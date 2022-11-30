Kevin Durant on Bol Bol: He can pretty much do everything on the court

Dan Savage: Kevin Durant on the @OrlandoMagic’s @Bol Bol : “He’s unique. He’s tough to deal with. […] He can do pretty much everything on the basketball court.”
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Bol Bol tonight against the Atlanta Hawks.
Fultz will be on a minutes restriction per Head Coach Jamahl Mosley.
Mo Bamba (back spasms) is out. – 5:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic starters vs. Hawks: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol. – 5:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Shai Alexander-Gilchrist in November:
31 PPG
5 RPG
6 APG
51 FG%
Only one other Thunder has finished a month averaging 30/5/5 on 50% shooting — Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/RA8mqcw5oP – 1:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
ICYMI: #Nets‘ Kevin Durant knows simple answer for 3-point shooting struggles nypost.com/2022/11/29/net… via @nypostsports – 1:35 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We’re at the quarter-season mark, so here are my very early award picks:
MVP: Jayson Tatum
DPOY: Brook Lopez
ROY: Paolo Banchero
6MOY: Malcolm Brogdon
MIP: Bol Bol
COY: Monty Williams
EOY: Koby Altman
Everything is very much up for grabs, though Monty would be tough to unseat. – 11:19 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
We’re officially at the quarter-mark of the season.
There are still 7 players averaging 30 PPG.
33.5 — Luka
32.1 — Embiid
31.4 — Steph
31.1 — Shai
30.9 — Giannis
30.8 — Tatum
30.0 — Durant pic.twitter.com/6ms8jKFID4 – 10:39 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Paolo Banchero compared Bol Bol’s versatility and playing style to Victor Wembanyama 👇 pic.twitter.com/aQEQBImpTB – 5:07 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on a whole bunch of topics:
-Nembhard’s game-winner!
-Lakers upcoming schedule
-Devin Booker’s greatness
-KD vs. Bol Bol
-KAT injury
-SGA vs. Herb Jones
-Shake Milton
-Belief in the Heat?
-What is going on in Dallas?
All that and much more: – 5:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD leads the NBA in minutes played this season.
He’s averaging 30 PPG on 55% shooting.
Doing everything he can. pic.twitter.com/rfK272HKzw – 2:14 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant on chasing MVP: ‘Not really, I’ve been there, done that’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/29/kev… – 1:05 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the only good thing about twitter these days is that everyday bol bol is trending and all the tweets are a pure, uncut salute to the man’s greatness – 12:36 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
More Kevin Durant shooting stats for you:
KD ranks 2nd in true shooting percentage (65.9) among 57 players averaging 14 or more shots per game.
Steph Curry (68.8) leads the league. – 11:04 AM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Once upon a time everyone thought Kevin Durant should gain a bunch of weight and be muscled like LeBron. On the TrueHoop podcast, a shoutout to @BBallAnalytics who had another vision. w/ @jshector truehoop.com/p/stay-light-l… – 10:54 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant in last night’s win over the Magic:
✅ 45 PTS
✅ 7 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 2 STL
✅ 2 BLK
✅ 19-24 FG
He’s the second-oldest player in NBA history to score at least 45 points on 75% shooting from the field in a game.
More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:01 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Bol Bol has drawn comparisons to Victor Wembanyama and Most Improved Player of the Year consideration. In three seasons with the Nuggets, Bol scored 142 points. In 21 games with the Magic, Bol has already scored 283 points. He also ranks 5th in blocks.
👉🏼 https://t.co/DJGEnHqeiC pic.twitter.com/GWTDBaFfGo – 9:38 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From last night, Kevin Durant’s brilliance led the Nets over the Magic to get the team back to .500, but Ben Simmons’ knee issues returned while some other problems persist. Story: theathletic.com/3947538/2022/1… – 9:29 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kevin Durant with a season-high 45 points over Orlando 📽️
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:59 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Franz Wagner casually blows by Kevin Durant 🔥
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/wDIMd205BB – 4:46 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Pulling up from three-point line, blocking 3PT shots and doing whatever he wants? Yeah, that’s Bol Bol 👀
He had 24 PTS, 6 REB game against Nets tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/I4CzuiN4TK – 1:55 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Andrew Nembhard writes his name in blood
– The catastrophic defeat in LA
– Devin Booker and KD’s MVP campaigns
– BOL BOL
This will be a CALLS ONLY SHOW.
Rapid Reaction to it all, starting now!
📺 https://t.co/SJur5bReXx pic.twitter.com/XZi6zaDpUD – 1:25 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
35 for Jayson Tatum in 30 minutes Monday.
44 for Devin Booker, 45 for Kevin Durant, quite the night in the NBA scoring race… pic.twitter.com/apiuh2kjHn – 12:30 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
“P, the work don’t stop” — a message from Kevin Durant to Magic rookie Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/xeQdgRFdQV – 12:13 AM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Kevin Durant on the @Orlando Magic‘s @Bol Bol: “He’s unique. He’s tough to deal with.”
(Video via Nets PR) pic.twitter.com/GuF98apEpc – 10:59 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Durant & Paolo Banchero caught up postgame. Tonight was a big moment for Banchero, a Seattle kid who had seen KD play at a Seattle pro-am.
“It’s a full circle moment.”
Banchero still sees KD as a Sonic.
“That’s proud for me, proud for the city to be able to claim him.” pic.twitter.com/XY8uQf9Ua3 – 10:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant when asked if he’s motivated to win MVP amid chants from tonight’s crowd during his 45-point performance:
“Nah, not really. I’ve been there, done that.” pic.twitter.com/eiJT6Dcnnx – 10:27 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“Not Really. Been there. Done that,” says KD when asks if he is motivated by being in the MVP convo. pic.twitter.com/IvgFkMraY6 – 10:21 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Bol Bol shot 3-4 on pull-up 3s with 2 blocks vs the Nets.
In all of NBA history, here is the entire list of players to shoot 60% from the field, 40% from 3 and average 2 blocks per game.
Bol Bol this season.
He’s 7-foot-2.
He’s 23. – 10:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris on Kevin Durant’s performance: “It wasn’t the first time and it won’t be the last.” – 10:09 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Imagine Scoot Henderson with Paolo, Bol Bol and Franz.
Absolutely incredible.
And honestly, I kind of like Suggs next to Scoot too.
The makings of an incredible core in Orlando. – 10:07 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Tonight marked Kevin Durant’s 63rd career 40-point game and he shot 19-for-24 (79%).
That is his 2nd-highest field goal percentage in a 40-point game in his career.
He shot 81% in a 40-point game against the Thunder in 2017. – 10:06 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kevin Durant is the 14th-oldest player to score 45.
39: Michael Jordan, Jamal Crawford
38: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
37: Kobe Bryant, LeBron James
36: Shaquille O’Neal, Karl Malone
35: Larry Bird, Alex English
34: Stephen Curry, Pau Gasol, Bernard King, Hakeem Olajuwon, Kevin Durant – 10:05 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
KD was proud of himself for this answer pic.twitter.com/ktFICeWgew – 10:05 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kevin Durant had 45 pts on 19-24 shooting in BKN win vs ORL. It was Durant’s best FG% in any of his 20 career 45+ point games, per BKN. Including FTs, Durant hit 23 of 28 shots vs ORL. He added 5a, 2 blk, 2 stl. Nets (11-11) next host WAS; Kristaps Porzingis had 41 tonight vs MIN – 10:01 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Bol Bol had 24 points against the Nets. A tidy 10-of-15 shooting for the Magic. His last bucket was this grab-and-go 3 he buried after stopping on a dime. Again, he’s 7-2. pic.twitter.com/jOw4hDbUvr – 9:55 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Kevin Durant is shooting 55% in one-on-one situations so far this season. – 9:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with a 45/5/5 game on 75% shooting in the last 15 seasons:
— Kyrie in 2020
— KD tonight pic.twitter.com/II00F60fZg – 9:52 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Bol Bol and KD go shot-for-shot down the stretch. feel like i just witnessed an eclipse above the Northern Lights. – 9:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Magic 109-102 behind Kevin Durant’s masterpiece. For the first time since they were 1-1, the Nets are back to .500 at 11-11. Team is 2-0 on this seven-game homestand with the Wizards coming to town Wednesday. Let’s see what Vaughn says about Ben Simmons. – 9:47 PM
Final: Nets beat the Magic 109-102 behind Kevin Durant’s masterpiece. For the first time since they were 1-1, the Nets are back to .500 at 11-11. Team is 2-0 on this seven-game homestand with the Wizards coming to town Wednesday. Let’s see what Vaughn says about Ben Simmons. – 9:47 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Final: Nets 109, Magic 102
Paolo Banchero – 24 pts, 4 rebs, 5 asts, 2 stls
Bol Bol – 24 pts, 6 rebs, 2 blks
Franz Wagner – 21 pts, 2 stls
Kevin Durant with a sensational night for Brooklyn: 45 pts, 7 rebs, 5 asts, 2 stls, 2 blks – 9:47 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Bol Bol acting like Curry made me leap out of chair hahahaha pic.twitter.com/CrTRpvN3YO – 9:47 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Final: Nets 109, Magic 102
Durant: 45 pts, 19/24 shooting
Irving: 20 pts, 9/17 shooting
Claxton: 17 pts, 13 reb
Incredible two-way performance from Kevin Durant. Nic Claxton provides a huge lift down the stretch to seal the W. – 9:47 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Final | Nets 109, Magic 102
Durant: 45 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists
Irving: 20 points
Banchero: 24 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds
Bol: 24 points, 6 rebounds – 9:46 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets needed 45, 7 and 5 from KD in 39 minutes to beat a Magic team that is overwhelmed by injuries.
The larger issue for Brooklyn at the moment is: What’s going on with Simmons’ knee now? – 9:46 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
It looks like that will do it for the Magic after that dunk by Claxton. With only 9 players available, the Magic hung around for the majority of the game despite 45 points from Durant. – 9:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD tonight:
45 PTS
7 REB
5 AST
19-24 FG
Ties Kareem and Russ with 20 career 45-point games. pic.twitter.com/r10GZA11fL – 9:45 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Kevin Durant is 16-of-19 on two-pointers tonight. And they aren’t all dunks – 9:41 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Bol Bol, doing Bol Bol stuff. He has 21 points. pic.twitter.com/duZcf0aGEp – 9:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Most 40-point games for a Net in the franchise’s NBA history:
Vince Carter – 17
Kyrie Irving – 12
Kevin Durant – 8
John Williamson – 8
Bernard King – 5
Pretty sure this is @NoahEagle15‘s favorite Nets’ trivia question. – 9:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Most 40-point games for a Net in the franchise’s NBA history:
Vince Carter – 17
Kyrie Irving – 12
Kevin Durant – 8
John Williamson – 8
Bernard King – 5 – 9:35 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
one of those KD games that i find myself just giggling at everything. – 9:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kevin Durant has taken 22 shots so far tonight and missed only five of them.
Kevin Durant remains excellent at basketball. – 9:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant (41 points) has registered the first 40-point game for a Net this season.
40-point games for a Net against Orlando all-time:
Kevin Durant – 2
Kyrie Irving – 2
D’Angelo Russell – 1
Kendall Gill – 1 – 9:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This is about as incredible a two-way performance as you will ever see from Kevin Durant.
Carrying Brooklyn offensively and D’ing up Paolo Banchero on the other end. – 9:32 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
That’s 41 for KD. He has been carrying the Nets all night. KD is 17-for-22 from the field and also has six rebounds and four assists. He has done everything tonight. – 9:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant is putting on an absolute clinic tonight. He’s got 41 with just under seven left. – 9:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Season-high 39 points on 16/21 shooting for Kevin Durant.
7:32 remaining. – 9:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Admiral Schofield and Bol Bol cut the Nets’ lead to four with 9:09 left. Timeout Jacque Vaughn. – 9:25 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant was just 8 for 9 in the third quarter and passed on the final possession of the period. There was no better option than him shooting. – 9:17 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets lead 87-76 to open the fourth. KD has 36 already, one off his season-high. – 9:17 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 3Q | Nets 87, Magic 76
Durant: 36 points (19 in 3Q)
Irving: 16 points
Banchero: 23 points
Bol: 17 points, 5 rebounds – 9:16 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD has 36 points after three quarters. His season high is 37, which he scored against Memphis and Dallas early in the season. – 9:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant has been filthy tonight. He’s up to 36 points. Not out of the question he gets to 50. – 9:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant has blocked both Bol Bol and Paolo Banchero tonight. – 9:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant is on one tonight. Just finished a filthy cross to a jumper plus the foul over Paolo Banchero.
33 points on 14/19 shooting
We’re still in the 3rd quarter. Loud MVP chants reign in Brooklyn. – 9:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Spectacular ball movement from the Nets on that last possession, which ended with a Durant dunk. He’s up to 31. Nets lead 82-76 with 2:06 left in the third. – 9:08 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Durant just blocked Bol Bol’s jumper. pic.twitter.com/LwAHolQ8sd – 9:07 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
paolo basically just buried KD at the rim and started from the wing
dude is so huge and skilled – 9:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets take a 66-60 lead after back-to-back threes from Kyrie and KD.
Timeout Magic. – 8:56 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Paolo Banchero makes an uncontested layup at the buzzer to close out the first half.
Nets lead 52-51.
Paolo Banchero: 14 points, 3 assists
Franz Wagner/Bol Bol: 12 points each – 8:35 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime | Nets 52, Magic 51
Banchero: 14 points, 3 assists
Bol: 12 points, 4 rebounds
Durant: 17 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
Irving: 13 points – 8:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Half: Nets 52, Magic 51
KD and Kyrie carrying the load offensively. Joe Harris providing a nice lift as well.
Orlando scored 15 points off 10 Brooklyn turnovers. That was the difference. Just careless basketball. – 8:34 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The Magic come out with the proper response after last night’s outing. Close contest in Brooklyn at the half.
Nets 52, Magic 51
Paolo Banchero scores at the buzzer and leads Orlando with 14 points
Franz Wagner and Bol Bol each with 12 points – 8:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Magic 52-51. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have combined for 30 points. Nets shooting just 3-for-13 from 3. Nets showing no resistance defensively. We’re supposed to get an update on Ben Simmons at halftime. Will tweet it once I get it. – 8:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Paolo Banchero just threw his hands up after Kevin Durant knocked down a tough fadeaway over him.
Many defenders before him have done the same thing. – 8:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD (14 pts, 6/10 shooting) and Kyrie (13 pts, 6/8 shooting) are off to hot starts as the Nets regain the lead 45-43.
Joe Harris also getting to see the ball go through the hoop. He’s got 7 early points. – 8:25 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Bol Bol casually sticking with Seth Curry on the perimeter, blocking his 3, and then running out for the dunk – 8:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Entertaining first quarter. Nets trail Magic, 28-23, after Bol Bol happened at Barclays Center. Bol had 10 PTS & 4 REB in Q1. KD & Kyrie have 21 of BKN’s 23 points. – 8:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I remember being here when Bol Bol fell to 44th overall in the 2019 draft. Regardless of medicals, it was shocking no one bet on his talent earlier.
Same for Lu Dort, who went undrafted. – 8:07 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Strong showing for the shorthanded @Orlando Magic in the first quarter.
Magic 28, Nets 23
Bol Bol with 10 pts & 4 rebs
Paolo Banchero posted 8 pts & 2 asts – 8:06 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 28, Nets 23.
Bol Bol: 10 points, 4 rebounds
Paolo Banchero: 8 points, 2 assists – 8:06 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q | Magic 28, Nets 23
Bol: 10 points, 4 rebounds
Banchero: 8 points
Durant: 12 points
Irving: 9 points – 8:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Magic lead the Nets 28-23. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have all but one basket for BK. That outlier is from Nic Claxton, who scored with 1:41 left. Magic’s length have forced some turnovers but Nets need some help from the supporting cast. – 8:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant seemed to bump Kevon Harris after that and-1. Seemed to exchange some comments and say something to the ref there. – 8:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Gringotts is open for the Magic. Bol Bol is up to seven points and Paolo has eight. They’re getting whatever they want right now. Lead 25-18 with 3:33 left in the first. No Net not named Kevin or Kyrie has scored. – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bol Bol is a freak freak. Goes to the basket and gets the and-1. – 7:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Magic 18-16. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving each with nine. – 7:54 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Know any step Franz Wagner takes is a Euro step but the one he just put on Kevin Durant to get around him was pretty nice – 7:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have all nine of the Nets’ points. They trail 16-9 with 7:03 left. – 7:50 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD vs. Banchero is a fun matchup. Will be interesting to see when they get switched up on each other throughout the game — feels a lot like KD vs. Luka a couple weeks ago in Dallas. – 7:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Magic: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton. – 7:25 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Jerry Seinfeld, star of SeinfeldVision, is courtside tonight in Brooklyn at Nets-Magic. Wonder if he and Durant have neighboring summer homes on Grenyarnia. – 7:07 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
So it’ll be a starting lineup of Franz Wagner, Gary Harris, Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol vs. the Brooklyn Nets.
Caleb’s first NBA start.
First time the aforementioned lineup will be on the floor together, according to the data on the league’s official website. – 7:04 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Same starters for Nets tonight vs. Orlando:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:01 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said the team is going to “look at starting” Franz Wagner, Gary Harris, Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol tonight vs. the Nets.
Mo Bamba (back spasms) is a game-time decision. – 6:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Top Field Goal Percentage among NBA players attempting 18 or more shots per game:
1. Kevin Durant: 53.4%
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 53.4%
3. Steph Curry: 52.2%
4. DeMar DeRozan: 51.7%
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 51.5%
6. Jaylen Brown: 50.7%
KD leading the best of the best. – 12:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph shooting this season:
— 66% in the paint
(better than Giannis)
— 55% from midrange
(better than DeRozan)
— 63% on twos
(better than Zubac)
— 56% on isos
(better than Durant)
We haven’t even mentioned his 3-point shooting. pic.twitter.com/rZcgZ0b96O – 11:58 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Nov. 28 RPR MVP rankings:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.8
2. Stephen Curry: 16.6
3. Jayson Tatum: 15.9
4. Kevin Durant: 15.8
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.6
6. Donovan Mitchell: 14.6
7. Joel Embiid: 13.9
8. Devin Booker: 13.1
9. Anthony Davis: 12.5
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 12.4 pic.twitter.com/aA6GX4wsNM – 11:25 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Defense, Seth Curry steals show as #Nets start key homestand with win over #Blazers. KD: “Our defense won this game.” nypost.com/2022/11/27/set… via @nypostsports – 9:36 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant has posted the NBA’s best field goal percentage (53.4) among 27 players attempting 17.5 or more shots per game this season.
Another stellar performance today.
pic.twitter.com/jPhxIis7Th – 7:42 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant has posted the NBA’s best field goal percentage (53.4) among 27 players attempting 17.5 or more shots per game.
Another stellar performance today.
pic.twitter.com/jPhxIiJaVh – 7:35 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Paul Reed sees your fawning over Bol Bol and raises you a Statue of Liberty dunk. pic.twitter.com/6yxDQmmJco – 7:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers are on a 33-9 run over the last 9:51 and lead 56-39 after Paul Reed’s dunk on Bol Bol with 4:29 left in the half. They’re up to 32 points in the paint. – 6:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Final: Nets 111, Trail Blazers 97
Durant: 31 pts, 12/20 shooting
Curry: 29 pts, 7/10 from three
Irving: 22 pts, 5 reb, 6 ast
Stellar defensive 4th quarter propels Brooklyn to victory. – 5:22 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD finishes with 31 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Curry had 29 points and 7 3’s. Kyrie had 22 points, six assists and five rebounds. Nets get the win they needed and get set to face the Magic again Monday night. – 5:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Blazers 111-97 to open their eight-game homestand. Kevin Durant had 31, Seth Curry dropped 29 off the bench. Magic come here tomorrow. Can Nets get the back-to-back sweep to get their record to .500? – 5:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD gets one of the worst whistles for a superstar that you will ever see.
Really amazing. – 5:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Portland leaves Kevin Durant wide open from three out of the timeout. He hits it and Nets lead 101-90.
Not sure how that happens. – 5:10 PM
What ultimately sold KD on getting involved in the 10 Creators Program, then? “We had a conversation with Kevin about it and everyone was super excited. We talked to Olivier and he was super excited,” Karson said. “This is our second Friday Night Live platform, and Kevin immediately said, ‘I want Olivier involved. I want him to design my t-shirt.’ It was the perfect storm of amazing talents coming together organically… We’re already talking to Olivier about what more we can do together.” -via boardroom.tv / November 30, 2022
Kevin Durant: Nets got u in hell, u may need a break. This is gonna break u my brother.. -via Twitter / November 30, 2022
In a segment called “Spicy Questions: Truth or Drink,” where VanVleet had to indulge in Ibaka’s insect-infused drink whenever he declined to answer his questions, the Rockford native showed his loyalty to the team’s precocious star. The 33-year-old asked VanVleet whether he would trade Barnes for Durant straight up. Much to Ibaka’s chagrin, because VanVleet’s answer meant he now had to drink, the 28-year-old said he would keep Barnes. “I wouldn’t do it,” VanVleet said when asked if he would trade Barnes for Durant. “I told you, I’m a loyal guy; I’m not a trade guy.” -via Yahoo! / November 29, 2022
Cody Taylor: The Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol and Paolo Banchero tonight vs. Atlanta. Jamahl Mosley said Fultz will be on a minutes restriction of “around 15.” -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / November 30, 2022
“Everyone talks about the Victor dude from France,” Magic star Paolo Banchero told HoopsHype when asked who compares to Bol. “I’m not trying to compare them, but Bol’s 7-foot-2, shoots threes, brings it up the court, makes passes, and blocks shots. I feel like people kind of forget about him, but Bol’s a freak of nature.” -via HoopsHype / November 29, 2022
“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my career not playing and being injured,” Bol told HoopsHype. “I think this has definitely been the best opportunity for me being on this team and getting a chance to play. It’s been fun every game. I feel like I’ve been getting better each game.” -via HoopsHype / November 29, 2022
