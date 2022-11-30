Rockets 79, Nuggets 106: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (5-15) play against the Denver Nuggets (7-7) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 30, 2022
Houston Rockets 79, Denver Nuggets 106 (Q4 09:07)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nuggets 96, Rockets 72 after 3. Will gratefully assume there are just 12 minutes left. As with Monday’s fourth quarter, starters save Bruce Brown likely done for the night. – 10:47 PM
Nuggets 96, Rockets 72 after 3. Will gratefully assume there are just 12 minutes left. As with Monday’s fourth quarter, starters save Bruce Brown likely done for the night. – 10:47 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
☝️ left to play in Denver.
Rockets: 72
Nuggets: 96
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/NHhEL9oyJ0 – 10:47 PM
☝️ left to play in Denver.
Rockets: 72
Nuggets: 96
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/NHhEL9oyJ0 – 10:47 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
there he goes AGAIN 👏
@Alperen Sengun slamming all over! pic.twitter.com/AqXBZStkxv – 10:46 PM
there he goes AGAIN 👏
@Alperen Sengun slamming all over! pic.twitter.com/AqXBZStkxv – 10:46 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Joker with the contact 🪣
Now got a double-double with 12/6/11 pic.twitter.com/GqmoblwsyS – 10:44 PM
Joker with the contact 🪣
Now got a double-double with 12/6/11 pic.twitter.com/GqmoblwsyS – 10:44 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Does Jokic turn more aggressive when the possibility of sitting the fourth quarter presents itself? An investigation: – 10:41 PM
Does Jokic turn more aggressive when the possibility of sitting the fourth quarter presents itself? An investigation: – 10:41 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So, I think we’ve discovered that Denver’s just not gonna be a “Blow this team out by 40” kinda team. They just don’t take the Rockets seriously, especially on November 30th.
It’s mostly just “Oh cool, in-game rest is fun.” – 10:41 PM
So, I think we’ve discovered that Denver’s just not gonna be a “Blow this team out by 40” kinda team. They just don’t take the Rockets seriously, especially on November 30th.
It’s mostly just “Oh cool, in-game rest is fun.” – 10:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
It says a good deal about how dreadful the Rockets first half was that cutting the Denver lead to 19 feels like an accomplishment. But it was a considerable improvement. – 10:40 PM
It says a good deal about how dreadful the Rockets first half was that cutting the Denver lead to 19 feels like an accomplishment. But it was a considerable improvement. – 10:40 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nikola basically doubled his points with this deep bucket
He’s got 7/10/6 pic.twitter.com/8gDLl9syS3 – 10:32 PM
Nikola basically doubled his points with this deep bucket
He’s got 7/10/6 pic.twitter.com/8gDLl9syS3 – 10:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
It’s so cold in Ball Arena right now, I’m convinced it’s a business strategy to move some of last season’s #Nuggets sweatshirts. – 10:27 PM
It’s so cold in Ball Arena right now, I’m convinced it’s a business strategy to move some of last season’s #Nuggets sweatshirts. – 10:27 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Early timeout from Malone, and I definitely called that sitting here.
The aggression has left the building for Denver. – 10:26 PM
Early timeout from Malone, and I definitely called that sitting here.
The aggression has left the building for Denver. – 10:26 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Bruce Brown putting on a show
He got 13 heading into the second half pic.twitter.com/vi7p3halNY – 10:22 PM
Bruce Brown putting on a show
He got 13 heading into the second half pic.twitter.com/vi7p3halNY – 10:22 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Joker being generous with the rock tonight 🪙
4 PTS(100 FG%), 6 REB, 10 AST pic.twitter.com/t0SxBgZAqi – 10:18 PM
Joker being generous with the rock tonight 🪙
4 PTS(100 FG%), 6 REB, 10 AST pic.twitter.com/t0SxBgZAqi – 10:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Rockets 74-47:
-Murray w/another 20-point half in a row
-Joker: 4-6-10, only a +13. he’s so bored
-AG: 15 points on 9 shots + 1 block
-BB: 13-3-2-1 steal pic.twitter.com/zrm5IamUQn – 10:08 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Rockets 74-47:
-Murray w/another 20-point half in a row
-Joker: 4-6-10, only a +13. he’s so bored
-AG: 15 points on 9 shots + 1 block
-BB: 13-3-2-1 steal pic.twitter.com/zrm5IamUQn – 10:08 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nuggets 74, Rockets 47 at half. Nuggets led by as much as 33. Murray with 20, Jokic with 10 assists. – 10:08 PM
Nuggets 74, Rockets 47 at half. Nuggets led by as much as 33. Murray with 20, Jokic with 10 assists. – 10:08 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Let’s switch up the halftime tweet.
Nuggets are up 30 points. Nikola Jokic has 10 assists in the 1st half. Jamal Murray has 20 points in the first half
Try and come up with an argument that only Michael Malone could make in this one. – 10:06 PM
Let’s switch up the halftime tweet.
Nuggets are up 30 points. Nikola Jokic has 10 assists in the 1st half. Jamal Murray has 20 points in the first half
Try and come up with an argument that only Michael Malone could make in this one. – 10:06 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The reactions just as good as the play pic.twitter.com/NLslYZjlOr – 10:06 PM
The reactions just as good as the play pic.twitter.com/NLslYZjlOr – 10:06 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Nuggets’ leader in blocks over their last three games: Ish Smith, with four. – 10:06 PM
The Nuggets’ leader in blocks over their last three games: Ish Smith, with four. – 10:06 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The pass. The dunk. Brings a tear to our eye 🥲 pic.twitter.com/Yi5PAwceP8 – 10:06 PM
The pass. The dunk. Brings a tear to our eye 🥲 pic.twitter.com/Yi5PAwceP8 – 10:06 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic has 10 assists tonight. There’s still 1:21 left in the 1st half. – 10:02 PM
Nikola Jokic has 10 assists tonight. There’s still 1:21 left in the 1st half. – 10:02 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Sure, a blind behind-the-back pass for a fastbreak dunk to Bruce Brown, and Joker’s got 10 assists in the first half. – 10:02 PM
Sure, a blind behind-the-back pass for a fastbreak dunk to Bruce Brown, and Joker’s got 10 assists in the first half. – 10:02 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic is actively trying not to shoot the basketball (just 2 for 2 so far) with 8 assists, and Denver’s up 27. Probably going to be the scoring that holds back another triple-double. – 9:59 PM
Jokic is actively trying not to shoot the basketball (just 2 for 2 so far) with 8 assists, and Denver’s up 27. Probably going to be the scoring that holds back another triple-double. – 9:59 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Jamal Murray firing on all cylinders
He’s got 17 PTS on 60 FG% pic.twitter.com/kuYe4EUX83 – 9:59 PM
Jamal Murray firing on all cylinders
He’s got 17 PTS on 60 FG% pic.twitter.com/kuYe4EUX83 – 9:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jokic has done great job choosing which wide open teammate to pass to. – 9:54 PM
Jokic has done great job choosing which wide open teammate to pass to. – 9:54 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Alperen Sengun took a nasty spill chasing an offensive rebound. Nuggets challenge the call of a foul on Jamal Murray. Nuggets lead 56-28. Call overturned. Turned to a foul on Jabari Smith Jr. When nothing is going right … – 9:53 PM
Alperen Sengun took a nasty spill chasing an offensive rebound. Nuggets challenge the call of a foul on Jamal Murray. Nuggets lead 56-28. Call overturned. Turned to a foul on Jabari Smith Jr. When nothing is going right … – 9:53 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Air Vlatko
@SportsAviation, did this show up on the radar? pic.twitter.com/nCbpyXklji – 9:47 PM
Air Vlatko
@SportsAviation, did this show up on the radar? pic.twitter.com/nCbpyXklji – 9:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
DeAndre Jordan is throwing “goggle” dimes to Vlatko Cancar in the event you want to know how this game is going. The lead is 25 a few minutes into the 2nd quarter. Check in appropriately. – 9:46 PM
DeAndre Jordan is throwing “goggle” dimes to Vlatko Cancar in the event you want to know how this game is going. The lead is 25 a few minutes into the 2nd quarter. Check in appropriately. – 9:46 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bruce Brown just becoming a legit three-point shooter makes me question a lot about both the Pistons and Nets. – 9:43 PM
Bruce Brown just becoming a legit three-point shooter makes me question a lot about both the Pistons and Nets. – 9:43 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
1 down.
Rockets: 24
Nuggets: 44
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/lblHtmH9Y4 – 9:39 PM
1 down.
Rockets: 24
Nuggets: 44
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/lblHtmH9Y4 – 9:39 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Highest scoring quarter of the season for the Nuggets to start tonight vs Houston.
44-24 after one. – 9:37 PM
Highest scoring quarter of the season for the Nuggets to start tonight vs Houston.
44-24 after one. – 9:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nuggets 44, Rockets 24 after 1. Nuggets top the 42 they scored in the first quarter on Monday for the most the Rockets have allowed in a quarter this season. Denver shooting 65.4 %, 60 % on 3s. – 9:37 PM
Nuggets 44, Rockets 24 after 1. Nuggets top the 42 they scored in the first quarter on Monday for the most the Rockets have allowed in a quarter this season. Denver shooting 65.4 %, 60 % on 3s. – 9:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Rockets played that quarter like they wanted to leave Denver on Tuesday. It’s 44-24 after one, and Vlatko Cancar’s 6MOY case is gaining steam 😤 – 9:36 PM
Rockets played that quarter like they wanted to leave Denver on Tuesday. It’s 44-24 after one, and Vlatko Cancar’s 6MOY case is gaining steam 😤 – 9:36 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
What Vlatko Cancar just did, Michael Jordan won a dunk contest doing. pic.twitter.com/XvSCxfKoZL – 9:33 PM
What Vlatko Cancar just did, Michael Jordan won a dunk contest doing. pic.twitter.com/XvSCxfKoZL – 9:33 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Vlatko Cancar just dunked from a step inside the free-throw line. End the game now. It’s over. We’re done here. Shake hands. Let’s go home. – 9:33 PM
Vlatko Cancar just dunked from a step inside the free-throw line. End the game now. It’s over. We’re done here. Shake hands. Let’s go home. – 9:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nuggets with 19 points in a span of 3:12. Just doing whatever they please. – 9:32 PM
Nuggets with 19 points in a span of 3:12. Just doing whatever they please. – 9:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Ish Smith checks in ahad of Bones. Could just be caution on Malone’s part.
Second unit, so far is Ish, Davon, Vlatko, DJ and Bruce. – 9:31 PM
Ish Smith checks in ahad of Bones. Could just be caution on Malone’s part.
Second unit, so far is Ish, Davon, Vlatko, DJ and Bruce. – 9:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets just played a promo on the jumbotron of DeAndre and Jeff battling it out in some cultural trivia. Those guys together are just effortlessly funny. Had the whole crowd rolling. – 9:28 PM
Nuggets just played a promo on the jumbotron of DeAndre and Jeff battling it out in some cultural trivia. Those guys together are just effortlessly funny. Had the whole crowd rolling. – 9:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jokic has been masterful as a playmaker but the Rockets defense is taking away … will get back to you when it takes something away. – 9:28 PM
Jokic has been masterful as a playmaker but the Rockets defense is taking away … will get back to you when it takes something away. – 9:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
If the Nuggets don’t get a layup on every possession vs. the Rockets, it’s a disappointment. – 9:27 PM
If the Nuggets don’t get a layup on every possession vs. the Rockets, it’s a disappointment. – 9:27 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This just in: Aaron Gordon rules.
Another awesome start for AG. – 9:26 PM
This just in: Aaron Gordon rules.
Another awesome start for AG. – 9:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
After that no-look to Jamal on the break, Joker’s now got six assists in seven minutes. – 9:25 PM
After that no-look to Jamal on the break, Joker’s now got six assists in seven minutes. – 9:25 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
look at Scoot GO 💨
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/CXnLLYckFu – 9:22 PM
look at Scoot GO 💨
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/CXnLLYckFu – 9:22 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We don’t mind two deep buckets to get us started ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Wzv4QENZ1D – 9:17 PM
We don’t mind two deep buckets to get us started ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Wzv4QENZ1D – 9:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Sengun really is the modern evolution of Enes Kanter, not Nikola Jokić. – 9:14 PM
Sengun really is the modern evolution of Enes Kanter, not Nikola Jokić. – 9:14 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Two possessions two 3s for the Nuggets to open the game against Houston. Bruce Brown with the first. Aaron Gordon with the second. – 9:12 PM
Two possessions two 3s for the Nuggets to open the game against Houston. Bruce Brown with the first. Aaron Gordon with the second. – 9:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, basketball time. We will see if the Nuggets can execute at a high level against the Rockets the second time around. – 9:10 PM
Alright, basketball time. We will see if the Nuggets can execute at a high level against the Rockets the second time around. – 9:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Same starters for Rockets, Nuggets.
Rockets: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Nuggets: Brown, Gordon, Jokic, Caldwell-Pope, Murray. – 8:33 PM
Same starters for Rockets, Nuggets.
Rockets: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Nuggets: Brown, Gordon, Jokic, Caldwell-Pope, Murray. – 8:33 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 5️⃣ in Denver
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/PFFdS8yHFL – 8:32 PM
Starting 5️⃣ in Denver
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/PFFdS8yHFL – 8:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Both MPJ and Jeff Green are still out tonight, but it’s a good sign that they’re each getting work in before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/lmRm1QnRNh – 8:30 PM
Both MPJ and Jeff Green are still out tonight, but it’s a good sign that they’re each getting work in before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/lmRm1QnRNh – 8:30 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
in the building & ready to hoop pic.twitter.com/brATIBIhfn – 8:20 PM
in the building & ready to hoop pic.twitter.com/brATIBIhfn – 8:20 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Bones is available for tonight’s game
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/cJVLDMGHHV – 8:14 PM
Injury Update: Bones is available for tonight’s game
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/cJVLDMGHHV – 8:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone wouldn’t commit to Bones being available, though Bones told us earlier today he was in. He also was already on the court warming up. I expect him to play. – 7:31 PM
Michael Malone wouldn’t commit to Bones being available, though Bones told us earlier today he was in. He also was already on the court warming up. I expect him to play. – 7:31 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone did not commit to Bones Hyland playing tonight. Hyland told us after shootaround, he expects to play tonight. – 7:27 PM
Michael Malone did not commit to Bones Hyland playing tonight. Hyland told us after shootaround, he expects to play tonight. – 7:27 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Cold in Denver. Gotta layer up 🥶
#UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/Nkjj3xN8ri – 7:25 PM
Cold in Denver. Gotta layer up 🥶
#UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/Nkjj3xN8ri – 7:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone didn’t confirm whether Bones Hyland would play tonight or not. Said that he would get with the medical staff and see how Bones feels.
I’d expect him to play since he was available at shootaround, but it’s not a guarantee. – 7:24 PM
Michael Malone didn’t confirm whether Bones Hyland would play tonight or not. Said that he would get with the medical staff and see how Bones feels.
I’d expect him to play since he was available at shootaround, but it’s not a guarantee. – 7:24 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will finish with more assist?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 6:36 PM
Which team will finish with more assist?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 6:36 PM
Eric Gordon @TheofficialEG10
TONIGHT GREEKS PIZZERIA will be open until 1am after the UNC v IU game.
Go Hoosiers!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZQn1soDoDQ – 5:52 PM
TONIGHT GREEKS PIZZERIA will be open until 1am after the UNC v IU game.
Go Hoosiers!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZQn1soDoDQ – 5:52 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets centers since trading Jarrett Allen:
➖Nic Claxton
➖Day’Ron Sharpe
➖LaMarcus Aldridge
➖Andre Drummond
➖Blake Griffin
➖DeAndre Jordan
➖Norvel Pelle – 5:43 PM
Nets centers since trading Jarrett Allen:
➖Nic Claxton
➖Day’Ron Sharpe
➖LaMarcus Aldridge
➖Andre Drummond
➖Blake Griffin
➖DeAndre Jordan
➖Norvel Pelle – 5:43 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Wanted to thank everyone for their kind words yesterday. Grief is a universal experience, even if the specifics are ours alone, and I appreciated all the thoughts and sentiments.
If someone wants to tell the Nuggets to win tonight so we can have more nice things, that works too. – 5:31 PM
Wanted to thank everyone for their kind words yesterday. Grief is a universal experience, even if the specifics are ours alone, and I appreciated all the thoughts and sentiments.
If someone wants to tell the Nuggets to win tonight so we can have more nice things, that works too. – 5:31 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Rockets revenge? Or Nuggets win?
Let’s see them ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/x1oLNr09iz – 5:15 PM
Rockets revenge? Or Nuggets win?
Let’s see them ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/x1oLNr09iz – 5:15 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jabari Smith is #4 in the NBA’s Rookie Ladder, but what’s surprising is it says:
“The rumblings of trade interest from rival NBA teams hoping to buy low on the 19-year-old are another good reason not to lose faith in his potential.”
LOL no thanks. https://t.co/e4TlFglZv5 pic.twitter.com/U2UYAUw95r – 5:10 PM
Jabari Smith is #4 in the NBA’s Rookie Ladder, but what’s surprising is it says:
“The rumblings of trade interest from rival NBA teams hoping to buy low on the 19-year-old are another good reason not to lose faith in his potential.”
LOL no thanks. https://t.co/e4TlFglZv5 pic.twitter.com/U2UYAUw95r – 5:10 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Running it back in Denver!
⏰ 8:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/87vYOVSY53 – 5:00 PM
Running it back in Denver!
⏰ 8:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/87vYOVSY53 – 5:00 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Oh my gosh whoever did this I love you!
A photoshopped young Bruce Brown with a young Nikola Jokić. The Nuggets gear they are wearing, however, was not photoshopped.
DESTINY pic.twitter.com/5GHSzJrKQe – 4:14 PM
Oh my gosh whoever did this I love you!
A photoshopped young Bruce Brown with a young Nikola Jokić. The Nuggets gear they are wearing, however, was not photoshopped.
DESTINY pic.twitter.com/5GHSzJrKQe – 4:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Ish Smith to @DNVR_Sports: “When your superstar, your best player, is unselfish, it permeates throughout the entire team. It makes everyone else want to be unselfish.”
Smith talks Nikola Jokic, peaking too early in the season, and Denver’s team culture: thednvr.com/1-on-1-with-is… – 4:06 PM
Ish Smith to @DNVR_Sports: “When your superstar, your best player, is unselfish, it permeates throughout the entire team. It makes everyone else want to be unselfish.”
Smith talks Nikola Jokic, peaking too early in the season, and Denver’s team culture: thednvr.com/1-on-1-with-is… – 4:06 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
#Lions’ James Houston says GM Brad Holmes approached him after the Thanksgiving game to say he’d be getting signed to the active roster. “He was saying 30 other teams was probably gonna be calling about me,” he told ESPN. “I was upset we loss but I was happy with my performance.” – 3:43 PM
#Lions’ James Houston says GM Brad Holmes approached him after the Thanksgiving game to say he’d be getting signed to the active roster. “He was saying 30 other teams was probably gonna be calling about me,” he told ESPN. “I was upset we loss but I was happy with my performance.” – 3:43 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Asked Bones Hyland how frustrating this month has been for him, in and out of the lineup, battling sickness.
He’s really excited to be back. pic.twitter.com/eUnsI4ppjr – 3:39 PM
Asked Bones Hyland how frustrating this month has been for him, in and out of the lineup, battling sickness.
He’s really excited to be back. pic.twitter.com/eUnsI4ppjr – 3:39 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Lots of Houston connections on the odds for next Stanford HC (per @SportsBettingAG )
Rice HC Mike Bloomgren…6-1
Former UH HC Tom Herman…10-1
Former Texans HC Bill O’Brien…11-1
Texans OC Pep Hamilton…18-1 pic.twitter.com/oHSTQ3JOMt – 3:08 PM
Lots of Houston connections on the odds for next Stanford HC (per @SportsBettingAG )
Rice HC Mike Bloomgren…6-1
Former UH HC Tom Herman…10-1
Former Texans HC Bill O’Brien…11-1
Texans OC Pep Hamilton…18-1 pic.twitter.com/oHSTQ3JOMt – 3:08 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Officials for #Rockets #Nuggets Part II
Kevin Scott
Michael Smith
Cheryl Flores – 3:02 PM
Officials for #Rockets #Nuggets Part II
Kevin Scott
Michael Smith
Cheryl Flores – 3:02 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.