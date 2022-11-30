Pacers vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

November 30, 2022

The Indiana Pacers play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Indiana Pacers are spending $8,161,364 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $13,481,325 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 30, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

