Pacers vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center
The Indiana Pacers are spending $8,161,364 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $13,481,325 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 30, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@TheWarriorsWire
James Wiseman recorded another double-double performance during his G League assignment against the Stockton Kings. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/28/hig… – 4:00 AM
@BasketNews_com
After a horrible start in EuroLeague, Olimpia Milan have an unexpected leader in Naz Mitrou-Long 💪
With Kevin Pangos injured, what makes the former Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacer guard the last hope for Milan?
basketnews.com/news-181650-fr… – 3:05 AM