Grizzlies 48, Timberwolves 44: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Grizzlies 48, Timberwolves 44: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

Grizzlies 48, Timberwolves 44: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

November 30, 2022- by

By |

Game streams

The Memphis Grizzlies (12-8) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-11) at Target Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 30, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies 48, Minnesota Timberwolves 44 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
shoutout @presrossallen
@fedex | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/hstENAcmsK9:16 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Rebounding:
Grizzlies – 31
Timberwolves 12
Field goal attempts:
Grizzlies – 39
Timberwolves -42 – 9:14 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Grizzlies 48 Wolves 44
The Grizzlies have 15 turnovers, but they’re winning. Yea. – 9:12 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
MEM 48, MIN 44 at half.
Ja with 13
Nowell with 13
Edwards with 12
It’s a rock fight, which is OK for the Wolves right now. – 9:10 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Jaylen Nowell apparently getting paid by the field goal attempt – 9:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
AQUAMANE IS GOGGLE CERTIFIED 🥽 pic.twitter.com/Vmv6cV5pdE9:04 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
The Grizzlies first-half offense is brought to you by Cocaine Bear – 8:58 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Four blocks for Naz Reid in 10 first half minutes thus far, and a couple more shot contests that had a similar impact.
Naz’s block rate of 3.1% was 89th percentile amongst bigs last season, per @Ben Falk (about the same as Gobert’s last season). – 8:57 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Basketball only a mother could love.
(Naz Reid is battling, though) – 8:54 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. has never averaged more than 4.4 free-throw attempts. He’s at 5.8 so far this season. With as aggressive as he’s been, I think six free-throw attempts per game should be the minimum. Tough to stop him when he puts the ball on the floor and attacks smaller guys. – 8:52 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Gobert picks up three so the Wolves really can test their new small ball looks. – 8:48 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Giving Tuesday was yesterday, Grizzlies. – 8:46 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Grizzlies have looked sloppy tonight, especially offensively. So many possessions where clock runs down and they just seem tentative. – 8:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Ant in the first quarter:
11 PTS / 2 REB / 1 BLK / 1 STL / 4-6 FG pic.twitter.com/SeHfEzBk4C8:37 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead Memphis 27-26.
Edwards ended the quarter with 11 points, his 8th 10+ point first quarter of the season (27th career). – 8:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Naz at the 5, Wolves go on a run led by Anthony Edwards. The space and quick decision-making gets Ant goin.
Wolves have a net rating this season of +31.0 with Ant and Naz on the floor together with KAT and Rudy on the bench. – 8:34 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves get some offense going from Edwards and Nowell, who combined for 19 of their 27 points. They lead 27-26 as Target Center DJ plays Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop.” RIP Christine McVie. – 8:34 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
MIN 27, MEM 26 after 1
Edwards with 11
Nowell with 8 off the bench
All in all, a good quarter of playing hard and getting after it (after the first 3 minutes or so). – 8:34 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If Embiid gets banged up fighting hard down 30 we’re all Grizzlies fans – 8:32 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant gives it away, then swipes it right back on the defensive end.
Turnover bug has hit this game hard. – 8:31 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Players shooting 36%+ on 8+ 3s this season:
Steph Curry
Anfernee Simons
Buddy Hield
Klay Thompson
Donovan Mitchell
Fred VanVleet
Desmond Bane
Malik Beasley
Keldon Johnson – 8:30 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
yall mess with the baby blue with yellow accessories combo?🔥 – 8:27 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves going small here and Brandon Clarke has checked into the game. (Types in cringing emoji face.) – 8:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
POCKET PICKED INTO SHOWTIME 🍿
@konchjitty55 x @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/7bEr74YLN08:25 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Gobert has played 7 minutes, has 2 personal fouls, just got a technical foul, and has 0 points, rebounds or assists. – 8:23 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Gobert picks up two and T, today’s daily special. – 8:23 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gobert VERY frustrated. Just picked up a T for saying a not-nice word. – 8:22 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks is giving Minnesota problems so far with his activity. – 8:22 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Per @CavsNotes, the 44 points scored by the #Cavs in the second quarter is their highest mark in a single quarter this season, surpassing the 40 points scored in the fourth quarter against Minnesota on Nov. 13. – 8:18 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Gobert just got ripped/blocked by Dillon Brooks and I spit my drink out. – 8:16 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Great start for the Grizzlies, out to an 11-2 lead over the Wolves. Dominating the glass. – 8:16 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The offensive struggles without KAT are evident early.
Anderson leads the team with 4 shots in 4 minutes. Wolves are 1-6.
11-2 Memphis – 8:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. tuning down 3s to play bully ball? The light bulb is beaming – 8:15 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Have the Grizzlies always worn the yellow accessories with these jerseys?
If so, why don’t I remember that? – 8:11 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Gucci refereeing tonight in Minnesota – 8:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant has 16 first-quarter points, but the Nets are only up 1 entering the second.
Nets 29, Wizards 28
Wizards shooting 6/10 from 3PT range VS 3/6 from Brooklyn. Beal, Porzingis and Kuzma combined for 23 of WSH 28 points. Kyrie Irving played 6 min in 11. KD played all 12 – 8:09 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Here’s what Wendell Moore said about his time in Iowa when I chatted with him Friday: “We run the same sets down there, so I’m kind of in the same positions that I’m going to be up here.” (1/2) – 8:09 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🚨 GRIZZ TWITTER ROAD ROLL CALL 🚨
where you watching from tonight? – 8:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
This game already reminds me of the Timberwolves game. Embiid’s gonna take a ton of punishment trying to keep his team in a game they’re just not quite in. – 8:03 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kevin Durant has already made like three shots tonight where I’m not sure how much better the Wizards could have defended them. He has 14 pts in 8 min on 5-7 FG. – 7:59 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Culver with an homage to Kyle Anderson on that finish. 😂😂 – 7:56 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
same five. back in minnesota now.
🎿 @Ja Morant
🐚 @konchjitty55
🦹 @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @Steven Adams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/U6p3NsodSQ7:55 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela finished tonight’s first quarter with 12 points on a perfect 1.000 clip from the floor (6-6 FGM). It’s the 10th time in his career Capela has tallied 10+ points on a perfect mark from the field in a single quarter and only the second time with a min. 6 FGM. – 7:38 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jaden McDaniels (Illness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT. pic.twitter.com/nKqsqwjAbw7:34 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks is active. Big news for the Grizzlies against that Timberwolves backcourt. – 7:31 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
one time for the bubble coats. pic.twitter.com/aWDj5DiNqB7:27 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaden McDaniels will be a game time decision, says Chris Finch.
Jordan McLaughlin was out on the floor getting some reps pregame, but Finch says McLaughlin remains out. – 6:28 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Jaden McDaniels (illness) was a game-time decision tonight. As for who takes Towns’ spot in the lineup, Finch didn’t specify one player, said it’ll likely be a game by game thing. – 6:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
“it’s a great opportunity tonight.” pic.twitter.com/eLuPTCANZ85:35 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Memphis:
Salad Bar
Gemelli Pasta
Coq Au Vin
Assorted Fresh Baguettes
Dauphinoise Potatoes
Ratatouille
French Onion Soup – 5:23 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
them boys cold like Minnesota 🥶 pic.twitter.com/ZL2NJx9syT5:03 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Lowest usage rate by a player since the NBA merger, min 28 MPG:
6.4 — PJ Tucker this season
6.4 — Dennis Rodman in 1999
6.4 — Dennis Rodman in 2000 pic.twitter.com/gJ3SWzWS004:21 PM

Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Here are some thoughts from #Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert following this morning’s shoot-around. Wolves host Memphis tonight. pic.twitter.com/PkTPCPIF4r3:58 PM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Former Memphis coach Chuck Stobart has died, Frank Bonner confirmed. Condolences to family and friends. dailymemphian.com/section/sports…3:41 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
– A roster built to withstand a KAT injury?
– This has to mean more Gobert PnR, right?
– Going through the impact of KAT’s absence on each rotation player
– If things get significantly better in KAT’s absence, what then?
Today’s show w/ @JaceFrederick
open.spotify.com/episode/2WNDDm…2:20 PM

Games

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home