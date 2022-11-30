Raptors 57, Pelicans 82: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (11-9) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (8-8) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 30, 2022
Toronto Raptors 57, New Orleans Pelicans 82 (Q3 09:03)
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
The Pelicans’ 74 first half points is tied for the seventh-largest first half total in franchise history. 27 points also ties for the fourth-largest halftime lead in franchise history. – 9:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet gets called for a very quick technical foul 40 seconds into the 3rd quarter, his 2nd tech of the game. Just like that, his night is done. Trent replaces him. Koloko started the 2nd half in place of Thad Young. – 9:24 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
VanVleet knew his night was gonna be short anyway so why not get kicked out and shower early? – 9:22 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Fred VanVleet ejected after his second technical foul. Jose Alvarado indirectly caused that by knocking the ball away from VanVleet along the baseline. FVV thought he was fouled but no call. Headed directly for the locker room knowing his night was over – 9:22 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Fred VanVleet just got ejected early in the 3rd quarter. Guess he didn’t want to see anymore of this one. – 9:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jumping with @treymurphy doesn’t seem like a good idea but we sure love it pic.twitter.com/ypVAXKFPA5 – 9:20 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
pelicans have an amazing roster, so much diversity in terms of skill set and size. that’s something you always see in legit contenders and they have that type of ceiling.
health is obviously their x factor – 9:18 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The Raptors defence is so bad, they gave up a point during the halftime break
A New Orleans bucket upgraded to a 3 from a 2, it’s 74-47 – 9:17 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch today’s cast for Raptors/Pelicans live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream — answering your questions during breaks with @Nate Duncan https://t.co/3L8ywx3Wtq pic.twitter.com/14K5kfLt20 – 9:15 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
was a 16pt pelicans lead with about 3 mins left and you’re thinking hey get it to around 10 and work at it.
nope, 26pt lead for the pelicans and the raptors deserve every bit of this deficit with such a lousy first half performance. no mccollum, no ingram, but zion has dictated – 9:10 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans up 74-47 after a half that makes you start looking up career highs for future reference. Zion 17 pts in 1H, Murphy 15 pts after review changed his final banked-in bucket to a three-pointer. Herb Jones 12 pts. NOLA shot 9/18 on treys after it went 9/32 vs. OKC on Monday – 9:10 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors haven’t given up this many points in a half since Jan. 5 of this year. Gave up 77 in the first half to the Bucks and won! – 9:10 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans score 74* points in the first half.
That’s the most they’ve scored in any half this season and the most the Raptors have given up in any half this season.
*Trey’s banked-in shot at the end of the 2Q was changed to a 3. – 9:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Yea, that first half was ELITE 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Yd8txkl6AQ – 9:08 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pels 74, Raptors 47
Williamson 17 pts, 5 rebs, 4 assts
Murphy 15 pts
Jones 12 pts
Pels shot 63.6 percent from the field, 9-18 on 3s. Also had 19 assists on 28 baskets. One of the most thorough whoopings the Pels have put on a team for one half in a minute – 9:08 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 74, Raptors 47
– Zion: 17p, 5r, 4a, 2s, 7/8 FG, 3/4 FT
– Trey: 15p, 4/6 3P
– JV: 9p, 10r
– Herb: 12p
– Dyson: 8p, 5a, 3r
Pels: 63.6 FG%, 9/18 3P, 9/11 FT
Raptors: 42.9 FG%, 6/21 3P, 5/8 FT – 9:07 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Halftime score: 73-47.
We might not witness a more thorough first half performance from the Pelicans all season than this one against the Raptors. And they’re missing key guys. 🔥 – 9:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Yea, that first half was ELITE 🫡 pic.twitter.com/LFxz591JRE – 9:06 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
A 73 point Pelicans half
Yeah, 73 points
Raptors down 26 and it’s about time to look to Friday in Brooklyn – 9:05 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans score 73 points in the first half.
That’s the most they’ve scored in any half this season and the most the Raptors have given up in any half this season. – 9:05 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors haven’t played many games as the ‘healthier team’ recently. That’s the case tonight but you wouldn’t know if from this defensive effort.
2 nights ago, they held Cleveland to 88 pts on 38% FG. NOLA just dropped 73 pts (64% FG) on them… in the 1st half. Pels by 26. – 9:05 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
That’s gotta be the best first half of the season for the Pelicans. Offense was under control and fluid. Defense was strong especially down low. – 9:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Defence will be story, but Raps are barely ever touching paint offensively. Blah possessions, and Pelicans are getting after it. – 9:04 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans are up 67-47 on the Raptors with 1:39 left in the first half and CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Naji Marshall are all sidelined. – 9:02 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Holiday has been a pleasure to watch since he arrived in the league with 76ers in 2009. With all due respect to Chris Paul, had the Suns been able to get Holiday from New Orleans (he was targeted) they’d be working on a third title. – 9:00 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson ALMOST tipped in that terrible lob pass which went off glass from Jose Alvarado. – 9:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call for Raptors/Pelicans with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/tA2bekHKBy pic.twitter.com/mXy5PbWiOB – 9:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
yessir, JV!
📺: @BallySportsNO
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Dyson Daniels is already up to 8 points and 5 assists in 11 minutes.
Man, he would be averaging 18+ points, 7+ rebound and 8+ assists if he was starting on a typical lottery team — would be in the thick of the 2023 Rookie of the Year discussions. – 8:57 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
This has been an impressive demonstration by #Pelicans in first 20 minutes tonight, now up 19. One of their best halves of the season and this is without McCollum and Ingram. Zion active/looks great; Trey/Herb thriving on offense; 3s coming from all over rotation – 8:56 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
raptors moving like they’re playing the third night of a back-to-back-to-back. really poor showing on the defensive end. – 8:56 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
A JV three puts New Orleans up 19 with 4:18 left in the first half
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Pelicans by 15, Raptors horrid on defence and turning it over a ton
Other than that, all’s great – 8:49 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion probably being a little too unselfish there, tries to throw an alley oop to Trey Murphy but pass was errant. Dyson Daniels allows #Pelicans to retain the ball though with some great hustle to sideline. Meanwhile, it appears VanVleet just got T’d up during timeout for arguing – 8:49 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
I’m pretty sure Trey Murphy thought Z was throwing that off the backboard to himself. – 8:49 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
We’re live for Raptors/Pelicans! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/3L8ywxlxS0 pic.twitter.com/A9iVLzUdWB – 8:45 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I said on the show today that Dyson Daniels is looking like Lonzo Ball. I was incorrect. He looks better than Lonzo Ball. Look at that finishing at the rim! – 8:42 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors shot 57% and scored 29 points in the 1st quarter… and they trail by 11. That’s what happens when you allow the opposition to shoot 16-for-22 (including 12-of-14 in the paint). Yikes. – 8:40 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Zion’s first quarter:
11 points (5-5 FG)
4 dimes pic.twitter.com/R5KO4xFxUl – 8:40 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
New Orleans is up 40-29 on Toronto at the end of the first quarter and the basketball was spectacular.
Zion Williamson and Dyson Daniels combined for 15 points and 7 assists — scoring or assisting on 33 of the Pels’ 40 points. – 8:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 40, Raptors 29
Williamson 11 pts, 4 assts
Jones 7 pts
Nance 5 pts
Valanciunas 4 pts, 5 rebs
Pels shot 72.7 percent (!!!) from the field, 4-7 on 3s. Also had 11 assists and 24 points in the paint. – 8:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
That’s the third 40-point quarter for the Pelicans this season.
– at Brooklyn – 40p in 3Q
– vs. Dallas – 40p in 1Q – 8:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
We shot 72.7% from the field in the 1st quarter 🤯
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/VAImoYOrpt – 8:38 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Pelicans drop 40 on the Raptors in a quarter; they’re up 11 after 1
And it is early but the level of disengagement from returned starter Scottie Barnes is troubling – 8:38 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Normally you can look at a play like this and see something someone could have done better to stop the easy transition basket. Against Zion you just shrug and inbound the ball: pic.twitter.com/22uPRaJD4V – 8:35 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch Raptors/Pelicans with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/tA2bekHKBy pic.twitter.com/qh835JVLIl – 8:35 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
According to @Ben Falk, Larry Nance has played 94% of his minutes at center this year.
Pelicans going with a Nance-Hernangomez combo now sliding him to the 4 spot with Devonte, Dyson and GT also on the court. – 8:34 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Great first-quarter stint from Zion. 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting and 4 assists. Some good defense too. – 8:30 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
11pts on 5-5 shooting and 4 assists for Zion, picking the Raps apart. – 8:30 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
This has been one of Zion’s best overall quarters. Aggression, activity, defense, decision-making.
11 points
4 assists
1 steal
5/5 FG – 8:28 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion already has 11 points and 3 assists with 4 minutes left in the 1st quarter. His activity on defense has been really good too.
Has a nice bounce in his step to start this one. – 8:26 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors are not exactly tied together defensively, Pelicans up eight and shooting 73 per cent – 8:25 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
16-16 at first timeout, Siakam’s got 11 of Toronto’s points, 9 for Zion – 8:20 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Raptors/Pelicans with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/3L8ywx3Wtq pic.twitter.com/Ld5axNxvkb – 8:20 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
awesome play by thad to create the break and then a really tough catch by pascal before finishing easy – 8:18 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
A reminder that Pascal Siakam is a certified Pelican killer. He averages 19.3 points in 11 career games vs NOLA (only team he averages more against is Atlanta). He dropped 44 pts in that building a few years back.
He’s scored the Raptors’ first 9 pts tonight. 4-6 FG in 3 mins. – 8:16 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
We’re at the 9:29 mark in the 1st quarter and Zion has already attempted more free throws than he did against OKC – 8:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for Raptors/Pelicans live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux https://t.co/tA2bekq9cY pic.twitter.com/jlKAY8YH4b – 8:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Start it off, H3RB!
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/YCJQYgZvWH – 8:13 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Pascal Siakam making a very good defender in Herbert Jones look like food – 8:12 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Raptors/Pelicans with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/3L8ywx3Wtq pic.twitter.com/BOJr91gG3D – 8:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Raptors/Pelicans! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/tA2bekHKBy pic.twitter.com/5Qpi39HRbX – 8:00 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes is back in the starting lineup for Juancho Hernangomez. Thaddeus Young is also starting vs. New Orleans with VanVleet, Siakam and Anunoby. – 7:37 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Scottie Barnes rejoins the starting five in New Orleans replacing Junacho Hernangomez. Gary Trent Jr. will come off the bench again with Thad Young remaining in the starting group. Fred, Pascal and O.G. round out the first five. – 7:35 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes makes his return to the Raptors first unit, starting alongside VanVleet, Anunoby, Siakam and Thad Young vs New Orleans. Trent off the bench again. – 7:35 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Don’t think this should come as any surprise as the Raptors will start VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Young tonight in New Orleans – 7:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
gettin’ right. almost that time 🏀
⏰ 7:00 pm
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/x4H9wvilkL – 7:33 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Barnes returns to Raptors starting lineup. Thad Young stays in too. Siakam, Anunoby, VanVleet also start – 7:33 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
Jose Alvarado
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:32 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Jose Alvarado
Trey Murphy
Herb Jones
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
No changes in the lineup.
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/JNCHXjvIqg – 7:31 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
No new names on Raptors injury list tonight vs. Pels. Achiuwa and Porter Jr. out; Justin Champagnie is on a G-League assignment. New Orleans will be without Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. – 6:51 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
here for work 💧
#Pelicans | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/17HqPjUJFo – 6:42 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Ousmane Dieng did a really good job at course-correcting in the 2nd half of the Pelicans game after a slow 1st start – 6:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Per Second Spectrum:
– Pels are switching 30.8% (11th in NBA) of the time this season, up from 19.5% (22nd in NBA) a year ago
– With Jonas Valanciunas on the court, the Pels switch 18.9% of the time. Without him, that jumps to 41.2%. That 41.2 would be 4th overall. – 5:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
And here’s T.J. Warren working with Royal Ivey. Warren is targeting a Friday return against the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/lxHSfTf1ME – 5:38 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Phillis Wheatley Community School is the public school we’re representing tonight!
We’ll be wearing our navy blue jerseys! pic.twitter.com/nxxJkifaKO – 5:30 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans have the versatility to play any style, but placing a premium on execution in all areas will be the biggest key against the Raptors. https://t.co/02aQHC3luN pic.twitter.com/3t533WiCdO – 5:00 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
No Ben Simmons for Nets on Friday when they host Toronto. Out next three games with injury. – 4:53 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The Pelicans host the Raptors tonight‼️
@ErinESummers with a preview of tonight’s showdown at the Smoothie King Center 🏀
#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/xUV23Vm6RZ – 3:42 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
On Wednesday’s @PodcastPelicans show, we look ahead to tonight’s game vs. Raptors with @NTGraff, while discussing the promising performance of #Pelicans young players and the team’s depth, as well as Zion’s first 100 games in #NBA: https://t.co/PTfGDRD36i pic.twitter.com/xXrRj2N9ss – 3:00 PM
On Wednesday’s @PodcastPelicans show, we look ahead to tonight’s game vs. Raptors with @NTGraff, while discussing the promising performance of #Pelicans young players and the team’s depth, as well as Zion’s first 100 games in #NBA: https://t.co/PTfGDRD36i pic.twitter.com/xXrRj2N9ss – 3:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Herb, Herb and more Herb!
I joined the Hoop Collective this week w/ @Brian Windhorst and @Marc J. Spears to talk Pelicans and we ended spending a bunch of time on Herbert Keyshawn Jones.
Also, some NBA Academy talk and… do the Wizards have a Big 3?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bri… – 2:04 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.