twitter.com/cBuYHynAP0 – 3:11 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s just what it is. Kind of what I get paid to do.”
Devin Booker after his 44-point blast in #Suns win over #Kings. pic.twitter.com/hGlhXWvmJW – 3:07 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 takeaways as Devin Booker cooks #Kings for 44 points in #Suns‘ escape victory azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:47 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got videos comimg from Monty Williams, Devin Booker, Torrey Craig, Damion Lee and Deandre Ayton after #Suns win at #Kings.
Finished 5 takeaways. Should be up shortly. If I’m still up, hell you should be too. 😀
For now, visit rankbarnes Instagram to see Ayton talking All-Star. pic.twitter.com/DfPdmiNldj – 2:32 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox discusses Monday’s 122-117 loss to the Suns, his Kings dropping a 3rd straight game, trying to stop Devin Booker and feeling like his own presence was missed with the Kings with his rough performance. pic.twitter.com/dC40f3aflW – 2:31 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis on dropping Monday’s loss to the Suns, his Kings’ inability to contain Devin Booker and Sacramento dropping a 3rd straight contest.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/Nj4nWJFrBI pic.twitter.com/VOZijVpCe8 – 2:17 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Andrew Nembhard writes his name in blood
– The catastrophic defeat in LA
– Devin Booker and KD’s MVP campaigns
– BOL BOL
This will be a CALLS ONLY SHOW.
Rapid Reaction to it all, starting now!
📺 https://t.co/SJur5bReXx pic.twitter.com/XZi6zaDpUD – 1:25 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker did the superstar thing tonight and the Suns have now won five in a row: arizonasports.com/story/3404804/… – 1:13 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis post game. “A player like that, once he gets going, it’s tough.” -Sabonis on Booker pic.twitter.com/tPyX11a8DU – 1:04 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Once the clock hit 5 minutes the Suns scored on 6 of their next 7 possessions to close the game out (it was a missed Lee open 3 and there was one trip with Booker FTs).
Kings chose to deny space for Devin Booker coming off the screen and Deandre Ayton on his rolls. Got burned. pic.twitter.com/jEYoRK3Ekf – 1:03 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Once the clock hit 5 minutes the Suns scored 6 of their next 7 possessions to close the game out (it was a missed open 3 for Lee and there was one trip with Booker FTs).
Kings chose to deny space for Devin Booker coming off the screen and Deandre Ayton on his rolls. Got burned. pic.twitter.com/Z7StylhcQI – 1:02 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
35 for Jayson Tatum in 30 minutes Monday.
44 for Devin Booker, 45 for Kevin Durant, quite the night in the NBA scoring race… pic.twitter.com/apiuh2kjHn – 12:30 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk about that exceptional Devin Booker performance, Damion Lee coming up clutch and the rest of Suns-Kings! Join us:
https://t.co/ygUDQDEjvw pic.twitter.com/X5l5E59GoW – 12:30 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Incredible the Suns are so good without CP3, Johnson, or Crowder. Devin Booker is playing the best basketball of his life, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges are better too, tons of other guys playing with an edge. Major bubble/Finals run energy in Phoenix. – 12:27 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Incredible the Suns are so good without CP3, Johnson, or Crowder. Devin Booker is playing the best basketball of his life, Ayton and Bridges are better too, tons of other guys playing with an edge. Major bubble/title run energy in Phoenix. – 12:27 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Devin Booker’s big night propels the Suns over the Kings ☀️ pic.twitter.com/Lk0SUfTiTo – 12:25 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker ends the night with 44 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 6 steals.
That stat line has only been done one other time since the league started tracking steals in 1974, per @Stathead. John Drew on the Hawks had 45-17-4-7. – 12:24 AM
Devin Booker ends the night with 44 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 6 steals.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best, part 2. After falling to the Celtics on Friday night, the Kings battled the 1st place Suns looking for a 7th straight home win. Devin Booker went off, leading the Suns to a 122-117 win. Here are 6 quick thoughts.. – 12:22 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Suns beat the Kings 222-117. Devin Booker 44, Malik Monk a season high 30 off the Kings bench in the loss. – 12:22 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 122, SAC 117
Booker: 44 Pts, 8 Reb, 4 Ast, 17-28 FG
Ayton: 17 Pts, 12 Reb, 8-10 FG
Lee: 15 Pts, 3-7 3P
Monk: 30 Pts, 8 Ast, 12-17 FG
Sabonis: 17-10-9, 8-10 FG – 12:22 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Huge Craig offensive board.
Booker FT. #Suns up five with 6.8 seconds left. Timeout #Kings.
Will #Suns foul? pic.twitter.com/kHaIbdF4Yx – 12:22 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Devin Booker in the win:
44 PTS
8 REB
6 STL
First Suns player ever with that statline or better. pic.twitter.com/Hd0y4pnQCL – 12:21 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings get a stop but can’t collect the rebound. Devin Booker sinks two FT’s and Kings down 122-117 with 6.8 to go. Sacramento burns final timeout. 44 points for Booker. – 12:20 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Exceptional passing out of the double-team multiple times from Book. Made the smart pass to Bridges, who misses the 3, but excellent work on the offensive glass from Torrey Craig – 12:20 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I get why the Kings are trying to double-team or trap Booker but they need to do it with more urgency. Giving him far too much time to pass out of it and find the open man. – 12:16 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Devin Booker with 42 now, puts Suns up 117-110 with 1:48 to go. – 12:14 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Crazy the level Booker is at on nights like this where he can demolish you for 3 quarters and then when you want to overcommit the defense in the 4th he just makes the right read and perfect pass every time down. Did this in Minnesota last year too. – 12:13 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker served up back-to-back gems with the pass there – 12:11 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown is challenging the foul call on Davion Mitchell against Devin Booker.
Big call here. Suns up 115-110 with 1:48 to go. – 12:11 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton now with 17 and 12 for his 6th straight double-double, which sets a career high for consecutive double-doubles. #Suns up five. – 12:10 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Daimon Lee up to 15 points now after a big three and walked all the way back down by the Kings bench to let the crowd know how he felt. Kings timeout. Suns up 111-106 with 4:05 to go. Devin Booker at 40 points, Malik Monk 25 off the Sacramento bench. – 12:08 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker gives #Suns lead, 11 lead changes, but Lee may have had the biggest bucket of the night.
Shot clock winding down, scored tough contested shot to get #Suns within one before Booker bucket – 12:04 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker goes to rest and the Kings go on a 6-0 run across the 1:49 he sat for.
Suns call timeout. I wonder if he stays out for another minute or two or will come back in. He would end up at 42 mins if he comes back in. – 12:00 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Booker coming out for a rest at the 8:46 mark. Suns lead 100-94. Fox also getting a rest.
Kings need to take advantage of this. – 11:55 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings bench ecstatic with Chimezie Metu’s defense against Devin Booker to block a 3-point attempt, that leads to a De’Aaron Fox 3 on the other end. Kings pull to within 94-92 of Phoenix with 10:13 to go. Timeout Suns – 11:52 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Metu blocks Booker and Fox hits the transition three. Golden 1 Center is going nuts! – 11:50 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Suns take a 91-84 lead into the 4th quarter. Devin Booker is sizzling with 36. Malik Monk with 17. That 3rd period was a 28-20 Phoenix advantage that almost got away from Sacramento. – 11:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 91, SAC 84
Booker: 36 Pts, 7 Reb, 15-23 FG
Ayton: 15 Pts, 7 Reb, 7-8 FG
Craig: 11 Pts, 5-9 FG
Monk: 17 Pts, 7 Ast, 8-11 FG – 11:45 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 91-84 heading to the fourth. Booker has 36 points for Suns. Kings stopped moving the ball. – 11:44 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I’m thinking the Kings are going to need De’Aaron Fox to go toe-to-toe with Devin Booker at some point if the Kings want to win this game. – 11:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 34. #Suns up seven late in 3rd. #Kings pic.twitter.com/oeOWGFUzST – 11:36 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Devin Booker should host a stiff-arm clinic for NFL running backs. – 11:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker now up to 34 points in 27 minutes. He is 14-for-15 on 2s. – 11:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Devin Booker has taken 21 shots in 26 minutes. He’s up to 32 points with 4:11 to go in the 3rd quarter. – 11:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker X Mode = #Kings have no answer for him right now.
31 on 15-of-21 FGs. #Suns up seven. – 11:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker went after that one offensive rebound he jumped off a trampoline. #Suns up 78-74 as the fouls are starting to pile up.
Booker and Payne each with three fouls. Williams calling on Wainright to check in. – 11:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
25 points in 23 minutes on 12-of-16 shooting so far for Devin Booker. Not even midway through the 3Q yet – 11:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
13-2 start for the Suns in the third quarter. That last Booker bucket was great. Looked to pass the whole way and adjusted in mid-air to shoot. – 11:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker getting whatever he wants.
Has 25 on 12-of-16. #Suns up 10. Started 2nd half on 13-2 run.
Timeout #Kings with 7:35 left in 3rd. – 11:24 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Mike Brown has seen enough of that start to the second half, Phoenix goes on a 13-2 run to start the 3rd before he finally burns the timeout. Devin Booker with 25 now. – 11:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton forces Sabonis miss
Booker again. Has 23. #Suns up eight as #Kings are 1-of-8 to start 2nd half. – 11:21 PM
Ayton forces Sabonis miss
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Kings 64 #Suns 63 Half
PHX: Booker 21 (10-of-13 FGs), Ayton 11 (5-of-5). Team: 56.9 FG (4-of-15 on 3s).
SAC; Monk 17 (8-of-9 FGs), Sabonis 11 (5-of-5) Team: 62.2% FG (3-of-8 on 3s). pic.twitter.com/npkMqfsAnL – 11:08 PM
#Kings 64 #Suns 63 Half
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker ends the first half 10-of-13 for 21 points. Really found his rhythm in the last couple of minutes.
Kings had 22 assists (!) in the first half.
Bridges had 4-4-5-3-2.
Defense will need to step up in the 2nd half. – 11:06 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings lead the Suns 64-63 at the half. Malik Monk and Devin Booker squaring off in the second quarter, with Booker leading the way with 21 for PHX. Monk has 17 off the Sacramento bench. Kings with 22 first half assists – 11:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: SAC 64, PHX 63
Booker: 21 Pts, 5 Reb, 10-13 FG
Ayton: 11 Pts, 4 Reb, 5-5 FG
Craig: 8 Pts
Monk: 17 Pts, 5 Ast, 8-9 FG – 11:02 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Malik Monk and Devin Booker are putting on a show here in the second quarter. – 11:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Malik Monk on fire.
Has 17 on 8-of-9 FGs.
Devin Booker cooking
Has 19 on 9-of-11.
#Suns down two. #Kings – 10:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sabonis dunk off pick-and-roll feed from Monk.
Ayton answer. #Suns #Kings tied at 55-55. 14 ties. – 10:57 PM
Ayton answer. #Suns #Kings tied at 55-55. 14 ties. – 10:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges to Booker transition.
Davis answer. Tied at 47-47.
11th tie. #Suns #Kings – 10:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton finish of Payne feed.
#Suns up two. Timeout #Kings 6:30 left in half.
Ayton 3-of-3. FGs. Has five straight double-doubles going into tonight’s game.
Line so far: 6 points, 2 rebounds. – 10:51 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The suns lead the Kings after the first quarter of play 31-26. Devin Booker leads all scorers with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting. pic.twitter.com/tvXfnyfMxQ – 10:38 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 31-26 Suns advantage after 1. Devin Booker heating up towards the back end of the period, has 10 points. Sacramento had a 7 point lead evaporated. Mike Brown unhappy with defensive effort on several occasions already – 10:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 31-26 after 1Q. Suns finished on a 14-2 run. Huerter leads with 9 points for Sacramento. Booker has 10 for Phoenix. – 10:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 31, SAC 26
Booker: 10 Pts, 5 Reb, 5-6 FG
Payne: 5 Pts, 2-3 FG
Ayton: 4 Pts, 2 Reb, 2-2 FG
Huerter: 9 Pts, 4-6 FG
Suns close 1Q on 14-2 run – 10:35 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 31, SAC 26
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Murray ends run on dunk in score over Booker.
Booker answers.
Again. In mode. Has 10 on 5-of-6 FGs. #Suns up 31-26.
Also has 5 rebounds. – 10:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker to Lee to Biyombo for dunk.
#Suns up 29-24. On 12-0 run. Timeout #Kings with 54 seconds left in 1st quarter. – 10:32 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Mike Brown’s second unit tonight, which includes KZ Okpala already making things feisty with Devin Booker and his Suns. Booker navigating Okpala and Davion Mitchell’s defense and slapped with a technical – 10:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Did the ref just give Devin Booker a technical because he bounce-passed the ball to the other ref when he wasn’t looking or…? – 10:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker called for foul.
Then called for technical foul.
Still having words with referees. #Suns down 3. – 10:28 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Devin Booker gets issued a tech for firing the ball back at the ref after an offensive foul. – 10:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tip in on rim for Payne, but basket good.
Fox answer.
Booker answer
#Suns down 2. – 10:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges block on Murray drive.
Huerter scores over Ayton.
Tied 7-7. #Suns #Kings – 10:14 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Amazed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is staying in.
That was a hard fall on his butt and it made one of those loud comic book “thwack” sounds when he landed.
SGA has led an OKC run to get within 3 since that fall. – 10:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s a huge thing for him just because of all the narratives and things that have surrounded him, to see the work pay off and finally get that kind of recognition from the #NBA, I’m sure he’s feeling really good about it.” Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton. https://t.co/xaHKKrmd7V pic.twitter.com/Wcb010Czp2 – 9:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Remember him?
Richaun Holmes as he says hello to #Suns assistant Mark Bryant and Deandre Ayton during his pregame. #Kings pic.twitter.com/1j6qPrprYJ – 9:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton pregame after Western Conference player of the week honors. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ItUQ593fo3 – 9:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton pregame.
Wait for it.
Booker bounce lob finish. #Suns pic.twitter.com/bAOTA7Jbtv – 9:10 PM
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton pregame.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I want to be a great player and you have to be willing to put up numbers and win games night in, night out. I think I’m to that point where this should be a norm. This is how I’m supposed to play.” #Suns Deandre Ayton Western Conference player of the week bit.ly/3F7dgh8 – 8:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton is overcoming uneven start by setting physical, ‘new norm,’ but can he sustain it? – https://t.co/Cz8FmNeeNu via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/Nx5GS7ooVO – 7:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton X five straight double-doubles = First career Western Conference player of the week honors (w/videos) #Suns
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 6:13 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Deandre Ayton, Giannis Antetokounmpo Named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/deandre-ayt… – 4:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton has been named Western Conference Player of the Week. – 3:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns big Deandre Ayton receives first Western Conference Player of the Week honors for 1st time in his career as he posted monster double-doubles in a back-to-back.
28 and 12 vs. #Pistons Friday.
29 and 21 (ties career high) Saturday vs. Jazz. pic.twitter.com/yOaJQTGUkP – 3:40 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 6 of the 2022-23 season (Nov. 21-27). pic.twitter.com/c7USUTpC97 – 3:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton has been named Western Conference Player of the Week:
23.7 PPG
16.0 RPG
67.4 FG%
3-0 record – 3:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Deandre Ayton and Giannis Antetokounmpo were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
New words (and videos) on how Deandre Ayton is turning around his uneven start to the season with physicality, adjusting to new guard play, and thriving by attacking the O-boards: https://t.co/Cz8FmNvPF2 pic.twitter.com/MtTnri2BoN – 2:06 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
“He’s part of the middy committee!”
I covered the evolution of Mikal Bridges’ midrange game in a career year, how he has stepped up during Chris Paul’s absence and a followup with Devin Booker from the Finals: arizonasports.com/story/3399951/… – 12:52 PM
“He’s part of the middy committee!”
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Nov. 28 RPR MVP rankings:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.8
2. Stephen Curry: 16.6
3. Jayson Tatum: 15.9
4. Kevin Durant: 15.8
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.6
6. Donovan Mitchell: 14.6
7. Joel Embiid: 13.9
8. Devin Booker: 13.1
9. Anthony Davis: 12.5
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 12.4 pic.twitter.com/aA6GX4wsNM – 11:25 AM
Nov. 28 RPR MVP rankings:
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton didn’t get off to the hottest start this season, but something’s clicked over the last 5 games. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about how he’s been playing with force and whether he can sustain this new norm: https://t.co/Fq0dJoXrYh pic.twitter.com/GBSaXEEqFE – 9:02 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I told him I need your energy. I knew when you get in this thing, you’re going to turn this up. I need that energy.”
Deandre Ayton’s message to Jock Landale as he sparked Phoenix #Suns win Saturday vs Utah #Jazz after not playing in three straight games. bit.ly/3OE7QNO – 8:44 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Here’s the play where Markkanen and Ayton hit knees. Markkanen was limping for a bit after this but stayed in the game. He’s listed as questionable (right knee contusion) for Monday’s Jazz game vs. Bulls pic.twitter.com/E4t14NYUU3 – 7:10 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz injury report. Lauri Markkanen sustained his knee contusion when he hit knees with Deandre Ayton in the second quarter on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/Lry4cEyLQY – 6:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lauri Markkanen suffered a knee contusion last night against Phoenix when he collided with DeAndre Ayton in the second quarter. He is questionable for tomorrow night against the Chicago Bulls – 6:26 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Lauri Markkanen is questionable tomorrow with a right knee contusion.
He sustained the contusion when he hit knees with Deandre Ayton in the second quarter of last night’s game. – 6:26 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves defense predictably struggling with Warriors’ off-ball screening game and the pace Golden State is playing with.
That’s the defensive book on this team: run em as much as you can, make em move off-ball when you have to play in the halfcourt. – 3:46 PM
Well then, regardless of MVP, it has to feel good to have folks learn your game on this higher-profile sort of stage these past few years. People are going to remember what you did in this league. Does that make you feel good? Devin Booker: That’s what wakes me up in the morning. That’s back to being inspired by the little kid up there. Like, my thing is — and Kob’ said it too — inspiring the youth (is everything). A kid grows up and is like, ‘Man, I want to be Devin. I want to dress like him. I want to play like him.’ I’ve never lost sight of that. That’s what keeps me going. Haters can do what they want and say what they want. -via The Athletic / November 30, 2022
Did you forget this is the era of load management? Devin Booker: I’m not a part of that, man (laughs). I’m 26 years old, man. I train hard. I spend a lot of time in the summer making sure my body’s right to be able to take that load on, so I want to be out there, and I want to win basketball games and do what I have to do to help the team. That’s just how I’ve always been. It is late November, though. Devin Booker: Yeah, but I can’t put a time to these seasons, man. Every day I wake up grateful for the opportunity to play, and I’ve never lost sight of that, back from being the little kid who wanted to be in the NBA. And I haven’t lost sight of those kids that are up in the stands that might be seeing me for the first time. -via The Athletic / November 30, 2022
So when Ayton received his first Western Conference Player of the Week honor Monday, Bridges knew how much it meant to his Suns’ teammate from Day 1. “Just happy for him,” Bridges said before Monday’s 122-117 win at Sacramento. “He’s worked hard. I know he needed it. Just happy for my guy. Just keep going up from here.” -via Arizona Republic / November 30, 2022
Duane Rankin: “It creates a performance baseline.” #Suns GM/president of basketball operations James Jones on Deandre Ayton’s work in the weight room. “He’s starting to mature, which is another factor. If he continues to combine those two things, the sky is the limit for him.” -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 29, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 6 of the 2022-23 season (Nov. 21-27). -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / November 28, 2022
