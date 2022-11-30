John Collins and De'Andre Hunter gets hurt, will not return

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins (left ankle sprain) and De’Andre Hunter (right thigh soreness) will not return to tonight’s game per Hawks PR. – 8:22 PM
John Collins (left ankle sprain) and De’Andre Hunter (right thigh soreness) will not return to tonight’s game per Hawks PR. – 8:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
It was interesting to hear both Trae Young and Joel Embiid talk about the same play tonight — Embiid’s steal of Young’s attempted pass to John Collins in the closing moments of the game — and get their different perspectives on how it went down: pic.twitter.com/v2IQXrLfUU – 11:02 PM
It was interesting to hear both Trae Young and Joel Embiid talk about the same play tonight — Embiid’s steal of Young’s attempted pass to John Collins in the closing moments of the game — and get their different perspectives on how it went down: pic.twitter.com/v2IQXrLfUU – 11:02 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid’s final stretch, down one: Hits a step-back jumper for the lead, baits Trae Young into a massive turnover, makes two free throws, successfully talks trash to John Collins on the free-throw line and makes one more free throw.
Sixers win, 104-101. They are 12-9. – 9:29 PM
Joel Embiid’s final stretch, down one: Hits a step-back jumper for the lead, baits Trae Young into a massive turnover, makes two free throws, successfully talks trash to John Collins on the free-throw line and makes one more free throw.
Sixers win, 104-101. They are 12-9. – 9:29 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Yet another massive defensive stop for the Sixers, Embiid retreating to the rim to deflect a lob from Trae Young to John Collins.
Embiid at the line for 2 free throws to make it a 3-point game with 5 seconds to go.
This defense is unbelievable right now. – 9:21 PM
Yet another massive defensive stop for the Sixers, Embiid retreating to the rim to deflect a lob from Trae Young to John Collins.
Embiid at the line for 2 free throws to make it a 3-point game with 5 seconds to go.
This defense is unbelievable right now. – 9:21 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Yet another massive defensive stop for the Sixers, Embiid retreating to the rim to deflect a lob from Trae Young to John Collins.
This defense is unbelievable right now. – 9:20 PM
Yet another massive defensive stop for the Sixers, Embiid retreating to the rim to deflect a lob from Trae Young to John Collins.
This defense is unbelievable right now. – 9:20 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
John Collins is engaging the crowd as he heads to the bench.
An Embiid play for a block on Collins at the rim is being reviewed for a flagrant (on par for this crew tonight), although it will remain as a common foul. – 9:06 PM
John Collins is engaging the crowd as he heads to the bench.
An Embiid play for a block on Collins at the rim is being reviewed for a flagrant (on par for this crew tonight), although it will remain as a common foul. – 9:06 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Georges Niang and John Collins just got double techs.
This should not be a flagrant foul, imo. – 9:04 PM
Georges Niang and John Collins just got double techs.
This should not be a flagrant foul, imo. – 9:04 PM
More on this storyline
The Bucks are believed to be offering Grayson Allen, and the Hawks are shopping Bogdan Bogdanović, Justin Holiday and/or John Collins. None appear to appeal to the Suns immediately. -via Bleacher Report / November 23, 2022
But what if Utah is no longer content with joining the race for prized prospect Victor Wembanyama? The Jazz’s interest in Hawks forward John Collins is real, league sources said, and would seem to indicate Utah considering how to add to this winning unit rather than subtract from it. Right now, the likelihood of Collins landing in Salt Lake City, though, seems low. Atlanta approached the Jazz about swapping Collins for Markkanen, sources said, which did not generate any traction. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 23, 2022
The Wizards showed legitime interest in Collins before last year’s trade deadline, sources said, but since have paired Bradley Beal with Kristaps Porzingis, who’s helped root a top-10 defense in Washington. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 23, 2022
Atlanta: Clint Capela (dental pain), De’Andre Hunter (left foot soreness) and Jalen Johnson (right ankle soreness) are listed as questionable for Monday’s game against Philadelphia. -via HoopsHype / November 28, 2022
Lauren L. Williams: De’Andre Hunter is available. pic.twitter.com/S8V1xvC61d -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / November 23, 2022
Atlanta: De’Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday’s game against Sacramento. -via HoopsHype / November 22, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.