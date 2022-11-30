James Jones on Jae Crowder trade: He's a good player, he'd help any team and teams know that

Jae Crowder hasn’t played in an NBA game since May 15 when Dallas took Phoenix apart in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals at Footprint Center. The veteran forward and the Suns “mutually agreed” he wouldn’t attend training camp as they’ve been trying to trade him. There’s a perception in some circles the longer Crowder is out, the harder it’ll be to move him. Suns General Manager James Jones lives in a different reality. “Jae is a good player and he’d help any team and teams know that,” Jones said.
Source: Arizona Republic
Source: Arizona Republic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Jae is a good player and he’d help any team and teams know that.”
Part 2: #Suns GM James Jones talks Jae Crowder situation, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:06 PM
“Jae is a good player and he’d help any team and teams know that.”
Part 2: #Suns GM James Jones talks Jae Crowder situation, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae is a good player and he’d help any team and teams know that,”
Part 2: Phoenix #Suns GM James Jones talks Jae Crowder, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee (w/video.) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:05 PM
Jae is a good player and he’d help any team and teams know that,”
Part 2: Phoenix #Suns GM James Jones talks Jae Crowder, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee (w/video.) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
James Jones on his new title, his time at the helm of the Suns, Devin Booker’s evolution and more: bit.ly/3VkDp1I – 9:03 AM
James Jones on his new title, his time at the helm of the Suns, Devin Booker’s evolution and more: bit.ly/3VkDp1I – 9:03 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Part 1: Phoenix #Suns GM James Jones discusses new role, Chris Paul’s status and team success (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:17 PM
Part 1: Phoenix #Suns GM James Jones discusses new role, Chris Paul’s status and team success (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
For @PHNX_Suns, here’s what James Jones had to say about his new title as Suns/Mercury president of basketball ops, Chris Paul’s injury, the latest with Jae Crowder and more: https://t.co/8PkHRe5zBH pic.twitter.com/Kbr0W6q5FW – 8:03 PM
For @PHNX_Suns, here’s what James Jones had to say about his new title as Suns/Mercury president of basketball ops, Chris Paul’s injury, the latest with Jae Crowder and more: https://t.co/8PkHRe5zBH pic.twitter.com/Kbr0W6q5FW – 8:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns president of basketball operations and GM James Jones explained what changes with his new role.
Plus, I asked him a few things about the ownership situation: arizonasports.com/story/3406077/… – 7:13 PM
Suns president of basketball operations and GM James Jones explained what changes with his new role.
Plus, I asked him a few things about the ownership situation: arizonasports.com/story/3406077/… – 7:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“It’s been extremely gratifying. I can’t lie.….but until we win titles, there will always be another challenge, there will always be something else that I’m pushing for.”
I asked James Jones about how he would evaluate the Suns’ turnaround during his time in Phoenix: pic.twitter.com/7zG1jLM5RA – 6:04 PM
“It’s been extremely gratifying. I can’t lie.….but until we win titles, there will always be another challenge, there will always be something else that I’m pushing for.”
I asked James Jones about how he would evaluate the Suns’ turnaround during his time in Phoenix: pic.twitter.com/7zG1jLM5RA – 6:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It creates a performance baseline.”
#Suns GM/president of basketball operations James Jones on Deandre Ayton’s work in the weight room.
“He’s starting to mature, which is another factor. If he continues to combine those two things, the sky is the limit for him.” pic.twitter.com/MHFIMugsHZ – 5:32 PM
“It creates a performance baseline.”
#Suns GM/president of basketball operations James Jones on Deandre Ayton’s work in the weight room.
“He’s starting to mature, which is another factor. If he continues to combine those two things, the sky is the limit for him.” pic.twitter.com/MHFIMugsHZ – 5:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“When I came in, he was a really talented young player who was just dying to win. Now I see a young man who understands he’s the key to an extended run of winning.”
James Jones on Devin Booker being a MVP candidate.
“Without him, we’re nowhere near where we are today.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/A1mI7f5zEx – 5:26 PM
“When I came in, he was a really talented young player who was just dying to win. Now I see a young man who understands he’s the key to an extended run of winning.”
James Jones on Devin Booker being a MVP candidate.
“Without him, we’re nowhere near where we are today.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/A1mI7f5zEx – 5:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Not a lot changes, but my focus on not just the #Suns, but the #Mercury. My efforts to continue to bolster both teams will continue. That’s something that I’ve done since I’ve been here, more in a formal role.” Suns GM James Jones on president of basketball operations role. pic.twitter.com/jJBvp7C1oq – 5:21 PM
“Not a lot changes, but my focus on not just the #Suns, but the #Mercury. My efforts to continue to bolster both teams will continue. That’s something that I’ve done since I’ve been here, more in a formal role.” Suns GM James Jones on president of basketball operations role. pic.twitter.com/jJBvp7C1oq – 5:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Same injury report for the Suns against the Bulls tomorrow. Chris Paul, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder remain out. – 5:20 PM
Same injury report for the Suns against the Bulls tomorrow. Chris Paul, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder remain out. – 5:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Q: You’re still paying him?
A: “Yeah.”
#Suns GM and president of basketball operations James Jones on Jae Crowder.
“Jae is a good player and he can help any team and teams know that.” pic.twitter.com/7h8da6tNOE – 5:20 PM
Q: You’re still paying him?
A: “Yeah.”
#Suns GM and president of basketball operations James Jones on Jae Crowder.
“Jae is a good player and he can help any team and teams know that.” pic.twitter.com/7h8da6tNOE – 5:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Nah, nothing new with Jae.”
Asked about the Jae Crowder situation, James Jones said for him, it’s about team and being able to find the right fit on a trade. The Suns just haven’t found the right one yet pic.twitter.com/tXZTiEnO0p – 4:56 PM
“Nah, nothing new with Jae.”
Asked about the Jae Crowder situation, James Jones said for him, it’s about team and being able to find the right fit on a trade. The Suns just haven’t found the right one yet pic.twitter.com/tXZTiEnO0p – 4:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
James Jones said today that Chris Paul is close to returning and he will be back.
On the Jae Crowder front, said they will eventually get a deal done. That day will come. Just waiting for the right fit.
I’ll have a story later today with more. – 4:53 PM
James Jones said today that Chris Paul is close to returning and he will be back.
On the Jae Crowder front, said they will eventually get a deal done. That day will come. Just waiting for the right fit.
I’ll have a story later today with more. – 4:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
James Jones says his duties won’t change a ton on the Suns side now that he’s been named president of basketball operations, but he’s excited to be more hands on with the Mercury moving forward – 4:46 PM
James Jones says his duties won’t change a ton on the Suns side now that he’s been named president of basketball operations, but he’s excited to be more hands on with the Mercury moving forward – 4:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#NBA title is the only title that matters to me.” James Jones. #Suns pic.twitter.com/coNkc2au09 – 4:43 PM
#NBA title is the only title that matters to me.” James Jones. #Suns pic.twitter.com/coNkc2au09 – 4:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We just haven’t found the right fit yet.” James Jones on trying to move Jae Crowder. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Uy9gpYIf7E – 4:39 PM
“We just haven’t found the right fit yet.” James Jones on trying to move Jae Crowder. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Uy9gpYIf7E – 4:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s just a sore heel, if it was more I’d tell you.”
James Jones on Chris Paul, saying the veteran point guard is “close”.
Said being back w/o restrictions is what they want with players with injuries. #Suns pic.twitter.com/2gUqA1jgpx – 4:35 PM
“It’s just a sore heel, if it was more I’d tell you.”
James Jones on Chris Paul, saying the veteran point guard is “close”.
Said being back w/o restrictions is what they want with players with injuries. #Suns pic.twitter.com/2gUqA1jgpx – 4:35 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Incredible the Suns are so good without CP3, Johnson, or Crowder. Devin Booker is playing the best basketball of his life, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges are better too, tons of other guys playing with an edge. Major bubble/Finals run energy in Phoenix. – 12:27 AM
Incredible the Suns are so good without CP3, Johnson, or Crowder. Devin Booker is playing the best basketball of his life, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges are better too, tons of other guys playing with an edge. Major bubble/Finals run energy in Phoenix. – 12:27 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
cam johnson (8 gp) and cp3 (10 gp) have each missed at least half the season.
jae crowder isn’t with the team.
torrey craig is *fourth* on the team in total minutes.
the suns still have the best record in the west—and a top 7 offense/defense.
that’s, um, pretty damn absurd. – 12:27 AM
cam johnson (8 gp) and cp3 (10 gp) have each missed at least half the season.
jae crowder isn’t with the team.
torrey craig is *fourth* on the team in total minutes.
the suns still have the best record in the west—and a top 7 offense/defense.
that’s, um, pretty damn absurd. – 12:27 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Incredible the Suns are so good without CP3, Johnson, or Crowder. Devin Booker is playing the best basketball of his life, Ayton and Bridges are better too, tons of other guys playing with an edge. Major bubble/title run energy in Phoenix. – 12:27 AM
Incredible the Suns are so good without CP3, Johnson, or Crowder. Devin Booker is playing the best basketball of his life, Ayton and Bridges are better too, tons of other guys playing with an edge. Major bubble/title run energy in Phoenix. – 12:27 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Gotta love the fact the Suns are atop the West again while Jae Crowder sits at home posting highlights on IG. – 12:24 AM
Gotta love the fact the Suns are atop the West again while Jae Crowder sits at home posting highlights on IG. – 12:24 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He can get rid of me anytime he wants to now,” a joking Monty Williams on #Suns GM James Jones being promoted to team president of basketball operations.
“Just happy for him. It’s a lot of work to play that role every day, behind the scenes, working with everybody.” pic.twitter.com/RYoeItpGHo – 9:49 PM
“He can get rid of me anytime he wants to now,” a joking Monty Williams on #Suns GM James Jones being promoted to team president of basketball operations.
“Just happy for him. It’s a lot of work to play that role every day, behind the scenes, working with everybody.” pic.twitter.com/RYoeItpGHo – 9:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns promote GM James Jones to to President of Basketball Operations nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/28/sun… – 6:18 PM
Suns promote GM James Jones to to President of Basketball Operations nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/28/sun… – 6:18 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s topics: #Warriors #JamesJones #KembaWalker #Mavs #Celtics #Knicks and more…
📺 https://t.co/yw8JniYPBX pic.twitter.com/dVDKSRXo9R – 4:04 PM
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s topics: #Warriors #JamesJones #KembaWalker #Mavs #Celtics #Knicks and more…
📺 https://t.co/yw8JniYPBX pic.twitter.com/dVDKSRXo9R – 4:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns: James Jones adds president of basketball operations duties to GM role azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:22 PM
Phoenix #Suns: James Jones adds president of basketball operations duties to GM role azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:22 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
The Suns announce promotion of James Jones to President of Basketball Operations & General Manager. Jones was originally named the Suns’ general manager in 2019 after rejoining the franchise as VP of basketball operations in 2017. – 12:07 PM
The Suns announce promotion of James Jones to President of Basketball Operations & General Manager. Jones was originally named the Suns’ general manager in 2019 after rejoining the franchise as VP of basketball operations in 2017. – 12:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
James Jones now #Suns president of basketball operations and GM. pic.twitter.com/uk921mUKZK – 12:06 PM
James Jones now #Suns president of basketball operations and GM. pic.twitter.com/uk921mUKZK – 12:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns have promoted James Jones to president of basketball operations and GM.
Jones: “I remain excited about and dedicated to driving success for our teams on and off the court.” pic.twitter.com/O69gZZJNiR – 12:04 PM
The Suns have promoted James Jones to president of basketball operations and GM.
Jones: “I remain excited about and dedicated to driving success for our teams on and off the court.” pic.twitter.com/O69gZZJNiR – 12:04 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Phoenix Suns promote James Jones to President of Basketball Operations and General Manager. Jones, who played for the team from 2005-07, was originally named the Suns’ general manager in 2019 after rejoining the franchise as vice president of basketball operations in 2017. – 12:03 PM
The Phoenix Suns promote James Jones to President of Basketball Operations and General Manager. Jones, who played for the team from 2005-07, was originally named the Suns’ general manager in 2019 after rejoining the franchise as vice president of basketball operations in 2017. – 12:03 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
James Jones has been promoted to president of basketball operations in Phoenix, per team. – 12:03 PM
James Jones has been promoted to president of basketball operations in Phoenix, per team. – 12:03 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Phoenix Suns announce James Jones has been promoted to president of basketball operations and general manager – 12:02 PM
Phoenix Suns announce James Jones has been promoted to president of basketball operations and general manager – 12:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Phoenix Suns have promoted general manager James Jones to President of Basketball Operations. – 12:02 PM
The Phoenix Suns have promoted general manager James Jones to President of Basketball Operations. – 12:02 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
He is now President Champ.
James Jones just got promoted to President of the Phoenix Suns, while retaining his GM title. – 12:02 PM
He is now President Champ.
James Jones just got promoted to President of the Phoenix Suns, while retaining his GM title. – 12:02 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Phoenix Suns have ruled Chris Paul (heel) Cameron Johnson (meniscus) and Jae Crowder (not with team) out for Monday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 8:07 PM
The Phoenix Suns have ruled Chris Paul (heel) Cameron Johnson (meniscus) and Jae Crowder (not with team) out for Monday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 8:07 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Aside from Jae’Sean Tate and the three in the G League, the Rockets injury report is clean for tomorrow night’s game in Denver – 7:45 PM
Aside from Jae’Sean Tate and the three in the G League, the Rockets injury report is clean for tomorrow night’s game in Denver – 7:45 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Same injury report for the Suns. No Chris Paul, Jae Crowder or Cam Johnson against the Kings tomorrow night in Sacramento. – 7:13 PM
Same injury report for the Suns. No Chris Paul, Jae Crowder or Cam Johnson against the Kings tomorrow night in Sacramento. – 7:13 PM
More on this storyline
“It’s the NBA,” Jones said. “Timing. There aren’t any perfect times. There’s no window where they say, hey, all deals are done here. We have natural deadlines like the trade deadline where we usually have a flurry of deals, but other than that, it’s just finding the right fit and we just haven’t been able to find that yet.” -via Arizona Republic / November 30, 2022
“There’s been some chatter about them looking at a guy like Jae Crowder,” said Brian Windhorst on his podcast. “I’m pretty confident there’s been some discussions between the Wizards and the Suns. “We’ve been talking about Jae Crowder now for about two months. It’s obvious it’s a hard trade to pull off. The Wizards have a bunch of guys who make decent salaries on their roster they can use in a trade.” -via ESPN / November 30, 2022
Jones admitted he’s obviously keeping tabs on the latest with the ownership situation, but for now, Crowder is the pressing issue at hand. Unfortunately, little has changed over the last few weeks, as Jones said there’s “nothing new” with Crowder. “Just haven’t been able to get a deal done,” he said. “It’s the NBA, right? Timing, there are there aren’t any perfect times. Like, there’s no window where they say ‘Hey, all deals are done here.’ We have natural deadlines, like the trade deadline, where you usually have a flurry of deals, but other than that, it’s just finding the right fit, and we just haven’t been able to find that yet.” -via gophnx.com / November 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.