Myles Turner addresses trade rumors: 'You can't pay attention to outside noise'

Turner also officially joined CAA Sports, changing his representation in the middle of a contract year. It is a similar midseason move made by former Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein, who joined CAA Sports in the middle of last season before signing with the New York Knicks as a free agent this past offseason. Several current Clippers are with CAA Sports, including Turner’s former Pacers teammate George. But Turner downplayed the change as it relates to his focus on this season. “Just whatever is going to be the best fit for me,” Turner said of his new representation. “I just feel like I made the best decision for myself.” -via The Athletic / November 30, 2022