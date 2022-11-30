Myles Turner addresses trade rumors: 'You can't pay attention to outside noise'

After Sunday’s game, Turner spoke with The Athletic about what it’s like playing against teams like the Clippers and Lakers that may be interested in him. “Nothing changes,” Turner told The Athletic.”Just go out there and focus on getting wins for this team. That’s just where my focus lies. You can’t pay attention to outside noise … doesn’t change anything, bro. All I can do is go out there and play my game.”
Source: Law Murray @ The Athletic
Source: Law Murray @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕️ @TheAthletic
An exclusive with Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who had an eventful Los Angeles road trip that included a difficult loss to the LA Clippers, a thrilling comeback against the Los Angeles Lakers, and switch in rep in contract year.
theathletic.com/3948638/2022/1… – 10:06 AM
🆕️ @TheAthletic
An exclusive with Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who had an eventful Los Angeles road trip that included a difficult loss to the LA Clippers, a thrilling comeback against the Los Angeles Lakers, and switch in rep in contract year.
theathletic.com/3948638/2022/1… – 10:06 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Choosing Myles Turner to market tomorrow’s game against the Pacers is a pretty petty choice by the Kings. pic.twitter.com/YqN39mBlCF – 7:00 PM
Choosing Myles Turner to market tomorrow’s game against the Pacers is a pretty petty choice by the Kings. pic.twitter.com/YqN39mBlCF – 7:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Russell Westbrook’s second half body language has been 100 percent “I got your Myles Turner and Buddy Hield right here, friend-o!” AK – 12:33 AM
Russell Westbrook’s second half body language has been 100 percent “I got your Myles Turner and Buddy Hield right here, friend-o!” AK – 12:33 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner (12-10) records his 7th double-double in 15 games and is on pace for easily the most d-ds in a season for his career. – 12:07 AM
Myles Turner (12-10) records his 7th double-double in 15 games and is on pace for easily the most d-ds in a season for his career. – 12:07 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
There were faint cheers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield from Lakers fans during pregame introductions. – 10:37 PM
There were faint cheers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield from Lakers fans during pregame introductions. – 10:37 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Pacers at Lakers
Weird dynamic, with Indiana’s Myles Turner and Buddy Hield having been linked to L.A. in trade rumors for months. Is that deal still on the table? Because the Lakers (and Russell Westbrook) have actually been playing well lately. pic.twitter.com/3taJ3nZlwY – 5:26 PM
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Pacers at Lakers
Weird dynamic, with Indiana’s Myles Turner and Buddy Hield having been linked to L.A. in trade rumors for months. Is that deal still on the table? Because the Lakers (and Russell Westbrook) have actually been playing well lately. pic.twitter.com/3taJ3nZlwY – 5:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner and rookie Bennedict Mathurin were nominees for Eastern Conference Player of the Week for last week — which was awarded to Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 3:32 PM
Myles Turner and rookie Bennedict Mathurin were nominees for Eastern Conference Player of the Week for last week — which was awarded to Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 3:32 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
After a 2-10 start, the Lakers have rebounded to win five of their past six games.
With a matchup against Myles Turner and Buddy Hield on Monday, it’s time to check in on where LA is at and their new Dec. 15 target date to restart leaguewide trade talks:
theathletic.com/3941506/2022/1… – 3:15 PM
After a 2-10 start, the Lakers have rebounded to win five of their past six games.
With a matchup against Myles Turner and Buddy Hield on Monday, it’s time to check in on where LA is at and their new Dec. 15 target date to restart leaguewide trade talks:
theathletic.com/3941506/2022/1… – 3:15 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down a weekend of Laker wins, LeBron’s return and Westbrook’s bloody face, then look ahead to tonight’s soap opera-esque game vs. Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:39 AM
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down a weekend of Laker wins, LeBron’s return and Westbrook’s bloody face, then look ahead to tonight’s soap opera-esque game vs. Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:39 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
POLL! Myles Turner, Buddy Hield played terribly against the Clippers in L.A. today. Do you think it was nerves ahead of Monday’s audition for the Lakers, or them merely saving the monster stats for a game that may actually shape their careers? AK @LockedOnLakers @lockedonpacers – 9:30 PM
POLL! Myles Turner, Buddy Hield played terribly against the Clippers in L.A. today. Do you think it was nerves ahead of Monday’s audition for the Lakers, or them merely saving the monster stats for a game that may actually shape their careers? AK @LockedOnLakers @lockedonpacers – 9:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pacers dust off Goga Bitadze with Myles Turner in foul trouble and Isaiah Jackson getting a bit overpowered – 5:43 PM
Pacers dust off Goga Bitadze with Myles Turner in foul trouble and Isaiah Jackson getting a bit overpowered – 5:43 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Damn, Zu. 16 points and 15 rebounds in 17 minutes already vs. Myles Turner and Indiana? Monster numbers for a nice guy. Happy for him – 5:03 PM
Damn, Zu. 16 points and 15 rebounds in 17 minutes already vs. Myles Turner and Indiana? Monster numbers for a nice guy. Happy for him – 5:03 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner tagged with his 3rd foul 34 seconds into the 2Q. Jackson replaces him, and they may need minutes from Bitadze and/or Johnson.
Pacers with 13a on 14FGs, but they fell behind via a LAC 16-2 run to close the 1Q. – 4:43 PM
Myles Turner tagged with his 3rd foul 34 seconds into the 2Q. Jackson replaces him, and they may need minutes from Bitadze and/or Johnson.
Pacers with 13a on 14FGs, but they fell behind via a LAC 16-2 run to close the 1Q. – 4:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Myles Turner is back on the floor. He was fouled by Marcus Morris Sr., and officials are reviewing if the foul took place before Jalen Smith’s made 3. – 4:29 PM
Myles Turner is back on the floor. He was fouled by Marcus Morris Sr., and officials are reviewing if the foul took place before Jalen Smith’s made 3. – 4:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Myles Turner looked like he took a shot to the face and has already left the game. Isaiah Jackson is in at center. – 4:16 PM
Myles Turner looked like he took a shot to the face and has already left the game. Isaiah Jackson is in at center. – 4:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Myles Turner hasn’t played against the Clippers since 2019, missing all four meetings with Tyronn Lue as Clippers head coach.
Lue points out that Turner is shooting 40+ percent from 3 for first time in his career, along with career-highs in FG%, FT%, points and rebounds. pic.twitter.com/eCveUXMHPp – 3:53 PM
Myles Turner hasn’t played against the Clippers since 2019, missing all four meetings with Tyronn Lue as Clippers head coach.
Lue points out that Turner is shooting 40+ percent from 3 for first time in his career, along with career-highs in FG%, FT%, points and rebounds. pic.twitter.com/eCveUXMHPp – 3:53 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers-Pacers starters
LAC
Amir Coffey
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
IND
Buddy Hield
Jalen Smith
Myles Turner
Aaron Nesmith
Tyrese Haliburton – 3:50 PM
Clippers-Pacers starters
LAC
Amir Coffey
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
IND
Buddy Hield
Jalen Smith
Myles Turner
Aaron Nesmith
Tyrese Haliburton – 3:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Only 6 teams have a better record than the Indiana Pacers despite this season starting with Myles Turner and Buddy Hield trade rumors.
Rick Carlisle had high praise for both Turner (“One of the loyalist guys I’ve seen in this league”) and Hield (“an indomitable spirit”). pic.twitter.com/GGwt7K0wux – 3:44 PM
Only 6 teams have a better record than the Indiana Pacers despite this season starting with Myles Turner and Buddy Hield trade rumors.
Rick Carlisle had high praise for both Turner (“One of the loyalist guys I’ve seen in this league”) and Hield (“an indomitable spirit”). pic.twitter.com/GGwt7K0wux – 3:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pacers starting Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner today at LA.
With Andrew Nembhard (aka new Brogdon) out, second unit should be TJ McConnell, Bennedict Mathurin, James Johnson, Oshae Brissett, Isaiah Jackson. – 3:34 PM
Pacers starting Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner today at LA.
With Andrew Nembhard (aka new Brogdon) out, second unit should be TJ McConnell, Bennedict Mathurin, James Johnson, Oshae Brissett, Isaiah Jackson. – 3:34 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Rick Carlisle said Myles Turner is one of the most loyal guys to the Pacers franchise that he has seen.
A subtle message to the Lakers and Clippers, who have been rumored interested in acquiring the big man? – 3:16 PM
Rick Carlisle said Myles Turner is one of the most loyal guys to the Pacers franchise that he has seen.
A subtle message to the Lakers and Clippers, who have been rumored interested in acquiring the big man? – 3:16 PM
More on this storyline
Turner also officially joined CAA Sports, changing his representation in the middle of a contract year. It is a similar midseason move made by former Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein, who joined CAA Sports in the middle of last season before signing with the New York Knicks as a free agent this past offseason. Several current Clippers are with CAA Sports, including Turner’s former Pacers teammate George. But Turner downplayed the change as it relates to his focus on this season. “Just whatever is going to be the best fit for me,” Turner said of his new representation. “I just feel like I made the best decision for myself.” -via The Athletic / November 30, 2022
The Lakers decided that giving up both their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks — the only future first-round assets they have in their draft chest — was too steep a price to pay for a haul that wouldn’t indisputably propel them to contender status, sources said. Plus the Lakers reasoned, sources said, the same deal with the Pacers would still be there down the line should they reengage. With the Lakers (7-11) and Pacers (11-8) set to meet Monday (10:30 p.m. ET), here are five questions to answer as L.A. considers whether to deal or not to deal. -via ESPN / November 28, 2022
Marc Stein: Pacers C Myles Turner is leaving BDA Sports after two years of representation and is expected to switch to CAA, league sources say. Turner is in the last year of his contract and oft-billed as a trade candidate before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / November 26, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.