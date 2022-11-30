Khris Middleton, James Harden nearing return

Shams Charania: Sources: Two notable injury updates: – Bucks star Khris Middleton is nearing his season debut, potentially as soon as Friday vs. Lakers. – 76ers star James Harden is targeting return on current three-game road trip, likely in Houston on Monday.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
PJ Tucker hasn’t scored in 7 of the Sixers’ last 8 games.
The team’s supporters are concerned, proclaiming that the 37-year-old forward is “washed”.
I say it’s quite simple — he hasn’t touched the ball enough since Harden went down:
thepaintedlines.com/pj-tuckers-str… – 10:27 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić has become only the fourth player in league history to record eight-or-more 40-point triple-doubles in a career:
Oscar Robertson
James Harden
Russell Westbrook
*Luka Dončić – 9:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis (39.1) has quietly overtaken Luka (37.6) for the usage rate leader this season.
He’s currently having the 3rd highest usage rate in the 3pt era, trailing only Westbrook (2017) and Harden (2019) pic.twitter.com/nQsC8I1Iyr – 3:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
“He’s part of the middy committee!”
I covered the evolution of Mikal Bridges’ midrange game in a career year, how he has stepped up during Chris Paul’s absence and a followup with Devin Booker from the Finals: arizonasports.com/story/3399951/… – 12:52 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Before Sunday’s game, I asked Mike Budenholzer about the latest on Khris Middleton.
Here was the exchange: pic.twitter.com/eXxWBmBpzI – 9:19 PM
Ky Carlin: James Harden (right foot tendon strain), Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture), and Jaden Springer (right quad strain) all remain out tomorrow against the Cavs #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / November 29, 2022
Rich Hoffman: Joel Embiid on the Sixers’ resilience without him, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey: “Guys coming in, they haven’t gotten minutes all season, I’m just proud of them because they’re ready. You can tell they were waiting for this moment, for their name to be called. I’m just proud.” pic.twitter.com/9uPzxyZ5mL -via Twitter @rich_hofmann / November 29, 2022
Keith Pompey: Ben Simmons on if his return to Philly is anti-climatic with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden not playing for the #Sixers: “I mean the fans will make up for it. Yeah, so I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be fun.” Simmons knows he’ll hear a lot of boos. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / November 22, 2022
Jim Owczarski: The #Bucks have formally (again) assigned Khris Middleton, MarJon Beauchamp and Thanasis Antetokounmpo to the #Herd for a practice today. Mike Budenholzer said his team did a ‘very, very, very light practice’ that Middleton participated in also. -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / November 28, 2022
Eric Nehm: The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned Khris Middleton, MarJon Beauchamp and Thanasis Antetokounmpo to the Wisconsin Herd, per the team. (Reminder: This means they are likely going to practice with the Herd today and then be recalled this afternoon before the game tonight.) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / November 25, 2022
Eric Nehm: The Bucks’ injury report for tonight has been updated. Probable: Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) Questionable: Pat Connaughton (non-COVID illness) OUT: Joe Ingles, Khris Middleton -via Twitter @eric_nehm / November 25, 2022
