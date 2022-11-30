Grizzlies 48, Timberwolves 44: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (12-8) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-11) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 30, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 48, Minnesota Timberwolves 44 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
shoutout @presrossallen
@fedex | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/hstENAcmsK – 9:16 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Grizzlies 48 Wolves 44
The Grizzlies have 15 turnovers, but they’re winning. Yea. – 9:12 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
MEM 48, MIN 44 at half.
Ja with 13
Nowell with 13
Edwards with 12
It’s a rock fight, which is OK for the Wolves right now. – 9:10 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Jaylen Nowell.
Bucket Getter. pic.twitter.com/YDpgm0zz0w – 9:10 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Jaylen Nowell apparently getting paid by the field goal attempt – 9:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LEMME GET THAT @Jaren Jackson Jr. 🚫 🫴 pic.twitter.com/VfcMCfB0L1 – 9:06 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
The Grizzlies first-half offense is brought to you by Cocaine Bear – 8:58 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Four blocks for Naz Reid in 10 first half minutes thus far, and a couple more shot contests that had a similar impact.
Naz’s block rate of 3.1% was 89th percentile amongst bigs last season, per @Ben Falk (about the same as Gobert’s last season). – 8:57 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Basketball only a mother could love.
(Naz Reid is battling, though) – 8:54 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. has never averaged more than 4.4 free-throw attempts. He’s at 5.8 so far this season. With as aggressive as he’s been, I think six free-throw attempts per game should be the minimum. Tough to stop him when he puts the ball on the floor and attacks smaller guys. – 8:52 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Gobert picks up three so the Wolves really can test their new small ball looks. – 8:48 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Grizzlies have looked sloppy tonight, especially offensively. So many possessions where clock runs down and they just seem tentative. – 8:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Ant in the first quarter:
11 PTS / 2 REB / 1 BLK / 1 STL / 4-6 FG pic.twitter.com/SeHfEzBk4C – 8:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead Memphis 27-26.
Edwards ended the quarter with 11 points, his 8th 10+ point first quarter of the season (27th career). – 8:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Naz at the 5, Wolves go on a run led by Anthony Edwards. The space and quick decision-making gets Ant goin.
Wolves have a net rating this season of +31.0 with Ant and Naz on the floor together with KAT and Rudy on the bench. – 8:34 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves get some offense going from Edwards and Nowell, who combined for 19 of their 27 points. They lead 27-26 as Target Center DJ plays Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop.” RIP Christine McVie. – 8:34 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
MIN 27, MEM 26 after 1
Edwards with 11
Nowell with 8 off the bench
All in all, a good quarter of playing hard and getting after it (after the first 3 minutes or so). – 8:34 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If Embiid gets banged up fighting hard down 30 we’re all Grizzlies fans – 8:32 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant gives it away, then swipes it right back on the defensive end.
Turnover bug has hit this game hard. – 8:31 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Players shooting 36%+ on 8+ 3s this season:
Steph Curry
Anfernee Simons
Buddy Hield
Klay Thompson
Donovan Mitchell
Fred VanVleet
Desmond Bane
Malik Beasley
Keldon Johnson – 8:30 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves going small here and Brandon Clarke has checked into the game. (Types in cringing emoji face.) – 8:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
POCKET PICKED INTO SHOWTIME 🍿
@konchjitty55 x @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/7bEr74YLN0 – 8:25 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Gobert has played 7 minutes, has 2 personal fouls, just got a technical foul, and has 0 points, rebounds or assists. – 8:23 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gobert VERY frustrated. Just picked up a T for saying a not-nice word. – 8:22 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks is giving Minnesota problems so far with his activity. – 8:22 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
get it outta there, Ant. 🚫 pic.twitter.com/kKmakq3mMa – 8:20 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Per @CavsNotes, the 44 points scored by the #Cavs in the second quarter is their highest mark in a single quarter this season, surpassing the 40 points scored in the fourth quarter against Minnesota on Nov. 13. – 8:18 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Gobert just got ripped/blocked by Dillon Brooks and I spit my drink out. – 8:16 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Great start for the Grizzlies, out to an 11-2 lead over the Wolves. Dominating the glass. – 8:16 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The offensive struggles without KAT are evident early.
Anderson leads the team with 4 shots in 4 minutes. Wolves are 1-6.
11-2 Memphis – 8:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. tuning down 3s to play bully ball? The light bulb is beaming – 8:15 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Wendell’s FIRST @NBA start! pic.twitter.com/toJDBmloAG – 8:12 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Have the Grizzlies always worn the yellow accessories with these jerseys?
If so, why don’t I remember that? – 8:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant has 16 first-quarter points, but the Nets are only up 1 entering the second.
Nets 29, Wizards 28
Wizards shooting 6/10 from 3PT range VS 3/6 from Brooklyn. Beal, Porzingis and Kuzma combined for 23 of WSH 28 points. Kyrie Irving played 6 min in 11. KD played all 12 – 8:09 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Here’s what Wendell Moore said about his time in Iowa when I chatted with him Friday: “We run the same sets down there, so I’m kind of in the same positions that I’m going to be up here.” (1/2) – 8:09 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🚨 GRIZZ TWITTER ROAD ROLL CALL 🚨
where you watching from tonight? – 8:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
This game already reminds me of the Timberwolves game. Embiid’s gonna take a ton of punishment trying to keep his team in a game they’re just not quite in. – 8:03 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kevin Durant has already made like three shots tonight where I’m not sure how much better the Wizards could have defended them. He has 14 pts in 8 min on 5-7 FG. – 7:59 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
same five. back in minnesota now.
🎿 @Ja Morant
🐚 @konchjitty55
🦹 @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @Steven Adams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/U6p3NsodSQ – 7:55 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela finished tonight’s first quarter with 12 points on a perfect 1.000 clip from the floor (6-6 FGM). It’s the 10th time in his career Capela has tallied 10+ points on a perfect mark from the field in a single quarter and only the second time with a min. 6 FGM. – 7:38 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jaden McDaniels (Illness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT. pic.twitter.com/nKqsqwjAbw – 7:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks is active. Big news for the Grizzlies against that Timberwolves backcourt. – 7:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
there’s no place like home. pic.twitter.com/1Iqw5tOQsy – 6:46 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaden McDaniels will be a game time decision, says Chris Finch.
Jordan McLaughlin was out on the floor getting some reps pregame, but Finch says McLaughlin remains out. – 6:28 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Jaden McDaniels (illness) was a game-time decision tonight. As for who takes Towns’ spot in the lineup, Finch didn’t specify one player, said it’ll likely be a game by game thing. – 6:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
“it’s a great opportunity tonight.” pic.twitter.com/eLuPTCANZ8 – 5:35 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Memphis:
Salad Bar
Gemelli Pasta
Coq Au Vin
Assorted Fresh Baguettes
Dauphinoise Potatoes
Ratatouille
French Onion Soup – 5:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lowest usage rate by a player since the NBA merger, min 28 MPG:
6.4 — PJ Tucker this season
6.4 — Dennis Rodman in 1999
6.4 — Dennis Rodman in 2000 pic.twitter.com/gJ3SWzWS00 – 4:21 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Here are some thoughts from #Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert following this morning’s shoot-around. Wolves host Memphis tonight. pic.twitter.com/PkTPCPIF4r – 3:58 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Former Memphis coach Chuck Stobart has died, Frank Bonner confirmed. Condolences to family and friends. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:41 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
midweek battle. let’s get it. pic.twitter.com/FODqWZ4vRI – 2:49 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
– A roster built to withstand a KAT injury?
– This has to mean more Gobert PnR, right?
– Going through the impact of KAT’s absence on each rotation player
– If things get significantly better in KAT’s absence, what then?
Today’s show w/ @JaceFrederick
open.spotify.com/episode/2WNDDm… – 2:20 PM
