Pacers 35, Kings 45: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (12-8) play against the Sacramento Kings (9-9) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 30, 2022
Indiana Pacers 35, Sacramento Kings 45 (Q2 06:14)
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Tony East @TEastNBA
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Tony East @TEastNBA
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Tony East @TEastNBA
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
