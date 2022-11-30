Heat 108, Celtics 116: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (10-11) play against the Boston Celtics (4-4) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 30, 2022
Miami Heat 108, Boston Celtics 116 (Q4 07:09)
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Celtics have converted half a dozen Heat misses at the rim into points tonight.
A lot going on in this game, but that may end up being the swing factor. – 9:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m not sure how Lowry missed that last layup so badly. Looked like he got caught in between taking the layup and throwing the lob to Adebayo. – 9:26 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Trading buckets in the fourth.
Watch the final minutes on Bally Sports Sun or NBATV 📺 pic.twitter.com/hTYJtZD1yC – 9:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
56% shooting night for Boston
48% from 3
The Heat have done their best offensively to match them
But now they trail 8
One more run? – 9:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum coming back in after the timeout.
Celtics are up by eight and in the bonus for the final 7:08 of the game. – 9:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson has tied a career high in a Regular Season game with 3 steals – 9:25 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics get Tatum some EXTENDED rest to start the 4th and Jaylen Brown increases the lead to 116-108 with an assist and left-handed finish on the break.
Tatum roaring toward him off the bench into timeout. – 9:25 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum was already off the bench and on the court celebrating before Miami took that timeout. No one liked that JB layup more than Tatum. – 9:25 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Haywood Highsmith night
He’s been great defensively, while doing this as a spacer… – 9:24 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
If it seems like the Celtics have hardly missed a 3-pointer recently, it’s true.
They’re at 47.5 percent tonight and on pace to shoot 44 percent or better for the eighth time in nine games. – 9:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston has settled down after the bad start to Q4. Doing a better job getting into the zone and finding shooters. – 9:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Gabe Vincent just went to the locker room. He was questionable tonight with a knee ailment. – 9:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This is something that @Zach Lowe and @Brian Scalabrine talked about on The Lowe Post: Malcolm Brogdon creating something out of nothing late-clock. He’s very good at getting to a shot or getting himself to the line when things are messy for the Celtics. – 9:22 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Looked like Tatum had a piece of advice for Brown he walked over to the scorer’s table to deliver during Brogdon’s free throws. – 9:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 40 points and 6 threes by a Celtic:
9 — Jayson Tatum
8 — Everyone else combined pic.twitter.com/IKjwBUyoKK – 9:21 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Really good set by Brogdon and Brown collapsing the zone for White, who has 15 PTS 4 AST – 9:20 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
In addition to his game-high 41, Jayson Tatum is a +15 in tis game…meaning the Celtics are -10 without him. – 9:20 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics are on the verge of another 55/45/90 game but it’s still a tight one because they can’t stop turning it over – 9:19 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Big steal by White as Vincent tried to body Brogdon. Heat got off to a 4-0 start in the 4th. – 9:19 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Duncan Robinson showed up defensively with back to back steals. Good sign early in the 4th quarter. #HEATCulture – 9:18 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Welcome to Boston, @KensingtonRoyal ☘️ 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/RJt2b5vCHK – 9:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
16 turnovers for the #Celtics, who haven’t had many issues giving the ball up until tonight. – 9:17 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Gabe Vincent 5-for-9 on 3pt this season against the #Celtics and 21-for-77 against everybody else. #Heat – 9:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Six turnovers for Jaylen Brown. He’s hit his shots tonight, but turnovers and fouls have been an issue all game. – 9:17 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brown and Grant rolled out the red carpet to the rim for Vincent in the P&R there. Just a dreadful defensive night for Boston. – 9:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum resting to open Q4. Jaylen Brown back in with four fouls. – 9:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat are down 102-96 at the end of the third
They’ve showed up
They’re hanging in there by matching offense and shooting well from 3
But I don’t know what you can do about the other end of the floor – 9:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 102-96 after three
Tatum – 41/9/3
Brogdon – 16 points
Brown – 15 points
White – 12 points
Celtics – 53.8% FGs
Celtics – 17-38 3Ps
Celtics – 14 TOs
Strus – 17 points
Herro – 17/4/6
Adebayo – 15/5/5
Lowry – 11/3/5
Heat – 51.4% FGs
Heat – 16-33 3Ps
Heat – 10 TOs – 9:15 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jayson Tatum through 3 quarters
41 points
13-21 FG
6-9 3P
9-10 FT
9 rebounds
3 assists
2 steals
MVP-caliber presence #BleedGreen – 9:14 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Max Strus in the 3rd quarter vs Boston Celtics
19 points / 5-7 3s / 4-4 FT
Elite offensive basketball. #HEATCulture – 9:13 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
If I wanted to see the royals, I would sign up for MLB League Pass, @Celtics. Y’all don’t have to show Kate and William anymore; I promise – 9:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics constantly with answers on Heat’s best offensive night of season. Boston up 102-96 going into fourth. Tatum with 41 for Celtics. Strus 21 for Heat. – 9:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Ginormous play by Tatum getting the loose ball from Highsmith on the floor and finding White for an open dunk from the ground. That one’s going to matter in the final score. – 9:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics have to hit the gaps in the zone and get inside when Adebayo is out of the game. – 9:11 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
if you are not watching this Jayson Tatum performance right now, blue vest will sum it up for you.
https://t.co/YK7M0kBlx8 pic.twitter.com/vIBeK9I4a6 – 9:11 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
41 for Jayson Tatum, his 14th career regular-season game with 40 or more points. #Celtics #Heat – 9:09 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Getting loose 👀
Max has 5 triples & 17 points in Q3 alone pic.twitter.com/tlYg1UwVbx – 9:09 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jayson Tatum is on a different level right now. He’s putting in an offensive clinic in Boston. Outstanding basketball by JT. #BleedGreen – 9:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum’s 2 from his season high of 43 (@ DET) after taking that steal on Lowry to the house. Still 2:15 to play in the 3rd and he’s up to 30:41. Will probably steal some rest between quarters, but they’ll need him to stave off these Heat rallies. – 9:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
41 points for Jayson Tatum. The last two came off a ridiculous finish after a great steal. – 9:07 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
If Jayson Tatum continues to play at this level and with this Passion they will be riding on those Ugly ass Duck Boats through Beantown come late June!!!! I don’t see any team beating the Celtics in a 7 game series!!! Carry the hell on… – 9:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Heat just don’t have a guy to stand in front of Tatum and they’ve kept Bam at the rim. Wonder if they’ll start switching more into the 4th to get Adebayo on him on the perimeter. – 9:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well Max Strus is showing up against Boston’s drop
A clear opening for Miami
Heat continue to score in a variety of different sets tonight – 9:05 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Max Strus has scored the last 14 of 16 Heat points in the 3rd quarter. He definitely made a step up offensively #HEATCulture – 9:04 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Heat shooting 14-for-29 from three, part of why Boston can’t put them to bed – 9:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Even when the Celtics don’t shoot early in the clock, they are getting better looks when they push the ball and don’t let the Heat set the zone. – 9:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Strus is really getting after it out there this quarter. Banging with Smart inside to earn FT and aggressively hunting his jump shot to keep Miami in this. – 9:03 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go trail the Maine Celtics 109-110 with 1:03 left. – 9:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NBC broadcast notes the team record for FT shooting his just over 83%. #Celtics lead the league at over 85%. – 9:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Strus just donated to Tatum’s points with a tech. Make it 38. – 8:59 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Back-to-back 3s from Max brings us within 2
Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/9VQsCD3Kjg – 8:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Some of the calls, and lack of calls, in Celtics-Heat are mystifying. Both ways too. But Tony Brothers is involved, so I guess it makes sense. – 8:57 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
They say the missed layup is most costly…Bam off at the rim and Tatum goes the other way for 3PT layup.
Tatum has 37 midway through the 3rd. – 8:57 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Back to back Strus 3s pull Miami within 2. 26 makes behind the line for both teams. – 8:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Credit Grant Williams for setting up that first Tatum three diving to the floor for an OREB. He has a few nice plays tonight under the radar and this month despite it not being his best statistical one. – 8:53 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I know Bam wants to get back to his spot in the zone to defend the rim, but you can’t leave Tatum open like that when you’re closest in transition. Tatum stepped into that 3 too easily. – 8:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Back to back Tatum 3s send the Garden into a frenzy.
I’m not 100% there yet, but he might’ve already become the best player in the league before anyone realized…the consistency is astounding. – 8:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jayson’s Tatum with 34 points, with 8:53 still to play in the third period. The Heat all-time opponent record is 58 by James Harden on Feb. 28, 2019. – 8:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum still has it rolling. He’s up to 34 points on 11-of-17 shooting, including 6-of-8 from behind the arc.
8:53 to play in the third quarter. – 8:51 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Back-to-back threes for Jayson Tatum and he’s already at 34 points, just 3 minutes into the second half. Spo was pissed at the first one then called timeout after the second. Heat’s 2-point deficit blown up in an instant. – 8:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
34 points in 24 minutes for Jayson Tatum on 11-for-17 FG. This should go in his Greatest Hits package. #Celtics #Heat – 8:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Herro is making some good shots, but he’s hit some bullshit tonight too. – 8:50 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Ben Sullivan says JT just keeps getting his within the flow of the offense.
Tune into @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/Ya0TmrgVO9 – 8:50 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
White taking advantage of that extra space on the floor. But Herro’s cooking again for Miami. This is going to be a fun half. – 8:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston defense hasn’t been great for a lot of the year, but it really stinks tonight. – 8:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics would have no excuse losing this game. Defensive focus needs to tighten up. – 8:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown just picked up his 4th foul so he comes out… Grant back in – 8:46 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brown picks up a quick 4th foul to start the 3Q charging into Martin after he hit a 3 for Miami. – 8:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
9-man rotation for the Celtics in the first half. I’m curious to see if Payton Pritchard gets in the game in the second half with Miami sitting in zone this much. – 8:43 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Tatum dropped 28 points on the Heat in the first half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y8u5dqNHzy – 8:38 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
It has been a battle. The Capital City Go-Go lead the Maine Celtics 80-78 at the end of 3.
Vernon Carey Jr leads the team at 16, Jordan Schakel has 15, Kris Dunn with 13 and Devon Dotson is in double figures as well with 10. – 8:36 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
genuinely impressed that the Heat are only down by eight at halftime. Forcing turnovers and some unexpected hot shooting from Highsmith keeping them in it for now. – 8:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 68-60 at the half
Tatum – 28 points
Brown – 15 points
Brogdon – 8 points
Celtics – 53.3% FGs
Celtics – 12-28 3Ps
Celtics – 9 turnovers
Adebayo – 15 points
Herro – 10 points
Lowry – 9 points
Highsmith – 9 points
Heat – 55.3% FGs
Heat – 8-20 3Ps
Heat – 7 turnovers – 8:32 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Korn is airborne 🕊 #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes pic.twitter.com/FPOXIKAxFX – 8:32 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Takeaways from the Heat’s 1st half against the Celtics
-Rebounds are a problem. The Celtics outrebounded them so far (23-13)
-The Heat need an aggressive Strus
-2nd unit has to make a step up in the 2nd half
#HEATCulture – 8:32 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That’s a pretty good half from Miami
60 points!
Not much more you can ask for there
Just gotta hope Boston tails off from 3 – 8:31 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Heat held C’s below 70…hang within 8. They have to feel pretty good about that. – 8:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Haslem even put his hand up because he knew he gave the foul on that Tatum drive. – 8:29 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics take a 68-60 lead into halftime
Jayson Tatum with 28 points and 6 rebounds – 8:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Wild first half (actually typical for this season’s Celtics) ends with Boston up 68-60 on Heat. Tatum with 28 for Boston. Adebayo 15 for Heat. – 8:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics have been very willing to let Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith have all the shots they want. Boston is focused on closing down drives and staying home on the Heat shooters. – 8:27 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
3 fouls on Adebayo is a huge issue for the Heat ahead of the 2nd half. #HEATCulture – 8:26 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Heat going back to Haslem with 1:53 to play before half. Bam just picked up his 3rd foul charging into Smart – 8:26 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Heat are really finding their way into the paint and are 7/17 from deep themselves. Ton of issues vs. the P&R for Boston.
@A. Sherrod Blakely said it on a show last week. As much as they’re scoring at will, #Celtics are letting opposing teams come along for the ride sometimes. – 8:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics pinched in to help on Bam’s drive, he kicked out, Martin hesitated and then missed a three. Mic picks up Smart saying “Good! Good! That’s what we want!” – 8:22 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the celtics move the ball so so so fast but then once it lands on a matchup they like (ie jaylen vs. duncan robinson) it stops and he goes to work – 8:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Great action out of the timeout
Heat really love that pindown into a curl action
Vincent converts – 8:20 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
They show the Prince and Princess on the JumboTron and “USA!” chants come from the crowd. #Celtics #Heat – 8:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jayson Tatum has 26 points
We’re not even halfway through the 2nd quarter
I didn’t expect Miami to slow them down much, but at least they’re matching offensive runs – 8:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
62.9% FG 50% 3PT for the #Celtics and Tatum has hit all 4 of their FT attempts. C’s on their way to 70 PTS again. – 8:17 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Jayson Tatum with 26 points.
Midway through the second quarter.
MVP frontrunner. – 8:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That was a very quick 12-0 run the Celtics hit the Heat with. Timeout Miami. – 8:17 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Second game in a row where the opponent just has absolutely nothing for Jayson Tatum, except he’s hitting 3s this time. – 8:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Five straight buckets for the #Celtics on a 7/9 FG tear. #Heat don’t have the wings to stay in front of them right now and they’re repeatedly finding open shooters. – 8:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum has 25 points and it going to the line for the and-1 with 6:55 to play in the second quarter. – 8:15 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Boston is on pace to score
*checks notes*
A LOT of points tonight – 8:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum has 26 points in 14 minutes on 12 shots. #Celtics #Heat – 8:15 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum might be going for 50…. or more… the way he’s going right now. – 8:14 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Few minutes into Q2, all tied at 47.
Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/IhXPQwreap – 8:12 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Watching intently for the moment the Prince of Wales tears off his shirt to reveal “Tatum 4 MVP” written in green paint across his chest. – 8:12 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat and Celtics are a combined 17 of 35 from 3-point range so far. – 8:11 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics and Heat tied at 47.
They’re shooting a combined 63%.
Boston entered the game with the NBA’s #2 defense in the first quarter…they’re dead last 30th in the 2nd. – 8:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not much defense being played in Boston tonight.
Heat are at 66.7% from the field.
Celtics are at 58.6% from the field.
I’m sure all the scoring is shocking and confusing to the royals. – 8:11 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
The #Heat are shooting 67 percent 15-plus minutes into the game. #Celtics defense is scrambling right now. – 8:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#heat 5/5 FG to start the 2nd after a 15/25 1Q.
#Celtics can’t get any stops tonight. – 8:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
20 points for Jayson Tatum with just under 10 minutes to play in Q2. He’s scoring in all kinds of ways tonight. – 8:09 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Haywood just knocked down his 3rd triple in 4 minutes 👀 pic.twitter.com/p6LBt0I2dt – 8:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics getting right into the middle of Miami’s defense and hammering them with floaters/rim pressure. Grabbing offensive rebounds too. – 8:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Heat are really getting into Boston’s shooters at the 3PT line. This is the most defensive resistance they’ve felt in a long time. – 8:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Haywood Highsmith hits his third triple
But rewatch how that Herro-Bam PnR pinched the defender originally
Got him that look
Great offense – 8:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 38-35 after one
Tatum – 16 points
Smart – 6/2/2
Brogdon – 6 points
Celtics – 66.7% FGs
Celtics – 9-15 3Ps
Celtics – 5 turnovers
Adebayo – 9 points
Herro – 6/3/3
Highsmith – 6 points
Heat – 60% FGs
Heat – 5-12 3Ps
Heat – 2 turnovers – 8:04 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics lead the Heat 38-35 after Q1
Hopefully the Royal Family isn’t a fan of defense – 8:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics go up 14 early, lose lead, but take 38-35 edge into second on Heat. Tatum 16 for Celtics; Adebayo 9 for Heat. – 8:01 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Udonis Haslem is basically the same age as Stromile Swift. So big week for Luke Kornet and early 2000s NBA power forwards. – 8:01 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Luke Kornet contesting a Udonis Haslem 3 from 15 feet away in 2022 in front of the British royalty is one of the most random things to ever happen on a basketball court – 8:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Another scorching start for Brodgon, but Heat have hardly missed this quarter period. – 8:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Korntest worked again. But it was a Haslem three, so not sure it fully counts. – 8:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m out on a limb here, but I don’t think Udonis Haslem can guard Jayson Tatum off the bounce. – 7:59 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Things that need to happen at the Celtics game:
1. Show a highlight of USA dominating England at the World Cup followed by a title card saying “It’s called soccer” with their reaction on camera.
2. Kiss cam.
Would be greatest moment in that city since the Boston Tea Party. – 7:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Udonis Haslem for Heat as first big off bench, ahead of Nikola Jovic. – 7:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
That’s about as bad of a defensive stretch as we’ve seen from the #Celtics. Started with Tatum letting Martin fire up a baseline 2 and flowed into 7 more #Heat makes in a row vs. Boston’s 2nd unit. 17-2 Miami run. – 7:56 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bam Adebayo just made his first 3-pointer since Jan. 25, 2021. Two seasons ago. It ties the game at 25 before the Heat go up two on a Lowry layup. – 7:56 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Heat have bounced back with a flurry of shots, riding a 19-5 run and now lead the Celtics 27-25. – 7:56 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
In a back and forth first half the Capital City Go-Go trail the Maine Celtics 53-57.
Vernon Carey Jr leads the team with 10 and Jordan Schakel has 9. – 7:56 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics open the game on a 20-6 run and Miami answers with a 21-5 run to take a 2 point lead – 7:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Miami isn’t going to get rattled by being down early. Too many vets for that.
The Celtics being sloppy is helping matters for Miami too. – 7:53 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
The Celtics had 20 points on their first 7 possessions against the Heat. – 7:49 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The #Celtics FINALLY miss a shot after making their first seven, lead the Heat 20-8. – 7:49 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
One of the early impressive feats the #Celtics pulled off this season was navigating a bunch of frustrating Bam screens in Miami. Adebayo just drew an early foul on Smart setting a pick, but Tatum’s B2B 3s made it 20-6
clnsmedia.com/celtics-showed… – 7:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Celtics offense is boring. It’s never bad. It’s just always good. – 7:46 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Celtics have gone to an even higher level this year, averaging league high 121 points, shooting league high 40.3 on 3s. They open 5 for 5 against Heat, lead 14-2. Boston and Milwaukee just on a different level than most everyone else. – 7:45 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Just a few notes on our hot 3-point shooting ☄️ pic.twitter.com/3x2XuN5V6y – 7:45 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics are off to a balanced attack of the Heat, with four of the five starters scoring. And the lone player without a point is Al Horford who has a pair of assists. – 7:45 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Underway in Boston.
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/q3rml7VSiW – 7:44 PM
Underway in Boston.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#celtics piling up stops and Horford assists as they shoot out to an 14-2 lead and gain another double-digit 1Q advantage. – 7:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
So…this is VERY high praise, but the way the Celtics move the ball is reminiscent of the way the Bird teams used to move the ball. – 7:44 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics carved up the zone in short order. Miami switched to man and Boston got a 3 out of it. 11-2 run to start the game – 7:43 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Very limited numbers (39 possessions) but the Celtics have scored 1.103 points per possession against zones this season per Synergy, which is always relevant against the Heat. – 7:42 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat come out in a zone right away, Tatum drives unencumbered for a dunk. – 7:42 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum with the perfect cut down the middle on the baseline drive. Exactly what you’re supposed to do and he gets the easy dunk out of it – 7:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s like -500 odds that the Celtics fans start chanting “USA! USA! USA!” when they show the royals on the jumbotron. – 7:41 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Game 1 of the first #Celtics mini series this year. Love these and Miami is a great choice. They’ve probably played the Celtics as well as the Cavs, Bulls have, albeit in a losing effort. They’ve won 3 straight, coming off a few off days. Tip-off NOW. @CelticsCLNS pic.twitter.com/M9FO0EPLi3 – 7:40 PM
Game 1 of the first #Celtics mini series this year. Love these and Miami is a great choice. They’ve probably played the Celtics as well as the Cavs, Bulls have, albeit in a losing effort. They’ve won 3 straight, coming off a few off days. Tip-off NOW. @CelticsCLNS pic.twitter.com/M9FO0EPLi3 – 7:40 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue pregame notes:
— Norm Powell is out, Lue said he strained his groin reaching on a layup. — Reggie Jackson will play.
— John Wall’s minutes are still around 26; Ty didn’t know when his limitation on playing back to backs might lift
— Indicated Boston Jr. will get time – 7:39 PM
Ty Lue pregame notes:
— Norm Powell is out, Lue said he strained his groin reaching on a layup. — Reggie Jackson will play.
— John Wall’s minutes are still around 26; Ty didn’t know when his limitation on playing back to backs might lift
— Indicated Boston Jr. will get time – 7:39 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics remain on top but Suns jump up to second nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/30/nba… – 7:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart is going to dive for a loose ball and wipe out William and Kate and set USA-England relations back to 1776 levels tonight. – 7:29 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
At the end of one quarter of play the Maine Celtics lead the Capital City Go-Go 25-22.
Craig Sword leads the team with 7. Jordan Schakel has 5. – 7:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Celtics: “Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales are attending tonight’s National Basketball Association game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at TD Garden.” Jimmy Butler, the Heat’s Royal Highness, is expected Friday, traveling Thursday to Boston. – 7:28 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Prince and Princess of Wales are watching the Heat in Boston tonight. Kate, obviously, is a huge Heat fan. And she fully believes Max Strus was inbounds. – 7:27 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
I’d like to predict the following interaction:
-Tatum and Prince William shake hands
-Prince William makes the least funny joke in world history
-Tatum laughs as if it was funniest joke in world history
-The two shake hands again, but as friends now
END SCENE – 7:23 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
NEW: Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in attendance for tonight’s Celtics-Heat game here in Boston
The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Boston for Friday’s Earthshot Awards – 7:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With the start, Kyle Lowry ties Richard Jefferson for 100th on the NBA all-time list. Lowry has started each of his last 655 appearances. With his start, Bam Adebayo ties Hassan Whiteside for 15th on the Heat all-time list, at 259. – 7:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo with his longest pregame workout that I can recall. Worked through the end of Heat’s warmup time, worked while teammates were in locker room meeting pregame, and still out here while Celtics begin their 15 minute session prior to game, and as Heat take court. – 7:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
Caleb Martin
Max Strus
Tyler Herro
Kyle Lowry – 7:10 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
A quick primer on Offensive Rating…
* 1.122 is NBA average
* 1.150 is elite
* 1.183 is the NBA record.
* 1.209 is where the Celtics are right now.
They’re 4-0 on the current homestand…
…in those four, they are scoring a ridiculous 1.371 points per possession. – 7:09 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – November 30, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Miami – Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Gallinari Miami: Dedmon, Butler, Oladipo, Yurtseven pic.twitter.com/wMvmbIvvHQ – 7:05 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Everyone active for Heat tonight except Jimmy (hope remains he joins team tomorrow), Oladipo, Dedmon and Yurtseven. Celtics without Robert Williams (and Gallinari) so far this season due to injury. – 7:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat opening tonight with Adebayo, Martin, Strus, Herro and Lowry. All questionable players are active, meaning Vincent, Strus, Robinson, Jovic, Highsmith, etc. Out are Butler, Oladipo, Dedmon and Yurtseven. – 7:02 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat needed growth from within to compete for a title. How that’s going for each player: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:50 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Shoutout @cpulisic_10 on gettin’ @USMNT that W ✅⚽️ pic.twitter.com/nPPhncYLO3 – 6:45 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Bringing the HEAT on a cold, rainy night in Boston pic.twitter.com/hLJRPMR3Qt – 6:27 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown warming up pregame pic.twitter.com/KwgpPsRYY0 – 6:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It appears that Gabe Vincent will be making his return tonight. – 6:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics say Jaylen Brown available tonight. Had been listed as questionable. – 6:06 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Jaylen Brown is available to play tonight against Miami.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dewayne Dedmon is out for the Heat tonight in Boston.
Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo are also out for Miami. – 5:49 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport Joe Mazzulla says the team is trying to get Robert Williams back in game shape and that he should be ready to return to the lineup in the not-so-distant future. – 5:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Dewayne Dedmon out tonight in Boston
We will see if Jovic ends up being available, since he should be the back-up 5
Which is wild against this high level Celtics offense – 5:47 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Dewayne Dedmon (foot) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Celtics.
Victor Oladipo (knee) has been ruled out of the remainder of this road trip’s games. – 5:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dewayne Dedmon out tonight for Heat with his ongoing foot problem. – 5:44 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets centers since trading Jarrett Allen:
➖Nic Claxton
➖Day’Ron Sharpe
➖LaMarcus Aldridge
➖Andre Drummond
➖Blake Griffin
➖DeAndre Jordan
➖Norvel Pelle – 5:43 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Hearing reports that Will and Kate are going to the Celtics game tonight. Big Luke Kornet fans. – 5:41 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
2.5 hours before tip here at the Garden – Kabengele and Vonleh are getting on reps on one basket. Justin Jackson Jr. putting shots up on the other end. – 5:05 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat injury outlook improving. Updates on Oladipo, Robinson, Jovic, others: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Haslem still with heavy heart after Gator teammate’s sudden death, ‘I miss him a lot’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier –Victor Oladipo practicing with Heat, but still no target return date amid knee rehab. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Do Heat have enough firepower to compete with NBA’s elite offenses? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:33 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jayson Tatum has been a FORCE down low 👀 💪
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/OWAD55NWii – 4:01 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Just got to Salt Lake City, where Brandon Boston Jr. has arrived to help reinforce a roster that continues to be dinged up. Reggie is questionable after his hard fall, and Norm is doubtful tonight. pic.twitter.com/m6ygv5hcoy – 3:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Celtics defense rank:
First 11 games — 24th
Last 10 games — 13th
Defense getting better while maintaining the greatest offense of all time. Watch out. pic.twitter.com/ekhUIhlWPq – 3:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A nice update to Clippers reinforcement SZN
Brandon Boston Jr. is joining his Ontario Clipper homies Jason Preston and Moussa Diabaté in Utah today.
Boston hasn’t played in a G League or NBA game since November 10. He’s ready to go.
Back-to-back-to-back for Preston and Diabaté – 3:36 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
bringing the screen heat.🔥
#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/rsUlGRiuX7 – 3:19 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
Need more of the @Tyler Herro @Bam Adebayo “up top” tonight in Boston! @Miami Heat #AudioExperience party starts at 7p
🚗: @560WQAM & @Sirius XM NBA (Celtics feed)
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & HEAT apps
🎨: @SStrom_ pic.twitter.com/H9HA6XCozb – 2:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat’s G League affiliate announced that Chandler Hutchison, the NBA veteran who has been playing for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, has retired. – 2:20 PM
