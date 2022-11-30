Hawks 49, Magic 39: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (11-10) play against the Orlando Magic (16-16) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 30, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 49, Orlando Magic 39 (Q2 06:20)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Summer league style ball here on the second shift by the Hawks – 7:43 PM
Summer league style ball here on the second shift by the Hawks – 7:43 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Atlanta 38, Orlando 27
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/SyM6QMK20G – 7:38 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Atlanta 38, Orlando 27
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/SyM6QMK20G – 7:38 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela finished tonight’s first quarter with 12 points on a perfect 1.000 clip from the floor (6-6 FGM). It’s the 10th time in his career Capela has tallied 10+ points on a perfect mark from the field in a single quarter and only the second time with a min. 6 FGM. – 7:38 PM
Clint Capela finished tonight’s first quarter with 12 points on a perfect 1.000 clip from the floor (6-6 FGM). It’s the 10th time in his career Capela has tallied 10+ points on a perfect mark from the field in a single quarter and only the second time with a min. 6 FGM. – 7:38 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q | Hawks 38, Magic 27
Capela: 12 points
Young: 8 points, 6 assists
Ross: 6 points
Banchero: 6 points – 7:38 PM
End of 1Q | Hawks 38, Magic 27
Capela: 12 points
Young: 8 points, 6 assists
Ross: 6 points
Banchero: 6 points – 7:38 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Hawks 38, Magic 27.
Paolo Banchero/Terrence Ross: 6 points each
Franz Wagner: 5 points
Markelle Fultz/Bol Bol: 4 points each
Hawks shooting 64% from the field (16 of 25) despite going 0 of 6 on 3s. – 7:37 PM
End of 1Q: Hawks 38, Magic 27.
Paolo Banchero/Terrence Ross: 6 points each
Franz Wagner: 5 points
Markelle Fultz/Bol Bol: 4 points each
Hawks shooting 64% from the field (16 of 25) despite going 0 of 6 on 3s. – 7:37 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Clint Capela with the VIP treatment to the hoop here in the 1st Q – 7:37 PM
Clint Capela with the VIP treatment to the hoop here in the 1st Q – 7:37 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,233 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:33 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,233 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:33 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
De’Andre Hunter (right thigh soreness) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 7:32 PM
De’Andre Hunter (right thigh soreness) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 7:32 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle Fultz has checked back in.
He’s on a restriction around 15 minutes and has already played 4. – 7:32 PM
Markelle Fultz has checked back in.
He’s on a restriction around 15 minutes and has already played 4. – 7:32 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Watch Onyeka Okongwu get out to the corner, haul back to guard off the ball, then get to the rim to help. pic.twitter.com/VxHt3Gjhes – 7:25 PM
Watch Onyeka Okongwu get out to the corner, haul back to guard off the ball, then get to the rim to help. pic.twitter.com/VxHt3Gjhes – 7:25 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
get to your spot P5
@Markelle Fultz » @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/eDC3ScztMr – 7:19 PM
get to your spot P5
@Markelle Fultz » @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/eDC3ScztMr – 7:19 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cole Anthony is set to check in for the first time since Oct. 26. He replaces Fultz. – 7:17 PM
Cole Anthony is set to check in for the first time since Oct. 26. He replaces Fultz. – 7:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Cole Anthony’s at the scorer’s table and is set to make his return. – 7:17 PM
Cole Anthony’s at the scorer’s table and is set to make his return. – 7:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
After struggling from the floor Monday against Atlanta, Melton has made his first two shots tonight. Sixers are 3-of-3 from the floor overall to take an early 9-2 lead. – 7:14 PM
After struggling from the floor Monday against Atlanta, Melton has made his first two shots tonight. Sixers are 3-of-3 from the floor overall to take an early 9-2 lead. – 7:14 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Markelle Fultz has made his presence known. He has got 2 points and a steal on a “bell” play in the first 3 minutes. – 7:14 PM
Markelle Fultz has made his presence known. He has got 2 points and a steal on a “bell” play in the first 3 minutes. – 7:14 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
first bucket of the season for @Markelle Fultz 😈 pic.twitter.com/RzCyKP2Ntg – 7:14 PM
first bucket of the season for @Markelle Fultz 😈 pic.twitter.com/RzCyKP2Ntg – 7:14 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela has taken his 11th charge of the season in tonight’s first quarter. Capela came into tonight’s contest tied with Kevin Love for the most charges drawn in the NBA this season. – 7:14 PM
Clint Capela has taken his 11th charge of the season in tonight’s first quarter. Capela came into tonight’s contest tied with Kevin Love for the most charges drawn in the NBA this season. – 7:14 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
major distribution 🤧
@Paolo Banchero » @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/MndlySupM7 – 7:13 PM
major distribution 🤧
@Paolo Banchero » @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/MndlySupM7 – 7:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Markelle Fultz just went right at Dejounte Murray and scored with ease with a little jump hook in the paint. – 7:12 PM
Markelle Fultz just went right at Dejounte Murray and scored with ease with a little jump hook in the paint. – 7:12 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Markelle Fultz drives to the rim and hits a floater for his first bucket of the season. – 7:11 PM
Markelle Fultz drives to the rim and hits a floater for his first bucket of the season. – 7:11 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Hawks and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/UAw4fQ8Y51 – 7:10 PM
The Hawks and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/UAw4fQ8Y51 – 7:10 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Markelle Fultz got a massive ovation when he was introduced in the starting lineup just now. – 7:08 PM
Markelle Fultz got a massive ovation when he was introduced in the starting lineup just now. – 7:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at Orlando:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out.
Justin Holiday (health and safety protocols) is out.
De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor soreness) is available.
Jalen Johnson (right ankle soreness) is out. – 6:23 PM
For tonight’s game at Orlando:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out.
Justin Holiday (health and safety protocols) is out.
De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor soreness) is available.
Jalen Johnson (right ankle soreness) is out. – 6:23 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol and Paolo Banchero tonight vs. Atlanta.
Jamahl Mosley said Fultz will be on a minutes restriction of “around 15.” – 5:19 PM
The Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol and Paolo Banchero tonight vs. Atlanta.
Jamahl Mosley said Fultz will be on a minutes restriction of “around 15.” – 5:19 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
first five out feat. markelle fultz 🪄
🪄 @Markelle Fultz
🪄 @Gary Harris
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/HxQHTG1CpT – 5:18 PM
first five out feat. markelle fultz 🪄
🪄 @Markelle Fultz
🪄 @Gary Harris
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/HxQHTG1CpT – 5:18 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Bol Bol tonight against the Atlanta Hawks.
Fultz will be on a minutes restriction per Head Coach Jamahl Mosley.
Mo Bamba (back spasms) is out. – 5:17 PM
The @Orlando Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Bol Bol tonight against the Atlanta Hawks.
Fultz will be on a minutes restriction per Head Coach Jamahl Mosley.
Mo Bamba (back spasms) is out. – 5:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic starters vs. Hawks: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol. – 5:17 PM
Magic starters vs. Hawks: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol. – 5:17 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Mo Bamba (back spasms) will not play tonight vs. Atlanta, the team announced. – 5:13 PM
Mo Bamba (back spasms) will not play tonight vs. Atlanta, the team announced. – 5:13 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Mo Bamba (back spasms) will not play tonight vs. Atlanta, per Magic. – 5:12 PM
Mo Bamba (back spasms) will not play tonight vs. Atlanta, per Magic. – 5:12 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at Orlando:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is doubtful.
Justin Holiday (health and safety protocols) is out.
De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor soreness) is questionable.
Jalen Johnson (right ankle soreness) is doubtful. – 1:04 PM
For tonight’s game at Orlando:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is doubtful.
Justin Holiday (health and safety protocols) is out.
De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor soreness) is questionable.
Jalen Johnson (right ankle soreness) is doubtful. – 1:04 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.