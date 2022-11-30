Kelsey Plum: 'I don't think I should get paid the same as LeBron James'

“I don’t think I should get paid the same as LeBron,” Plum said. “But the percentage of revenue — like for example: they sell my jersey in Mandalay Bay, I don’t get a dime. So that’s the stuff we’re talking about.” Players won’t be able to negotiate for those changes until 2025, which is when the current CBA expires. But given the recent growth of the league, the WNBA landscape could look a lot different by then. “We’re young. We’re only 25 years in, the NBA is at 100,” she said. “Where we’re at, at 25, we’re way past where the NBA was. We don’t forget that though, we compare where we’re at now to where the NBA is now.
Source: Emma Hruby @ justwomenssports.com
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! A breakdown of 4Q numbers that reflect what’s not working w/LeBron (and REALLY not working w/Russ) down the stretch. Plus, Pat Bev is back. Will he start again vs. Portland? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/do-… – 10:25 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Only thing that moment needed was @SteveBuckhantz yelling A TRAVEL a la the LeBron crab dribble – 10:00 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Last night’s loss will hurt the Lakers down the road
-How will Lebron adjust to AD being the best player on the team?
-Will a trade help the Lakers be a contender?
Guest: @Jovan Buha of the @The Athletic
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle dunked on Isaiah Stewart and tried to stare him down. …As LeBron learned, Stewart takes things personally. He shoved Randle, who, in the spirit of the World Cup, embellished the contact. – 8:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both probable for tomorrow’s game against Portland, per the Lakers. – 8:10 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James (left Adductor Strain) and Anthony Davis (low Back Tightness) are both PROBABLE for game vs Portland – 8:07 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James, who turned his ankle Monday vs. IND and had it evaluated Tuesday, is listed as probable for the Lakers’ game Wednesday against POR – 8:07 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James had his left ankle “checked out,” Lakers Coach Darvin Ham said. “We’ll see what the results are.”
LeBron briefly left last night’s game after stepping on Tyrese Halliburton’s foot. – 4:37 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’ll be on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@John Ireland from 1-4pm PT. Talking last night’s brutal Laker loss, LeBron, Rams, Team USA, Die Hard, tequila, and more. Listen up! AK – 4:20 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
While the Lakers are having a light on-court practice after a film session Tuesday, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder could be seen having what appeared to be a tactical discussion in the practice facility pic.twitter.com/TokXJZBzre – 4:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 4Q FGA by a Laker this season:
76 — LeBron (45 FG%)
60 — Lonnie Walker (45 FG%)
47 — Westbrook (36 FG%)
46 — Anthony Davis (65 FG%)
AD is shooting 50% in the clutch, but 3rd in attempts. No other Laker is shooting better than 38%. pic.twitter.com/ldOHMZNr0c – 1:16 PM
