Kemba Walker: I feel as good as I have felt in a very long time

Kemba Walker on his health: "I feel really good, to be honest. I'm not just saying that. I know I haven't played in a while, but I feel good. I feel as good as I've felt in a very long time. I really took my time and made sure I felt better before I really started ramping [up]."
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kemba Walker’s first Mavs interview: Injury outlook and how soon he might be ready to help Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…4:34 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kemba Walker on his health: “I feel really good, to be honest. I’m not just saying that. I know I haven’t played in a while, but I feel good. I feel as good as I’ve felt in a very long time. I really took my time and made sure I felt better before I really started ramping [up].” – 2:56 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Kemba over there like “daaaammnnn brah.” – 9:39 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A few years after their first try, the Mavericks finally signed Kemba Walker to provide an extra playmaker behind Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie. Here’s our story:
mavs.com/mavs-sign-kemb…9:30 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Mavs’ evolving ball-hander depth: “Kemba is the guy if Luka or Spencer is out that he can play that role as a back-up. But you bring up a good point — you could bring [Jaden] Hardy into this situation, and he could play, too.”
👀👀👀 – 6:20 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kemba Walker is in AAC for Mavs-Warriors tonight, but unclear when he’ll play his first game since February.
Jason Kidd: “First we have to look at him on the court [tomorrow], and then we’ll just see how he feels. He hasn’t practiced, you know, for a while here, so we’ll see.” – 6:16 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs have announced the expected signing of Kemba Walker. Walker hasn’t played since last February 16 while with New York. With Charlotte and Boston, Walker was an All-Star in four straight seasons from 2017 to 2020. In 741 career games, he’s avg 19.5 ppg & 5.3 apg. – 5:35 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Kemba deal done. He’ll wear #34 – 5:19 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Coming up at the top of the hour, @Tim Cato joins me on @getcallin to talk all things Mavericks, Kemba and more:
callin.com/link/yfJuBDjGsO4:14 PM

Callie Caplan: Kemba Walker on his fit with new teammates... Luka Doncic: “That kid is special.” Spencer Dinwiddie: “Been killing it this year.” Also said he’s looking forward to playing with Josh Green: “Another guy who can create for others and myself, I think I can help in that aspect.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / November 30, 2022
Brad Townsend: Kemba Walker on TNT: “I’m feeling better than I’ve felt in a very long time. I’m excited to be back. I’m happy these guys picked me up. I’m ready to get started.” . . Says he hopes to add ballhandling and leadership qualities, “good locker room guy.” -via Twitter @townbrad / November 29, 2022

