Spurs 80, Thunder 69: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (6-15) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-13) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 30, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 80, Oklahoma City Thunder 69 (Q3 09:28)
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC goes on a 9-0 run in 1 minute and 19 seconds.
Mark Daigneault with those halftime speeches again. – 9:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
strong start to the third for OKC, Josh Giddey makes it 80-69, timeout Pop. – 9:24 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Kenrich Williams starts in place of Poku to start the 2nd half – 9:22 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs were efficient all over the floor except the non-paint two.
Good thing for them though is they only attempted 3 mid-range shots pic.twitter.com/AJdgbBbXX3 – 9:13 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs missed just THREE paint shots in the first half.
Wow, 18/21 shooting in the paint
That Thunder defense… – 9:11 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans up 74-47 after a half that makes you start looking up career highs for future reference. Zion 17 pts in 1H, Murphy 15 pts after review changed his final banked-in bucket to a three-pointer. Herb Jones 12 pts. NOLA shot 9/18 on treys after it went 9/32 vs. OKC on Monday – 9:10 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 17
San Antonio scores 77 points in one half, outscore OKC 42-28 in 2Q
Spurs are a +9 from 3PT line and +8 from FT line
Devin 16 pts
Keldon 13 pts
Jones 11 pts pic.twitter.com/NkZhuDGZ1x – 9:09 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Our highest scoring first half this season ‼️ pic.twitter.com/DlmaLWw19l – 9:09 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Spurs 77, Thunder 60
Dort – 12 points
Giddey – 8 points 5 rebounds 4 assists
JDub – 7 points
JRE – 7 points
Vassell – 16 points
Johnson – 13 points
Jones – 11 points – 9:08 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
everybody is involved. we love that. pic.twitter.com/sonyo05YfQ – 9:07 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs with a season-best 77 points in the first half here at Paycom, head into intermission ahead by 17. Vassell has 16, KJ 13, Jones 11. – 9:07 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Spurs 77, Thunder 60
Most points OKC has allowed in a half this season. – 9:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs led by 20 for the 4th time this season after Keldon’s last three.
Keldon has 13 first half points – 9:05 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
What a move by Jalen Williams spinning through the lane with a nice dump off pass to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl for the finish. Sheesh. – 9:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon has 10 points in the first half.
Spurs are a +12 from the 3PT line
SA by 18 pic.twitter.com/W06aS5JJoz – 9:02 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Spurs have hung 70 on the Thunder … with 2:28 before halftime. No SGA is a problem. But no defense has been a bigger problem. SGA would certainly help, but this still isn’t pretty. – 9:02 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault calls a timeout after the spurs put up 70…..70…in the first half with a injury report longer than a CVS receipt. He can’t be happy. – 9:01 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
When Josh Giddey ball fakes and the defense falls for it and get gets an easy layup pic.twitter.com/gkWQY6K8lU – 9:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
This Thunder team has to figure out a way to get back to their roots on defense. They played good defense in New Orleans after nearly a month of bad defense, but they are right back to a mess on that end of the floor. THESE Spurs have 67 with three minutes left in the half. – 8:59 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs by 18 right now.
The last time they built this type of lead was against the Bucks on November 11 – 8:58 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Well, Lu Dort just tried for a career highlight dunk, but he got fouled. – 8:57 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Giddey with a no look pass to Wigs 👀 pic.twitter.com/zRbjtd1IBX – 8:55 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the bench looks like the coziest person I have ever seen, Idk what he is wearing but it looks delightful. He is sitting between Darius Bazley and Aleksej Pokusevski. Mike Muscala might be the best dressed of the three (Muscala, Shai, Chet) – 8:55 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
For just the 5th time this season, the Spurs have opened a 15-point lead on an opponent.
SA enters 4-0 when leading by 15 – 8:53 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Spurs’ 29th-ranked offense is looking pretty good so far. Spurs are shooting 66%, lead the Thunder 55-42 midway through the second quarter. – 8:52 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Pop is not happy after Josh Giddey threw a half court dime to a cutting Aaron Wiggins, he calls a timeout as the Spurs are up 55-42. He walked on the court and started waving his arms around. – 8:52 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann brought the physicality that drive, nice finish he is 2-for-4 with four points. – 8:49 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
One day after signing with the Spurs, Alize Johnson is set to make his 2022-23 NBA debut. He’ll check in after this Vassell free throw. – 8:48 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs have led by 10 in 45% of their games this season.
SA enters 6-3 when leading by 10 – 8:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins is getting first half minutes, I am happy. The only thing that can make this better is that glorious Mickey Ultra drip cam. – 8:45 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tre gets tricky on the reverse 🔄 pic.twitter.com/IY2XgzUK3v – 8:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Spurs have made four triples, one at the free throw line, every other make has been in the paint. They are shooting 18-28 so far tonight overall. – 8:44 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Tonight’s crowd for the Spurs vs Thunder: pic.twitter.com/RRtSgxwZKc – 8:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Wow, Ousmane Dieng misses the free throw, Poku gets the board makes a great pass to a cutting Dieng for an aggressive finish. That was pretty. Dieng has six. – 8:41 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Pretty midair adjustment by Ousmane Dieng, who has six points on 3-of-3 shooting. – 8:40 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann with a nice reverse finish and the arena rightfully plays what a man what a man what a mighty good man for him. – 8:39 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
I don’t think Pokusevski can guard Zach Collins one-on-one are things you type during a Spurs-Thunder game in 2022. – 8:39 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Spurs 35, Thunder 32
JDub – 7 points
Dort – 5 points
JRE – 5 points
Vassell – 5 points
Johnson – 5 points
Collins – 5 points
McDermott – 5 points – 8:35 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs lead this barn-burner 35-32 after 1Q in OKC. Nine different Spurs have scored, none with more than five points. – 8:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
This should be a career high game for Jalen Williams, he is already up to 7 points in the first, and has looked fantastic in his minutes. He plays so under control. Rare for a rookie to be this skilled and patient – 8:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
It is the all Thunder legend game.
Doug McBuckets has five, Isaiah Roby has four in the first frame. – 8:31 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Players shooting 36%+ on 8+ 3s this season:
Steph Curry
Anfernee Simons
Buddy Hield
Klay Thompson
Donovan Mitchell
Fred VanVleet
Desmond Bane
Malik Beasley
Keldon Johnson – 8:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Almost a line change for Mark Daigneault new lineup
Isaiah Joe
Jalen Williams
Ousmane Dieng
Kenrich Williams
Aleksej Pokusevski – 8:29 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Isaiah Roby returning Thunder player ovation on a scale of Reggie Jackson to Russell Westbrook: Nerlens Noel. – 8:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
LU DORT GETS PAY BACK FOR HIS ROOKIE! Dort swats Roby at the rim, which leads to a Dieng fastbreak flush. – 8:28 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Poku with the put back, JDub with the knockdown from downtown pic.twitter.com/iINhIaogQm – 8:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Isaiah Roby just slammed on Ousmane Dieng. The Roby revenge game. – 8:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder Legend Isaiah Roby starts with a really tough finish from the dunker spot on his first offensive possession. – 8:23 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Isaiah Roby gets a decent round of applause from the Thunder crowd as he checks in – 8:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
They just welcomed back Isaiah Roby to Oklahoma City with a nice pop from the crowd. – 8:22 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Nice little hand for Isaiah Roby when he checks in for the Spurs. – 8:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams is off to a great start, I hope OKC puts him as the PnR ball handler more this game. He navigates it so well. Would be a nice source of offense. – 8:20 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Joe and Ousmane Dieng will be the first two off OKC’s bench. Just as expected. – 8:20 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
I’ve always said Spurs fans are pretty low-key pic.twitter.com/cxutNOQF7Y – 8:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Nice put back by Poku to break a scoreless drought for OKC, had not scored since the opening possession yet it is 5-5. Buckle up. – 8:17 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
We’re at the 9:29 mark in the 1st quarter and Zion has already attempted more free throws than he did against OKC – 8:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Not sure if Mark Daigneault wanted the timeout anyways, or because he thought Dort needed help with the ball on the ground, but timeout Thunder in a 5-3 game at the ten minute mark. – 8:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl cashes in a three. He has been awesome this year. – 8:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
It appears Rumble spent some time photo bombing the Spurs TV crew. – 8:02 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Happy Spursday 🎉🏀
Join the DA for a chance to win a Spurs 50th Anniversary Prize Pack! https://t.co/4SvVeHa911 pic.twitter.com/683rTsW6Rd – 8:01 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Big drama here courtside at Paycom, as newly signed forward Alize Johnson is listed with uniform No. 24 same as Devin Vassell.
Stay tuned for the exciting resolution to this conundrum – 7:58 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Isaiah Roby is chatting it up with Thunder staff and players – 7:57 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley, Josh Giddey, both came over to talk to Isaiah Roby at mid-court. Kenrich Williams, Aleksej Pokusevski, and Aaron Wiggins, Lu Dort, all followed suit. Lot of love for the former Thunder big man. – 7:57 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
As the Thunder near tipoff, @ParisNLawson spoke to @Ousmane Dieng for a few key areas of focus against the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/646pvUSZm7 – 7:53 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Aleksej Pokusevski – 7:50 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Jones, Johnson, Vassell, KBD, Collins.
Thunders: Giddey, Williams, Dort, Poku, JRE – 7:50 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Tomorrow, you’ll get to follow our legendary Spurs’ head coaches throughout the years 🏀 Don’t miss this next episode of The Ring of the Rowel: San Antonio Spurs Docuseries releasing tomorrow! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/y4QEzHoh7e – 7:46 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Happy to be home, happy to hoop 😌 pic.twitter.com/hBQv0tMxD6 – 7:43 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
San Antonio College brings classes to Westside at Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. news4sanantonio.com/news/local/san… – 7:41 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters sans Shai:
– Giddey
– Dort
– J-Dub
– Poku
– JRE – 7:39 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
I’ll never forget this quote from Isaiah Roby, who’s back in OKC tonight. It’s an all-timer that needs no context.
“I played quarterback at the time, and I thought my game resembled David Garrard’s.” – 7:29 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
As #NativeAmericanHeritageMonth comes to a close today, take a look back at Lindy Waters III visit to the First Americans Museum with teammates, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mike Muscala. pic.twitter.com/xSgAZ1hUoV – 7:20 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann struggling with his shot: pic.twitter.com/HPVZfXnr6L – 7:18 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Time for some mid-week hoops 🤘🏀
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/A5WKvqY3RV – 7:12 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Keita Bates-Diop and Zach Collins are starting for the injured Jeremy Sochan and Jakob Poeltl tonight in OKC. – 6:48 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Gregg Popovich on SGA: “Nobody has more 30-point games than he does. He’s obviously done a hell of a job.” pic.twitter.com/RMgj1F5nAb – 6:48 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Heading into tonight’s match up against San Antonio, the Thunder ranks second in the league in points in the paint with 55.8 per game 📊 pic.twitter.com/BEtcQraNqh – 6:42 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Ousmane Dieng did a really good job at course-correcting in the 2nd half of the Pelicans game after a slow 1st start – 6:38 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Isaiah Roby “happy to see that he is playing well [In San Antonio]” – 6:34 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann’s shooting struggles: “He’s playing really hard right now. His shot not falling is not affecting his effort. ” – 6:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann “we are encouraging them to be aggressive. It would be really hypocritical if we are encouraging them to be aggressive then pulling them for not shooting well.” He said he gives Mann credit for giving effort and “controlling things he can control” – 6:33 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on how much SGA being out changes the team’s schemes/system: “It probably changes things more for San Antonio than it does for us… It doesn’t change our big picture principles.” – 6:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on not having Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “I think systematically it doesn’t change anything.” Says they’ll still generate downhill pressure “we have to open the floor up, move the ball, attack, draw a crowd then spray the ball out” pic.twitter.com/PcYFlLCJWR – 6:31 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s your chance to win ✌️ Plaza Level tickets!
Play Call Your Shot now ➡️ https://t.co/0uWN1alg7g pic.twitter.com/055QBs9Wrk – 6:06 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Ousmane Dieng working on his defense & Isaiah Joe working on his 3 pic.twitter.com/F0CRw9QsV2 – 6:01 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs have lost eight straight games. They’ll look to end that losing streak tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-thunder-… – 5:42 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Willing and ready! In the latest episode of 𝙊𝙣𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙 , the Thunder cover a lot of ground from lengthy road trips, a visit to the White House, giving back to the community for the holiday season and more.
🎥 𝙊𝙣𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙 presented by @Verizon | https://t.co/U8QZqF3iWf pic.twitter.com/E0hCOf6jsC – 5:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams is moving up the NBA Rookie of the Year ladder.
JDub is #7 this week.
With SGA out tonight, expect JDub to have a big role vs the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/bRFj9ytIP2 – 4:45 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Calling it a “moonshot,” San Antonio College president Dr. Francisco Solis announced an expanded partnership today that will bring college classes to the underserved near Westside, specifically the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. More at 5 on @News4SA. pic.twitter.com/hUMLB04PTu – 3:24 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Let’s party like it’s 1999 🎉 As part of our #Spurs50 celebration, we’re continuing our season-long bobblehead giveaways on Friday with The Admiral⚓️
First 10K fans in attendance will receive the second of five bobbleheads
📝: https://t.co/E88mFsUdpl
🎟: https://t.co/pmrfztSs0f pic.twitter.com/Tfi0YcBwAf – 3:11 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
An expanded partnership between San Antonio College & Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will provide new educational opportunities for not only BCSO staffers at their office, but also the community at large. It could also produce additional job candidates. More at 5 on @News4SA. pic.twitter.com/pA4SCP9G05 – 2:01 PM
