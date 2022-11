Kevin Durant on Bol Bol: He can pretty much do everything on the court

In a segment called “Spicy Questions: Truth or Drink,” where VanVleet had to indulge in Ibaka’s insect-infused drink whenever he declined to answer his questions, the Rockford native showed his loyalty to the team’s precocious star. The 33-year-old asked VanVleet whether he would trade Barnes for Durant straight up. Much to Ibaka’s chagrin, because VanVleet’s answer meant he now had to drink, the 28-year-old said he would keep Barnes. “I wouldn’t do it,” VanVleet said when asked if he would trade Barnes for Durant. “I told you, I’m a loyal guy; I’m not a trade guy.” -via Yahoo! / November 29, 2022