Lakers leaning more towards smaller deals than a Russell Westbrook type?

But just how large of a shakeup they are willing to undergo is reportedly something the team is still debating internally. Jovan Buha of The Athletic told Allen Sliwa on the latest episode of ESPN LA’s “Lakers Talk” radio show that the front office may actually be leaning towards smaller deals involving the mid-sized contracts of Kendrick Nunn and Patrick Beverley rather than trying to construct a Westbrook package (emphasis mine):
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Isaiah Roby returning Thunder player ovation on a scale of Reggie Jackson to Russell Westbrook: Nerlens Noel. – 8:29 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić has become only the fourth player in league history to record eight-or-more 40-point triple-doubles in a career:
Oscar Robertson
James Harden
Russell Westbrook
*Luka Dončić – 9:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis (39.1) has quietly overtaken Luka (37.6) for the usage rate leader this season.
He’s currently having the 3rd highest usage rate in the 3pt era, trailing only Westbrook (2017) and Harden (2019) pic.twitter.com/nQsC8I1Iyr – 3:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 4Q FGA by a Laker this season:
76 — LeBron (45 FG%)
60 — Lonnie Walker (45 FG%)
47 — Westbrook (36 FG%)
46 — Anthony Davis (65 FG%)
AD is shooting 50% in the clutch, but 3rd in attempts. No other Laker is shooting better than 38%. pic.twitter.com/ldOHMZNr0c – 1:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Westbrook AND Schröder out there TOGETHER for SEVERAL MINUTES to close the game. Someone make sense of it to me, i beg you. – 4:36 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It’s gonna get lost given the way things ended but that was the most fun I’ve ever had watching Russell Westbrook play for the Lakers. – 1:07 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Westbrook and Turner making back-to-back 3s only feels right in this matchup. Now Hield draws a foul, hits two FTs.
Pacers just hanging around… – 12:52 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Westbrook and Turner making back-to-back 3s only feels right in this matchup. Now Hield draws a foul, will get free throws.
Pacers just hanging out… – 12:52 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Russell Westbrook is firmly in the Top 3 in the Sixth Man of the Year conversation. – 12:50 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook gets a well-deserved ovation from the fans, subbing out with 8:56 in the 4th Q and the Lakers up 101-87. He has 19 pts and 6 ast in 22 mins, and the Lakers are +13 in those minutes. A really strong night for Westbrook, especially considering the IND subtext – 12:38 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Russell Westbrook’s second half body language has been 100 percent “I got your Myles Turner and Buddy Hield right here, friend-o!” AK – 12:33 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Big LAL run to start the 4th pulls back the points they lost to close the 3rd, as Westbrook capped it off with a pretty lay off to Gabriel for a dunk.
It’s 101-84 with 9:59 to play. – 12:32 AM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Pacers at Lakers
Weird dynamic, with Indiana’s Myles Turner and Buddy Hield having been linked to L.A. in trade rumors for months. Is that deal still on the table? Because the Lakers (and Russell Westbrook) have actually been playing well lately. pic.twitter.com/3taJ3nZlwY – 5:26 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down a weekend of Laker wins, LeBron’s return and Westbrook’s bloody face, then look ahead to tonight’s soap opera-esque game vs. Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:39 AM
“For the Lakers, right now they’re looking at ‘do we make a smaller move where we move a Pat, move a Kendrick, we move both with potentially a pick and just keep Russ off the bench as our Sixth Man and get a wing in here, get another big and upgrade that way? Or do we do a big move with Russ that’s probably going to require attaching two picks and really kind of tear this thing down in terms of salary and bring in a Myles Turner and Buddy Hield or someone else?’ So I think right now they’re weighing that. They’re leaning more towards a smaller move of a Pat or a Kendrick, or both, but I think really the next 5-10 games are going to determine what they do. -via Silverscreenandroll.com / November 30, 2022
Tom Osborn: More from Collins on his collision with Westbrook: “Unfortunately, my elbow just caught his head and he started bleeding and it looked terrible, but I honestly wasn’t trying to do anything. I just didn’t want him to get a shot off.” -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / November 27, 2022
StatMuse: Fun Fact: John Wall and Russell Westbrook are leading the NBA in assists off the bench. pic.twitter.com/SqtFz4VId5 -via Twitter @statmuse / November 22, 2022
